The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, March 31st...

Out-of-state billionaires fuel Wisconsin Supreme Court electionOn the eve of the high-stakes contest for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, money continues to funnel into Wisconsin. Unprecedented levels of funding backing either Dane County Judge Susan Crawford or Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel have come from across the country. And while both candidates also received grassroots support from ordinary citizens, the bulk of their backing has come from prominent political groups and megadonors. Campaign contributions to individual candidates for Supreme Court are capped at $20,000 in Wisconsin, but people with more to spend can give unlimited amounts through political action committees or the state political parties. That’s led to at least $81 million spent to date. – Wisconsin Public Radio

AND

Florida's 6th Congressional District will vote in a special election to replace Mike Waltz and choose a new congressman Tuesday. Some parts of Northeast Florida will participate. Waltz resigned when he became a national security advisor to President Donald Trump. Democrat Joshua Weil and Republican Randy Fine were elected in their respective primaries to run for the seat. Andrew Parrott is running as Libertarian, Randall Terry is running non-party affiliated and Chuck Sheridan is running as a write-in candidate. Weil is a public school educator in Osceola County. Fine currently serves the Florida Senate 19th District, based in Brevard County. Several parts of Northeast Florida are in the 6th Congressional District. This includes all of Putnam County, parts of St. Johns County and all of Flagler County. In St. Johns County, Butler Beach, Crescent Beach, Flagler Estates, Hastings, St. Augustine Shores and St. Augustine South are included.

– First Coast News

Our Take: Two local election stories, both with national impact. It’s election day in some communities – if yours is one, get out and vote!

The Wisconsin race has been in the headlines for a while now. If you watched the

interview with Seth Keshel on

Sunday, then you know that there is a solid chance the race could go to Crawford. It’s sort of anyone’s game and, of course, elections are fake – literally nothing has been done to fix them – so we’re going to have to let this whole thing play out.

In FL, too, and in whatever local or state elections you may have today, VOTE! And do so for your own self interest. Put America First. Make America Great. If you want Agenda47 to succeed, and you don’t vote, then your inaction is against your own interests.

Set the emotion aside and vote for a better future.

Giving it back to us, the people, means we have a responsibility to wield it, to be part of the change.

Vote. Golden Age or Bust. –

This week Rattlesnake Meat Company has two EXCLUSIVE deals for Badlands readers! Promocode BAD100 gets you $100 off the “Whole Beef + Freezer” package, and BAD50 secures $50 off the “Half Beef + Grill” package. Big Food and Big Government don’t care about quality or transparency. “At Rattlesnake Meat Company, we do.” Don’t miss these exclusive deals! *Sponsored*

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) is still searching for a cover-up in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy — asserting without evidence that an allegedly previously unreleased video could reveal new details of the president’s death, despite the recent declassification of reams of government files on the killing. In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Luna said that she had just been told that NBC has a “never been seen before” video of the shooting that she would be requesting access to. The video, according to Luna, “allegedly” shows presumed gunman Lee Harvey Oswald near Kennedy’s vehicle when the assassination happened. Would that be the case, “he couldn’t have been the shooter,” Luna told Fox host Jesse Watters. Luna has been elevated by House Republicans to lead the House Oversight Committee’s “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets,” and said she would be asking NBC to turn over this alleged video. [...] Luna’s task force is set to convene a hearing on the JFK files on April 1, and she has promised to travel to Dallas and interview “first-hand witnesses” from the six-decades-old assassination. – Politico

Our Take: How fitting that Rep Luna is holding her first DECLAS hearing on April Fool’s Day!

It’s difficult to think of a bigger joke than this task force. –

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that there would be “consequences” if Venezuela used forceful actions in asserting claims to resource-rich territories that are under the control of neighboring Guyana. Mr. Rubio said at a news conference in Georgetown, the Guyanese capital, that the U.S. government would steadfastly oppose “the regional threats based on illegitimate territorial claims by a narco-trafficking regime.” “There will be consequences for adventurism,” he said as he stood on a stage with Irfaan Ali, the president of Guyana, a small country along the northern coast of South America. “There will be consequences for aggressive actions, and that’s why our partnership in that regard will be important.” In recent years, Venezuela has intensified claims to the Essequibo region that makes up about two-thirds of Guyana and includes the oil-rich offshore waters where ExxonMobil is leading oil production. Mr. Rubio said he would not specify what the Trump administration would be prepared to do against Venezuela, but pointed out the power and size of the U.S. Navy, implying the United States could take military action.

