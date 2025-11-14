The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, November 13th …

Jeffrey Epstein is back in the news — and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for the president. Following a brutal week for President Donald Trump during which his party took a beating at the polls, the Supreme Court seemed skeptical of his beloved tariffs and Republicans continued to feud over accusations of antisemitism, the White House had hoped to take a victory lap on ending the 43-day government shutdown. But on Wednesday, House Democrats released documents revealing that, in the words of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump “knew about the girls” the late convicted sex offender was trafficking, the latest blow to a White House already reeling from a series of setbacks in recent days. One Trump ally said that the latest Epstein discourse has taken “things that are already complicated for the president and brings them to the surface.” “It’s like adding salt to a dish — the flavors are already there, it just accentuates all of them,” said the person, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about a sensitive issue. The fresh wave of chaos has knocked the administration on its heels. The president lashed out at Republicans on social media, some House Republicans are under pressure to withdraw from the effort to bring the matter to the floor and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed the media. — Politico

And …

What a low and cynical move by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee — releasing just enough of a Jeffrey Epstein email early Wednesday to inspire the most hysterical possible Trump-smearing coverage. Even as they knew the full facts told a completely different story. Of course all manner of “responsible” media played along: These lapdogs with laptops offered a host of headlines with some variation of “Trump spent hours alone with Epstein victim” — dirt that in this age of the internet will be the lasting impression many Americans take away, even though it’s centrally false. Specifically, Dems circulated this carefully redacted email from the vile procurer: “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump..[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned.” Looks terrible — until you learn that [VICTIM] is the late Virginia Giuffre, who had worked for Trump before she fell into Epstein’s clutches, and had publicly said time and again that the future president never misbehaved in the least toward her. — NY Post

Our Take: One story, two framings — for the uniparty left and uniparty right. Both distractions (or signals) and both retarded, though in different degrees.

New York Post is suggesting that Dems “cried wolff” (delightful) by releasing selective emails from House Oversight, and that they’re blowing old known info out of proportion.

Politico had three Trump/Epstein/Wolff stories on their home page Thursday morning. The walls are definitely closing in on Trump (again) over on that rag.

When the narratives are this cleanly set to appeal to both sides of the bipartisan normie sphere, the truth can be something else entirely.

So, what’s true?

As

reported yesterday, the emails revealed that Epstein, Ghislaine, and Wolff likely suspected Trump as a mole/informant and, as result, sought to destroy him in 2016.

At what point in the RICO case do the informants reveal themselves? I’m no expert, but I think the answer is either never or at trial.

As

says, we don’t have to default to believing regime story tellers are telling the truth, even in part.

Still, I wonder why Epstein’s image consultant is still a free man given that, at minimum, he is dead to rights on conspiracy to commit election interference and, given his collaborative connections, we can speculate that he is guilty of much worse.

Finally, if Trump was informing on government corruption, the whole-of-institution reaction to Trump makes a lot more sense. —

Have you tried All Good by Jessica Storm yet? Nourish your hair and skin with clean purposeful ingredients, like 100% grass-fed tallow and organic cold-pressed oils. See what the buzz is about and look radiant for the holidays! Grab 5% off with code BADLANDS and Make Self-Care Great Again! *Sponsored*

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced a military operation against “narcoterrorists” amid ongoing tensions with Venezuela and strikes on alleged cartel vessels. “Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR,” Hegseth wrote on X Thursday. “Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our hemisphere, and secures our homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it,” he wrote. Hegseth did not specify whether the operation would expand on the strikes against alleged cartel vessels in international waters of the Caribbean Sea. Since September, the US has destroyed at least 20 boats, killing 80 people. — RT

Our Take: And so now begins the operation finish off the cartels— to finish what Nicolas Maduro and Gustavo Petro started.

