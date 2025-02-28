The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, the news from Thursday, February 27th ...

The United States and Ukraine have finalized their agreement on rare earths and other natural resources, and Vladimir Zelensky is expected to sign the final document without further negotiations during his meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, according to Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Trump has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that the US wants to “get back” the money it has spent on military and financial aid to Kiev through an upcoming mineral deal with Ukraine. However, Zelensky had previously refused to sign the agreement without concrete US security guarantees for Kiev. “The deal is done. President Zelensky is coming here to sign the deal tomorrow, so there is no more negotiation, there is nothing else,” Bessent told Fox Business on Thursday. Bessent traveled to Kiev earlier this month but returned empty-handed after Zelensky allegedly lashed out at him over a US demand that Ukraine hand over 50% of its critical minerals as compensation for past aid. According to Financial Times sources, Zelensky’s frustration boiled over during their closed-door meeting as Bessent pushed for an immediate signature on the deal. Bessent reiterated that the deal has since been finalized and is only awaiting Zelensky’s signature. – RT

Our Take: “The deal is done. President Zelensky is coming here to sign the deal tomorrow, so there is no more negotiation, there is nothing else,” Bessent told Fox Business on Thursday.

Power moves only, Scott.

Let’s see Zelensky or any of his handlers (looking at you BoJo, you drunken, disheveled hooligan) step forward and try to counter now.

Looks like we aren’t just getting rare earth minerals, but oil and gas assets, as well.

The Art of The Deal. –

Our sponsor is Right Wing Naturals, a brand where modern conservatives find superior American-crafted products for men. Right now, all readers can get 15% off your First Order with promo code BADLANDS! *Sponsored*

The Justice Department on Thursday evening released a long-awaited trove of documents related to notorious sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, including his contact list, flight logs and a list of evidence the government amassed against him. But the roughly 200-page document dump provided no big revelations, instead listing celebrities and politicians who were already known to have palled around with the notorious pedophile. Attorney General Pam Bondi has since claimed a witness told her that the FBI Field Office in New York has demanded the bureau fork over that material so that she can disclose it to the public. Among the famous names in Epstein’s contact list released by the Department of Justice Thursday: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, Ethel Kennedy — the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, supermodel Naomi Campbell and rocker Courtney Love. Others include: Bob Weinstein, the brother of Harvey Weinstein; David Koch; late Sen. Ted Kennedy; actor Ralph Fiennes; Kerry Kennedy; lawyer Alan Dershowitz; John Kerry; actor Dustin Hoffman; businessman Jon Huntsman; Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump; and model Liz Hurley. The president’s name was not in the contact list. – New York Post

AND

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released Phase One of “The Epstein Files” to a group of conservative influencers on Thursday, and the documents reportedly contain few revelations. The release will be over 100 pages and includes a list of contacts, a source familiar with the files told the New York Post. The initial release will not include a client list, the source said. The initial reveal will be a “disappointment” for those waiting for evidence about convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to high profile individuals, the source told the outlet. […] However, criticism circulated online over the decision to release the binders to a select group of individuals, with some slamming it as a “photo op.”

– Daily Caller

Our Take: Two things can be true simultaneously:

1) The Epstein narrative is being disseminated in batches in accordance with a MIL INT plan.

2) The gatekeepers who leapt at the opportunity to participate in the PsyOp are not read in on that plan.

The photo op will haunt them forever.

The social media influencers who were given the initial Epstein files are not operators. They’re not “part of the plan.”

They’re civilians.

Stop begging for crumbs. Demand transparency. –

***

Another Take:

At some point, people are really going to have to stop with the accusation that we say true things about these info ops because we’re jealous of the popularity of the operators.

We pursue none of the growth-oriented strategies on social media that they pursue day and night. That alone is a total refutation of this groveling nonsense.

