HisGloriousVictory
6h

There is plenty of reason for pondering, questioning, and even doubting the stream (or is it a torrent) of information that is sweeping through a news cycle that is measured in minutes (maybe seconds) not days. But one thing that does not change or morph or even fluctuate is the steadfast love of God.

"In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and God was the Word. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through Him, and apart from Him nothing came into being that has come into being. In Him was life, and the life was the Light of Mankind. The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness cannot comprehend it."

Without that beacon of Truth, we are at risk of plunging so deep in doubt that we can no longer sense which direction the surface (and the air we need) can be found.

***

PS - For those interested, my latest book - third in the four-part series on the Revelation - is now available on Amazon. It is titled "The Appointed Time" and can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Appointed-Time-J-S-Livesay/dp/B0G1QLRJTZ/ref=sr_1_1?

6h

Thanks for this weeks Takes. When I stand back I see Trump 2.0 closing in for the kill, at a much slower pace then I would like but winning just the same.

Have a great weekend!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

