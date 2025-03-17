The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was...

US President Donald Trump has launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, killing at least 31 people at the start of a campaign expected to last many days. [President] Trump also warned Iran, the Houthis' main backer, that it needed to immediately halt support for the group. He said if Iran threatened the United States, "America will hold you fully accountable and, we won't be nice about it!" The top Commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami reacted on Sunday local time by saying the Houthis are independent and take their own strategic and operational decisions. "We warn our enemies that Iran will respond decisively and destructively if they take their threats into action," Salami told state media. — ABC News

Our Take: This one has caused a lot of consternation, particularly among the factions of MAGA that are anti-war and anti-Israel.

But the fact is that the Houthis have attacked US ships on many occasions and, while in office, President Trump backed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon's eight-year campaign against the Houthis — culminating in 2019 when Trump sent the Saudis Patriot missile defense systems after the Houthis bombed Saudi oil refineries. (The Saudis made peace with the Houthis in 2023.)

It is the timing of this narrative deployment that has my intrigue. Trump could have done this on January 20, and been justified, given the pattern of reported attacks against US ships in the Red Sea ever since the October 7 attack in Israel.

It seems to me that Trump is perpetually drafting off of the momentum of the NeoCon/Zionist faction of the Uniparty-Right (h/t

), keeping that large and powerful segment of the oligarchy complacent and docile.

I think President Trump is biding his time, allowing things to play out in Tel Aviv, while Adam Boehler and Steve Witkoff make peace with Hamas.

—

This week’s sponsor of the Badlands News Brief is Frequency Apps, a brand empowering People to thrive on their own terms with homeopathic patches and weight loss plans. Right now, all readers can get 5% off subscriptions by entering promo code “SUBSCRIBE”! *Sponsored*

Last Saturday, the Liberal Party had an election-campaign plane with no name on the side: A new leader hadn’t been chosen. Today, Mark Carney is Prime Minister. Next weekend, he will probably be running for office for the first time. There have been unelected prime ministers without a seat in the House of Commons before, but he’s the first who has never been elected. Few new prime ministers launched election campaigns as quickly as he intends. And it will come in the heat of a trade war with a U.S. President who threatens tariffs, or pauses them, between social-media posts about annexing Canada. The unpredictable future is rushing fast at Canada. And at Mr. Carney. The smaller, 24-member cabinet Mr. Carney named as he was sworn in at Rideau Hall on Friday was supposed to symbolize more focus, and all action. By the end of the day, he would kill the unpopular consumer carbon levy. “The moment is a moment of crisis,” Mr. Carney said. But he’s never done this before – not just being PM, but campaigning in an election, let alone amid a trade war. He was bubble-wrapped and protected in a soft, quick Liberal leadership campaign. Now, he faces hard knocks on the hustings, notably from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

AND

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Paris and London on Monday to seek alliances as he deals with U.S. President Donald Trump’s attacks on Canada’s sovereignty and economy. Carney is purposely making his first foreign trip to the capital cities of the two countries that shaped Canada’s early existence. At his swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Carney noted the country was built on the bedrock of three peoples, French, English and Indigenous, and said Canada is fundamentally different from America and will “never, ever, in any way shape or form, be part of the United States.” A senior government government official briefed reporters on the plane before picking up Carney in Montreal and said the purpose of the trip is to double down on partnerships on with Canada’s two founding countries. The official said Canada is a “good friend of the United States but we all know what is going on.” “The Trump factor is the reason for the trip. The Trump factor towers over everything else Carney must deal with,” said Nelson Wiseman, professor emeritus at the University of Toronto. — AP News

Our Take: Back in December, President Trump told us what was going on.

"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year?" President Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on Taxes and military protection."

Now he is in office and working on balancing the situation with our northern European neighbors. Trudeau is gone and a bloodline banker is at the helm of Maple World.

The regime death rattle continues. And that brings me to the Ides of March, when this happened:

Who is paying them $100,000? Certainly not us.

