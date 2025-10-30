The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Wednesday, October 29th …

10:21pET: Trump says it’s an ‘honor’ to be with Xi

Trump said it was “a great honor to be with a friend of mine, really, for a long time now, if you think about it.” … “We will be having some discussions,” Trump said. “I think we’ve already agreed to a lot of things, and we’ll agree to some more right now.” … “President Xi is a great leader of a great country,” he continued. “We’re going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it’s an honor to have you with us.” 10:29pET: Xi says U.S.-China ‘remained stable’ under his, Trump’s leadership

Xi spoke for longer, telling Trump it was “a great pleasure, as well, for me to meet you, and it feels very warm seeing you again.” … He said that since the start of this year, he and Trump had held three phone calls, exchanged several letters and “stayed in close contact.” … … Xi said he and Trump should “stay the right course.” … “I always believe that China’s development goes hand in hand with your vision to make America great again,” he said. 10:37pET: Trump: Meeting with Xi could last up to four hours

The rest of the Trump-Xi meeting is closed to the media. Chatting with other leaders at a dinner last night, Trump was overheard saying the meeting could last as long as four hours. 11:18pET: China resumes U.S. soybean purchases

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed reports that China had resumed purchases of U.S. soybeans... The halt in purchases from China, the biggest market for U.S. soybeans, has been a major pain point for American farmers, who have been pressing the Trump administration to resolve the issue. 11:59pET: Trump-Xi meeting ends

Trump and Xi concluded their bilateral meeting after about an hour and 40 minutes, then departed in their motorcades. There were smiles among members of the U.S. delegation as they followed Trump, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick offered a thumbs up. Trump has now boarded Air Force One for the return flight home. 12:25aET: Trump en route back to Washington.

Air Force One departed from Busan, South Korea, around 1:15 p.m. local time (12:15 a.m. ET), marking the end of his three-country Asia tour. Trump is scheduled to arrive back at the White House at 3:05 p.m. ET. – NBC News

Our Take:

To set up his meeting with Xi Jinping (rather, the STORY of his meeting,) the absolute mad lad Donald Trump just told the EU to get bent.

It’s an open secret that global commerce will follow in the wake of what Trump and Xi decide.

Oh, and they’re on the same side.

“G2” it is. –

***

Another Take: I wanted to include this summary of live updates, because it really reinforces

‘s idea that the deals are already done. This NBC reporter was like “this might take four hours!” then, 41 minutes later, China is buying soybeans again. A little over an hour after the meeting went behind closed doors, President Trump was boarding the plane to come home.

I don’t know how much of this is theater, but it’s all pageantry.

The statements of both leaders support the idea that they are in an alliance while remaining sovereign and operating within their own national interests.

It feels heavy and hopeful, important and historic. Like the world’s about to change.

Like it already did, and we’re catching up. –

Are you tired of meat that’s imported, factory-raised, and pumped full of antibiotics and growth hormones? At Parker Pastures, we do things differently. Every box is filled with American-raised, 100% grass-fed & finished beef, bison, lamb, and pasture-raised chicken—nutrient-dense, clean, and shipped straight to your door. Special Offer for Badlands Media viewers FREE Shipping, FREE Chicken or Ground Beef — PLUS — Four Pounds of Ground Beef FREE with your first order! Order your Parker Pastures Box today! *Sponsored*

Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung finalised details of their fraught trade deal at a summit in South Korea on Wednesday, and the U.S. president also sounded an optimistic note about a looming summit with China’s Xi Jinping. “We made our deal, pretty much finalised it,” Trump said at a dinner with Lee and other regional leaders on the sidelines of an Asia Pacific forum. The allies unveiled a deal in late July under which Seoul would avoid the worst of U.S. tariffs on its imports by agreeing to pump $350 billion of new investments into the United States in return for lower tariff rates. But talks over the structure of those investments had been deadlocked and both sides had played down expectations for a deal during Trump’s visit. – Reuters

Our Take: As expected, President Trump was welcomed as a conquering hero in South Korea by President Lee. They then engaged in bilateral trade negotiations, announcing some high level details while promising that the full agreement document was close to complete and would soon be released.

We now know that of the $350 billion investment that was announced months ago, $150 billion of it will be invested into the US shipbuilding industry. The other $200 billion has not been specifically earmarked, though we now know that it will be invested in the US economy in installments with a $20 billion annual cap; Meaning that for at least the next 10 years the US economy will receive billions of dollars in investment from South Korea, on top of the shipbuilding investments.