– The New York Times

Our Take: Marco Rubio is serving the interests of the City of London, here.

Guyana is a proxy state: the one and only country in mainland Central and South America that is under the British Commonwealth-- which happened in 1966. The resource that is being protected is oil, as enormous oil deposits were found in the seabed off the coast of Guyana.

We have been discussing on various Badlands shows the high-profile arrests of oil executives around the world related to corruption probes involving Venezuela. Those probes were launched by Nicolas Maduro in March 2017 after he was given a "laptop from hell" by the scorned ex-wife of one of his oil executives.

Maybe I'm crazy, but I think Maduro and President Trump are working together to squeeze the players involved in Guyana and the Venezuelan oil graft. Because the companies involved are also connected to high-profile conflicts in Africa over other extremely valuable natural resources.

These oil fields in Guyana's seabed are part of a larger field that belongs to Venezuela, and that creates some legal trouble for the people trying to exploit Guyana.

From a 2018 article, “Diego Moya-Ocampos, analyst with the London-based consulting firm IHS Global Insight, said he believes Venezuela’s claim of sovereignty will pose a “major complication” to recovering oil and minerals. Venezuela’s government could opt to ban companies operating in Guyana from working in Venezuela’s vast oil fields, he said.”

And there you have it. –

***

Another Take: This is like when Biden told Putin not to "invade" Ukraine more than a little bit. –

Tickets for GART Plymouth are selling fast — it’s just a month away! If you’re thinking of coming to GART Plymouth, get your tickets while they last! — Badlands Media

Marine Le Pen has been banned from standing in French elections for five years after a court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds to pay party staff on Monday. Le Pen is a key figure in French politics who has been gaining traction in polls ahead of the next presidential election, which is in 2027. However, her hopes for political ascent hit a roadblock when she and 24 other officials in her party, the National Rally, were accused in November of misusing European Parliament funds between 2004 and 2016. Prosecutors accused Le Pen and the party officials of diverting money intended to pay parliamentary aides to instead pay for party expenses that were separate from European Union work in a so-called fake jobs scam. The European Union has estimated the allegedly embezzled funds amount to around €7m. Le Pen and the others charged consistently denied any wrongdoing during the nine-week trial. "It's my political death they are after," she said in November. – Newsweek

AND

US President Donald Trump has said that the criminal prosecution of French opposition leader Marine Le Pen reminds him of his own legal battles under the Biden administration. On Monday, Le Pen, the ex-leader of the conservative National Rally (RN) party, was sentenced to four years in prison, two of which will be suspended, and was barred from holding public office for five years. The embezzlement conviction effectively bars her from the 2027 presidential race. When asked by reporters in the Oval Office about the verdict, Trump replied, “That’s a very big deal.” “I know all about it, and a lot of people thought she wasn’t going to be convicted of anything,” Trump said. “But she was banned [from] running for five years, and she’s the leading candidate. That sounds very much like this country,” he added. Trump has often claimed that the court cases and investigations into his activities were part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” led by the Biden administration and the Democrats. – RT

Our Take: There is a disturbing trend in Europe of either cancelling elections (Ukraine, Romania) or prosecuting the populist candidates (France, Romania). The same tactics have been deployed in America, of course.

In all of these instances, the people trampling democracy are globalists whose actions are executed in the name of democracy. Europeans will tolerate a great deal from their governments. As it turns out, so will Americans.

There is no question that the French (EU) government wants Le Pen’s “political death.” She’s ignited the idea of France First in the minds of many. They’ve been investigating her since (at least) 2016. Sounds familiar.

Are the Frenchies ready for “giving it back to you the people”?

Vous le rendre, à vous, le peuple?

Le Pen is reportedly appealing the ruling. Let’s see what happens.

–

***

Another Take: France and Romania have arrested their 'opposition leaders.'

Poland is weighing arresting its 'opposition leader' while Germany considers banning its 'opposition party.'

When they call you a threat to 'their Democracy,' they're not lying.

They're finally telling the truth … –

***

One More Take: Nations across Europe are banning opposition parties, arresting the candidates, and either jailing them or barring them from running in an election — or both.

