The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from Monday, January 20th …

President Donald Trump took about 45 minutes of a wide range of questions from reporters Monday evening from behind his desk as he signed a slew of executive orders in the Oval Office. Trump said he had been “surprised” President Joe Biden issued sweeping preemptive pardons for his family earlier Monday, saying the move “makes him look very guilty.” […] The back-and-forth with reporters in the Oval Office was a throwback to Trump’s first term, during which he often engaged in lengthy Q-and-A sessions… He casually spoke as he signed numerous executive orders on subjects ranging from TikTok to immigration to climate and Trump made it clear he intended to shake up the global status quo. The president said he would impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico — two of the country’s largest trade partners — starting Feb. 1. — Politico

Our Take: Not even 15 minutes back into the Oval and Trump has already answered more unscripted questions from the press than Biden did throughout his entire "presidency," all while signing EO's to fix the country Biden broke.

Incredible stuff. —

Another Take: To me, the enduring image from a historic day that could kick off a new American Golden Age didn't come from rotundas or ballrooms.

It came when an American President sat behind the resolute desk, signed papers and answered questions.

Make the ordinary extraordinary again. —

And Another Take: Three of the most significant Executive Order's included exiting the World Health Organization, targeting the Senior Executive Service for termination, and declaring the Latin American cartels "terrorist organizations."

The US exiting the WHO makes the organization irrelevant. Without the funding by or the enforcement via sanctions, the WHO loses all of its gravitas. It will not have the necessary power projection to impose its will on nation-states, marking a major milestone in the War of Sovereignty between the Globalist Cabal and the Sovereign Alliance.

The targeting of the SES for potential termination is a very big deal. The Senior Executive Service is the Deep State. It is the senior-most officials in the State Department, who have effectively earned tenured and are probably considered immune to termination. This is the permanent bureaucratic class that is unelected and therefore unaccountable to its would-be constituents. That dynamic empowers these bureaucrats to cut deals with international organizations and entities that ultimately amount to "selling out" the American People. It is past time to end this practice by laying off most if not all of the SES.

Declaring the cartels as "terrorist organizations" was probably the most significant announcement Trump made yesterday, during the live event. I'm no JAG lawyer, but I'm pretty sure that according to the Military Commissions Act of 2006, anyone who provides material support to an "unlawful enemy combatant" (terrorist) is also potentially considered an unlawful enemy combatant. So if certain agencies operating around the state of Virginia (among other places) were to be found guilty of providing said support to a "terrorist" organization, then that agency would also be a terrorist organization, as I understand it.

Things are about to get very interesting. —

A lawsuit claiming billionaire Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” violates federal transparency rules was filed within minutes of President Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday, kicking off a legal battle over a key aspect of the incoming administration’s agenda. In a 30-page complaint obtained by The Washington Post ahead of its filing, the public interest law firm National Security Counselors says that the nongovernmental DOGE panel is breaking a 1972 law that requires advisory committees to the executive branch to follow certain rules on disclosure, hiring and other practices. Shortly after the election, Trump tapped Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE in identifying government regulations and spending programs for the White House to cut. […] The lawsuit alleges that DOGE meets the requirements to be considered a “federal advisory committee,” a class of legal entity regulated to ensure the government receives transparent and balanced advice. — The Washington Post

AND

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) late Monday launched a suit challenging an executive order from President Trump seeking to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are not lawfully present. It’s an order that contradicts the Constitution, which bestows citizenship on anyone born in the United States regardless of the status of their parents. “Denying citizenship to U.S.-born children is not only unconstitutional — it’s also a reckless and ruthless repudiation of American values. Birthright citizenship is part of what makes the United States the strong and dynamic nation that it is. This order seeks to repeat one of the gravest errors in American history, by creating a permanent subclass of people born in the U.S. who are denied full rights as Americans,” Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement. — The Hill

Our Take: The lawfare begins within moments of the inauguration. The immediate legal actions focus on obstructing Trump’s Executive Orders to establish DOGE and secure the border, but there are more coming.

For example, President Trump declared that US policy is only two genders; we can expect at least 457 lawsuits from the so-called remaining genders once the sting wears off.

I have no doubt the administration is prepared for this (and more) obstruction. It’s not Trump’s first rodeo, and lawfare focused lawyers are most effective in settlement situations. Trump fights back, and he’s modeled that behavior to his millions of supporters.

It won’t be so easy for them this time. Things are different now, and legal action goes both ways.

Never give up. Never back down. Never settle.

We’re just getting started. —

US President plans to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel. Thinks Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel. President Donald Trump, while signing a slew of executive orders in the Oval Office on Monday night following his inaugural parade event, was asked if he was confident he could keep the ceasefire in Gaza and complete the three phases of the deal. "I'm not confident," Trump replied. "It's not our war. It's their war. I'm not confident, but they're very weakened on the other side." Trump said he looked at a picture of Gaza and said it's like a "massive demolition site" and that it's "really got to be rebuilt in a different way." The President said Gaza is a "phenomenal location on the sea" with the best weather. — The Jerusalem Post

Yesterday, we documented why the hostage deal was unlikely to reach the second phase of the deal: Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Jewish Power party has already left the government, if Bezalel Smotrich and Religious Zionism follow, then the political coalition that makes up the Israeli government collapses and new elections are scheduled.

