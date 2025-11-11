The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, November 10th …

The Senate passed a government funding package Monday night that paves the way for ending the longest shutdown in history. The 60-40 vote came roughly 24 hours after a bipartisan group of rank-and-file senators, in tandem with Majority Leader John Thune, reached an agreement that officially broke a weeks-long partisan stalemate. The bipartisan bill still needs to pass the House and get signed by President Donald Trump before the government can reopen. Speaker Mike Johnson has advised his members the House could vote on the package as soon as Wednesday. But Senate passage puts the federal funding lapse on track to be over by the end of the week. Trump is expected to lean on any potential House GOP holdouts, and a cadre of moderate House Democrats could support the plan in a break with party leaders, who are still smarting over the failure to secure an extension of expiring Obamacare tax credits. Eight members of the Senate Democratic Caucus voted to pass the deal, the same configuration of lawmakers who voted to advance the package the night before. The package includes a three-bill “minibus” that would fund the Department of Agriculture and the FDA, the Department of Veterans Affairs and military construction projects, and the operations of Congress for all of the current fiscal year — the product of months of bipartisan, bicameral negotiations between top appropriators. All other agencies would be funded through Jan. 30. – Politico

AND

Tensions in the Democratic Party are boiling over this week after a group of mostly moderate Democratic senators joined Republicans to advance a bill to reopen the government. The Democrats’ support for the spending bill all but ensures that the history-making shutdown will soon end, but it came without Republicans giving any ground on the Democrats’ central demand for an extension of ObamaCare subsidies. The stunning development Sunday night has infuriated liberals in and out of Congress, who had cheered Democrats throughout the weeks-long shutdown and urged them to keep up the fight for the sake of preventing health care costs from skyrocketing at the beginning of next year. After a small group of Democrats defied those calls, providing the votes needed to surpass their own party’s filibuster, liberals fumed that the centrists gave away the store without anything in return. The frustrations were only fueled by the results of last week’s off-year elections, which gave Democrats resounding victories across the country — and suggested voters wanted them to continue fighting for the health care subsidies. “What Senate Dems who voted for this horses‑‑‑ deal did was f‑‑‑ over all the hard work people put in to Tuesday’s elections,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), a former head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, posted on social platform X. “Healthcare matters. Not platitudes.” The criticisms also came from liberal activist groups, which have accused Democrats of not fighting hard enough against President Trump since his return to the White House this year. – The Hill

Our Take: It’s the longest shutdown in US history, and the democrat socialists are big mad because they got nothing out of it. This is good for America, as the things the DSA wants will make America look like Denver.

In contrast, Republicans secured new provisions for themselves (the legislators, not their constituents).

I’ve often said, they only get this mad and active when it’s about themselves. As the shutdown comes to a close, my question for all of you is this:

What do we the people gain by reopening the government?

As far as I can tell, it’s about the same as the DSA. –

Have you tried All Good by Jessica Storm yet? Nourish your hair and skin with clean purposeful ingredients, like 100% grass-fed tallow and organic cold-pressed oils. See what the buzz is about and look radiant for the holidays! Grab 5% off with code BADLANDS and Make Self-Care Great Again! *Sponsored*

President Donald Trump has floated the idea for a potential $2,000 tariff rebate that would apply to low- and medium-income Americans. “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. “A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.” Why It Matters: Trump has received backlash over his widespread tariffs, with critics saying they raise prices for everyday Americans while encouraging a trade war. A rebate such as this could help Americans afford higher prices on groceries and everyday necessities, but congressional approval would likely be necessary to get the money into the hands of the American people. – Newsweek

Our Take:

Ask your AI, or search the internet, or dig through your libraries…

What is a “USA Citizen” with that exact punctuation and capitalization?

This is what my AI says!

“In the organic constitutional sense, “the United States of America” refers to the federation of sovereign States united under the 1787 Constitution — what some call the de jure or “original” republic.

In contrast, the post-1871 “United States” (without “of America”) — as codified in the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 — refers to a federal corporation (see 28 U.S.C. § 3002(15)(A)), a municipal government operating within the 10-mile square of D.C. and extending its jurisdiction by contract and consent.

So if a president said “USA Citizens”, it could indicate that he’s acknowledging allegiance to the organic, de jure republic, not the municipal corporation.”

People who tell us elections are real say that this is a conspiracy theory and that we could get in trouble for thinking about it.