Keep an eye on Maduro and reports of his “arrest.” We will be left to wonder whether it is an arrest or an exfiltration. —

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has denounced the US strikes on alleged cartel vessels in the Caribbean Sea as the Pentagon announced a new operation to fight drug traffickers. In an interview with NBC News, Petro did not mince words when criticizing US President Donald Trump. “He’s a barbarian,” Petro said in excerpts aired Thursday. “He wants to frighten us,” he added. The Colombian president did not rule out that some of the vessels hit by the strikes were linked to cartels. “Maybe or maybe not. We do not know,” he said, adding that, “According to due process, the civilized treatment of people, they should be seized and detained.” Petro described the victims as “poor boatmen” hired by cartels. “Then when one of those missiles arrives [it] kills that boatman. It doesn’t kill the drug trafficker,” he said. He previously said that at least some of the victims were ordinary fishermen not involved with organized crime. — RT

Our Take: Gustavo Petro sent his diplomats to Qatar in September to negotiate the surrender and disbandment of the largest cocaine cartel operating in Colombia, the Gulf Clan. He has arrested thousands of cartel criminals over the past year, including high-profile figures like Carlos Lehder— Pablo Escobar’s partner and co-founder of the Medellin Cartel.

Therefore, I see Petro’s words here as part of the theater; the dialectic that the Sovereign Alliance has created in order to fool their enemies into misevaluating the situation. While it ostensibly appears that Petro and Maduro are Trump’s enemies and working with the cartels, the truth is more likely that they are working with Trump to set a pincer move against the cartels, to corner them in the jungle so they can be eradicated. —

We’ll begin with the famous quote from economist John Maynard Keynes: “The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” It’s a reminder that even the smartest traders in the room, the ones who’ve built entire careers calling bubbles and shorting tops, can be steamrolled when markets detach from reality. Case in point: “Big Short” investor Michael Burry, who periodically disappears into X hibernation, nuking his account every so often, only to reemerge months later with cryptic warnings like his latest: “Sometimes, we see bubbles.” Days after Burry’s bubble post on X, his Scion Asset Management 13F revealed that roughly 80% of his put positions were concentrated in the high-flyers Palantir and Nvidia. Fast forward one week, and the unthinkable has happened, or perhaps thinkable, given his 2023 “Sell” call... ... Burry’s Scion Asset Management terminated its SEC registration on Monday. By Thursday night, Burry’s X post clarified details about his recent bearish bet on Palantir, noting he bought 50,000 option contracts at $1.84 each, representing 100 shares per contract, for a total outlay of about $9.2 million, not the $912 million figure circulated online. The contracts give him the right to sell Palantir shares at $50 in 2027. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: Legendary Wall Street investor Michael Burry has taken his ball and is going home ... again.

Which might not mean what they’re telling you it does.

As I’ve been hammering home all year, the stock market—once a distant mirror of the corporeal economy—has long since shattered that illusion, decoupling into a hall of narrative mirrors where valuations dance to the whims of storytellers rather than actuals.

And now, in a twist that’s as meta as it is karmic, Burry—the man who timed the ‘08 housing crash like a fiat prophet—has rage-quit the whole rigged game, deregistering his Scion hedge fund and liquidating it all.

Burry’s parting shot?

“Sometimes, we see bubbles.”

Understatement of the century, brother, but coming from the guy immortalized by Christian Bale in ‘The Big Short,’ it’s an Ouroboros: the real Burry shorts the housing bubble, becomes a legend, gets Hollywood-ized into a narrative artifact, and now that very legend calls bullshit on the market’s bluff.

Burry’s story may bear only a passing resemblance to the man himself, warped through the lens of Michael Lewis’ book and Adam McKay’s film—events that might as well be fan fiction for how they translate chaotic actuals into digestible drama.

Yet here he is, in 2025, with his latest 13F filings loaded up on puts against AI darlings like Palantir and Nvidia, betting against the very hype that’s inflated this Golden Age’ bubble.’

He’s saying there’s no underlying value to these sky-high valuations on the future—and fair enough, if you’re still playing by the old rules of earnings and fundamentals. But then, those rules went out the window back in ‘71, when Nixon de-pegged us from gold, turning the dollar into pure fiat fancy and the markets into a schizophrenic storybook where perception trumps production every time.

