The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, the news from the weekend that was ...

Following Ukrainian President Zelensky’s absolute car crash of a visit to President Trump and JD Vance at the White House, European globalists all creepily posted the same robotic message to X in support of Zelensky. Zelensky left the White House early and in disgrace after he acted disrespectful during the meeting with the President and Vice President in the Oval Office. [...] Everything came to a head around 40 minutes into the discussion when Zelensky started talking down to JD Vance, prompting the VP to note that the Ukrainian President has not once said thank you for the ongoing support and the opportunity to visit the White House. Trump then took over getting into a heated exchange with Zelensky, telling him he is “gambling with World War Three.” [...] At the end of the day, most people who aren’t profiting from this war or brainwashed by the propaganda media just want peace. They want a compromise between Russia and Ukraine, not an endless conflict that drains resources and lives. That’s what made this latest showdown so significant—and the reaction to it even more telling. As we mentioned earlier, TikTok exploded with overwhelming support for President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who are doing everything they can to end the war and stop the reckless spending of US taxpayer dollars. But Zelensky had other plans. His behavior in the Oval Office made it clear—he wants war, and he wants more US money. – ZeroHedge

Our Take: Friday in the Oval Office, the world witnessed a humiliation ritual. It obviously wasn't of Donald Trump, but it also wasn't of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was rather targeted at the globalist class itself. And they got the message, loud and clear…

Macron and Starmer did not know Zelenskyy was meeting with Trump on Friday. What resulted was peak narrative whiplash on their globalist war machine. Zelenskyy went rogue a long time ago; that doesn’t mean he’s working against Trump. It takes two to make a perfect phone call…

The only thing better than watching globalists shriek with pleasure at watching Zelenskyy fail to make a peace deal will be watching them do the opposite when he succeeds. From where I’m sitting, that’s the most likely trajectory this story is charting. Coordination = Control…

Vladimir Putin has spent three years demonstrating emphatically that, without the threat of US involvement, Europe is a toothless bureaucracy. This has always been a Devolution proof.

Now, Trump is simply confirming there will NEVER be US involvement.

Which way, Western Hegemon? –

***

Another Take: I bet the people of Ukraine would love to hold an election right about now…

With how stupid NATO is being about this Zelensky charade, the US should give security guarantees to Russia instead.

Also, this is gonna be my new favorite meme template. –

This week’s sponsor of the Badlands News Brief is Frequency Apps, a brand empowering People to thrive on their own terms with homeopathic patches and weight loss plans. Right now, all readers can get 5% off subscriptions by entering promo code “SUBSCRIBE”! *Sponsored*

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he is still ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States. He made the comments to British media in London, explaining that he believed he could salvage his relationship with US President Donald Trump after their explosive meeting in the Oval Office. "The agreement that's on the table will be signed if the parties are ready," he told a late-night huddle with some UK media after a landmark summit in London. The deal, which was supposed to be a step towards helping to end the conflict in Ukraine, fell through on Friday after a televised Oval Office clash with US President Donald Trump. "It is our policy to continue what happened in the past, we're constructive," Zelensky said, quoted by the BBC. — France24

Our Take: So let's start by talking about what happened on Friday.

As I said on Liberty Den on Friday night — setting aside the very real possibility that Zelensky is a controlled asset of the Trump team (which we will probably never know, for certain) — it seems likely that many people were in Zelensky's ear prior to that meeting, hyping him up. They probably even told him to make sure that President Trump didn't push him around.

I wasn't the only one who discerned that scenario:

Trump would have known this, which would have made the move to provoke Zelensky that much easier. When he said that America would "soon feel the influence of the war," I definitely agree with Chris Paul that Zelensky appeared to be communicating a threat to the United States on behalf of the interested parties that he represents.

The fact that Trump then threw him out of the White House like a drunken hobo — and the report that Zelensky begged to come back inside — is too perfect, to the point of feeling scripted.

