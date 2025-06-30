Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
23m

The micro trade war Canada's Mark ("Sideshow Bob") Carney tried was dropped in a New York minute when Trump simply said "We're not playing that game." USA-1, 0-Canada.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture