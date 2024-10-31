The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, October 30 …

Our Take:

Is this real life? You're damn right it is, brother!

First we get Steve Bannon affirming yesterday that "politics is professional wrestling," then today we get the Commander-in-Chief rebranding himself as the Commander-in-Trash.

It's difficult to say which part was more surreal: when Trump pulled up in a campaign-branded garbage truck that said "LOADMASTER" on the side of it;

...or when he wore the Hi-Vis vest on stage and did a brief stand-up routine.

Thank God for TrumpaMania. It has brought the spice and excitement to a time that is otherwise somber and morose, given the state of our country. I think Donald Trump understands that troop morale is one of the most critical factors in fighting a war, and many of us have been camped out in these proverbial trenches for years, with no end to the conflict in sight.

Political campaigns can be so ugly and obscene, it's pretty awesome that Trump has found a way to make his campaign fun and whimsical, while still taking every opportunity to humiliate the Uniparty in the most spectacular ways. TrumpaMania will go down as perhaps the greatest thing to ever happen in politics. Please make sure you savor every second of it.

But don't let the laughter fool you, Deep State. President Trump is on a mission to destroy you, and as he said many times yesterday, there are over 250 MILLION of us at his side. —

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has admitted that split-ticket voters using Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminals (VAT) should be prepared for 'programming issues' on election day. A VAT is a special type of device which people with disabilities may use to mark their ballot, which the machine then prints and puts through the tabulator. According to Benson, the machine has issues properly processing certain types of ballots. "Yeah, this is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in, in the counties that use them in the voter access terminals," Benson said. "Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible, have an issue. With the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide." Voters using a VAT this Election Day will have to either vote straight-ticket or manually split their ballot—unlike how Michigan voters usually have the option to select the straight party option and then override their party selection for certain races. Benson also says this issue has frustrated officials in places where these machines are used. -WLNS But wait, there's more! 1,000 miles away in Colorado, the Secretary of State's office "improperly" posted a spreadsheet to its public website that included passwords to some of the state's voting system. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: Election issues are dominating the narrative, and it’s weird that legacy media is reporting on them.

The Dominion issue in Michigan seems to be consistent with the vote swapping allegations in BMD states — that the selections made by users on the accessible tablets are printing incorrectly. This was previously blamed on human error, but apparently there is a known issue. This impacts many states, not just Michigan.

The password issue in Colorado affects both Dominion and Clear Ballot devices, and the excuses provided by the Secretary of State are contradicted by her own staff’s sworn testimony. I’m increasingly convinced that the regime is throwing Jena under the bus, and this saga will be used to fast track rank choice voting and promote some of the worst people in Colorado government. I’ve written about that here, here, and here.

There are many other election issues being reported around the nation. They’re also being amplified, and it kind of feels like “election deniers” are being vindicated — and that feels too good to be true.

The system is incapable of producing a legitimate result, and that’s now on display for everyone to see. Feels like a trap.

Decision2024: Retribution or Rug? —

Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration will seize “the assets of criminal gangs and drug cartels” and give the proceeds to families affected by “migrant crime” if he is elected the 47th president next week. The funds, the 78-year-old told reporters at Mar-a-Lago, would create a compensation fund for victims of crimes committed by those in the US illegally. “The government will help in the restoration,” Trump added. The tactic has long been used by the federal government against drug trafficking organizations and former Drug Enforcement Administration officials called asset seizure an effective tool in the pursuit of justice. — NY Post

And …

A little more than two weeks after Toronto-Dominion Bank pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and paid $3 billion in fines and other penalties to the Department of Justice and financial regulators for failing to monitor money laundering operations of fentanyl drug traffickers and other criminals, the investigation into suspected money laundering at major banks appears to have expanded to the US. Bank of America revealed in a filing on Tuesday that it's in talks with several federal regulators "in relation to certain aspects of the Corporation's Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance programs (Programs), including transaction monitoring, training, governance, and customer due diligence." "In cooperation with regulators, the Corporation has been, and plans to continue, implementing enhancements to these Programs. The Corporation is continuing discussions with its regulators about the Programs, and resolution of these discussions may include one or more public orders by the regulators," BofA continued. […] The filing did not mention specifics about potential AML issues. However, the TD Bank case, where the Canadian bank chose profits over AML compliance, allowed fentanyl and narcotics trafficking operations to use banking services. In early September, we cited a conversation with Sam Cooper, an investigative journalist behind the Substack "The Bureau," and David Asher, a former senior investigator for the State Department, in which Asher revealed, "And most of what we're seeing is coming from this TD Bank case, and there's a lot more. We'll see which one of the big four US banks gets named next." — ZeroHedge

Our Take: Are you paying attention, yet?