Then Zelensky retreated back to the safety of London, where he met with the same European leaders who were also just humiliated by President Trump and Vice President Vance, and they all consoled one another as they vowed vengeance against Putin and the Sovereign Alliance.

Again, too perfect. (And I love it.)

Now Zelensky says he's ready to sign the minerals deal, though something tells me that Trump is going to penalize him for not being more gracious and signing it during his visit on Friday.

Ultimately, the war in Ukraine must continue, in some form. While I have been one of the most vocal and ardent advocates for peace throughout the world, we must also recognize the despicable monster that we helped create in Ukraine: The child-trafficking and organ-trafficking rings — not to mention, the secret and illegal bioweapons labs.

Former British MP Andrew Bridgen — who has been excommunicated from his political party for suggesting elections are fake and being a "conspiracy theorist" regarding COVID — has turned whistle-blower on Ukraine, stating that he informed British Intelligence of these crime rings. He has since lived in fear of his life.

If we simply throw our hands in the air and sue for "peace" in Ukraine, without exterminating this evil that our own government surely helped create, then we are no different than the people who have known about Jeffery Epstein and had the power to do something about it, and didn't.

We have to be better than that, which is why we must support Putin's war against the cartel in Kiev. —

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have to "fundamentally change or go" after a contentious meeting with President Trump on Friday. Why it matters: Graham has been outspoken in support of Ukraine and for ending Russia's war, but he said he doubts Zelensky can redeem Americans' perception of him after the meeting. "I can't believe most Americans after what they saw today would want to be partners with Zelensky," Graham said. "Ukraine is an important ally." "They have fought like tigers. I don't want [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to win. I want to help Ukraine, but it's hard to help people who seem unable to realize the moment they're in." Catch up quick: The U.S. and Ukrainian leaders' meeting, which was supposed to involve signing a minerals deal, devolved into a heated argument in the Oval Office. Prior to the meeting, Trump had softened his harsh tone on Zelensky. The Trump administration has been pushing for a ceasefire in the war between Ukraine and Russia, followed by peace negotiations. – Axios

Our Take:

BREAKING NEWS! The list of times that Lindsey Graham called for regime change has been updated to include his latest call to remove Zelensky.

Iraq (2003 - Present): Advocated for Saddam Hussein’s removal and ongoing U.S. involvement. Libya (2011): Supported NATO intervention to oust Muammar Gaddafi. Syria (2011 - Present): Called for Bashar al-Assad’s removal, labeling him a war criminal. Iran (2015 - Present): Pushed for regime change against the ruling clerics and Ayatollah. North Korea (2017 - Present): Suggested removing Kim Jong-un, even via military action. Russia (2022 - Present): Urged Vladimir Putin’s removal, including calls for assassination. Ukraine (2025): Called for Volodymyr Zelensky to resign or change after a clash with Trump.

This is a familiar role for the Senator, but he’s handling a more complicated script given he was wearing Zelensky as a backpack up to the moment of the Oval Office smackdown.

Does Graham have the chops to navigate this transition for his character AND protect the continuity of the story? I’m not holding my breath, but let's see what happens. –

We are just days away! Get your tickets to the Great American Restoration Tour. On Thursday, Badlands is descending on Sin City, and we want you to join us! Virtual tickets give you access to an exclusive GART telegram chat, ticket holder livestreams, behind the scenes interviews with attendees, and so much more. Click the image below to get your tickets. — Badlands Media

Elon Musk shared his support for the US leaving NATO and the UN on Saturday night and was joined in the cause by Utah Sen. Mike Lee. The head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) took to X to write “I agree” to a post stating “It’s time to leave NATO and the UN” Musk is joined by several Republican lawmakers, such as Lee, who have questioned U.S. membership of NATO. Lee, who has criticized NATO for quite some time, has said that the alliance is a “great deal for Europe” but a “raw deal for America.” He has suggested that US resources are being used to defend Europe while doing little to protect America. “Get us out of NATO,” Lee wrote on X on Saturday. Musk’s statement comes as the Trump administration is making clear that it may turn its back on its traditional allies. That includes America’s future in NATO. Lee said on X that it was a “good time” to leave the alliance.