I don’t want Canada… do you?

Canadian ideology is incompatible with American liberty. They’re collectivist elitists with a monarch on their money. They look down upon Americans and align more with the ideology of Europe.

We don’t need more of that in America. They want to be Europe and they want alliances with Europe. Good luck with that.

Canadians need to fix Canada, and they need to do it without our subsidies. Why are we subsidizing a nation that loathes our existence and enables our enemies through their border. Removing the subsidies will force change in Canada, and then it’s up to the the people there to decide if they want to be a real nation.

Now, I’m not for banning all Canadians from becoming Americans (just most). The trucker protest people are cool, and they’d be potentially suitable countrymen; but we are certainly not paying them or giving them special deals for the absolute privilege of joining the greatest nation in the history of earth.

—

***

Another Take: Canadians have always fancied themselves akin to Rivendell elves, sternly superior to mortal American men, but ready to march to their aid at the Battle of Helm's Deep.

In reality, they've always been more akin to Hobbits.

If the globalists win, there won't be a Canada, Pippin. —

Editor’s Note: On Sunday night, Burning Bright The Narrative by (alleged Canadian) Matthew Ehret

The Trump administration said Sunday it had deported alleged Venezuelan gang members under a centuries-old wartime law, despite a court order that temporarily blocked it from doing so. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg early Saturday evening blocked President Trump from using the law known as the Alien Enemies Act to deport noncitizens held in U.S. custody. Government lawyers said Trump was using the law to target members of Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang whose members have reached the U.S. in recent years. During Saturday’s hearing, American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Lee Gelernt told Boasberg that two aircraft believed to be carrying Venezuelan deportees took off from U.S. territory on Saturday. The ACLU had sued the administration earlier that day on behalf of migrants at risk of deportation. Boasberg said Justice Department lawyers hadn’t disputed that claim, and told them that “any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States.” Boasberg said his order was “something we need to make sure is complied with immediately.” The judge subsequently issued a written order that didn’t explicitly mention planes that were already in the air, something White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to point to Sunday. — The Wall Street Journal

AND

The Trump administration revealed on Sunday that it had deported hundreds of people from the U.S. after President Donald Trump invoked a wartime law to speed up the deportations of people connected to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The announcement was made in the face of a court order from a federal judge temporarily blocking the administration’s ability to use the law, the Alien Enemies Act, on Saturday night, and ordered any planes flying migrants out of the country to turn around. The judge stated that the restraining order would remain in effect for two weeks “or until further order of the court.” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said that the Department of Homeland Security had arrested almost 300 members of the Venezuelan gang this weekend. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier on Sunday that “hundreds of violent criminals were sent out of our country” following Trump’s Saturday measures. Meanwhile, the U.S. has launched military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. — The Independent

Our Take: “Can we be in a state of war without congressional approval? (Yes) What is the significance of the Alien Enemy Act?” (Jon Herold, September 2023)

From Saturday’s DPH:

Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemy Act is interesting no matter how you look at it. —

***

Another Take: [From] 2024…

This is the judge whose decision attempted to delay the deportations yesterday. —

Elon Musk has said that it is "necessary" to file impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, who halted deportation orders directed by President Donald Trump. Why It Matters: The Trump administration had intended to invoke an 18th-century wartime law to accelerate the deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The Alien Enemies Act has been used only three times in U.S. history, and the administration's decision to invoke the law for deporting alleged gang members rather than individuals from an adversarial state has raised legal and constitutional questions. On Saturday, Boasberg issued the ruling to block deportations, after determining that immediate action was necessary as the government had already begun removing individuals under Trump's executive proclamation. — Newsweek

Our Take: Elon Musk quote tweeted the word “necessary” in response to a legislator discussing proposed legislation:

That one word post spawned this whole article where the author gives the play-by-by of the exchange:

The legacy media is broken. Those still functional enough to publish articles are chasing their tales and diagraming tweets. (Related: Every Elon tweet cannot be a 500-word news article… Elon tweets more than anyone.)

