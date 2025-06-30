The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Donald Trump said last week that he will announce his pick to succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “very soon.” The problem is that Powell still has 11 months left until the end of his term. Trump remains frustrated as ever with the Fed because it has not yet lowered interest rates. He has relentlessly attacked Powell for months. But announcing a Fed chair nominee this far in advance — if he makes good on that plan — would be an unprecedented development in the central bank’s 111-year history. This person would effectively be acting as America’s “shadow” Fed chair — a proposal Scott Bessent first floated last year before he became Trump’s Treasury secretary. Such an extraordinary move could undermine the current Fed chief and intensify the uncertainty that has bedeviled the US economy since Trump took office, former Fed officials and academics tell CNN. — CNN

Our Take: MSM catching up to what we’ve been discussing on Badlands now for months.

I first discussed the ‘shadow’ Fed chair concept on my show back on April 15th. [Full Episode] —

For most citizens, the release of Supreme Court opinions is about as exciting as watching paint dry, particularly in a case dealing with the limits of district courts in issuing universal injunctions. Yet Friday’s Trump v. CASA case included a virtual slugfest between Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The decision was one of the biggest of the term. The Court moved to free the Administration from an onslaught of orders from district judges seeking to block the President in areas ranging from the downsizing of government to immigration. […] The tenor of Jackson’s language shocked not just many court watchers, but her colleagues. It seemed ripped from the signs carried just a couple of weeks earlier in the “No Kings” protests. […] This hyperbole seemed to border on hysteria in the Jackson dissent. The most junior justice effectively accused her colleagues of being toadies for tyranny. It proved too much for the majority, which pushed back on the overwrought rhetoric. While the language may seem understated in comparison to what we regularly hear in Congress, it was the equivalent of a virtual cage match for the Court. — New York Post

Our Take: What a day Friday was, as the Supreme Court ended with a banging precedent, affirming lower court jurisdictional limitations, against the President of the United States and, arguably, broadly.

That’s a win. These courts get their power from Congress, and they’ve been way outside their lane lately.

The real highlight of the opinion — maybe of the session — was Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and her absolute dismantling of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent (in which the latter reimagined the Constitution).

Brutal. The autopen Justice had a rough weekend.

The 2024 court session was a good one for the Liberty movement. We’ll break down the key decisions on Alphas Make Sandwiches today at 3pET.

—

United States President Donald Trump has insisted that the military strikes he ordered on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Sunday morning “completely obliterated” Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities. And after an initial classified US intelligence report contradicted that assertion, Trump and his administration have lashed out at those who leaked the document and the media that has covered it – throwing out its assessment. The standoff between Trump and the evaluation of sections of his own intelligence community continued through Wednesday at The Hague, where the US president was attending the NATO summit and was asked several questions about the leaked document. Yet it was only the latest instance of Trump publicly disagreeing with US intelligence conclusions during his past decade in politics – whether on Russia or North Korea, Venezuela or Iran. — AlJazeera

Our Take: By now, most understand that Donald Trump speaks to multiple audiences at once as he wages fifth-generation warfare.

But he's not the only one, and some interesting characters have been speaking up in recent days.

Did you catch the signal?

For the last few weeks, the focus has been on Iran and its obvious tensions with both Israel and, by extension, the US.

That said, something we've been discussing at length recently is the prospect that Iran could serve as a cognitive keystone or on-ramp toward the next chapter in the Peacemakers story arc, which will ironically take us through an escalation narrative long before the resolution.

One of the central claims I've forwarded for some time (and I'm far from the only one,) is that the Collective Western Mind is being seeded with the concept of a 'New Axis' meant to threaten us en route to the actualization of WW3.

While there are plenty of ancillary and ambiguous players, from Saudi Arabia to North Korea who will play out their own respective roles in the narrative, I have long posited that the primary 'Axis' in the central narrative will be comprised of Russia, China and Iran.

Obviously, Iran is currently in the crosshairs of Donald Trump, which means Iran is in the crosshairs of the central narrative as it's being translated to the Collective American Mind.

This is not only allowing Trump and Iran to 'escalate' along kinetic pathways (and again, BLOODLESS ones, for that matter,) but do so while saving face to their respective populations on the back of decades of Hegelian engineering attempting to get us embroiled in the very war Trump has specifically promised to avoid, while Israel is placed into their own pincer on either side of the long-time escalation they have seemingly championed.

Now, Russia is entering stage left, having seeded its alignment with Iran on the edges of the story before joining in a more direct and forceful way this week, on the back of Trump's escalation.

So, when you see key Russian characters not just criticizing Trump, but bringing out 'the N word,' then, I don't think you should be nervous (though many will be,) but excited, as this represents a shift toward the very first chapter of the War of Stories I began projecting in 2022, in the pages of the Righteous Russia series.

As I said therein, in order to MANDATE world peace, you MUST first have the threat of war.