– Independent

Our Take: Elon Musk continues to follow in the footsteps of Kanye West and break the seal on taboo. Five years ago, suggesting that we should quit NATO would have been controversial, and suggesting that we should leave the UN would have been unthinkable — yet here we are.

The NATO conversation is rather self-evident, and increasingly obvious, given the ridiculous dynamic emerging in Europe where we (the US) pay to protect them from the same people (Russia) from which they purchase energy.

You also have the British Prime Minister, Kier Starmer, publicly pledging to put "boots on the ground and planes in the air" to fight Russia on behalf of Ukraine. Not only is that a deranged idea, given the relative weakness of the British military in comparison to Russia, but it also brings into question NATO's Article 5, which requires all members to go to war if a single member is attacked.

While Starmer's rhetoric would suggest an offensive operation against Russia — negating Article 5 — the mere fact that he is comfortable speaking in such a reckless manner is indicative of the European status quo. We can't trust these preening peacocks to keep it in their pants, like a pervert at a LGTBQ event at a children's library. For that reason, it's probably best that we just remove ourselves from the situation.

As for the UN, that is a very juicy and ironic twist, and something I have been anticipating for over a year. Elon and Trump are "drafting" (racing term) off of the Zionist lobby, which is irate at the UN for its targeting of Netanyahu and the Israeli government concerning the Gaza conflict. Trump is leveraging that animosity to pull the US out of the UN's clutches, and the Zionist-controlled GOP is eagerly towing the line, to please their masters.

For the record, this is exactly why I was so excited about the arrest warrant the [illegitimate, Soros-created] UN International Criminal Court issued against Netanyahu last year. I had a feeling it would lead to this development.

Accelerate.—

A group of moderate Democrats quietly gathered in Virginia last month — and hatched a comeback plan to try to distance the party from the far-left and win back the working class by embracing “patriotism.” Third Way, a centrist-leaning Democratic think tank, put together the soul-searching retreat in Londoun County, a roughly hour drive from Washington, DC, and invited elected leaders, consultants, staffers and others to critically assess the party’s woes. “Activist groups and progressive staffers push unpopular cultural positions, making it seem like Democrats are more extreme than they actually are,” said a summary paper from the retreat and seen by The Post. “Operatives and campaigns must remember that activist groups exist to promote their single issue and raise money around it, not to make Democrats electable,” the document said. The group argued that in addition to letting the far left define the party, “Democrats often let Republicans set the terms of cultural debates” and need to clearly “their own positions in a way that resonates with voters.” The powwow summary listed about 20 key strategies to rebuild cultural and economic trust with the working class. – New York Post

Our Take:

Understanding the Uniparty prevents this hoodwinking.

Pretending that “the Republicans” have defeated “the Democrats” and that we must unite and unify behind them in order to “win” another fake election IS supporting the Uniparty. –

The U.S. government will escalate its probe into waste, fraud, and abuse of American aid to Ukraine following Friday’s Oval Office clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump, according to a senior U.S. official. The State Department has also shut down a USAID program that had allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to rebuilding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official revealed that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency had already been probing potential issues with the large sums of U.S. economic and security assistance sent to Ukraine. However, those efforts will now be expedited. “They’re already finding problems,” the official said, without offering further details. Meanwhile, the State Department has terminated a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) initiative that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in restoring Ukraine’s energy grid following Russian attacks, according to two USAID officials working on the agency’s Ukraine mission. – Badlands Media

Our Take: We’ve been told for years that very serious diplomacy is taking place in The Ukraine. There are multifaceted and complex barriers to peace, and you can’t understand because you’re not a very serious person.

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

The blue and yellow mantra, the rallying cry for flags in bios and very serious discussions across old AND new media. There were medal ceremonies and other very serious and totally legitimate ceremonies.

Karine proudly, boldly, declared it from the podium. Sullivan and Kirby popped in from time to time, “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” they declared with furrowed brows before taking very serious questions from even more serious reporters.