What hasn’t yet been clarified is the pledge from South Korea to purchase US energy. Back in the summer when the preliminary deal was announced, the energy purchases were described as a separate transaction from the $350 billion. So we will need to wait and see the fine details of how the deal is spelled out. But what we now know, definitively, is that President Lee is not the problematic leader we were told that he was going to be by Fox News and ConInc. He seems to be a great ally that is helping to balance the trade relationship between the US and South Korea.

President Trump did make a comment about the rumored Kim Jong Un meeting, saying that their schedules are not going to line up for this trip. But I’m not at all convinced. The last time Trump “cancelled” a meeting with Kim Jong Un (May 2018) he ended up going to the planned meeting in Singapore anyway, and we got one of the most iconic moments of Trump’s first term as President. So I’ll believe that the Kim Jong Un meeting is off the table when I see Trump back in DC without Kim Jong Un by his side. –

More than 40 large law firms are launching a network to provide free legal assistance to Jewish people facing antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and war in Gaza. [...] The new network expanded to include some of the biggest law firms in the country—including Sullivan & Cromwell; Cooley; Covington & Burling—as well as the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL, a powerful advocacy group that works to combat antisemitism. Individuals can download an app to report incidents, which will be reviewed by a steering committee that can connect people with thousands of the country’s top lawyers. “We are building an army of lawyers who will be a virtual law firm dealing with these problems,” said Orin Snyder, a Gibson Dunn partner who is leading the efforts. The launch of this initiative comes as law firms’ pro bono work has come under scrutiny by the Trump administration, and many firms have pulled back on some of the more-controversial work providing free assistance to parties challenging the government. Combating antisemitism has proved relatively safe ground. When nine law firms struck deals this spring to avoid punitive executive orders from the Trump administration, they agreed to perform pro bono work for issues the president supports, including fighting antisemitism.

– The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: The big plan is to sue everyone into silence.

That’ll solve the problem. –

Hungary is looking to join forces with Czechia and Slovakia to form a Ukraine-skeptic alliance in the EU, a top political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told POLITICO. Orbán is hoping to team up with Andrej Babiš, whose right-wing populist party won Czechia’s recent parliamentary election, as well as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, to align positions ahead of meetings of EU leaders, including holding pre-summit huddles, the aide said. While a firm political alliance remains some way off, the formation could significantly impede the EU’s efforts to support Ukraine financially and militarily. – Politico

Our Take:

“If we are to see a fracturing within NATO and the EU, which I think is coming, I think it will start with Slovakia, and Viktor Orban is going to support them.”

“Orban is suing for peace in Ukraine, and the rest of the EU does not want that.” [Clip Link, Read More] –

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released additional FBI files Wednesday revealing that hundreds more Republican groups and persons were targeted in a “fishing expedition” brought by special counsel Jack Smith. In a press conference alongside other GOP senators, Grassley announced that he was making public the 197 subpoenas issued by Smith as part of the Arctic Frost probe, which became “the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.” “I’ve obtained through legally protected whistleblower disclosures,” Grassley said. “197 subpoenas were issued by Jack Smith and his team. These subpoenas were issued to 34 individuals and 163 businesses, including financial institutions. “The subpoena requested records and communications related to over 430 individual and organizations — all of them appear to be aimed at Republicans,” the Iowa Republican added, noting requests sent to the late conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and the Republican Attorneys General Association. – New York Post

Our Take: On Wednesday, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) posted engagement bait asking if Boasberg should be impeached.

Obviously the answer to that is yes.

But, more importantly, we should abolish the district courts, and the people can take over this domain – the justice domain – with citizen grand juries.

We can prove the concept in the necessary and fully-expected treason trials to come. I doubt there is anything these traitors actually fear more than an untainted jury of their peers. –

The tenth stop on our Great American Restoration Tour in Cocoa Beach, FL is rapidly approaching, and we want you to join us! In-person and virtual tickets are on-sale now! With a virtual ticket, you can join our final GART Exclusive Livestream this afternoon at 2:30pET! Get your tickets today! — Badlands Media

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has embarked on a new tour of the Middle East that will take him to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, from today until Nov. 4. The visit, which includes bilateral meetings, business forums, and encounters with heads of state, is part of the government’s strategy to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with a region that has become both a global investment hub and a growing center of influence in international politics. According to the Colombian presidency, the trip’s agenda focuses on attracting investment for infrastructure and energy projects, advancing the ecological transition, and diversifying Colombia’s international partnerships. But it also serves a broader political purpose: Positioning the country as a voice of its own within the so-called global south, at a time when world leaders are redefining global geopolitical balances. — Colombia One

Our Take: Colombian President Gustavo Petro is mimicking President Trump’s legendary Middle East trip with one of his own, traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt.