December 2017: Trump signs "Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption"

December 2023: Trump "Declares War on Cartels" as part of his Agenda 2024 platform.

May 2024: Rolling Stone reports, "Trump Is Planning to Send Kill Teams to Mexico to Take Out Cartel Leaders."

Also May 2024: Toronto Dominion Bank Tied to Laundering of Illicit Fentanyl Profits, Federal Probe Announced.

September 2024: Warren Buffett begins media-described "Dump-A-Thon' of Bank of America shares, prompting questions from industry analysts.

October 2024: "TD Bank Pleads Guilty to Bank Secrecy Act and Money Laundering Conspiracy Violations in $1.8B Resolution"

October 2024: "Trump Proposes Seizing Assets From Cartels to Compensate Victims of Crime"

October 2024: "Bank of America Warns "Enforcement Action" By Feds Possible Over Money Laundering"

Who controls the cartels?

Who controls the banks?

What is the Deep State? —

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Wednesday that he asked the United States for Tomahawk long-range missiles to help defeat Russia — and slammed the White House for leaking secrets to the American media. The Tomahawks can fly up to 1,500 kilometers and would allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia if permitted by the U.S., which is a key part of Kyiv's so-called Victory Plan for beating back Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy, though, was displeased with information about the Tomahawk request being divulged to the New York Times for a story in which an anonymous senior U.S. official described the Ukrainian request as totally unfeasible. “And this was confidential information between Ukraine and the White House. How should we understand these messages? So, it means between partners there’s nothing confidential?” Zelenskyy said during an interview with Nordic media outlets published Wednesday. In the story, the New York Times noted senior U.S. officials did not think Ukrainian leadership had made a convincing case for how they would use the long-range missiles to turn the tide on the battlefield. — Politico

Our Take: This picture pretty much sums up this story.

I can't stop laughing while looking at it. It's almost like a modern-day Mona Lisa, with so much conveyed in a seemingly expressionless glare.

I must say that Zelensky has played the role of "coked up Eastern European warlord in a track suit" to perfection. It's a very convincing character, straight from Central Casting. I'm trying my best to savor the last few bites of this TrumpaMania sandwich, with the hope that the waitress is about to bring out a whole second sandwich from the kitchen for us to enjoy.

Simply put, I just don't want this party to end.

But let's talk about this interesting wrinkle in the story:

On the whole, the NYT report comes off scathing and negative toward Zelensky, calling his recent tour to lobby Washington and the West in favor of his victory plan a failure. But then it comments that the plan was likely set up to fail. The Times piece strongly suggests the whole thing is a political charade to begin with, and that Zelensky set up the 'victory plan' for failure in order to lay ultimate blame on the West for 'lack of support' when it inevitably rejects it: But the real audience for the plan might be at home, some military analysts and diplomats say. Mr. Zelensky can use his hard sell — including a recent address to Parliament — to show Ukrainians that he has done all he can, prepare them for the possibility that Ukraine might have to make a deal and give Ukrainians a convenient scapegoat: the West. — ZeroHedge

Are the morons in the MSM finally beginning to figure out the art of deception in politics? Probably not, but this outrage from Zelensky is rather amusing. I mean, is nothing sacred anymore, guys? Can't a grifting warlord from the Eastern Bloc ask for a few [free] hypersonic missiles without it being leaked to the press?

You have to love the fact that the media darling of the past 2 years is now turning on the MSM, as well as their masters at Langley, as the MSM turns on the Ukrainian grifter. It would be great to see Zelensky, perhaps during a bout of cocaine psychosis, just start divulging the whole grift between him and the CIA.