Volodomor Zelenskyyyyy is a hero! “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine!” (You know it’s serious when grown men cry in adoration on TikTok.)

In practice — on the ground, since the beginning, every step of the way — “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” meant that no negotiations can take place without Zelensky driving the terms and demands. “You aren’t a foreign policy expert, you can’t understand the delicacy involved in navigating these complexities of our fragile peace!”

Yeah... my money is on the problem being that coked up toddler who cancelled elections and made threats in the Oval Office.

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine!” –

Federal workers reportedly got another email Friday night asking them to document their weekly activities — though so far this time, there's been no explicit threat from Elon Musk they'll lose their jobs if they don't reply. Why it matters: The Musk-led campaign to slash the federal workforce is accelerating, and the emails may end up being another way to justify cutting thousands of jobs… NPR and Government Executives reported the new emails went out late Friday night, asking workers to send five bullet points documenting their activities by 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night. The emails do not mention any consequences for failing to respond. "The President has made it clear that this is mandatory for the executive branch," Musk posted on X Saturday morning. – Axios

Our Take: It can be done right. Or it can be done right now.

You can’t have both.

Patience is a virtue. –

Israel says that it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip, citing what it described as Hamas' refusal to accept a U.S. proposal to extend the first phase of the six-week-old ceasefire, and threatened "further consequences." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said President Trump's Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had proposed an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire with Hamas through Ramadan and Passover which could see the release of the remaining 59 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. Ramadan began Friday night and ends March 29. Passover ends on April 19. The new proposal Israel has announced would have Hamas release half of the living and dead hostages at the start of the seven-week ceasefire period, and would secure the release of the remaining hostages by the end, if the two sides reach an agreement on a permanent end of the war. "Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages," according to a statement from the prime minister's office. "If Hamas continues its refusal, there will be further consequences." – NPR

AND

The White House says it backs Israel’s approach in the hostage negotiations, but does not specifically confirm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s characterization of the proposal Jerusalem decided to back last night for a new hostage release framework as one crafted by the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. Earlier today, an Arab official denied to The Times of Israel that Witkoff is behind a proposal announced by Netanyahu’s office last night. That proposal would abandon the second phase framework that Israel and Hamas had agreed to for a new outline of releasing the remaining 59 hostages in two batches toward the beginning and end of the Ramadan and Passover holidays that run through March and April. The Arab official said the plan Netanyahu described as Witkoff’s was “more of an Israeli plan.” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: It appears that Bibi Netanyahu may be playing games.

This all began when Netanyahu put out a video on X where he asserted that US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff proposed an amendment to the existing ceasefire agreement. In the same video, Netanyahu also reveals that Israel will be halting the entry of aid into Gaza, arguing that the supplies are being stolen by Hamas and used to finance their war efforts.

That's pretty rich, coming from the guy who is solely responsible for keeping Hamas financially solvent in 2018/19, after the Palestinian government in the West Bank decided to impose crippling sanctions on Hamas (cutting off their funding) that were designed to bankrupt them. Netanyahu secretly sent tens of millions of dollars to Gaza in briefcases — a fact that we now know after one of his cabinet ministers resigned in protest and went public with the information.

When you couple this with the fact that former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — whom Netanyahu fired back in November — recently revealed publicly that Netanyahu gave the "Hannibal Directive" order on October 7th. That means they ordered the IDF to intentionally attack and kill Israeli citizens who were being taken hostage so they couldn't be used as bargaining chips or divulge useful information about Israeli/IDF infrastructure. It's hard not to view all the animosity aimed solely at Hamas for "killing Israelis" as a bit disingenuous.

I'm firmly on the record as viewing Hamas as regime-created controlled-opposition, which is why I can't understand why people only get upset when Hamas kill Jews, but not the IDF. It makes me feel a bit like I'm watching trained seals perform at SeaWorld.

