Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that he's "confident" a U.S.-China trade dispute "will be ironed out" when President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have a conversation, after Mr. Trump said China was violating its trade agreement with the U.S. late last week. Of a call between the two leaders, "I believe we'll see something very soon," Bessent said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." Mr. Trump said in April that he spoke to his Chinese counterpart about tariffs, but Beijing denied that a direct conversation took place. Mr. Trump has vowed since he took office in January to speak with Xi, but no formal plans have been announced. Weeks after the U.S. and China agreed to a temporary easing of tariffs imposed on imports earlier in the year, Mr. Trump said Friday that China was violating the trade agreement, though he didn't outline the alleged violations. — CBS News

AND

Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubled down on President Trump’s demand for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia after the war escalated over a weekend with a series of intense bombings inside both countries. Rubio told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday that both sides needed to engage in direct talks “to achieve a lasting peace,” according to the State Department. The message came after Ukraine’s forces wiped out and damaged 41 of the Kremlin’s nuclear bombers and aircraft, attacking at least four air bases across Russia in a massive operation. — New York Post

Our Take: Trump says his stance on Israel and Iran could change with “a phone call.”

Bessent says the trade war impasse may have to be settled with a Trump-Xi phone call.

Trump and Putin are planning another soon.

Backchannels already exist. The phone calls are vehicles for disclosure.

—

Activists Judges have halted President Trump’s agenda at least 181+ times in just a 4 month span. ”That is a huge number. To give you that in percentage terms, in over 50% of Trump administration agenda has been halted at least temporarily.” Judicial lawfare in this country is out of control. The corrupt activist judges couldn’t do what they do without the bogus cases to rule on. Norm Eisen recently bragged like an evil villain about being behind 152 of these efforts to derail and slow down the Trump agenda.

— Joe Hoft

Our Take: It’s one big Color Revolution and should be regarded as such. None of it is happening on the Reality Prime level — it’s totally detached.

Knowing this, it’s pointless to perceive the decisions as real in any meaningful way. The abstraction does and will fall in the face of actual power. The system is totally compromised and anti-constitutional. The solution is not within the system and never was.

Eisen was behind the J6 hearings and all of the fake Trump indictments. They’re fictions within the Color Revolution playbook. They’re literally prosecuting media stories in hopes that the public will reject Trump. It’s a publicity campaign and it’s failed. —

The head of a pro-American energy watchdog group says his investigation into several of former President Joe Biden’s climate-related executive actions uncovered “criminal” and “evil” evidence that members of the White House acted without presidential authorization while he was in mental decline. Energy expert Daniel Turner, founder of Power the Future, the nonprofit that released a damning report last week revealing that at least eight major actions taken by President Biden were allegedly signed via autopen, joined the latest episode of Breitbart News Saturday to highlight the gravity of his organization’s findings and of other similar reports. While Power the Future’s review covered actions related to climate and energy, including the January 6 offshore drilling banand the March 2023 arctic drilling ban, a March 2025 report from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project found that “every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” besides the one announcing the end of his reelection campaign, had the same autopen signature. — Breitbart

Our Take: "It really means you're not President."

President Trump discussed the Autopen Scandal just now during questions in his joint statement with Elon Musk.

Keep the 2020 Rigged Election front and center.

This is laying the foundation! —

Military airfields in five Russian regions, including in Siberia and the Far East, have been targeted in coordinated drone attacks orchestrated by Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. Ukrainian media has called it a major operation targeting Russian strategic aviation. According to Moscow, most of the strikes were repelled, with some resulting in material damage but no casualties. The airfields are located in Murmansk Region in the north, Ivanovo and Ryazan regions in central Russia, Irkutsk Region in Siberia, and Amur Region in the Far East, the Russian Defense Ministry stated. According to Ukrainian media, the airfields housed Russian Tu-95 and Tu-22M strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 early warning and control plane, among other aircraft. The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed this, and has not revealed the aircraft types stationed at the airfields. — RT

AND

Russian President Vladimir Putin is right in considering the Ukraine conflict a proxy war against Russia, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg told Fox News in an interview on Sunday. He said that while he believes the peace process will ultimately succeed, “escalatory issues” remain. Kellogg referred to comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who last month indicated that Berlin would be open to supplying Kiev with Taurus cruise missiles. Kellogg addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin's perspective, saying “he considers this a proxy war by NATO. And frankly… in a way it is.” “The escalatory issues are still there,”Kellogg said. “Chancellor Merz has said: well, I’m going to give the Ukrainians the Taurus missile system.” The German cruise missiles have a range of roughly 300 miles (482 km), which can allow Ukrainian strikes to reach deep into Russian territory, Kellog said. He added that Putin has made it clear: if such weapons are supplied to Ukraine, Russia will regard the suppliers as a party to the conflict. — RT

Our Take: It would appear that Special Envoy to Ukraine General Keith Kellogg is perhaps about to achieve a redemption arc of his own. After spending months repeating old NeoCon talking points about Putin being "evil" – resulting in the demanding that President Trump demote Kellogg as Special Envoy to both Ukraine and Russia, which Trump has since done, replacing him with Steve Witkoff.

