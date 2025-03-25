The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, March 24th...

A federal appeals judge tore into the Trump administration Monday as the court considered lifting a block on the administration’s swift deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. “There were planeloads of people. There were no procedures in place to notify people. Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act than has happened here,” U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett said. It remained unclear how the three-judge District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals panel will ultimately rule following Monday’s oral argument. But Millett, an appointee of former President Obama, repeatedly questioned how the deported migrants could’ve exercised due process before they were sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison. “Y’all could have put me up on Saturday and thrown me on a plane, thinking I’m a member of Tren de Aragua and giving me no chance to protest it and say somehow it’s a violation of presidential war powers,” the judge said. “For me to say, ‘Excuse me, no, I’m not, I’d like a hearing.’” President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act earlier this month, and within hours deported more than 200 migrants to El Salvador who the administrations claims are Venezuelan gang members. The appeals court is considering the Justice Department’s request to lift U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s order that temporarily blocks the administration from invoking the centuries-old wartime law. – The Hill

Our Take: The federal district courts are rapidly spiraling into illegitimacy.

Seriously, how many times must the Executive Branch entertain presumptively unconstitutional orders before they decide just to ignore the whole forum? They have no power to carry out their own orders. Ironically, they rely on the Executive Branch for that.

On Monday, we covered the Riley v. Bondi oral arguments before the Supreme Court, a case about an illegal with a final removal order that claimed, after the statutory deadline, that he faced torture if deported to his home country… Jamaica.

We keep hearing that courts are overwhelmed, but then we have cases like this sucking up valuable judicial resources. I’m sick of it. And it appears Trump is, too:

In a filing to Boasberg’s court on Monday, the Trump Administration declared they are done entertaining this unconstitutional theater. You can read the full filing here – it’s only 10 pages and riveting.

“This is a case about the President’s plenary authority, derived from Article II and the mandate of the electorate, and reinforced by longstanding statute, to remove from the homeland designated terrorists participating in a state-sponsored invasion of, and predatory incursion into, the United States. The Court has all of the facts it needs to address the compliance issues before it. Further intrusions on the Executive Branch would present dangerous and wholly unwarranted separation-of-powers harms with respect to diplomatic and national security concerns that the Court lacks competence to address. Accordingly, the states secrets privilege forecloses further demands for details that have no place in this matter, and the government will address the Court’s order to show cause tomorrow by demonstrating that there is no basis for the suggestion of noncompliance with any binding order.”

Given the position of that nazi-obsessed appellate judge from The Hill article, this is about to get really interesting.

Do we actually need the district courts? –

This week’s sponsor of the Badlands News Brief is Luv Litters, an American litter company that makes odor-neutralizing litter from recycled wood destined for landfills. This litter is perfect for cats, birds, and critters, too! Try Luv Litters today and use promo code “Badlands” for free shipping! *Sponsored*

Talks between senior Russian and American officials focused on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict and maritime security in the Black Sea, have concluded in the Saudi capital of Riyadh after more than 12 hours. A joint statement on the talks is expected to be released on Tuesday, Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS reported, citing sources. The Russian Foreign Ministry released a short video showing the country’s negotiating team leaving the talks. “The Russian-American consultations have concluded,” the ministry said without providing any further details. Meanwhile, a White House source told Reuters that a “positive announcement” was expected “in the near future,” following progress made in the Riyadh talks. Grigory Karasin, a veteran diplomat and chairman of the parliamentary International Relations Committee who is part of the Russian delegation, has described the Riyadh talks as “creative” but also “technical.”

– RT

Our Take: I'll preface this by reminding you that we are waiting on the joint-press statement from DC and Moscow, which is expected sometime today; but we should recognize the pattern that is being established: Narrative repetition.

That repetition is the US-Russia-Saudi. This pattern goes back to well into the Biden Administration, with Saudi Crown Prince MBS helping to facilitate prisoner-swap negotiations between DC and Moscow.