This latest Burry flame-out, then is the perfect meta commentary on the bizarre funhouse we’re in ... wherein market makers, those self-anointed wizards of Wall Street are revealed as mere narrative junkies, chasing emotional tales about tomorrow closer than any Main Street grinder ever could.

Ironically, by calling the market’s bluff, Burry’s exposing the decoupling at its core—the same decoupling I’ve been tracking in the Multipolar Margin Call between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Put most simply: if the economy is a measure of the real—the sweat, the steel, the sovereign soil—then the stock market is the story that both translates and obfuscates it. The former could be primed for a massive surge or a controlled correction, but you won’t divine which by staring into the latter’s fractured glass.

Trump is breaking these markets precisely by attempting to fix them, accelerating the flip from False Reality to the Real One.

As for those who’ve subsisted on fiat promises and bubble chasing and popping?

They’ll feel the shatterpoint first as the illusion crumbles.

The Golden Age isn’t in the charts; it’s in the convergence of actuals we’re building beneath the noise. —

Fannie Mae has announced it will be scrapping the minimum credit score requirement of 620 for loans submitted through its Desktop Underwriter engine. The change comes into effect this weekend and follows a similar move by fellow mortgage middleman Freddie Mac several years ago, potentially allowing more Americans to qualify for loans from lenders who review borrower information through their underwriting systems. Studies of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data point to credit histories—which credit scores serve to represent—as one of the principal reasons for property loans being denied, and the elimination of scoring requirements could provide a leg-up for Americans attempting to get on an increasingly inaccessible property ladder. “Prior to this change, a score of 619 would result in an automatic disqualification, regardless of a borrower’s broader financial profile,” Bankrate Financial Analyst Stephen Kates told Newsweek. “This person could now potentially qualify for a mortgage.” Jake Krimmel, Senior Economist with Realtor.com, said the change would amount to “a small positive demand shock”—one that would be concentrated at the entry-level of the American housing market. “I would expect any lift in buying power to show up in more affordable metros and lower price tiers, where credit-constrained buyers are clustered and particularly across the South where sub-620 credit scores are more common,” he said. However, Krimmel noted that widening the doors to homeownership in this way—and sparking an uptick in demand at the more affordable end of the market—could put upward pressure on prices, thereby pushing this out of reach for some of the Americans who stand to benefit from the change. “While the policy change is trying to make homes more affordable for low-score borrowers, a jump in house values could price them out again,” he said. — Newsweek

And …

The country’s top housing regulator said the Trump administration is considering another tool that could address America’s affordability challenges. “We are actively evaluating portable mortgages,” Bill Pulte, Federal Housing Finance Agency director, said in a Nov. 12 post on X, providing no further details. This comes days after he suggested that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were “evaluating how to do assumable or portable mortgages, in a safe and sound manner.” Portable mortgages would allow homeowners to transfer their existing mortgages—rates, terms, and amortization schedule—to a new residential property. The concept, in theory, would help borrowers avoid penalties and possibly save on interest. It is unavailable in the United States but is an option in Canada, the UK, and parts of the European Union. Assumable mortgages refer to when a homebuyer takes over the seller’s existing mortgage, including the interest rate, balance, and repayment terms. — The Epoch Times

Our Take: This is a procedural change to a trigger for automatic decline. It does not change the overall “creditworthiness” calculus, but rather ensures that a score will not unjustly outweigh the other factors.

We’ve gotten a lot of mortgage-related stories in the past couple weeks, all messaged as making home ownership more accessible.

Unfortunately, none of these stories claim to actually make homes more affordable. Only the cost and accessibility of mortgages — which benefits the financial services industries (FSIs), once again at the expense of the people.

I’m sure the FSIs will claim as a win the idea that your low credit score now unlocks 50 years of debt slavery. It literally is a win for them. No shade on portable mortgages, but I’m skeptical that will happen — too great an impact to the FSIs.

Does anyone remember what happened when Fannie and Freddie relaxed borrowing criteria a couple decades ago?