If everyone actually treated these influencers and TV characters for the last five years the way they’re being treated today, rather than making excuses for them (waking up the normies!) while they lie for money, status, and access, perhaps we wouldn’t still have fake elections. –

Attorney General Pam Bondi is demanding that FBI Director Kash Patel turn over additional documents related to the activities of human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, after social media influencers received some documents related to his case Thursday. Saying she had requested “the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein,” Bondi alleged in a letter to Patel dated Feb. 27 that she had learned she had not received all the files. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” Bondi wrote, reported Fox News. “By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” the former Florida attorney general added. “There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access.” Bondi’s letter comes the same day a group of social media influencers received government documents related to Epstein. – The Daily Signal

Our Take: Real talk? There was zero reason to embargo this, and AG Bondi should have better set people’s expectations.

That being said, it’s clear from yesterday’s storytelling that the administration’s intention was, at a minimum, intended to make the people direct their outrage at the FBI in SDNY. All the silly influencers told us that’s what they were told. “Don’t be mad at us! It’s the deep state!”

From a professional communications standpoint, the FBI obstruction story should have been seriously announced, via a press conference from the AG and FBI director, not as a narrative drop through social media influencers. New media does not mean the government gets to set their narrative with hand-picked influencers behind closed doors.

Invite the influencers to the press conference, sure, but a feature of Trump is taking the truth directly to the people. To abandon such an important and distinctive strategy is a tragedy.

Then again, the administration knew this was going to be a rug pull; why not get a bunch of thirsty click-baiters to take the slings and arrows while simultaneously undercutting the mainstream media and setting up the necessary predicate to move on SDNY?

And that’s really important.

We don’t just want disclosure, we want justice. The people that obstructed AG Bondi and Director Patel in their efforts to declassify committed NEW crimes. These were new orders, they were lawful, and they were defied.

That’s a new crime, and it’s clean. It’s a faster path to justice than attempting to revive old investigations (for which the record has been held, or destroyed, by the people being investigated). –

Russian and U.S. officials met for six hours in Turkey on Thursday in an effort to restore the normal functioning of their embassies. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking later in the day, said initial contacts with Trump’s team had given him hope for improved relations. The discussions, held at the U.S. consul general’s gated residence in Istanbul, focused on diplomatic matters such as staffing levels, visas, and banking. While no public statements followed the meeting, the effort comes as Trump swiftly shifts U.S. policy toward Russia, opening direct dialogue just weeks into his term. His approach stands in stark contrast to that of Joe Biden, whose administration had backed Ukraine with military aid and imposed sanctions to punish Russia for its 2022 invasion. Last year, the Kremlin described U.S.-Russia relations as being “below zero” under Biden. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Istanbul discussions were expected to be the first in a series of meetings aimed at easing tensions and resolving long-standing diplomatic disputes.

– Badlands Media

Our Take: The Riyadh summit helped establish the Saudis/Arabs as the Peacemakers; now this Turkish summit has the potential to bring down NATO by moving Ankara out of Europe’s sphere of influence and into Asia’s. This move would certainly align with all the signs we’ve seen out of President Erdogan, in his public comments on BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Putin/Russia.

To his credit, Erdogan has maintained appearances, keeping up his persona as the incendiary enigma who is all bark and no bite – antagonizing Israel with hollow threats that are backed by nothing more than the steam spewing out of the Turkish hot springs. And President Trump already gave Erdogan his seal of approval in public comments back in 2019.

Now the IDF is moving on Damascus – which the Turks also want – while Trump has communicated that Syria was now under Turkish control. The IDF cannot attack the Turks without triggering Article 5, and that fact is reason enough to keep NATO on life support while these negotiations unfold.

I see General Flynn’s post from yesterday as signal. –

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found partially mummified at the couple's $3.3 million mansion, with pills strewn in their bathroom. A search warrant obtained by DailyMail.com revealed Arakawa, 64, was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Sheriffs said Hackman was found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife. Mummification occurs when a person's skin and tissues are preserved after their death. While most associate it with ancient Egyptians wrapping the corpses of pharaohs in bandages, it can also be achieved if a body is left in a place with cold, dry air where bacteria struggles to grow. Santa Fe is known to enjoy such a climate during winter. Two maintenance workers called Roland Lowe Begay and Jesse Kesler discovered the bodies of Arakawa and her retired Hollywood star husband at their luxurious million Santa Fe mansion Wednesday at 1:46pm Mountain Time. The identities of Hackman and Arakawa were not released for nearly 12 hours, with details of how the couple were found now offering a possible explanation for the delay. Begay and Kesler told investigators they hadn't seen them for two weeks. Both appear to have been dead for some time. – The Daily Mail