Thank goodness those people have mostly sifted themselves out and exposed themselves in the process. —

US President Donald Trump said Friday there is still a possibility he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their planned summit in Budapest, Hungary, was abruptly canceled last month. “There is always a chance,” Trump told reporters while hosting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House. Later, speaking in the Cabinet Room, Trump said the meeting did not take place because “the Russians don’t want to stop yet.” “I think they will. I think it’s taken a big toll on Russia — big toll on both countries, obviously — but it’s taken a big toll,” he said. When asked if Budapest would remain the preferred location for a future meeting with Putin, Trump replied affirmatively. “I’d like to keep it in Hungary, in Budapest. That meeting, it turned out I didn’t want to do that meeting because I didn’t think anything was going to be happening of significance. But if we have it, I’d like to do it in Budapest, yeah, it’d be good,” he said. Trump and Putin last met in Alaska on Aug. 15, when they agreed to hold follow-up talks in Budapest after consultations between their top diplomats.

– Saudi Gazette

Our Take: Looks like PEACE is back on the menu, boys!

As I wrote last month:

“Now, zoom out to the Macro, where Viktor Orban and Hungary emerge as one of several pebbles poised to start the avalanche.

As I’ve posited in these digital dispatches, Hungary isn’t just an observer or a proposed mediator; it’s the fulcrum cracking the Economic Hegemon of the EU and the Military one of NATO—two heads of the same Hegelian, Collectivist Hydra, both fracturing under the dual pressures of the Multipolar War and the Peacemakers steering it.

With Trump (a known Orban ally) re-ascending the public throne in 2025, the pincer tightens on both Actual and Narrative grounds, turning globalist escalations into exposures that seed peace in the place of strife.”

[READ: ‘Pebble and Avalanche’] —

A paradox now sits at the center of global finance: the US government, in trying to stabilize its debt markets, has legitimized the very free-market forces that are eroding its monopoly over money. In mid-2025, the United States enacted the GENIUS Act, the first comprehensive legal framework for stablecoins — privately issued, fully backed digital dollars that move instantly across open blockchain networks rather than through the regulated banking system. The law gave official legitimacy to an already booming industry, but its deeper consequence reaches far beyond cryptocurrency. It has turned stablecoin issuers into a new and dependable class of buyers of US government debt. At a time when foreign central banks are cutting their Treasury holdings and America’s fiscal burden is swelling, this flow of private demand has become a genuine lifeline. And therein lies the paradox: by empowering private markets to create and circulate digital dollars backed by US Treasuries, the government has secured short-term relief for its mounting financial pressures — while allowing an ever larger share of the dollar system to evolve beyond its direct control. To keep control in one place it is losing control in another. – The Mises Institute via ZeroHedge

Our Take: “Both [Fed] tools [setting reserves and interest rates] rely on one assumption: that most dollars circulate inside the regulated banking system. Stablecoins quietly break that link. Each token represents real assets — Treasuries or cash — but moves on networks that operate outside the Fed’s direct reach.”

Genius Act is pure Genius!

Fractional Reserve parasites are panicking. —

The Israeli government has signed contracts worth millions of dollars in recent months to rehabilitate Israel’s standing in American public opinion, both online and offline. Amid a sharp drop in support from the conservative right, Israel has hired firms to conduct not just “hasbara [public diplomacy] campaigns” but also campaigns targeting millions of Christian churchgoers, bot networks to amplify pro-Israel messages online, and efforts to influence both search results and the responses given by popular AI services like ChatGPT. Among the experts recruited is a former campaign manager for Donald Trump and many of the other firms are linked to the Republican party or Evangelical communities, indicating that Israel is focusing massive efforts on communities once considered automatically pro-Israel. Among the campaigns’ goals is fighting antisemitism, which has risen alongside the decline in support for Israel. Together, these campaigns signal a new phase in Israel’s post-war public diplomacy strategy, and a shift in the way it uses agents - both AI and human influencers - for hasbara abroad. American firms representing foreign governments must register with the U.S. Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Documents filed over the past two months show that the Government of Israel - through the Foreign Ministry, the Tourism Ministry, and the Government Advertising Agency (LAPAM) - signed multiple contracts in the United States to promote Israel’s interests. – Haaretz

Our Take: If Israel has lost the Democrat base AND the Republican base, it’s an admission that Israel has a strong and influential relationship with the Uniparty establishment on both sides.

It’s because the establishments of both parties are globalists. —

***

Another Take:

When you listen to the levels of delusions of grandeur that we are dealing with, you begin to understand why the Zionists are so insufferable and why they are dead weight to the America First movement.