I fully expect this to culminate next month, with President Trump and President Putin meeting face-to-face in Riyadh, in an epic and historic moment that will shift geopolitical norms. –

History buffs dove into thousands of pages of government records released online this week, hoping for new nuggets about President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. They instead found revelations about U.S. espionage in the massive document dump that also exposed some previously redacted personal information. The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration posted more than 63,000 pages of records on its website, following an executive order from President Donald Trump. Many of the documents had been released previously but with redactions that hid the names of CIA sources or details about its spying and covert operations in the 1960s. Kennedy was killed on Nov. 22, 1963, during a visit to Dallas. As his motorcade finished its parade route downtown, shots rang out from the Texas School Book Depository building. Police arrested Lee Harvey Oswald, who had positioned himself from a sniper’s perch on the sixth floor. Two days later, nightclub owner Jack Ruby fatally shot Oswald during a jail transfer broadcast live on television. The latest release of documents pumped new energy into conspiracy theories about the assassination. Kennedy scholars said they haven’t seen anything out of line with the conclusion that Oswald, a 24-year-old ex-Marine, was the lone gunman. – AP News

AND

Growing up, John Smith knew his grandfather as a serious academic — a bespectacled professor at the University of Maryland who wrote books on pre-Civil War presidents. He also knew E.B. Smith had traveled the world in his younger years. What he didn’t know until this week is that his grandfather had once been a U.S. government asset, feeding Soviet-era intelligence to the CIA. The Trump administration’s release of more than 77,000 pages related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy has thus far shed little new light on the killing. But the unmasking of many previously redacted names has revealed the identities of people who worked with the clandestine services, roles that in many cases were hidden for decades even from close family members. Some families are learning for the first time how parents, grandfathers or spouses participated in American spycraft — as a CIA informant gathering intelligence on Fidel Castro’s supporters, a field agent planting bugs at a Chinese agency, a scholar extracting morsels of intelligence from a Soviet official. – The Washington Post

Our Take: It was never about who actually killed Kennedy because they were never going to tell us the details of that. Instead, what we got is the behavior of the deep state and how it's still relevant and prevalent today.

It never stopped. –

The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen. I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing. This is going to require some explaining. [...] Throughout 2024, the Biden administration was ineffective in countering these Houthi attacks; the incoming Trump administration promised a tougher response. This is where Pete Hegseth and I come in. On Tuesday, March 11, I received a connection request on Signal from a user identified as Michael Waltz. Signal is an open-source encrypted messaging service popular with journalists and others who seek more privacy than other text-messaging services are capable of delivering. I assumed that the Michael Waltz in question was President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. I did not assume, however, that the request was from the actual Michael Waltz. [...] I accepted the connection request, hoping that this was the actual national security adviser, and that he wanted to chat about Ukraine, or Iran, or some other important matter. – The Atlantic

Our Take: “I had very strong doubts that this text group was real, because I could not believe that the national-security leadership of the United States would communicate on Signal about imminent war plans. I also could not believe that the national security adviser to the president would be so reckless as to include the editor in chief of The Atlantic in such discussions with senior U.S. officials, up to and including the vice president.”

Ya think, Jeff?

The author of this article is Jeffrey Goldberg – the editor in chief of The Atlantic, but you may remember him best as the tool bag who spun up the "Suckers and Losers" story, referring to the time Trump visited the cemetery in France for US soldiers who were killed in WW2.

Assuming that Jeffrey Goldberg isn't completely lying about all of this – and that is a major assumption, given his personal history of publishing fan-fiction as fact – and giving the benefit of the doubt that Jeff wasn't being catfished by a bunch of anons, I actually think this "leak" was a strategic win for the Trump admin. (Assuming it is "real," it's likely a script that was written for Goldberg to publish; so I will analyze it as such.)