We'll have to see what happens, but you already have escalating violence in the West Bank.

Israeli youth from the Settler Movement have been escalating this violence against Palestinians for a while now. Biden actually did issue Executive Order 14115, which imposed sanctions on Settlers who engaged in this type of violence. It was revoked by President Trump, along with many other EO's.

On the surface, this appears to be in support of Netanyahu's radical cabinet — and perhaps it is — but ultimately, what the EO did was empower the federal government to control the transfer of property between US citizens, if the government suspected that person of being guilty of specific action. (From what it seems, no conviction or due process required.)

There are better ways to solve this problem than granting the federal government expanded powers. For starters, you can stop giving a blank check to the Israeli government — as Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff explicitly expressed during his address yesterday. If we are going to provide any form of aid or trade to Israel, then that carrot should come with a caveat. That's how you negotiate.

Then there was this little nugget:

However, Trump said that he thinks Saudi Arabia will end up joining the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

"I think Saudi Arabia will end up being in the Abraham Accords," Trump told reporters.

My instincts tell me that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan played a significant role in piecing together the original Abraham Accords, and keeping Saudi out of the original deal was a strategic play.

Normalization with Saudi — which represents normalization with the Islamic homeland — is the carrot that gets Israel to accept a Two-State Solution. Self-governance is the carrot that gets Palestine to agree. The Arabs can leverage their position to keep the Palestinians from breaking the peace, and the West can do the same for Israel. This is a deal that is very achievable, if not for some zealots on both sides. But until you pull the IDF out of the West Bank, you can't expect to build the level of trust necessary to achieve a lasting peace.

But we know well that this isn't about keeping the peace; this is about annexing more territory — something that the Arabs and their partners (Sovereign Alliance) are not going to tolerate. Trump, himself, has said in the past that he wouldn't tolerate it.

The Settler Movement, and how it is dealt with, will become the centerpiece of this entire conflict. —

Donald Trump on Monday issued “full, complete and unconditional” presidential pardons for about 1,500 people who were involved in the January 6 attack on Congress, including some convicted of violent acts, making good on his promise to act in such cases on day one of his second term. In addition to the pardons, he issued commutations for more than a dozen cases, shortening sentences for those that he said needed “further research”. Among those whose sentences were commuted was Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia. “This is a big one. We hope they come out tonight, frankly,” Trump said while signing the pardons in the Oval Office on Monday night after he referred to those convicted as “hostages.” — The Guardian

Our Take: Mr. President,

Thank you so much for pardoning ALL J6ers and cases related to J6!

However, in the EO, you stated “convicted of offenses related to events.”

Master Sergeant Jeremy Brown was not included in this pardon after spending the last four years in prison over charges related to an unlawful search of his property while the FBI JTTF turned off all surveillance cameras MSGT Brown had on his property.

MSGT Brown had his South Florida home raided over MISDEMEANOR charges — he was non-violent, never entered the Capitol, and tried to blow the whistle on FBI/DHS recruiting for an event in January, which he believed to be January 6th.

Please, President Trump, pardon MSGT Jeremy Brown who dedicated 20 years of service to our country in the elite Green Berets.

Thank you, Mr. President! —

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Border Czar Tom Homan stated that deportations will start on Tuesday with a focus on public safety and national security threats and the deportations won’t be in a specific city, rather “They’re going to do it throughout the country and we have offices throughout the country and every ICE office is going to be out there enforcing the law, starting tomorrow morning.” Homan said, “Look the president’s been clear that, right out of the gate, we’re going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats. So, I can’t believe that any elected politician — I don’t care what party you’re from, why would you not want public safety threats out of your communities? That’s your number one responsibility as an elected official is the protection of your communities.” Host Elizabeth MacDonald then asked, “So, the deportations are coming tomorrow?” Homan answered, “Yeah, ICE is going to start doing their job tomorrow. They haven’t been able to do the job for the last four years and now they’re going to start enforcing the law like they should be.” — Breitbart

AND

President Trump on Monday night signed an executive order authorizing the U.S. military to draft a plan for sending troops to the southern border. The order authorizes U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), one of 11 combat command centers, to repel “forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and other criminal activities” at the southern border. “Threats against our Nation’s sovereignty continue today, and it is essential that the Armed Forces staunchly continue to participate in the defense of our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Trump’s executive order reads. “The Armed Forces of the United States have played a long and well-established role in securing our borders against threats of invasion, against unlawful forays by foreign nationals into the United States, and against other transnational criminal activities that violate our laws and threaten the peace, harmony, and tranquility of the Nation.” The Pentagon said in a statement that it was “fully committed to carrying out the orders from our Commander-In-Chief, and is doing so immediately under his leadership.” — The Hill

Our Take: I am anxiously awaiting the dramatic conclusion of Colorado’s migrant madness. The incoming administration has repeatedly referenced Aurora, and Homan said he was willing to put the Denver Mayor in prison a few months back.

We demand our third act.

Our local media, which is all legacy propaganda, is trying to convince everyone that everything is fine.

They haven’t really even turned on the emotional blackmail yet. The “family separation” and “no human is illegal” deployments will come in hot once the deportations start. Resist the pleas to emotion. MAGA. —

Russia congratulates Donald Trump on taking office as US president and welcomes his proclaimed intent to resume contacts between the two countries, Vladimir Putin has said, during a meeting of the country’s National Security Council on Monday. “We’re hearing the statements of the newly elected US president and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted by the outgoing administration. We also hear his statement about the need to do everything to prevent world war three,”Putin said. “Of course, we welcome such an attitude and congratulate the elected US president on taking office,” he added. Moscow has never “refused dialogue” with Washington and has always expressed readiness to deal with any US administration, the president noted. — RT

Our Take: Here on the Brief, we are rootin' for Putin. And now Putin is rootin' for Trump.

This video shows Putin sticking up for Trump, basically saying that the Deep State tried to assassinate him.

And another Sovereign Alliance comm that we got yesterday was when President Trump did a sword dance behind a cake model of the new Air Force One, then used the sword to cut the cake.

P.S. Watching Melania laugh and dance made me happy. She seemed so serious and in the zone during Jimmy Carter's funeral and at the Inauguration ceremony, and Trump claims that she always ribs him for doing the iconic dance, so to see her join in and do the dance felt like catharsis.

Donald Trump is a living legend. America is back. —

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) slammed freshly sworn-in President Donald Trump’s remarks from his inauguration ceremony, calling him a “liar” for calling out the House Select Committee on January 6 and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D), right after she received a preemptive pardon from outgoing President Joe Biden. During his speech in front of dignitaries and family members in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Trump lamented how he offered Pelosi “10,000 soldiers” to mitigate the risk of unrest on January 6, 2021, “but she rebuffed them.” […] Cheney, who lost her chance at reelection when pro-Trump candidate Rep. Harriet Hageman beat her in the August 2022 GOP primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, took to social media to attack the new president: “Trump’s remarks in the Capitol Visitor Center today were a reminder that neither lies nor the liar who tells them get better with age,” the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney wrote on X. — Breitbart

Our Take: Disgraced former public leech Liz Cheney was issued a preemptive pardon on Monday for crimes associated with her involvement in the January 6 Committee.

The Committee is alleged to have tampered with witnesses, destroyed evidence, and manipulated the investigation for political purposes. The funny thing, Cheney and her pals are now in the same position as Hunter Biden. They have to testify if called upon as they have no risk of self incrimination.

In the grand scheme of crime, the number of those pardoned is pretty small. Many are still exposed. Let’s get to work. —

BONUS ITEMS

The Senate quickly confirmed Marco Rubio as secretary of state Monday, voting unanimously to give President Donald Trump the first member of his new Cabinet on Inauguration Day. Rubio, the Republican senator from Florida, is among the least controversial of Trump’s nominees and vote was decisive, 99-0. Another pick, John Ratcliffe for CIA director, is also expected to have a swift vote, as soon as Tuesday. Action on others, including former combat veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, is possible later in the week. “Marco Rubio is a very intelligent man with a remarkable understanding of American foreign policy,” Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the senior-most Republican, said as the chamber opened. It’s often tradition for the Senate to convene immediately after the ceremonial pomp of the inauguration to begin putting the new president’s team in place, particularly the national security officials. During Trump’s first term, the Senate swiftly confirmed his defense and homeland security secretaries on day one, and President Joe Biden’s choice for director of national intelligence was confirmed on his own Inauguration Day. – AP News

Panama will resist US President Donald Trump’s attempts to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, President Jose Mulino said on Monday, shortly after Trump was sworn in. “I must wholeheartedly reject the remarks President Donald Trump made in his inaugural speech regarding Panama and its canal,” Mulino said in a statement.



“The administration of the canal will remain under Panamanian control, with respect for its permanent neutrality,” the president said, adding that “no nation in the world” was interfering in the control of the canal. Mulino argued the US handed over the control of the canal to Panama in 1999 “as the result of a generational struggle.” He vowed to continue to facilitate international trade through the vital waterway that connected the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. “We will exercise the right to protect ourselves,” he said.

— RT

Vivek Ramaswamy was reportedly booted out from his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) seat by his co-captain, Elon Musk. On Monday, Ramaswamy confirmed his departure from DOGE after whispers of the 39-year-old’s exit murmured throughout D.C. over the weekend. “It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE,” Ramaswamy wrote on X. “I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!” Along with reporting that he’s exiting from DOGE to run for Ohio governor, Politico reports that Musk is the reason Ramaswamy is leaving to begin with.

— Daily Beast