General Kellogg is now adopting Putin's perspective and rug-pulling the Unipolar Hegemony, as the EU and NATO are gearing up to take this conflict to the next level.

I maintain my previously stated position that I think President Trump is going to walk away from this situation, and let it sort itself out – meaning Putin going after Zelensky and the regime in Kiev.

Now that we have Kiev escalating the conflict with this reported attack inside of Russia, I think Trump has all of the justification he needs to wash his hands of the situation, and Putin has all of the justification he needs to seek the elimination of the Banderite regime in Kiev – whether that be by capturing and arresting them for war crimes against the Russian-speaking Ukrainian people, or simply eliminating them through conventional warfare.

The acceleration is real. —

Six people have been injured after a man started "setting people on fire" at an outdoor mall in Boulder in Colorado, officials say. The FBI says the "suspected act of terrorism" happened during a peaceful event in support of Israeli hostages, which happens weekly. The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is an Egyptian national whose visa expired in 2023, BBC's broadcast partner CBS reports Soliman shouted "free Palestine" when he threw Molotov cocktails and used a makeshift flamethrower on demonstrators, officials added. He is now in custody. — BBC

Our Take: Last week, US News and World Report named Colorado the second most dangerous state in the nation.

On Sunday in Boulder, a small vigil for the Israeli hostages was taking place on Pearl Street, a pedestrian mall, when they were attacked by an Egyptian with an expired visa called Mohamed, shouting “Free Palestine” before throwing Molotov cocktails at them. According to local reports, some people were set on fire.

Governor Polis called it an act of terror, and everyone in a Colorado seat of power is denouncing it as such. That’s the weirdest bit — that this is being reported and not praised by the communists in Colorado who have courted this sort of terrorism for years.

The authorities’ surprise is quite unbelievable.

I went to school in Boulder, and it’s unfortunate that being set on fire in the street is something students now have to fear. But that’s what happens when fake elections install communists. —

Before the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump‘s “big, beautiful bill,” U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi (D-NY), a member of the Committee on Ways and Means’ Subcommittee on Tax, asked Thomas Barthold, Chief of Staff for the Joint Committee on Taxation, questions regarding the reconciliation package. [Note: Barthold joined the Joint Committee staff as a staff economist in 1987, during the Reagan administration. Prior to that, he taught economics at Dartmouth College after earing a doctorate degree in economics from Harvard University.] With the controversial bill now through the House — passing by a single vote — and in the hands of the Senate … Suozzi pointed out the gaps between what Trump promised on the campaign trail and the bill’s actual provisions. Suozzi said, “The president has said ‘your tips will be 100 percent yours.'” He asked Barthold, “Does this tax bill continue the payroll tax on people’s tips?” Barthold replied, “Uh, yes, yes it does.” — 2Paragraphs

Our Take: All taxation is theft. Let's get that out of the way from the jump.

That said, I think Trump's No Tax on Tips/Overtime play is wrapped in Game Theory.

Might it kickstart a national argument as to why those hours are untaxable, but 'normal' jobs are?

Let the sifting accelerate.—

CNN's Hadas Gold interviews anti-democracy author Curtis Yarvin about his argument for an all-powerful executive in the White House, and his chillingly accurate prediction of how President Donald Trump has taken aim at private and public institutions. — CNN

Our Take: Curtis Yarvin is now being shown off by CNN as someone who's making waves in MAGA. That's simply false. His waves are made with the Peter Thiel/JD Vance tech contingent and all the members of the establishment who glommed onto Trump/MAGA for the fake election, intending to use Trump and MAGA as their vehicle.

Yarvin has some interesting ideas and is an entertaining writer. He also believes that the news is real, history is real, and that he has figured out the solutions based on those terrible premises.

He's the Scientific Materialist, atheist, Jewish grandson of a communist who, Yarvin believes, helped "defeat Hitler." He's not right-wing. He's not dangerous or edgy. He's a Very Serious Intellectual normie. —

The insurgents who toppled previous Syrian leader Bashar Assad’s government and brought new interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to power could now threaten his political survival, the Washington Post wrote on Saturday. Multiple militant groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took power in Damascus late last year. They included thousands of foreign fighters who remain in Syria, some of whom have ties to extremist groups like Islamic State and other radical factions, the newspaper wrote. While al-Sharaa “seems intent on keeping”some of them around as he courts Western support, the “hard-line Sunni Muslim militants” are already giving him trouble, WaPo wrote. Some of the militants were involved in massacres of Alawites along the Syrian coast in March, the outlet added. At least 1,300 people, including 973 civilians, were killed in the span of a few days, according to local media. Christian and Druze communities in Syria have also reportedly faced bloody sectarian violence since the change in power. — RT

Our Take: "The most radical of the foreign Islamists [who helped install al-Sharaa] are “turning their ire” on al-Sharaa, because the new president has not implemented Sharia law and allegedly cooperated with the US and Türkiye to target extremist factions in Syria, WaPo wrote."