It debunked the notion that the Houthi strike was in service to Israel (the most popular theory among Trump detractors), made clear that Trump was "bailing out" Europe, and also demonstrated that there was earnest debate among the cabinet.

JD Vance comes out looking like the guy with his finger on the pulse of the movement, acknowledging that the strike might be a mistake, and that supporters may not understand why it was necessary. Hegseth explicitly states that they wanted to act before Israel, but also asserts that messaging will be difficult no matter what.

The biggest concerns and criticisms surrounding the attack was that the Trump admin was tone deaf, was serving Israel's interests, and was falling into the NeoCon/Forever War trappings of the Military Industrial Complex. It remains to be seen how this strike on the Houthis will shake out, but at least we now have affirmation that the administration doesn't expect us to understand the decision to do it.

With all of that said, I would love to learn that Jeffrey Goldberg got catfished by a bunch of anons. –

***

Another Take: “Suckers and losers” hoaxer Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic…

Who wanted this to become a public narrative? That's the question. (Assuming the texts are real and Goldberg was added accidentally, which should not be assumed.) –

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison, minus time served, for a 2022 shooting. Velasquez, 42, appeared at a sentencing hearing Monday at Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif., after pleading no contest to charges, including attempted murder, and was handed a five-year sentence, according to NBC Bay Area. Five years from the day of his arrest is Feb. 28, 2027. According to multiple reporters in the courtroom, including veteran MMA journalist Josh Gross, Judge Arthur Bolcanegra said Velasquez will be credited with 1,283 days. That means he’ll have to serve 542 days behind bars. Seventy spectators were on hand in the courtroom, according to KTVU FOX 2. Impact statements from Velasquez, his 15-year-old daughter, and his wife were read, in addition to statements from shooting target Harry Goularte and his family. – MMA Junkie

Our Take: Some mixed news out of the combat sports world today, as former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was sentenced to five years (he's getting credit for time served, and should be out in early 2027) for a 2022 incident in which he participated in a high speed chase while firing a hand gun at a fleeing vehicle containing the man (who worked at a daycare,) who allegedly molested his four year-old child.

THAT trial has yet to be decided (it's scheduled for June), and the daycare was forced to close over the allegations.

Of course, there were reactions on all sides about this one, with some claiming Velasquez got off easy, since the charges typically carry a sentence of 30 years to life, while others (especially MANY in the MMA community) see a just man being unjustly sentenced for stepping outside the bounds of the law where the law failed.

Either way, five years with time served is orders of magnitude better than many around Velasquez feared. The 42 year-old father and all-time great athlete will be released before he's 45.

I can guess where most in this community will stand on the issue.

Cain was always known as a stoic, immovable fighter during his time spent at the top of the UFC's Heavyweight division.

I suspect any kid would be lucky to call him dad. –

23andMe, the company whose mail-in self-testing kits became synonymous with DNA testing, is filing for bankruptcy amid slowing sales four years after it went public. Anne Wojcicki, who co-founded 23andMe in 2006, is stepping down as CEO as the company tries to find a buyer. In January, 23andMe said it was exploring options for a sale amid slowing demand for its product and the fallout of a major data breach in 2023. In 2024, the company agreed to a financial settlement for the breach, which affected 6.9 million users. The company had also announced layoffs of about 40% of its workforce in late 2024. Recently, the company's stock dipped below a dollar, putting it in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ. In a note to customers, the company said nothing is currently changing about the way it stores, manages or protects customer data and that the company is still open for business and selling DNA kits. "Through this process, we will seek to find a partner who shares our commitment to customer data privacy and allows our mission of helping people access, understand and benefit from the human genome to live on," the company said in its post. – CNET

Our Take: There are two unopened 23andMe DNA collection kits in my pantry. Several years ago these were all the rage for gifts, and my husband and I received the kits for Christmas years ago.

To his normie credit, my husband was opposed to the matter entirely. I didn’t have to convince him that sending our DNA to a mad-science-enabled-by-technology company was a bad idea. It was a rare and refreshing moment of consensus for us in “conspiracy” land.