As for impeaching the judge, it’s happened ~15 times in our history — not nearly enough, but not without precedent. The Taylor Swift-quoting judge that is prioritizing cartel criminals can absolutely be removed.

Also, Federal District Courts, and their judges, were established by Congress in the Judiciary Act of 1789. From Grok:

“Since Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to ‘ordain and establish’ inferior courts, Congress has the authority to modify or even abolish them through legislation. The Constitution sets up the Supreme Court as the only mandated federal court, leaving the structure and existence of lower courts—like district courts—up to Congress. For example, Congress could pass a law to reorganize the federal judiciary, reduce the number of district courts, or even eliminate them entirely, shifting their jurisdiction elsewhere (say, to state courts or a restructured federal system). This wouldn’t violate the Constitution because the power to create these courts implies the power to alter or undo them.”

We should totally impeach bad judges. But shouldn’t we also dissolve bad courts? —

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday his intention to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, bringing to a head months of growing disagreements between the two men. The premier summoned Bar for an urgent meeting in his office on Sunday evening, Netanyahu’s office said, and informed him that the cabinet would vote for his dismissal later in the week. “At all times, but especially during an existential war such as the one we face, there must be full trust between the prime minister and the head of the Shin Bet,” Netanyahu said in a video statement following his meeting with Bar. “But unfortunately, the situation is the opposite — I do not have such trust. I have ongoing distrust in the head of the Shin Bet, a distrust that has grown over time.” “I want to make clear,” stressed the prime minister, “I am full of appreciation for the men and women of the Shin Bet.” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Things are getting mega-spicy in Tel Aviv.

Last week, Netanyahu filed a police report that former Shin Bet (Israel's FBI) director Nadav Argaman, who served from 2016-2021, was blackmailing Netanyahu, citing an interview Argaman did where he [cryptically] threatened to expose certain truths regarding Netanyahu and the October 7th attack.

Argaman did explicitly cite the fact that Bibi had been exposed previously for funding Hamas in 2018/19 after they lost the support of the Palestinian Authority — a major contributing factor to explain why Netanyahu lost the support of the moderate Zionists and was forced to turn the zealots and the Kahanists in order to form a coalition government.

Those radicals don't mind that Netanyahu was funding their enemy, since the faction he was supporting wants the same thing they want: War.

The current head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, has also signaled that he may be prepared to further expose Netanyahu's ties to Hamas — releasing a report that demonstrated that the money Netanyahu gave to Hamas came from Qatar.

What if we were to learn that Netanyahu was somehow involved with the planning of the October 7th attack? It certainly came at a beneficial time for Bibi, as he was being forced to normalize relations with Palestine, and approve the two-state solution — something he has long vowed to oppose.

And now we are getting reports of Bibi trying to sabotage Adam Boehler's efforts to get the American hostages released. The longer this all goes on, the more and more Bibi gets revealed as the villain many have long suspected him to be.

—

Gone are the halcyon years of unshakeable American commitment to Europe’s defense against Russia. Here to stay – at least while Donald Trump is in the White House is something more transactional. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Europe must “step up in a big way to provide for its own defense,” US Vice President JD Vance told decision-makers in Munich in February. Europe’s answer so far has been to pledge to boost spending at home and for Ukraine, with an eye to buying European-made armaments. But a more radical solution has also been floated: a European “nuclear umbrella.” If the United States has always been Europe’s big brother, France and the United Kingdom are longstanding nuclear powers too — and some European leaders are wondering whether the ultimate deterrence to Moscow could come from closer to home. While the bulk of the world’s nuclear weapons are US or Russian-owned, France has some 290 nuclear warheads, the UK 225 of the US-designed Trident missiles. — CNN

Our Take: When it comes to Donald Trump's declaration of open war on the globalist superstate, the madness IS the method.

