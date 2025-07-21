The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

It was a morning like any other when Sal rushed into my room, “Brad wake up!” I groggily opened my eyes “a bomb just went off in one of the Towers…” as I leaned over to turn on the news, I had no idea the significance this event would have on the rest of my life. It was awe inspiring… one of the twin towers with a gaping hole, spewing out smoke and fire. Surely people had died. Eyewitnesses on the news were saying it was a plane. Others had no idea… It was captivating, yet immensely sad. A lot of people worked in those buildings. At the moment Sal and I walked in the kitchen, United Flight 175 exploded into tower 2. Everything changed. This was an act of war! TERRORISM! The core foundation of our entire planet was rocked with the impact of Flight 175. It was the moment Flight 11 became no accident, and crisis became King. – Brad Zerbo

Our Take: Everyone should read

’s feature (at the linked headline). It is the filmmaker’s back story and sheds light on his personal inspiration for CODEX 911, premiering at GART Deadwood.

You can take part in the premiere with a virtual ticket. Get yours here. [Clip Link]

The Obama administration "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, despite information from the intelligence community stating otherwise, Fox News Digital has learned. On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents revealing "overwhelming evidence" that demonstrates how, after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the years-long Trump–Russia collusion probe. Documents revealed that in the months leading up to the November 2016 election, the intelligence community consistently assessed that Russia was "probably not trying…to influence the election by using cyber means."

– Fox News

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (DNI) was baffled by how special counsels run by Robert Mueller and John Durham missed evidence of what she alleged was a “years-long coup against President Trump.” On Friday, Gabbard’s team made public over 100 pages of memos, emails, and other material that revealed the Obama administration had quietly concluded Russia didn’t impact the 2016 election’s vote totals via cyberattacks. Gabbard has cited those documents as evidence of a “treasonous conspiracy” by the Obama administration to amplify “manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped” Trump win the election and called for former officials to be prosecuted. “I really cannot fathom [it],” Gabbard told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” about why Durham and Mueller didn’t highlight the evidence her team found. “There is no rational or logical explanation for why they failed.”

– New York Post

Our Take:

Turns out there actually was a J6 insurrection. [...]

Joe Biden circa 1/5/2017 (the day before the release of the ICA):

He knew the story that Russia was trying to help Trump was bullshit, but pushed that narrative anyway. He also called Trump's criticisms of the intel community "dangerous" and "mindless."

Hindsight is 20/20 [Clip Link] –

Another Take: It seems like a different Biden, doesn't it? –

One More Take: Over the weekend, former Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the National Security Council under Trump Ezra A. Cohen pointed a massive spotlight on former National Security Adviser under Biden Jake Sullivan.

“Mediocre defense industry lobbyist, Mark Yesper, chilling with a coup plotter tonight in Aspen. No big deal.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Sullivan’s record of accomplishments, you might get excited when you learn them — and realize that Cohen is signaling justice for them.

This is not comprehensive, but it’s a solid list of highlights from Sullivan’s tenure in government:

Benghazi : As senior adviser to Clinton, involved in Libya intervention and, specifically, in the administration’s (dishonest) public messaging about the attack.

Iran Nuclear Deal : Led secret U.S.-Iran negotiations prior to 2015 nuclear agreement. Think pallets of cash.

Clinton Email Scandal : Forwarded or handled classified materials via Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Mentioned in FBI review; no charges filed.

Trump–Russia Collusion Claims : Promoted now-debunked Alfa Bank–Trump server theory. Publicly called it the “most direct link yet” between Trump and Russia. Referenced in Special Counsel Durham’s investigation (not charged). Received internal emails about spreading the Alfa narrative to media/law enforcement.

Hunter Biden Laptop Story : Sullivan publicly supported the claim that the laptop story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation”, referencing the now-famous public letter from 51 former intelligence officials that cast doubt on the story’s legitimacy.

Afghanistan Withdrawal (2021) : As National Security Advisor, led policy planning for U.S. exit. Widely criticized for chaos and intelligence failure. Offered resignation; Biden declined.

Biden’s Mental Decline : Sullivan publicly defended Biden’s mental fitness and performance during his tenure as National Security Advisor.

Biden Autopen: Intimately involved in Biden’s national security decision-making during the time of the autopen scandal.