All of this in the name of "defending democracy."

What a joke.

What's even more sick is the number of bloodsucking sycophants in the US government and tangential networks that would support this narrative because it is an extension of everything they are trying to do in this country. (I'm talking about Republicans, of course. Not just Democrats.)

Every day, we get more and more evidence that President Putin and Russia are the righteous actors in the Ukraine conflict.

The imprisonment and banning of Marine Le Pen is just another damning proof in the story of how Europe was lost. –

China has held up the $23 billion sale of dozens of ports worldwide — including two key ports in the Panama Canal — to a group led by US investing giant BlackRock after President Trump expressed concern about Beijing’s sway over the strategic shipping lanes. On March 4, CK Hutchison, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate controlled by 96-year-old billionaire Li Ka-shing, announced plans to sell 43 port facilities globally — including critical ports at both ends of the Panama Canal and near the Suez Canal — for approximately $22.8 billion. But China’s State Administration for Market Regulation unexpectedly initiated an investigation on Friday into potential violations of Chinese anti-monopoly laws, effectively stalling the deal. China President Xi Jinping is reportedly “angry” over CK Hutchison’s plans to sell its Panama Canal port operations — particularly because the company did not consult Beijing beforehand, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal — spearheaded by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, a longtime Trump confidante — called for an agreement to be signed by April 2, though it now is likely that the Wednesday deadline will be missed. [...] Insiders say Chinese leadership had hoped to leverage the port issue in its talks with the Trump administration, only to be caught off guard by the deal’s sudden progress. – New York Post

Our Take: The last bit there caught my eye. The Chinese government was caught off guard by the speed of the Trump Administration… “by the deal’s sudden progress.”

Set aside whether Xi and China are actually caught off guard, the speed is the point I wanted to spotlight. We regularly comment on how exhausting it is to cover the Trump Administration because they’re moving so fast.

Imagine how our trade opponents and actual foreign adversaries feel.

Accelerate. –

Senate confirmation hearings began last Tuesday for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, an Evangelical Christian whose steadfast support for Israel in the battle against terror stands in stark contrast to the pro-Qatar strategy launched by Trump’s chief negotiator Steve Witkoff. Speaking to Tucker Carlson, an outspoken critic of Israel, chief Trump negotiator Steve Witkoff praised the role of Qatar, a chief sponsor of Hamas, calling claims Qatar is “not well motivated … preposterous.” Witkoff has business ties worth $623 million to the Emirate of Qatar, which is considered the home of the Muslim Brotherhood and hosted late Muslim Brotherhood leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi for years. Terror organization Hamas, which brutally massacred over 1200 people on Oct. 7, 2023, including 32 Americans, is the Gaza arm of the Muslim Brotherhood and has been funded with $1.8 billion by Qatar. Qatar hosted the Hamas leadership in luxury hotels, who accrued personal fortunes of over $11 billion. Qatar funds the anti-American, pro-Hamas propaganda network Al-Jazeera, which has been banned in Israel as an [sic] Hamas front. – The Gateway Pundit

Our Take: So, now the takedown of Steve Witkoff begins. His crime? Attempting to negotiate a resolution to a war that too many want to see happen.

This isn't about Hamas, ultimately. This is about the NeoCons using Netanyahu (while Netanyahu uses them) to start a larger regional war with Iran, which gets them a war with both Russia and China. It seems to me that President Trump is leaning into this momentum, with the Trump card being his close friendship with Putin, MBS and Xi.

The proof, in my opinion, of Trump leaning into this momentum is the appointment of Mike Huckabee as the Ambassador to Israel. Given Huckabee's view of Palestine, it was a move that was intended to send signals, namely to Netanyahu, who now has a false sense of confidence and is plowing forward with the war machine – probably not at all trusting Trump, but what other choice does he have?

I think that in appointing both Huckabee and Witkoff – two opposing sides of an issue that has already come to define Trump's second term – President Trump intentionally set the MAGA movement on a path of self-reflection, division, and intense debate. A dark night of the soul, as it were.

Collin McMahon best summarizes it in his Gateway Pundit article:

"So ironically, the Trump Mideast policy now faces a split between a New York Jew, Witkoff, who seems comfortable with Qatar and Hamas, and a Christian Zionist ambassador, Huckabee, who recognizes that Hamas must be destroyed to reach any sort of peace in Gaza."