And despite panic to the contrary, I'd argue it's all going rather swimmingly.

I love it when a plan comes together. [Read More] —

Dollar General's CEO says the discount store has seen less shoppers because of their 'worsened' financial situations - and these circumstances will not improve anytime soon. The store's year-over-year customer traffic has dropped by one percent, according to Dollar General's 2024 fourth-quarter earnings report. More alarmingly for the multibillion-dollar company, operating profits have plummeted by about 49 percent - partially to do with shuttered locations. 'Our customers continue to report that their financial situation has worsened over the last year, as they have been negatively impacted by ongoing inflation,' CEO Todd Vasos said during Dollar General's fourth-quarter earnings call. 'Many of our customers report they only have enough money for basic essentials, with some noting that they have had to sacrifice even on the necessities. 'As we enter 2025, we are not anticipating improvement in the macroenvironment, particularly for our core customer. In turn, we know our customers expect value and convenience more than ever.' Vasos said 'core customers' are already 'always strained,' so they cannot handle any additional financial burdens. — The Daily Mail

Our Take: Imagine being such a bad President that one of your lasting economic effects is to torpedo the economy so badly that you actually force Dollar General stores to close. Thanks, Brandon. —

A program has taken hundreds of victims' data hostage for ransom — and others could be next, according to a warning from several government agencies. Medusa, a “ransomware-as-a-service variant used to conduct ransomware attacks,” has claimed over 300 known victims within “critical infrastructure sectors” as of February, warns a March 12 cybersecurity advisory published by several agencies: the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). From 2021 to now, the ransomware-as-a-service provider has used common ransomware techniques like phishing and “exploiting unpatched software vulnerabilities” across medical, education, legal organizations and more, the advisory warns. Originally operating as a closed ransomware variant, Medusa has changed a lot since it first cropped up on the scene nearly four years ago, the agencies add, explaining that it’s grown — just like the techniques required to thwart it. — People

Our Take: The “Medusa Variant” sounds super scary…

Before I run around in a circle panicking, are these warnings coming from the cyber experts at CISA or from environmental lawyers cosplaying as cyber experts at CISA?

They earned the scrutiny. —

It seems as if all of Serbia converged on Belgrade. Tens of thousands of protesters poured into the central streets of the Serbian capital on Saturday from all directions in an almost unbroken tide of umbrellas and placards. They defied the relentless rain and unseasonably humid March air hanging over the city in order to march in anti-government demonstrations that have been swelling for months and threatening Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. “Fear has changed sides in Serbia,” Dinko Gruhonjić, a university professor from Novi Sad and one of the early supporters of the protests, told POLITICO. “The protests have shown that average citizens are not afraid anymore,” Gruhonjić said. “Now they see fear in the eyes of the government.” The protests began last November after the canopy of the main railway station in Novi Sad, the center of Serbia’s lush northern region, crumbled on top of unsuspecting bystanders and killed 14 people on the spot. The victims included young children aged 9 and 5. Another victim later succumbed to their injuries, while several others underwent amputations. — Politico

Our Take: This is one where it's hard to say which side is which.

President Vucic is billed as a populist leader, but that means little these days. It's the fact that the MSM has been branding him as a ruthless autocrat… and a catalyzing event — the collapse of an awning at a railway station that killed 14 and injured others that could very easily have been a false flag operation.

Then there's the fact that Vicuc has accused foreign-funded NGO's of starting the revolution, in line with the ones we've seen launched against Robert Fico in Slovakia and Irakli Kobakhidze in Georgia.

Most importantly, Vicuc has been calling for Trump to force a peace deal in Ukraine since before Trump even won the election.

It would seem that this is an operation designed to get Vicuc out of office, but it would also be nice to start seeing a worldwide crackdown on corruption.