This may be starting with Iran, but it was always going to end with a major ALMOST confrontation between the world's great superpowers, who WILL find those long-obscured pathways toward a true and lasting peace in the aftermath of a narrative war.

When you boil the Info War and the Shadow War down to a narrative level, you begin to see that the War of Stories isn't just a more effective way to engage with the various moves being made by the leaders of what I've dubbed the Sovereign Alliance, but also the WHY inherent in the way they choose to communicate in the first place. [Read More] —

US President Donald Trump has announced the termination of all trade talks with Canada in light of Ottawa’s tax on digital services, which he called a “adirect and blatant attack on our country.” Relations between the neighbors began to sour when Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods in February soon after taking office. Ottawa responded with reciprocal tariffs. Trump later temporarily suspended the tariffs, expressing a willingness to negotiate individually favorable terms for US businesses with the countries that he had targeted for tariffs. Trump has long accused Canada of taking unfair advantage of the US and has on several occasions suggested that it should become the 51st US state, arguing that Washington effectively subsidizes Canada's economy. — RT

Our Take:

Very based, Mr. President.

As my Canadian co-host on Breaking History, Matt Ehret, has explained: Mark Carney is not your run-of-the-mill globalist. He is perhaps the king of all central bankers, and he was likely sent in to defend Canada’s surprising (and hidden) dominant position it maintains over the US.

Matt has explained that many subversive Deep State operations have been launched against the US from Canada, including the plot to have John Wilkes Booth kill US President Abraham Lincoln.

I was shocked to learn from Matt the extent to which Canada maintains a level of superiority over the US, largely due to Canada’s position high in the pecking order of the British Commonwealth.

Without knowing the fine details of the situation, the fact that Trump is humiliating Carney by ending trade negotiations with Canada seems like a sign that we are watching the collapse of the central banking cabal, and the takedown of the City of London and her partners. —

Law enforcement arrested a Washington Post journalist accused of possessing child pornography at his home in the District this week. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a release that FBI agents searched the home of Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, Thursday and seized multiple electronic devices. The attorney’s office alleged that a folder on a work laptop found in Mr. LeGro’s home contained 11 videos of child sexual abuse material. Fragments of a hard drive were also found in a hallway outside the room where agents found the laptop, federal prosecutors said. — Washington Times

Our Take: In a just world, this would be devastating for the Washington Post.

The realization that their news and opinions were being shaped and spun by a man that (allegedly) was involved in CSAM?

Throw all of the books at him.

But what about WaPo? They hired him. The CSAM videos were on his work laptop. They paper has been very dismissive of child trafficking and CSAM news, arrears, convictions…

In a just world, there would be some consequence. —

Did President Donald Trump outfox the world with his tariff plan? Maybe, according to Torsten Sløk, the chief economist at Apollo Global Management. On Saturday, Sløk published a blog post titled "Has Trump Outsmarted Everyone On Tariffs?" In it, he explains a possible scenario in which Trump keeps tariffs below his highest threatened rates just long enough to ease uncertainty and avoid the economic pains that would come with massive tariffs. “Maybe the strategy is to maintain 30% tariffs on China and 10% tariffs on all other countries and then give all countries 12 months to lower nontariff barriers and open up their economies to trade,” he wrote. The post comes just before a 90-day pause on Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" — which triggered a huge stock selloff in April — ends in early July, Fortune reports. […] Sløk theorized that by extending that deadline by another year, other countries and U.S. businesses would have more time to adjust to a "new world with permanently higher tariffs," and would ease the immediate uncertainty rocking the markets. “This would seem like a victory for the world and yet would produce $400 billion of annual revenue for U.S. taxpayers,” he wrote. “Trade partners will be happy with only 10% tariffs and U.S. tax revenue will go up. Maybe the administration has outsmarted all of us.” — The Independent

Our Take: June was perhaps the most beautifully chaotic, and yet controlled, month we've yet seen out of the Master of Narrative Warfare, Donald Trump.

So, how do you defeat an invisible enemy?

First, you need to expose them. [Read More] —

Nazis in both Ukraine and World War II-era Germany killed people based on their ethnicity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, in reference to the 2014 Odessa massacre. Speaking after talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on Sunday, Lavrov drew direct parallels between the Third Reich and modern Ukraine with regard to their treatment of people they seek to subjugate. ”The Nazis burned Jews simply because they were Jews, and the Ukrainian Nazis burned Russian people in Odessa on May 2, 2014 simply because they were Russian,” he stated. The Russian foreign minister was referring to violent clashes in Odessa in the early days of the Ukraine crisis, when street battles between pro-Ukraine and anti-Maidan activists ended with a fire at the city’s Trade Unions House, which claimed dozens of lives. Moscow described the incident as a massacre by Ukrainian nationalist groups. — RT

Our Take: There is no shortage of connections between Kiev and the Third Reich, but also between Kiev and Tel Aviv.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the same sycophants who worship the war in Ukraine also worship any war in the name of Israel. But what makes Ukraine the keystone in all of this is how it breaks the commonly accepted history that the Third Reich and Israel are diametrically opposed, when the reality is that it was the Third Reich that birthed Israel from a Ukrainian womb.