Several of those scandals are already overt acts in the grand conspiracy announced last week. Some of them aren’t — yet. Cohen’s post is a flex — and a signal for the future direction of RICO Grande. —

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to interfere with a deal to build a new football stadium in Washington, D.C., unless the local NFL team, now known as the Commanders, changes its name back to Redskins. The American football team dropped the name Redskins in 2020 after decades of criticism that it was a racial slur with links to the U.S. genocide of the Indigenous population. Trump had called for a return to the name Redskins - and for the Cleveland Guardians baseball team to once again adopt the name Indians - on other occasions, but on Sunday he added that he may take official action. "I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. The team moved from Washington to suburban Landover, Maryland, in 1997, but earlier this year reached an agreement with the local District of Columbia government to return to the city with a new stadium expected to open in 2030. Trump has limited authority to intervene under the current home-rule law governing federal oversight of the District of Columbia, but he has raised the prospect of taking more control, telling reporters in February, "I think we should take over Washington, D.C." – Reuters

Our Take: It's The Donald from the top rope!

Some of you may dismiss this headline as superficial "bread and circus," but when you stop and consider the momentum that the Woke Movement had 10 years ago, it is remarkable (and a relief) to see the pendulum swing back the other way with such violence. (Though not literal violence – because we aren't the mentally ill ones.)

As a lifelong Redskins fan (I've never referred to them as the Commanders), this headline has additional meaning for me; but what it really represents is the official end of the Woke Era. The Washington Redskins was the ultimate prize for the purple-haired people, because the Redskins was the most controversial brand name in all of popular culture. (It was also one of the oldest.)

Never mind that the logo was designed by a Native American, or that the team was officially supported by countless tribes. The main reason that the name changed was because the former owner, Dan Snyder, had terrible instincts for public relations, which made him widely despised by both his elitist peers as well as the fanbase. It's possible that he decided to change the name – after 20+ years of fending off calls to do so – right before selling it out of pure spite.

President Trump demanding that the Redskins restore their brand is a signal that woke ideology should be rejected in all of its perverse forms, as we all strive to return to tradition. –

Key information on Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with the rich and powerful is unlikely to be found in grand jury transcripts the White House wants to be unsealed, Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s former lawyer, said Sunday. Instead, Dershowitz told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” that the relevant information is in “sealed records by two or three federal judges in the New York courts.” The White House has come under fire from some of its top MAGA supporters after it released a statement in early July that a Department of Justice and FBI investigation found no evidence of an incriminating client list maintained by Epstein. Then last Thursday, a Wall Street Journal article reported President Donald Trump had sent Epstein a letter marked with innuendo for the disgraced financier’s 50th birthday. Trump has denied the report, and POLITICO has not independently verified the letter’s existence. – Politico

Our Take: The Epstein Narrative is understandably taking up all the mass psychological oxygen in the Mindscape. That said, it's probably going to look like a quaint fake scandal in light of the climax in the War for Peace.

Have you checked in on the Sovereign Alliance lately?

Allow me. [Read More] –

Another Take: Wild how much false and malicious defamation is floating around these days, but retards gonna act retarded.

Looking forward to the lawsuits. –

[On Friday], America First Legal (AFL) released explosive new documents conclusively proving what AFL has known since day one: the infamous October 4 memo from Attorney General Garland labeling concerned parents as “domestic terrorists” was a political operation of weaponized government, not the normal, lawful execution of federal laws by the Department of Justice (DOJ). These never-before-seen documents—uncovered only because of AFL’s relentless efforts over the past three and a half years—expose not only the Biden White House’s involvement in pushing a weaponized DOJ, but also strong dissent from careers within the Department’s Civil Rights Division, who warned that there was no federal authority or legal basis to target these parents in the first place because their speech is protected by the First Amendment. Now, for the first time since the memo was made public, AFL can complete the timeline of events that occurred between the National School Board Association (NSBA) memo to DOJ and the October 4 memo being published. As AFL predicted on October 7, 2021, the normal process was not followed, with political leadership circumventing and disregarding the advice of DOJ lawyers. – America First Legal

Our Take: The weaponization of government is most often talked about in the context of attacks on President Trump, but there are thousands of individuals around the nation that were impacted by the totalitarian abuses of the Biden Administration. Now AFL has the receipts that prove it.

“The documents show that after receiving the National School Board Association (NSBA) memo, which called on DOJ to use the Patriot Act to prevent parents from objecting to mask mandates in schools and Critical Race Theory in the curriculum…”

The National School Board Association was calling on the government to use the Patriot Act for parents that objected to indoctrination and pseudoscientific (and debunked) health guidance? That should have been the headline on paper and site when it happened, but instead, the media ran with the NASB’s calls for overreach.