In a strange twist, according to state-connected Israeli media, the White House has expressed support for Netanyahu's proposal, but won't confirm that it came from Witkoff. This is odd, since the White House has vocally promoted all of Witkoff's many moves, and now you have Israeli media reporting that the proposal may have come from Netanyahu himself.

"The Arab official said the plan Netanyahu described as Witkoff’s was 'more of an Israeli plan.'"

Regardless of who came up with the plan to extend the ceasefire (which sounds noble, but we need to see which details are getting Hamas tripped up) the real story here is the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Cutting off the aid is yet another demonstration of ruthless cruelty and devaluing of human life that we have long seen out of the Israeli government. It is not something that is sitting well with the Saudis in Riyadh, and you can be sure that this kind of behavior is going to make a lasting peace impossible to sustain.

But perhaps that is the point.—

From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language. Our Nation’s historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English. It is therefore long past time that English is declared as the official language of the United States. A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language. In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream. Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society. This order recognizes and celebrates the long tradition of multilingual American citizens who have learned English and passed it to their children for generations to come. To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one — and only one — official language. Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.

– The White House

Our Take: Trump should sign an executive order renaming the "English" language as the "American" language. –

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly probing a massive Biden-era Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program for possible fraud, EPA officials confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Specifically, FBI agents reportedly interviewed EPA employees this week as part of an escalating investigation of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), a $20 billion program that awarded billions of dollars to green groups loaded with Democrat donors and insiders, The Washington Post first reported Friday citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation so that they could speak freely. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has repeatedly expressed concern about the GGRF abusing taxpayer dollars to benefit friends of the Biden EPA, though some career federal prosecutors have shied away from advancing the investigation when called upon to do so. – Daily Caller

Our Take: The revelations of waste, fraud, and abuse are coming so quickly that they’re getting easy to gloss over and move on. Still, $20B is a lot of money and, as has been the case for decades, green new scam was about making it rain for leftists’ favorite companies and charities.

Every dollar of fraud matters for the larger fight of ending corruption. And revealing the corruption is only step one.

Those who’ve long subverted the will of the people and looted the treasury for personal gain must be prosecuted, and soon. –

The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally in President Trump's first full month in office plunged to a level not seen in at least 25 years, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News. Last month, Border Patrol recorded about 8,450 apprehensions of migrants who crossed into the country unlawfully between official entry points along the U.S.-Mexico border, the statistics show. On some days during a record spike in illegal crossings under the Biden administration, Border Patrol recorded more than 8,000 apprehensions in a single day. February's total, which could be adjusted when the government officially publishes the statistics, would be the lowest monthly apprehensions tally recorded by Border Patrol since at least fiscal year 2000, the last period with public monthly data. The final tallies usually don't deviate much from the preliminary figures. – CBS News

Our Take: The invasion is over.

That means that the GOPe Uniparty Right Neoconservative globalist Regime cuckolds can’t use implementing Trump’s border agenda as leverage to win MAGA hearts and minds with their preposterous budgets.

He has made their task impossible. The Congress and Senate are illegitimate. Taxation is theft. The money is fake and it’s created from nothing by the people at war with us right now. –

US investors are backing a plan to activate Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, the Financial Times has reported, citing sources. The conduit between Russia and Germany, which was never put into operation, may now serve as leverage in the ongoing Ukraine peace talks, the publication has suggested. The deal is being set up by Matthias Warnig, former executive director of the Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 operator, FT claimed on Sunday. Unnamed US investors are supporting the plan in a “once unthinkable move that shows the breadth of [US President] Donald Trump’s rapprochement with Moscow,” the outlet wrote. During his first term in office, Trump was critical of Nord Stream 2, targeting it with sanctions. In an interview in October, he even boasted that his actions had “killed” the project. Since the outset of his second term in office, however, Trump has initiated a notable shift in US-Russia relations, seeking closer political and economic ties with Moscow and signaling that Washington could “at some point” lift sanctions. – RT

Our Take: Oh what sweet irony.