Given the scale and grandeur of the existing false narrative — thanks to the obsessive storytelling of Hollywood, among others — when the truth breaks free it will cause such a seismic mass psychological shift in the collective mind that anything and everything will be fair game, in terms of challenging the official narrative.

Simply put, if we were lied to about the Nazis and Israel, then nothing in secular history is above reproach. —

Debate is underway in the Senate for an all-night session Sunday, with Republicans wrestling President Donald Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts over mounting Democratic opposition — and even some brake-pumping over the budget slashing by the president himself. The outcome from the weekend of work in the Senate remains uncertain and highly volatile. GOP leaders are rushing to meet Trump’s Fourth of July deadline to pass the package, but they barely secured enough support to muscle it past a procedural hurdle in a tense scene the day before. A handful of Republican holdouts revolted, and it took phone calls from Trump and a visit from Vice President JD Vance to keep it on track. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced Sunday he would not seek reelection after Trump badgered him for saying he could not vote for the bill with its steep Medicaid cuts. — Arab News

Our Take:

Commies are arguing against government spending, deficits, and taxes because they think it’ll make Trump supporters stop supporting him. Meanwhile, they’re turning their own supporters into Trump supporters. —

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have signed a peace agreement to end a decades-long conflict, which US President Donald Trump says gives the US rights to local mineral wealth. Congolese officials have long accused Rwanda of backing militant groups in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo and smuggling resources. Tensions escalated after M23 militants seized mining hubs, including Goma and Bukavu, reportedly killing thousands. Kigali denied supporting militants, despite UN and international backing for Kinshasa’s claims. The agreement was signed on Friday in Washington by both nations’ foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It pledges a 90-day Rwandan troop withdrawal from the DR Congo, outlines disarmament and reintegration steps, and sets up a joint security mechanism. RT

Our Take: This moment represents the bookend (maybe?) to a story I’ve been covering here on Badlands for well over a year.

It stretches from President Trump’s Executive Order 13818, signed December 20, 2017, which targeted scion to the Israeli Diamond Cartel, Dan Gertler; through the usurpation of Gertler’s longtime business partner, DRC President Joseph Kabila, by Felix Tshesideke; through multiple attempts to overthrow Tshesideke’s government — first by Gertler and Mossad director Yossi Cohen, then by American-Congolese operative Christian Malanga, then by Israeli-loyalist and Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his proxy terrorist grouping, M23. (The story also involved the arrest of countless high-profile figures from the top three commodity trading companies in the world, namely Glencore.)

As we have documented on this Brief and on a multitude of Badlands shows — mostly Badlands Daily — all of these failed attempts to overthrow Tshesikede can be traced back to Israel and the Netanyahu network, and the motive for doing so would be $24 Trillion worth of rare earth minerals that have fallen out of the control of Kabila, Gertler, and the Netanyahu network, as all of the people mentioned above (aside from Tshesikede) can be connected together as part of an operation that not only utilized child slaves, but also provided the necessary rare minerals to the top Fortune 500 companies for the manufacturing of high tech equipment like smart phones, laptops, and ballistic missiles.

So is it really over? That remains to be seen. But the chances of this network of bad actors regaining access to their trillions of dollars of [exploited] rare earth minerals, with the signing of this peace deal?

Personally, I don’t think the story is over. I think it’s only getting started.

—

BONUS ITEMS

A SWAT team has located a deceased man and a nearby firearm hours after a sniper shot and killed two firefighters and injured another while they were battling a wildfire in Idaho, authorities confirmed late Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's office said the deceased male was located on Canfield Mountain. A shelter in place was lifted, but an active wildfire remained, the sheriff's office said. The update came hours after the International Association of Fire Fighters confirmed that the two victims who were killed were firefighters. Some 300 law enforcement officers were on scene. "While responding to a fire earlier today in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, IAFF members were ambushed in a heinous act of violence. Two of our brothers were killed by a sniper, and a third brother remains in surgery," the association said. "Please keep them, their families, and law enforcement in your prayers." — Fox News

Donald Trump revealed a 'very wealthy' group of buyers is set to purchase TikTok in the upcoming weeks - following years of battles with the Chinese-owned app. The president made the shock announcement in an interview on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. 'We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way,' Trump declared without giving away many details or revealing where the proposal was coming from. 'I think I'll need, probably China approval, but President Xi will probably do it.' Bartiromo asked who the buyer is, to which Trump responded they will be revealed in just two weeks. 'They're very, very wealthy people. It's a group of wealthy people,' he bluntly said. — Daily Mail