[Clip Link] —

Four years ago, Nick Fuentes was unwelcome pretty much everywhere. The young far-right influencer was barred from nearly every social media platform and an array of payment processors, either for violating hate speech policies or for encouraging rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A 2022 documentary by a sympathetic filmmaker called him “the most canceled man in America.” Now a person who once called Adolf Hitler “awesome” has more than 1 million followers on Elon Musk’s X. He recently recorded a cordial interview with Tucker Carlson that more than 5 million people have watched. And he finds himself a central figure in an online battle over the future of the American conservative movement. The resurgence of the 27-year-old Fuentes, who has argued that immigrants and “organized Jewry” are conspiring to extinguish the white race, has set off bitter infighting among conservative influencers over whether he should be tolerated or denounced. For President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, which has decried what they say is the overzealous policing of speech, Fuentes’s newfound prominence presents a tough question: Is there such a thing as “too extreme” anymore? – The Washington Post

Our Take:

The chief irony being, of course many within the Truth Community defending these new scions of the alt media under the guise of waking up the normies, thereby using a popular Q refrain to prop up the very wolves among us.

It’s never been about the normies.

It’s about the truth. —

Hours after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told Fox News that his country will not enter into direct negotiations to join the Abraham Accords at the current time, but added that “perhaps the Trump administration will help us reach that kind of negotiation.” “I believe the situation in Syria is different from the situation of the countries that have joined the agreements,” al-Sharaa said in the interview. “Syria has a border with Israel, and Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967.” Trump, for his part, wrote on Truth Social that “it was an Honor to spend time” with al-Sharaa, adding that the Syrian leader is “a major advocate” of peace in the Middle East. “Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region,” the president added. – Haaretz

AND

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, at the White House on Monday and joined part of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s landmark meeting with President Donald Trump. “At a certain point in the meeting we were invited to join,” Fidan told reporters after his White House talks, which covered Turkey’s stance on Syria, potential areas of cooperation with the United States, Syria’s reconstruction and unity, and regional security. What happened: Fidan’s participation in the Trump–Sharaa meeting came as part of his surprise visit to Washington on Monday. Afterward, he said he also met jointly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, as well as with Vice President J.D. Vance, to discuss steps to advance Syria’s security and economic development. Why it matters: Turkish officials have kept a tight lid on Fidan’s Washington visit, an unusual approach for a high-level trip to the US capital. On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the trip in a one-sentence statement, without even specifying that Fidan would be traveling to Washington. The low-key approach aligns with Ankara’s effort to present Sharaa as an independent leader rather than a Turkish proxy, a strategy aimed at reassuring regional powers and encouraging broader engagement with Damascus. Ankara emerged as Damascus’ closest regional ally after the fall of the Syrian regime in December. – Al-Monitor

Our Take: So much happening with this particular storyline.

President Trump hosted the president of Syria for the first time ever at the White House. But this isn’t just any Syrian President, this is the former Al Qaeda/ISIS leader who one year ago had a $10 million bounty on his head by the State Department.

Now, President Trump is hosting him not only on Veterans Day, but also on the 250th birthday of the Marines. This all feels like this is designed to trigger everybody into oblivion.

But to what end?

Perhaps it’s all for the sake of highlighting the clownish nature of our State Department, but regardless, the most notable aspect of the visit was when the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday announced that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would be traveling to the White House to join the historic meeting.

This all tracks with the idea that Turkey has not only been made the steward of Syria, but also the forcing function to keep the IDF in check throughout the Middle East. Namely because if the IDF messes around and attacks the Turks, they will find themselves immediately at war with all of Europe, Canada, and the United States thanks to the Article 5 clause.

The two big things to come out of this meeting was the general idea that President Trump and the US would help Syria succeed at all costs, including extending the pause of the sanctions that have been imposed on Syria over the past 14 years – which President Trump initially paused in May at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The other major note to come out of the meeting was that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan strongly implied that Syria would likely be joining the Abraham Accords in the near future.

All of this spells trouble for Netanyahu, if his goal was to start another war in Syria. —

Chester County Pennsylvania election officials decided to extend voting hours Tuesday, keeping polls open until 10 p.m. after a disastrous start to the general election. Poll books where voters sign to show they are a registered voter in the county only listed Republicans and Democrats. The names of some 75,000 independent and unaffiliated voters were not in the book, meaning they could not be verified as a registered voter and had to cast provisional ballots. When a voter goes to a new polling place for the first time, Pennsylvania requires them to show identification and sign the poll book. After that, their signature from the previous year is in the book and each year they sign near their old signature. Independent and unaffiliated voters are not allowed to vote in the spring primary election; that is for registered Republicans and Democrats only. One could guess the county was working with a primary poll book in the general election, but that is not clear. Chester election officials promised to return a call to The Federalist Tuesday but never did. Voters and election watchers were outraged not only for the inconvenience to voters, but for the election integrity weaknesses this situation has created. The problem was reportedly not handled with the same procedure in every case. Some voters were turned away and told to come back later, many cast provisional ballots. Chester County GOP Chairman Raffi Terzian told The Federalist they don’t know if voters who were turned away were all able to return to cast their ballot. And he said precincts ran out of provisional ballot supplies such as secrecy envelopes and stickers to seal them. – The Federalist

Our Take: “Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon confirmed 75k independent voters in Chester County PA were not included on the poll book Tuesday.”