Slowly, then all at once. —

Israeli troops employed the tactic of sending Palestinian civilians into Hamas tunnels that they knew might be rigged with explosives, a practice the country’s leadership was aware of, Reuters has reported, citing former US officials with knowledge of intelligence. Information about Israel officials discussing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) engaging in such practices was shared with the administration of President Joe Biden by US intelligence agencies in the final months of 2024, the agency said on Thursday. This prompted questions within the White House and US intelligence community over how extensively Israel had used civilians as human shields during the Gaza operation, according to two sources. Such tactics violate international law and are considered a war crime. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it “prohibits the use of civilians as human shields or coercing them in any way to participate in military operations.” The Israeli military police told Reuters it was investigating “suspicions involving Palestinians in military missions.” — RT

Our Take: The more we learn about the culture of the IDF, the more apparent it becomes that Israel is incompatible with western values— which are Christian values. —

BONUS ITEMS

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging she stole $225,000 from Xavier Becerra’s dormant gubernatorial campaign account and falsely claimed over $1 million in luxury expenses as business deductions. The FBI said the case stemmed from a three-year probe launched during the Biden administration. Williamson’s attorney, McGregor Scott, said federal agents approached her last year seeking information about Newsom, but she told them she had none and declined to cooperate. A separate source confirmed that investigators had pressured her to implicate the governor. According to a 23-count indictment unsealed in Sacramento, Williamson and two associates—Becerra’s ex-deputy and former chief of staff Sean McCluskie, and lobbyist Greg Campbell—used shell companies to funnel campaign funds through bogus consulting invoices beginning in 2022, while Becerra was serving as Health and Human Services secretary. Federal prosecutors said much of the stolen money went to McCluskie’s wife for fabricated work. McCluskie has agreed to plead guilty and is cooperating with investigators. — Badlands News, via LA Times

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend next week’s Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, dealing another setback to host nation South Africa, which is already facing boycotts from President Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei. China’s Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that Premier Li Qiang will lead Beijing’s delegation when the summit opens on November 22 but gave no reason for Xi’s absence. The Chinese leader attended last year’s G20 but has limited his international travel since the pandemic, appearing mainly at high-level gatherings such as his recent meeting with Trump in South Korea before the APEC summit. Xi’s withdrawal means the G20 will convene without the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, as well as Russia. Trump said last week that no U.S. officials would attend after accusing South Africa of allowing “genocide against White Afrikaners.” Vladimir Putin remains unable to travel due to an International Criminal Court warrant. — Badlands News via Bloomberg

The United States Department of State announced that four militant groups will be designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and, effective November 20, 2025, will be added to the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). The groups include: Antifa Ost (also known as Antifa East or Hammerbande), a German-based militant outfit that between 2018 and 2023 carried out numerous attacks in Germany and in February 2023 in Budapest, and which Hungary declared a terrorist organization on September 26, 2025. Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI), an Italy‑based anarchist militant group with self‑proclaimed affiliates across Europe, South America and Asia, which since 2003 has claimed responsibility for threats of violence, bombs and letter bombs targeting political and economic institutions. Armed Proletarian Justice, a Greek anarchist and anti‑capitalist group that has attempted and conducted improvised explosive device attacks including one near a Greek riot police headquarters in Goudi on December 18, 2023. Revolutionary Class Self‑Defense, a Greek anarchist anti‑capitalist group linked to broader political and social issues, citing opposition to “capitalist structures,” state repression and solidarity with Palestine, and claiming responsibility for two IED attacks: at the Greece Ministry of Labor on February 3, 2024 and the Hellenic Train offices on April 11, 2025. With the designation, all property and property interests in the U.S., or under U.S. persons’ control, belonging to the groups will be blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in business with them. It is also a crime to knowingly provide material support to the designated groups, or to attempt or conspire to do so. According to U.S. counterterrorism authorities, persons engaging in certain transactions or activities with the designated entities risk exposure to secondary sanctions. — Badlands News

A Strange, Necessary Year …

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.