The trend has passed, fewer people want to donate their genetic information, and 23andMe is going out of business. So the question is obviously: “What happens to the data?” And, by data, I mean genetic material that is identifiable back to its individual, as well as the reporting and insights that the raw data provides.

Genetic data contains uniquely identifying information – if it falls into the wrong hands, it could be used to track or impersonate individuals or commit fraud in their names. But honestly, that’s the least horrifying prospect.

Much worse is the fact that genetic data could be used to develop targeted bioweapons, pathogens specifically designed to harm individuals based on their genetic markers. Think: engineered diseases that affect specific populations or demographics within the US.

Remember when they tried to tell us that gain of function wasn’t happening, and then at a congressional committee, Fauci admitted that he just changed the definition of “gain of function?”

According to Pew Research, as of 2019, approximately 15% of US adults reported using mail-in DNA testing services (such as 23andMe or AncestryDNA). The US adult population is ~250 million – so around 37.5 million Americans total. According 23andMe’s 2023 investor report, the company claims over “14 million genotyped customers” worldwide as of February 2024.

Now consider that, with 23andMe declaring bankruptcy, their assets – including genetic data – could be sold on the open market. 23andMe allegedly provides an option for users to delete their data… but how would you confirm this?

You can’t.

Data is the new oil. People are being taken advantage of, not knowing what kind of value they’re exchanging.

Could genetic data of Americans end up in the hands of foreign adversaries simply because a company goes out of business? Of course it could. In fact, all you have to do to gain access to that data is to be a shareholder of said company.

Here is a US Treasury Policy Advisor telling an OMG undercover journalist that 23andMe shares consumer data with "pharmaceutical companies," including the "Ministry of Defense of Russia." WATCH:

It’s a new world with new value exchanges.

Stay safe out there everyone. —

Shares of Trump Media jumped about 9% in extended trading on Monday after the parent of the president’s social media company announced an agreement with Crypto.com to launch a series of exchange-traded funds and related products. The company, which runs the Truth Social platform, has been hammered by investors so far this year despite President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Prior to the after-hours gain, the stock was down 38% in 2025. In the press release on Monday, Trump Media said the ETFs and exchange-traded products will have a “Made in America” focus and will launch later this year, subject to regulatory approval. It’s President Trump’s latest foray into crypto, after his family introduced several Trump-branded non-fungible tokens and memecoins and announced plans to start a crypto bank of sorts.

– CNBC

Our Take: I dunno seems BIG

Can't wait for the $TRUMP shitcoin ETF.

BTW, today is 3/24/2025… another 3 6 9. –

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick has reacted to US President Donald Trump-led government's plan to ban pharmaceutical ads on television. Patrick shared the news on her Instagram story and showed her support for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s stance. Patrick entered stock car racing over a decade ago in 2010 after achieving great success in the IndyCar Series. She became the first woman in motorsports history to win the Indy Japan 300. Following her impressive accomplishments, Patrick joined the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in 2010 and completed 191 races over seven years. After attending the TPUSA America Fest in 2023, she has developed a keen interest in politics. In her latest Instagram story, Danica Patrick responded to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s plan to ban pharmaceutical advertisements on TV. She expressed her support with a three-word reaction: "I love this.” — Sportskeeda

Our Take: RFK banning pharma TV ads means they'll get creative to shill their products in other ways. –

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who has played a central role in opening negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict, is “spreading Russian propaganda” and should be sacked, according to a senior Ukrainian lawmaker. The head of the Kiev’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Aleksandr Merezhko, made the remark in response to Witkoff’s interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, during which the envoy spoke about the status of former Ukrainian territories that have joined Russia, describing the issue as “an elephant in the room” that “no one wants to talk about.” “They’re Russian-speaking. There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule,” Witkoff said. “The Russians are de facto in control of these territories. The question is: Will the world acknowledge that those are Russian territories? Can [Vladimir] Zelensky survive politically if he acknowledges this? This is the central issue in the conflict,” he added. Merezhko strongly condemned the “disgraceful, shocking statements,” accusing the Witkoff of acting as an envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than of the Trump. – RT

Our Take: This one is interesting.