“...that’s a massive fail. So I think people can expect that there will be follow-up action…on the failure to administer elections properly in multiple jurisdictions.”

This story is from last week following the elections, but the AAG confirmation with Catherine Herridge dropped Sunday. Reading this story from The Federalist, it sounds like republicans are going to blame democrats for this error, and use it as a catalyst to bring in e-poll books. KnowInk to the rescue!

Not to be the asshole again, but this is the same playbook that was implemented after the hanging chads in 2000. Considering that republicans also gave us all mail-in ballots, motor voter, and electronic voting machines, the idea that the same drama from 25 years ago is playing out to, once again, transform elections is notable and unnerving.

Related: Note that fake voters (this story), fake ballots (Fulton County story), and fake counts (Jasmine Crockett story) – the three main buckets of election fraud – are all in the news right now.

If we are solving election fraud before the midterms, great. If we are watching republicans execute their HAVA 2.0 plan, then fight, fight, fight.

Either way, accelerate. [Clip Link] —

FBI Director Kash Patel made an unannounced visit to China last week to discuss “fentanyl and law enforcement issues,” Reuters reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the trip. According to Reuters, Patel arrived in Beijing on Friday and stayed for about a day. He reportedly held talks with Chinese officials on Saturday. Neither side has officially confirmed the talks. The report comes after US President Donald Trump met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a regional summit in South Korea last month. Following the meeting, Trump lifted tariffs on imports from China that his administration had linked to fentanyl. The two powers are engaged in what the US president has called a trade war. US officials have accused Beijing of enabling the flow of fentanyl and precursor chemicals used to manufacture the synthetic opioid blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually in America. China has called the allegations politically motivated, pointing to its domestic crackdown on illegal chemical producers. – RT

Our Take: Kash Patel is attending secret meetings with the Xi Jinping government that are related to the fentanyl smuggling rings and the cartels running them?

And the article acknowledges that fentanyl mostly comes across the border from Mexico? And not through clandestine smuggling rings?

That the fentanyl is most likely synthesized in Mexico, using precursors that are being shipped from China by affiliate cartels?

Like one giant Deep State that operates in every country? Including the United States?

Yes, this all tracks with the Sovereign Alliance.

Carry on. –

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., has predicted that the company’s humanoid robot Optimus could revolutionize the global economy even if it significantly reduces the need for human labor. Despite the technical challenges surrounding the robot’s production, Musk’s ambitious vision for Optimus continues to unfold. Although not yet ready for mass production, Tesla has demonstrated its capabilities at events, including handing out candy on Halloween and performing Kung Fu with actor Jared Leto. During a recent Tesla shareholder meeting, Musk expressed confidence in the robot’s potential to eradicate poverty, stating, “Optimus will actually eliminate poverty.” He went on to suggest that the robot could also transform the criminal justice system, explaining how Optimus could monitor and prevent crime rather than relying on physical incarceration. – Yahoo! Finance

Our Take:

Man, I hope they fix the laws, the courts, and the definition of cruel and unusual punishment so we can finally “stop crime” by being constantly chaperoned by our own personal Robocop. —

BONUS ITEMS

President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to toss a jury’s verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s, according to the president’s personal legal team. Carroll has taken Trump to trial twice and won a total of $88.3 million in damages, and the petition marks the first time the long-running litigation has reached the justices. In 2023, the first jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and defaming her by denying her story when she came forward during Trump’s first presidency. The jury ordered Trump to pay $5 million. Trump’s 33-page Supreme Court petition calls Carroll’s sexual assault claims “facially implausible, politically motivated allegations” and urges the justices to get involved to reverse several evidentiary rulings over claims it tainted the trial. – The Hill

Across Baghdad’s avenues and winding alleys, campaign posters line the streets, creating a festive air. Yet beneath the bright banners, a mood of indifference prevails for many Iraqis; some passers-by ignore the oversize candidate photos, unmoved by the spectacle. More than two decades after Saddam Hussein’s fall ushered in democratic rule, Iraqis return to the polls for the seventh time on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to choose a new 329-seat parliament from over 7,700 candidates. While the election unfolds in rare calm, widespread disengagement marks the political climate — a trend experts say could produce the lowest turnout since 2003. “The electoral mood is apathetic. Many Iraqis view the vote as unlikely to change entrenched power structures, even as the country enjoys relative calm.” – Arab News.

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.