Thus far, he has traveled to Riyadh and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Petro posted about it on X. His caption:

“The most important meeting that will continue tomorrow.

With His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud”

Very interesting, considering the harsh rhetoric Petro has been lobbing at Netanyahu and Israel lately, including during his UN address where he called for an international force to be deployed to Gaza to fight the IDF.

But the most fascinating disclosure came in the form of coffee. This post from Petro alludes to some sort of coffee collaboration between Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that both Arabica and Colombian coffee are each considered some of the finest coffee in the world. What we are looking at here is a potential Coffee Alliance that could potentially take over.

Petro followed it up with another post that included a picture of himself with MBS, reiterating that the Coffee Alliance would also include Colombian cocoa (chocolate), with the joint goal of expanding tourism in both countries. (One of MBS’s greatest ambitions for Saudi Arabia.)

Arabica coffee joining forces with Colombian coffee could be the global jihad that everyone has slept on. –

Tucker Carlson wanted to know: What does Nick Fuentes actually believe? “Everybody’s going to be like, ‘You’re a Nazi, you just like Fuentes,’” the former Fox News personality mused on his show Tuesday. “But then I’m like, ‘I don’t think Fuentes is going away. Ben Shapiro tried to strangle him in the crib in college, and now he’s bigger than ever.’” So Carlson invited the avowed antisemite and white nationalist livestreamer onto his online talk show. There, the two had a friendly conversation about the Jews, and whether it was right to blame them for everything. And Fuentes, whose own platform has only grown in the wake of the assassination of conservative archrival Charlie Kirk, made clear what he believes. Asked who in the conservative movement needed to be taken down, he responded, “These Zionist Jews.” The sit-down, which had been rumored for weeks, carries implications for the growing popularity of antisemitism and anti-Israel voices on the right.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: The two most popular based’n’redpilled normies. Some good moments, but mostly two TV Characters doing a character-building exercise together. –

Praises continued to pour in for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his job well done in mediating peace between Cambodia and Thailand, which saw the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord inked on Oct 26. This time, the praise came directly from US President Donald Trump, who told the Apec CEO Summit in Korea that Malaysia was “fantastic” in assisting in the signing of the peace deal at the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit recently. – Malaysia Kini

Our Take: Over the past few days, Trump has reportedly brokered a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia while signing massive investment deals with Japan and South Korea en route to his meeting with Xi Jinping.

NONE were decided this week.

The deals are done.

This is about the show. –

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan earlier this year, calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a killer” and doing an impersonation of him when recounting a conversation between the two leaders. Speaking at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in South Korea on Wednesday, Trump said he had made calls to both New Delhi and Islamabad and used trade pressure to prevent a potential war between the two neighbors. “These are two nuclear nations. And they’re really going at it. And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, ‘We can’t make a trade deal with you.’ ‘No, no, we must make a trade deal.’ I said, ‘No, we can’t. You’re starting a war with Pakistan. We’re not going to do it.’ And then I called Pakistan and said, ‘We’re not going to do trade with you because you’re fighting with India,’” Trump said. He then imitated Modi’s response, suggesting that Indian leader, “the nicest-looking guy,” was “tough as hell.” “No, we will fight,” he continued, doing an imitation of Modi’s voice. “I said, ‘Whoa, this is the same man that I know.” – RT

Our Take:

This is one of my favorite moments of the trip, because Trump is giving us a small glimpse behind the curtain at the type of relationship he has cultivated with these world leaders. While discussing the hyper-sensitive topic of the conflict in the Kashmir/Jammu region between India and Pakistan, which goes back centuries, President Trump is able to rib the leaders involved with deprecating humor, imitating them just as close friends would when they gather and tell old stories.

This tells me that this peace between Pakistan and India is not nearly as fragile as we have been told.

President Trump was able to help both countries maintain their dignity during his speech, citing the warrior spirit of each culture as the reason why this dispute has never been fully rectified and remains a delicate situation.

But the fact that Trump was able to not only imitate Modi, but make light of the fact that Modi’s tender public persona masks a “killer,” as Trump describes him, speaks to the immense respect that must exist between Modi and Trump. It also hints at the soap opera (WrestleMania) aspect of current world affairs, where leaders act one way in public but privately behave quite differently.