Interesting.

So the made-for-TV jihadi that the western hegemony hired to overthrow Assad in December has purportedly failed to implement Sharia Law at the national level (reports are that it has been implemented at local levels by ISIS operatives) and has now been formally branded an "infidel" by a Salafi ideologue?

Should we discuss how Salafi (radical) Islam was a fringe movement until the British took over Egypt in 1875 and built schools that promoted it? And from those schools recruited students that would go on to form the Muslim Brotherhood in 1928?

So what happens if these ornery jihadis overthrow the State Department's front man? Will Syria need a savior? Perhaps somebody who once demonstrated the ability to create a robust economy up until he upset the wrong people (Hillary Clinton) and found himself on the wrong end of a CIA coup, yet rallied enough support to stave off that coup for 13 years?

It's looking more and more like the stage is being set for the Lion of Damascus (Bashar al Assad) to make a triumphant return and save Syria from these head-chopping jihadis. —

Is it a good idea — or a great idea? “I’m going to testify!” Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and staunch Donald Trump ally, tells Rolling Stone. “Of course I’m gonna testify at my own trial! … I have nothing to hide. I am a former crack addict, I’ve always been open about that. I’ve always been open about everything! I’m as transparent as they come … So I have nothing to hide at this trial.” Lindell said he was calling from the Denver area ahead of his defamation trial in a federal courthouse, slated to begin in early June, and laid out some of his plans for taking the stand and what he intends to personally present to the court and jury. The MAGA diehard and pillow magnate, who flooded Fox News with commercials as the network’s pivot towards extremism frightened off prominent blue chip advertisers, has been one of the foremost — and certainly one of the loudest — promoters of the false idea that Trump won the 2020 election. Lindell has particularly pushed conspiracy theories about voting machines being rigged against Trump. — Rolling Stone

Our Take: The truth is an absolute defense against defamation. That should mean that Mike Lindell is able to admit his evidence that what he said was true.

The judges orders on motions in Limine have already restricted some of Coomer’s writings and habits from evidence, but I believe this case is winnable for Lindell.

The guy in charge of strategy and security at the voting machine company in question was openly hostile towards a presidential candidate on socials before running the election that is credibly alleged to be rigged and stolen.

In emails surfaced in another case, Coomer admitted, “our products suck.” He goes on to talk about issues with the install and unmitigated vulnerabilities.

Then there is the fact that the central claim — that Coomer was on an Antifa call — was Lindell referring to someone else’s reporting, that of Joe Oltmann. This isn’t defamation. This case never should have gotten this far.

For a deeper look at the allegations, the background, and the narrative of this trial, check out Why We Vote from Friday where Canncon and I went through it all with Neil Johnson. I’ll be in the courtroom today, so follow my X account for updates. —

Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell stayed the course after being summoned to an economic woodshed at the White House by President Trump, who has been vocal about demands that the Fed ax interest rates. The May 29 faceoff was Powell's first visit to the White House during Trump's second tour. In a statement, Powell's office said the meeting's agenda was to "to discuss economic developments, including for growth, employment, and inflation." Both sides said the meeting was at the invitation of the president, who told Powell in person what he's been saying and tweeting for months: the Fed's refusal to cut interest rates was a "mistake" damaging the economy. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System voted unanimously in early May to approve the establishment of the primary credit rate at the existing level of 4.5% – which means interest rates for lenders, consumers and the rest of Americans won’t be budging in the near term, much to the dismay of the Trump administration. — The Street

Our Take: For years, I have claimed Trump would place the Fed into a pincer, caught between raising and lowering rates.

Today, with inflation metrics cooling, Powell HAS to cut, or else he reveals that he’s at war with the American economy.

Trump is wielding their own rules against them. —

BONUS ITEMS

In a dramatic incident captured on video, U.S. Department of Homeland Security police Wednesday handcuffed one of Rep. Jerry Nadler aides in the congressmember's Manhattan office, which is in the same federal office building as an immigration courthouse. In the video, which was shared with Gothamist and filmed by a person who was monitoring activity in immigration court, DHS officers entered Nadler’s district office and accused staff members of “harboring rioters.” A Nadler staffer is seen crying and being handcuffed. Another officer is at a door trying to enter a private area of the office while a staffer asks for a warrant. DHS later said in a statement that “one individual” — the woman seen being handcuffed — had blocked police from performing a security check they intended to do based on information there were protesters in the lawmaker’s office. Later that day, protesters gathered outside of the federal building, demonstrating against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

— Gothamist