—

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week on ways to end the three-year war in Ukraine, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN on Sunday after returning from what he described as a "positive" meeting with Putin in Moscow. "I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we're also continuing to engage and have conversation with the Ukrainians," said Witkoff, who met with Putin on Thursday night, adding that he thought the talk between Trump and Putin would be "really good and positive." — Reuters

Our Take: The signal is always available, if you read between the lines.

To wit, Trump and Putin aren't talking about peace deals using potential language. They're already talking about joint economic projects AFTER the fact.

Why the confidence?

Backchannels have always been important. —

Just over a day after blasting off, a SpaceX crew capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering the replacements for NASA’s two stuck astronauts. The four newcomers — representing the U.S., Japan and Russia — will spend some time learning the station’s ins and outs from Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Then the two will strap into their own SpaceX capsule later this week, one that has been up there since last year, to close out an unexpected extended mission that began last June. Wilmore and Williams expected to be gone just a week when they launched on Boeing’s first astronaut flight. They hit the nine-month mark earlier this month. The Boeing Starliner capsule encountered so many problems that NASA insisted it come back empty, leaving its test pilots behind to wait for a SpaceX lift. — AP News

Our Take:

Well, alright. —

President Donald Trump was taking questions from reporters at Joint Base Andrews when a microphone suddenly hit his face. As the incident occurred, the reporters went quiet for a moment before one continued to ask the president a question. Trump glared at the reporter for a moment before joking that "she just made television tonight." The awkward moment came as Trump was taking a question about getting more hostages out of Gaza. As he leaned in to hear a reporter, a mic with a fuzzy covering known as a "dead cat," which can help muffle wind sounds, knocked into his lip and cheek. The mic operator can be heard apologizing after bumping the president. — Fox News

Our Take: BREAKING! Badlands Media has identified the individual responsible for hitting President Donald Trump in the face with a microphone:

***36 minutes later***

I DEMAND A CONGRESSIONAL SUBCOMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE THIS!

—

***

Another Take: Boooooom!!!!!

Q is the most important operation of our lifetimes. Q gets confirmed DAILY by DJT and Dan Scavino. Then we have these undeniable Booooms!!!! that happen.

We’ve shown over a 100 of them on Eye of the Storm. —

BONUS ITEMS

Get your GART Plymouth tickets today! — Badlands Media

At least 33 people were killed in a powerful cross-country storm system that has devastated much of the Midwest and Southeast since Friday, officials said. The death toll continues to rise as severe weather and raging tornadoes obliterate homes, businesses and schools, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, with the monster storm expected to slam parts of the East Coast on Sunday. Twelve fatalities were reported in Missouri – the most of any state struck by the storm – from scattered twisters, thunderstorms and large hail that ravaged dozens of communities. “Homes and businesses have been destroyed, entire communities are without power and the road to recovery will not be easy,” Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement. — New York Post

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who announced days ago that he would vote for a House-passed funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, said he doesn’t care about firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) harsh criticism of Democratic senators who will vote to advance the controversial bill. Fetterman said Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal lawmakers who are calling for the Senate to block the bill, which would fund government through Sept. 30, don’t have a viable exit strategy for ending a government shutdown. And he says it’s easy for House liberals to take potshots at the Senate when members of Congress would continue to receive paychecks during a shutdown while tens of thousands of federal workers would be furloughed without pay, possibly for weeks. “I hope you can relay how little I care about her views on this,” Fetterman said when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s comments that Senate Democrats who vote to advance the bill are betraying their Democratic House colleagues.

— The Hill

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in court Friday to plead not guilty to two new superseding indictments that were unveiled against him in January and earlier this month. The 55-year-old’s normally dark hair was fully grey alongside a greying cropped beard he had grown since his arrest last September. As he entered the Manhattan federal courtroom, Combs smiled at his son Christian and daughter Chance, later giving a small wave to his mother Janice, who turned up halfway through the hour-long hearing. Combs spoke confidently as he addressed U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, marking the first time he directly spoke to the court after he was arraigned in September on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He pleaded not guilty.

— Rolling Stone

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.