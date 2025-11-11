Badlands Media

While I am not a fan of the $2000 refund of tariff revenues versus paying down a part of our debt, I do love the President’s term of the recipients, “USA Citizens”. As it was pointed out, this unique way of naming the recipients calls attention to the Act of 1871 which maybe 3% of our citizens know anything about. Meanwhile, it is key to the future of America!

This is the first time I have seen a reference to the Act of 1871 by our leader. Yes, he specifically put an end to that corporation in late 2020 when he formally filed bankruptcy documents in federal court, but that fact never even made the news.

My goodness, the President of the US actually bankrupted our government and no one bothered to report that monumental event. I don’t know about you, but I find this to be extraordinary. I mean Earth shattering extraordinary. But who noticed?

Now he is merely defining American citizens as “USA citizens” and no one still notices…except those of us right here. Either we are way ahead of the curve, or we are just seeing things that do not exist. And, to me, it all comes down to 650 cargo planes carrying gold back to America in 2017. Cargo planes that no one saw or reported about.

I am ready for some straight shooting rather than hints and rumors. $38 Trillion of debt from deficit spending is the key to me. Maybe we do not need to pay back that debt and a $2000 refund check makes sense, but not to me. I need for Trump to explain why attacking that debt isn’t more important to our county’s future than giving out $2000 of “free money” to the public.

Steve Simpson
Semitic people or Semites is a term for an ethnic, cultural or racial group associated with people of the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, including Akkadians, Arabs, Arameans, Canaanites and Habesha peoples.

So if you are for either side of the war, between Israel, Palestine or even Hamas, then that makes you antisemite. It is not an exclusive word specific to the people living in Israel.