That would be pretty neat. It would certainly make the TrumpaMania highlight reel. —

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Republican officials in Virginia to revive a plan aimed at removing noncitizen voters from the rolls ahead of next week’s election. The justices blocked a federal judge’s ruling that put the program on hold and required the state to restore 1,600 voters to the rolls. The brief order noted that the three liberal justices on the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, all dissented. "This is a victory for commonsense and election fairness," Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who announced the plan in August, said in a statement. "Virginians can cast their ballots on Election Day knowing that Virginia’s elections are fair, secure, and free from politically-motivated interference," he added. Virginia has same-day voter registration, meaning any eligible voter who was removed from the rolls should still be able to vote on Election Day or during the early voting period, which ends Saturday. — NBC News

Our Take: The US Supreme Court has stayed the lower court decision preventing Virginia from removing non-citizens from their voter rolls.

Someone check on Marc Elias. He was really excited about noncitizens voting in Virginia.

The election narrative is crumbling and common sense is making a run.

In this latest installment, noncitizens don’t have voting rights, and Virginia can’t violate rights that don’t exist. This is reasonable and, if the court ends up hearing the case, it will be an excellent precedent to roadblock all the lawfare.

Expect progressive calls to expand the Supreme Court to heat up. Again. —

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday hosted the first meeting of a new “international alliance” to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state. Unveiled last month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the “International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution” brings together nations from the Middle East, Europe and beyond. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said nearly 90 “states and international organizations” were taking part in the two-day meeting in Riyadh. “A genocide is happening with the goal of evicting the Palestinian people from their land, which Saudi Arabia rejects,” he said, describing the humanitarian situation as “catastrophic” and denouncing the “complete blockade” of northern Gaza. Israel has rejected accusations of genocide, stating that the goal of the ongoing operation is to eliminate the terror group and rescue the 251 hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023. The Hamas assault also killed some 1,200 people. — Times of Israel

Our Take: Our boy, [Saudi Foreign Minister] Faisal bin Farhan, is putting together a little team.

How soon until they start calling this thing the Sovereign Alliance?

We're having fun today, so I'm going to keep this light. Tomorrow we'll get back into the more serious stuff. But understand that the moves happening right now are very important to the overarching plotline. The world is coming together in a very literal way to unite against the forces of evil—the globalist hegemony.

And who is at the tip of the spear? Saudi Arabia.

Just remember that without the rise of Mohammed bin Salman to the Saudi throne, we would likely be in a very violent WW3 right now. I still suspect that things will intensify in the Middle East, culminating in a dramatic climax with President Trump back at the helm.

Speaking of President Trump, he appears to have delivered an ultimatum to Bibi Netanyahu... —

BONUS ITEMS

Kamala Harris on Wednesday said she “strongly” disagrees with criticizing people based on who they vote for, marking her first public response to the fallout after President Joe Biden appeared to refer to Donald Trump’s supporters as “garbage” Tuesday evening. “First of all, he clarified his comments. But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris said, speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force Two. “You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not. And as president of the United States, I will be a president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not. That is my responsibility, and that’s the kind of work that I’ve done my entire career. And I take it very seriously.” — Politico

Two senior advisers to President Biden will arrive in Israel on Thursday to try to close a deal that would end the war in Lebanon and allow displaced civilians from both sides of the border to return to their homes, three sources with direct knowledge of the trip told Axios. Why it matters: If Biden's senior advisers Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk strike a diplomatic deal between Israel and Hezbollah during their visit, it would significantly de-escalate the regional war in the Middle East for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Israeli and U.S. officials said they believe that after the blows Hezbollah has suffered in the past two months, including the assassination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, it is finally willing to disconnect itself from Hamas in Gaza. A deal that would end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be achieved within a few weeks, Israeli and U.S. officials said. Driving the news: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with several ministers and senior leaders of the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli intelligence services on Tuesday night to discuss the potential deal, Israeli officials said. — Axios

A news station in Pennsylvania was forced to apologize for flashing up the US presidential election results in the state as part of a “test” that wasn’t supposed to be seen by viewers. WNEP, an ABC affiliate, flashed up the results for Pennsylvania during its broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Mexico City and they were on screen for several minutes. You’ll never guess who “won”. Kamala Harris, of course, beating Trump by 52 per cent to 47 per cent of the vote. According to the test run, Kamala received 3,293,712 votes compared to Trump’s 2,997,793. After viewers expressed confusion at what they were witnessing, the news station was forced to explain what happened. “Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did,” said the station. — Modernity News