Trump was critical of this Nord Stream 2 pipeline during his first term, and even claims to have prevented it from going online. Meanwhile, he castigated German PM Angela Merkel for being such a nitwit that she would simultaneously rely on Russia to supply Europe with energy, while trying to go to war with Russia.

Then, after Trump leaves office, the NATO nitwits decide to blow up Nord Stream 1 — in a failed false flag that they tried to blame on the Russians — destroying their own access to cheap energy.

So now President Trump really has no choice but to "turn on" Nord Stream 2, and Europe really has no choice but to accept it, if they want to prevent their economy from collapsing, entirely.

Congratulations, nitwits, you played yourself. –

BONUS ITEMS

The Democratic Party sued President Trump on Friday, contending that his assertion of control over independent executive-branch agencies, which include the bipartisan Federal Election Commission, violated federal election law. The lawsuit, which was jointly filed by the three national Democratic committees in federal court in Washington, D.C., is the first time the party has sued Mr. Trump in his second term. It comes as Democrats are embroiled in an internal debate over their strategy for opposing Mr. Trump’s overhaul of the federal government. The order stated that federal agencies cannot interpret the law differently than the president or attorney general. That assertion effectively brings oversight of the bipartisan Federal Election Commission, which regulates campaigns for federal office, under direct control of the president, Democrats argue. “The executive order purports to provide President Trump — the leader of the Republican Party — with the ability to order the F.E.C. to take particular positions on any question of law arising in the commission’s performance of any of its duties,” the Democrats’ lawsuit states. The filing also argues that the executive order violates federal election law, undermining Congress. – The New York Times

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered U.S. Cyber Command to suspend offensive cyber and information operations against Russia as President Trump pursues a settlement to the war in Ukraine on terms widely seen as favorable to Moscow, according to a current and a former U.S. official. The pause is set to last only while negotiations continue, the officials said. However, planning for potential operations against Russian networks remains ongoing, according to a former senior military official. Cyberespionage efforts against Russia, led by the National Security Agency, are also continuing. “The reason you don’t stop espionage is you want to know if they’re lying to you,” the former official noted. “The reason you don’t stop planning is if the talks don’t work out, you want to have options you can use against them.” At the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the Department of Homeland Security, some cyberthreat experts have been reassigned to focus on adversaries other than Russia, according to a private sector consultant familiar with the matter. At a United Nations cyber meeting in New York last week, State Department official Liesyl Franz addressed foreign adversaries targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, citing Chinese hackers breaching American telecommunications networks, but made no mention of Russia. – Badlands Media

The US House Judiciary Committee’s tenacious, multi-year effort to expose the inner mechanisms of online censorship, and attempt to remedy any anti-constitutional transgressions of this nature, continues. And while the focus in the previous years, during the Biden administration, had for the most part been on the US government-Big Tech collusion, this is now being expanded to look into how foreign governments may also have interfered – or are continuing to do that – with Americans’ free speech. To this end, Committee Chairman Jim Jordan just this week issued a number of subpoenas – to Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Rumble, TikTok, and X – asking each company to submit documents relevant to the questions regarding their possible compliance with foreign efforts to curtail speech, that might have affected US users as well. According to the announcement made by Jordan, this could cover the companies working to meet censorship laws abroad, stemming from various regulations, judicial orders, “or other government-initiated efforts.” [Read the letter here.]

– Reclaim the Net

A federal judge extended a temporary injunction on Friday blocking the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from institutions that provide gender-affirming care for transgender youth. U.S. District Court Judge Lauren King ruled that President Trump’s executive orders violate the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment, which grants equal protection under the law. King said Trump’s existing orders would “prevent federally funded medical providers from providing necessary medical treatments to transgender youth that are completely unrelated to gender identity.” “For example, a cisgender teen could obtain puberty blockers from such a provider as a component of cancer treatment, but a transgender teen with the same cancer care plan could not,” she wrote in her ruling. Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington, each led by Democratic attorney generals, filed the lawsuit against the Republican administration, seeking to dismantle threats to medical care for trans-gender youth. – The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.