AND

The daughter of beloved actor Gene Hackman says he and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning — while authorities said they found no signs of a carbon monoxide leak. Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ the family suspects her 95-year-old father, his 65-year-old wife and one of their dogs died from toxic fumes inside their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home. But authorities later said the deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” after finding an “unsecured and opened” door to the home and a prescription pill bottle and pills scattered around the room where Arakawa and one of the couple’s dogs were discovered, according to an affidavit. Fire department officials found no evidence of a toxic leak in the home, the affidavit said. – New York Post

Our Take: I can't point to any direct connections between Gene Hackman and Jeffrey Epstein. But I can and should look into some of the data points. Gene Hackman was a very connected person in Hollywood. Gene had also owned very private islands.

ABC News is reporting no foul play, however calls the death of Gene, his wife and one of their dogs "Suspicious Circumstances." Reports are they died of Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

Gene Hackman's house where this happened in Santa Fe New Mexico was 39 miles from Epstein's Zorro Ranch. Zorro Ranch is where Epstein took interest in Eugenics and Transhumanism. More on tonight’s Eye of the Storm.

–

***

Another Take: My favorite Gene Hackman film is Enemy of the State, 1998. I saw it more than once in the theater. I rewatched it yesterday, and boy is it relevant. If you haven’t seen it, check it out and avoid the spoilers below.

***Spoilers***

Congressman gets assassinated and birdwatching whistleblower gets it on video. Turns out, it’s the government that assassinated him (and, later, the bird watcher and anyone else that finds out about the government’s secrets). Before he gets assassinated, the bird watcher slips the footage to an unsuspecting labor lawyer who is involved in a dick measuring contest with Italian organized crime.

Labor lawyer then gets his life hacked by NSA capabilities that aren’t supposed to exist — which was the subject of the legislation that caused the assassination in the first place. What follows is an off books Operation Gladio adventure of brandishing the method of the surveillance state.

The film came out three years before the Patriot Act, and stars Gene Hackman as an IC white hat and Will Smith as the labor lawyer. I know every beat of this film – as I said, I saw it more than once in the theater in the late 90s – and it holds up. I encourage everyone to watch it, especially on this particular weekend.

The civil liberty questions posed in the film are more important now than ever because, at this moment, we may actually have the power to do something about it. –

While negotiations on a topline spending agreement for a fiscal year (FY) 2025 spending bill have progressed, Senate Appropriations Vice Chair Patty Murray (D-WA) acknowledged yesterday that another short-term funding bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), will likely be needed to extend the March 14 funding deadline and avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government. Congress is almost five months behind in passing a final spending agreement for FY25 and has been relying on a series of CRs to extend funding for the federal government and avoid a government shutdown. The next CR deadline is March 14, at which point Congress will need to either pass a final spending bill, enact another CR to extend federal funding again, or face a partial shutdown of the federal government. – National Low Income Housing Coalition

Our Take: Wonder what happens on March 15th? MADNESS! KEK –

Mexico has begun the process of extraditing dozens of high-level cartel leaders and members to the U.S., including Rafael Caro Quintero, a former leader of the Guadalajara cartel involved in the kidnapping and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985. The founders of Los Zetas, Miguel and Omar Morales, also known as Z-40 and Z-42, will be extradited to the U.S. as well. The extraditions were done at the request of the U.S. government as President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline looms. One of the president’s demands is for Mexico to crack down on dangerous cartels and fentanyl production and distribution. "This morning, 29 people who were deprived of their liberty in different penitentiary centers in the country were transferred to the United States of America, which were required due to their links with criminal organizations for drug trafficking, among other crimes," Mexico’s Attorney General's Office and Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection wrote. "The custody, transfer and formal delivery of said people is carried out under institutional protocols with due respect for their fundamental rights, in accordance with our Constitution and the National Security Law and at the request of the United States Department of Justice. – Fox News

Our Take: Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs unless they step up border security.

Mexico throws tantrum, then capitulates.

Trump delays tariffs.

Mexico claims US is threatening Mexican sovereignty by targeting cartels.