That is a perfect summation of the current crisis in Israel: a Christian Zionist lecturing a New York Jew on the meaning and significance of Israel. I really think that CZs have lost the plot, at this point, as they seem to be completely consumed with the idea of killing as many people as possible and conquering and acquiring as much land as they can.

To further demonstrate that point: Netanyahu is now accusing Egypt of breaching a 1979 peace treaty by assembling military forces in the Sinai Peninsula, demanding that they immediately withdraw. Egypt, of course, will refuse, not only to save face but also because they know that the moment they do the IDF will surge into the Sinai and start building settlements – just like they have done in both Lebanon and Syria.

When will enough be enough? How many must die in order to please God? (That's not a rhetorical question. I'm asking in earnest.) Is any of this really in service of God? Killing people and taking their land?

These are not the actions of righteous men. These are the actions of thieving bandits and cut-throats. The rest of the world certainly thinks so, and the history books will, too.

Interesting that President Trump mentions an upcoming trip to the Middle East and doesn't include Israel on the itinerary. Definitely a slight on Netanyahu.

–

Weeks after Ashley St. Clair announced that she gave birth to the Tesla CEO’s 13th child, the conservative influencer accused him of scaling back his support payments for their son. In a video published by the Daily Mail March 31, Ashley was seen handing over the keys to her $100,000 Tesla outside her Manhattan apartment, telling a reporter, “I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support.” When the reporter asked if she felt the tech executive was being “vindictive” toward her, Ashley—who said her last attempt to speak with Elon was on Feb. 13—offered a veiled response. “Well, that's his modus operandi, when women speak out,” she continued. “You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.” Shortly thereafter, Elon responded to a clip of the interview shared on social media, addressing the paternity of Ashley’s baby. “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out,” the 53-year-old wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) March 31. “No court order is needed.” And while Elon did not address whether or not he decreased his child support payments, he insisted he was still supporting the infant financially. “Despite not knowing for sure,” he continued, “I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.” – E! Online

Our Take: $2.5m signing bonus and a $500k a year salary for practice squad talent at best?

Did Jerry Jones negotiate Elon’s child support? –

BONUS ITEMS

United Airlines (UAL) received the green light from federal regulators to launch its first commercial flight with free Starlink Wi-Fi service in May. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the use of satellite internet from Starlink, a division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, on a regional jet model. United said it plans to install Starlink Wi-Fi on 40 planes per month and complete its fleet of more than 300 regional jets by the end of the year. The company plans to run beta tests of the technology prior to its first customer flight in May. In September, United signed a deal with Starlink to bring satellite internet access to its more than 1,000 planes over the next several years. The airline said it will work with the FAA to get approval to install Starlink on every aircraft. Starlink Wi-Fi, which United says is 50 times faster than the internet service currently available on its regional planes, will be free for customers with MileagePlus, United’s free frequent flyer program. – Investopedia

A former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer has been sentenced to federal prison in two separate cases for allowing aliens and cocaine across the border, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Emanuel Isac Celedon, 37, Laredo, pleaded guilty March 11, 2024, for his role in illegally smuggling illegal aliens into the United States through the Lincoln Juarez Port of Entry (POE) in Laredo. He also admitted to bribery and attempted importation of cocaine for accepting money to allow what he thought was cocaine to cross into the United States from Mexico. U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana has now imposed a total of 117 months in prison for both cases to be immediately followed by four years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a money judgment of $17,980. At the hearing, the court noted Celedon’s job was to protect the United States from introduction of controlled substances and people not authorized to be in the country, and that he had failed in both regards. Judge Saldana added that Celedon was deeply involved in the organization and appeared to want to go even deeper. – Department of Justice

The Trump administration announced on Monday it would be initiating a review of federal contracts with Harvard University, saying it will be an inquiry of a similar kind to the one it conducted at Columbia University, which had $400 million in funding paused and has yet to see it restored despite agreeing to all of the administration’s stated demands. The departments of Education and Health and Human Services and the U.S. General Services Administration will be assessing the $255.6 million in contracts between the federal government and Harvard, along with the university’s affiliates. The review will also assess the more than $8.7 billion in multiyear grant commitments the administration has with Harvard and its affiliates. This review will determine if any funding needs to be paused to the university, according to the administration, and is part of efforts conducted by the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. – The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.