If you haven't listened to the interview between Tucker Carlson and Steve Witkoff, I recommend you do. If nothing else, you will gain insight into President Trump and how his peers in the real estate development industry view him. But frankly, Steve Witkoff provides some interesting nuggets of signal at certain points in the discussion — such as the fact that the disputed Ukrainian territories want to become part of Russia. (The very thing the Ukrainians are calling "Russian propaganda.")

The other interesting dynamic introduced by this story is that it is a mirror of the recent demand by the Russians to remove General Keith Kellogg as Envoy to Russia. (It appears that General Kellogg has since been re-designated as envoy only to Ukraine, and perhaps the reason that Witkoff was brought in from the Middle East.)

It will be hilarious when Kiev doesn't get the same respect as Moscow. It will be even funnier when the "Russian propaganda" is proven to be fact, and those territories become part of Russia. –

BONUS ITEMS

India will push for an exemption from US reciprocal tariffs when American officials visit the country this week for discussions on a potential bilateral trade agreement, as per a Bloomberg report. A delegation led by Brendan Lynch, the US assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia, will be in India from 25-29 March as part of ongoing trade negotiations, the US embassy in New Delhi said in a statement on Monday. Indian officials are expected to make the case for relief from the tariffs, which are set to take effect on 2 April, according to Bloomberg sources. The discussions will also explore a framework for a broader trade deal, paving the way for formal negotiations. During the visit, Lynch is also expected to meet Vikram Misri, India’s foreign secretary. “We look forward to productive and constructive discussions with the incoming US delegation to expand and deepen our bilateral trade and economic ties in a mutually beneficial manner,” India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. India has one of the highest average tariff rates among major economies, making it a key target for US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal trade policies. Trump has repeatedly criticised India’s import duties as unfair to American businesses and said last week that the country would not be spared from the new tariffs. – Business World

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for certiorari by plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States, a case the Justice Department has consistently defended across three presidential administrations. The case, filed in 2015, sought to have courts force the government to implement more stringent, remedial measures related to climate change. The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon agreed to hear the case. The Justice Department moved to dismiss and sought an interlocutory appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Ninth Circuit remanded the case to the district court with instructions to dismiss. The district court accepted an amended complaint, and the circuit court again instructed for the case to be dismissed. The plaintiffs then filed a petition for certiorari in the Supreme Court. “For nearly a decade, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the Juliana case have tied up the United States in litigation, persisting even after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals twice instructed the case to be dismissed because the plaintiffs lack Article III standing,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “The U.S. Supreme Court’s cert denial brings this long saga to a conclusion. Through ENRD’s work, the Justice Department is enforcing our nation’s environmental laws and safeguarding America’s air, water, and natural resources. Cases like Juliana distract from those enforcement efforts.” – U.S. Department of Justice

Greenland’s prime minister, Múte B Egede, has called for the international community to step in after it was announced that Donald Trump’s national security adviser and the US second lady will visit the Arctic island, accusing Washington of “foreign interference”. Mike Waltz and Usha Vance are scheduled to arrive in Greenland this week as part of a delegation that will also include the US energy secretary, Chris Wright. A spokesperson for the Danish police confirmed on Monday that they had sent extra personnel and sniffer dogs to Greenland as they step up security measures before the visit. Local media also reported the arrival of four bulletproof cars in Nuuk city centre, delivered by plane from the US. Trump told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday: “I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future.” – The Guardian

Tickets for GART Plymouth are selling fast! If you’re thinking of coming to GART Plymouth, get your tickets today! — Badlands Media

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.