Trump resumes tariffs.

Mexico extradites cartel leaders.

Trump…

–

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is announcing the imminent dismissal of over 100 intelligence community employees connected to a series of sexually explicit and graphic posts regarding sexual fetishes and transgenderism on an intragovernmental server. The individuals—employed by the National Security Administration (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)—engaged in the inappropriate discussions during work hours. Gabbard notes the severity of the situation, describing it as a significant violation of trust, potentially having national security and blackmail implications. “There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in what is really just an egregious violation of trust,” President Donald J. Trump’s DNI said during an interview yesterday. Gabbard added: “I put out a directive today that they will all be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked.”

– The National Pulse

Our Take: This story has been overshadowed by the Epstein rug, but over 100 perverts were fired from the NSA after their trans-fetish chat rooms were discovered and disclosed to the public.

That’s good but, if you’re familiar with the capabilities of the NSA as revealed by Edward Snowden (and cinematic masterpieces like Enemy of the State), then the thought of 100 or more perverts working at the NSA is the stuff of nightmares.

Is there some sort of damage control taking place in the wake of this action?

Privacy is a myth… But does it have to be? –

In Donald Trump's White House, the vibes really matter. The personal relationships he develops with other leaders can affect how those nations are treated. So it was vital for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to not only master the details of their discussions on Thursday but also to build a rapport with the US president. The invitation from King Charles clearly set the right tone. Trump looked truly flattered that he would become the first person to enjoy a second state visit to the UK. "And that's a great honour, because it's never happened before," the US president said at the start of their joint news conference. "I really do call it an honour, but it's not for me, it's for our country. It's respect for our country." But the very diplomatic language deployed by Sir Keir over the war in Ukraine – like praising Trump for creating the conditions in which a ceasefire is being discussed – could not disguise significant disagreements over what a peace deal may end up looking like. While Trump says he feels he can trust Russian President Vladimir Putin to stick to any deal, Sir Keir talked of the need to make sure that any truce endures and does not favour the aggressor. – BBC

AND

US President Donald Trump has said that British troops “can take care of themselves” when asked whether the US military would support them if the UK deploys forces to Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Trump at the White House on Thursday, where they discussed a plan to reach what he called a “peace that is tough and fair.” “I’m working closely with other European leaders on this, and I’m clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last,” Starmer told reporters after the meeting. Trump, however, sidestepped a question about whether the US would provide backup if the deployment led to clashes with Russian forces, telling journalists that the British “don’t need much help.” – RT

Our Take: Trump just spanked that pommy wanker.

General rule of life — You can’t trust a guy named Keir who sits like this:

I prefer my redcoats to have a proper English name — like Nigel — and to be unapologetically British.

Until we get Nigel back in office, we should direct our diplomatic efforts and energy elsewhere. –

***

Another Take: That's about all she wrote for the illusion of Europe, isn't it?

–

BONUS ITEMS

Three American women were found dead at a beach resort in Belize — with cops eyeing possible drug overdoses after finding “alcohol and some gummies” in their room. Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26 — all from Revere, Mass. — were found dead Saturday at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro, police said. Housing staff attempted to contact the women several times on Friday after surveillance footage showed them entering their room the previous night and not coming back out, police said. When they hadn’t received a response by Saturday, hotel staff entered the room and found the women unresponsive. The cause of their deaths has not been confirmed, but first responders said they found the women with froth on their mouths, suggesting a possible drug overdose — possibly 20 hours before. – New York Post

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday paused a federal judge's order requiring President Donald Trump's administration to pay foreign aid funds to contractors and grant recipients. Roberts issued an interim order placing on hold Washington-based U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's action that had imposed a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. Roberts provided no rationale for the order, known as an administrative stay, which will give the court additional time to consider the administration's more formal request to block Ali's ruling. – Reuters

Get your tickets to the Great American Restoration Tour, next week in Las Vegas. From March 6 through 9, Badlands is descending on Sin City, and we want you to join us! Virtual tickets give you access to an exclusive GART telegram chat, ticket holder livestreams, behind the scenes interviews with attendees, and so much more. Click the image or headline above to get your tickets. — Badlands Media.

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.