As the 4th Psyop Group says in their infamous viral video: “Warfare is evolving... and all the world’s a stage.” [Clip Link] —

Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia is to remain in the United States through at least late November, according to new filings. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Md. Approved a new schedule that allows him to appear at a two-day evidentiary hearing in Nashville, Tennessee, next week. Xinis previously blocked Abrego Garcia’s deportation in August. The hearing will inspect whether prosecutors were “selective” or “vindictive” in their prosecution of Abrego Garcia since the 2022 traffic stop that initially led to federal immigrant smuggling charges. Additionally, Xinis set a motion hearing before Thanksgiving, on November 21st, to look into the government’s request to dissolve her injunction preventing Abrego Garcia from immediate removal from the U.S. Senior officials from the Trump administration told the judge they had planned to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia as early as Friday, October 31st, despite the ongoing criminal investigation in Tennessee. “If there were no prohibition, we would remove him on Friday,” U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyer Drew Ensign told her. – One America News Network

Our Take: Why is this guy so important? The Maryland Man gets a lot of special favors from judges and a full (very expensive) PR treatment. He commands the attention of United States Senators – there are only 100 if them in a nation of 350,000,000 (allegedly), but they will fly to a foreign prison to meet with this important man.

Why is he so important?

A couple things about how this story is being told…

First, consider this line: “...the 2022 traffic stop that initially led to federal immigrant smuggling charges…”

The unlawfully present criminal invader was stopped when driving erratically and veering out of his lane – the same kind of migrant driving that is killing Americans all over the nation. When police walked up, they found a bunch of either, (1) unlawfully present criminal invaders, or (2) trafficking victims — can’t be both.

“Immigrant smuggling” is a less jarring way of saying “human trafficking,” but it means the same thing to us. He got pulled over for driving erratically while trafficking humans and got caught.

The Biden-era feds got involved, then, and the FBI told Tennessee to let the “immigrant smugglers” go free. This was in 2022. Not some distant past actions of a man who has changed. This is not a model upstanding citizen, a refugee who came here for a better life, an upstanding member of our community.

He’s a human trafficker that gets special favors from feds when caught in the act. He’s also a terrible driver endangering America’s families on the roads.

Why is this guy so important?

Why was he presented to the people as a hero?

Why do judges do him favors?

Why do Senators visit him in foreign prisons?

For whom was he trafficking humans, speeding and veering and endangering, without a care in the world?

I don’t know, but I believe the Trump Admin knows. And regardless of the answers, he sounds like he could be a great witness if properly incentivized.

Finally, “Senior officials from the Trump administration told the judge they had planned to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia as early as Friday, October 31st.”

According to the CIA World Factbook, the World Bank, and the US State Department – all excellently authoritative sources, lol – Liberia is a West African country on the Atlantic coast, known for its tropical forests, beaches, and warm, humid climate. Founded in the early 19th century by freed African Americans, it is Africa’s oldest republic with deep historical ties to the United States. Its population speaks English alongside many indigenous languages, and the economy relies on rubber, timber, iron ore, and agriculture, though many areas still face poverty and infrastructure challenges.

This sounds like a great place for Kilmar! Why wouldn’t all the judges and senators protecting him want him to go there? –

BONUS ITEMS

Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm of the 2025 Atlantic season, has left at least 40 dead in Haiti. Previously, seven were confirmed dead across the Caribbean during storm preparations. The hurricane made landfall in Jamaica Tuesday as a Category 5 storm which left a trail of devastation and flooding. Dana Morris Dixon, Jamaica’s education minister, said that 77 percent of the island is still without power on Wednesday. Melissa has since weakened to a Category 3 hurricane, which barreled into Cuba this morning with with sustained winds of 120 mph. The hurricane continues to move north, triggering widespread flooding and emergency declarations across the Caribbean. What to Know: Melissa struck Cuba near Chivirico in Santiago de Cuba Province as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 hurricane.

The storm made landfall in Jamaica yesterday as a Category 5 hurricane with 185 mph winds — the strongest in the island’s recorded history.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared Jamaica a disaster area. St. Elizabeth Parish is reported to be “underwater.”

Seven deaths have been confirmed across the region — three in Jamaica during storm preparations, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic. – Newsweek

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is ending a policy that automatically extended work permits for millions of migrants in the United States. The policy change, announced by DHS officials on Wednesday, means that migrants seeking extensions of their work permits will now have to undergo “screening and vetting” before such an extension is granted. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said former President Joe Biden’s administration prioritized migrants in the American labor market over national security — a move he wants to reverse. “USCIS is placing a renewed emphasis on robust alien screening and vetting, eliminating policies the former administration implemented that prioritized aliens’ convenience ahead of Americans’ safety and security,” Edlow said in a statement. – Breitbart

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.