The golden age must have no Patriot Act. It probably also should not have an NASB. –

The fringe far-right Sanseito party emerged as one of the biggest winners in Japan's upper house election on Sunday, gaining support with warnings of a "silent invasion" of immigrants, and pledges for tax cuts and welfare spending. Birthed on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic spreading conspiracy theories about vaccinations and a cabal of global elites, the party broke into mainstream politics with its "Japanese First" campaign. The party won 14 seats adding to the single lawmaker it secured in the 248-seat chamber three years ago. It has only three seats in the more powerful lower house. "The phrase Japanese First was meant to express rebuilding Japanese people's livelihoods by resisting globalism. I am not saying that we should completely ban foreigners or that every foreigner should get out of Japan," Sohei Kamiya, the party's 47-year-old leader, said in an interview with local broadcaster Nippon Television after the election. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in the upper house, leaving them further beholden to opposition support following a lower house defeat in October.

– Reuters

Our Take: The spirit of Shinzo Abe lives on!

Remember: President Trump has been engaged in a heated trade negotiation with Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, especially after Trump blew up the deal for Japan's Nippon Steel to acquire US Steel, a move that would have been the death knell for American manufacturing. (And curiously enough, it was Biden who first blocked the deal back in January, paving the way for Trump to do what he does best.)

President Trump has had a public axe to grind with Japan going back to the 1980s, when most of America's high-tech manufacturing had been exported to Japan and Asia. If a true populist-nationalist movement sweeps over Japan, then they could become a real ally – instead of the fake puppet vassal-state they have become since World War II.

Nothing would please me more than to learn that Shinzo Abe is still alive and living in Witness Protection. He would immediately shoot up to a #1 seed in the Trump-a-Mania rankings.

What a legend. –

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to wear an ankle monitor, stay home during most hours and stay away from foreign embassies because it said he was a flight risk after lobbying President Trump to intervene in his legal troubles. The orders are a sharp escalation of Brazil’s sudden feud with Mr. Trump over the legal case against Mr. Bolsonaro, who could end up in prison this year on charges that he attempted a coup after losing the 2022 election. Mr. Trump has threatened 50 percent tariffs starting Aug. 1 on Brazilian goods, in part to pressure Brazilian authorities to end what he has called a “witch hunt” targeting Mr. Bolsonaro. – The New York Times

AND

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called a U.S. decision to impose visa bans on officials involved in former President Jair Bolsonaro's trial "arbitrary" and "baseless," and said foreign interference in the judiciary was "unacceptable." In a statement on Saturday, the leftist leader said the action violated fundamental principles of respect and sovereignty between nations. In an escalation of tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and the government of Latin America's largest economy, Washington imposed visa restrictions on Friday on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, his family and other unnamed court officials. The visa bans were a response to the Supreme Court's decision to issue search warrants and restraining orders targeting Trump ally Bolsonaro, who is accused of plotting a coup to overturn the results of a 2022 election he lost. "I am certain that no form of intimidation or threat, from anyone, will compromise the most important mission of Brazil's powers and institutions, which is to permanently defend and uphold the democratic rule of law," said Lula. — Reuters

Our Take: Brazil’s Joe Biden oversees the raid of the “former President’s” home.

At some point, we have to stop pretending all of this is occurring naturally. It’s scripted and playing out as planned, timing and everything. –

The White House is set to release its first comprehensive cryptocurrency policy report on July 22nd, as mandated by Executive Order 14178. This report is expected to provide a detailed framework for the regulation and oversight of cryptocurrencies within the United States, marking a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of digital asset governance. The timing of this report is particularly noteworthy, as it follows the recent approval of the GENIUS Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. This legislation, signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 18, 2025, establishes a regulatory framework specifically for payment stablecoins. The GENIUS Act defines payment stablecoins as digital assets used for payment or settlement, requiring issuers to maintain a 1:1 reserve backing and comply with public disclosure obligations. This legislation exempts stablecoins from the definitions of securities or commodities, thereby removing the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Instead, stablecoins will be regulated by entities such as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Reserve Board. The GENIUS Act imposes stringent requirements on payment stablecoin issuers, including reserve backing, public disclosure of redemption policies, and compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. – Coin World

Our Take: In the midst of an engineered (by both sides) story cycle, Trump dropped some of the brightest signal yet in the Info War when he signed the GENIUS Act into law.

The real war has and is being fought on the layers of reality nobody is talking about. And we're winning it. BIGLY. [...]

Trump has been signal boosting the GENIUS Act about as much as both the Epstein Narrative and the exposure of the Russiagate/Spygate hoax.

Why?

US stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged at a 1:1 ratio with the USD. What's more, the GENIUS Act forces them to be FULLY backed by corresponding liquid assets. Namely, US Treasuries.

Why is this significant? Well, for starters, US stablecoins are issued by private institutions, and they now have significantly more proof of reserves than ACTUAL BANKS.

Second, the ONLY use case for Central Banks is the fact that they print fiat dollars ... something the future ubiquity of US stablecoins backed by US Treasuries literally renders obsolete.

Put another way, US stablecoins will not only STABILIZE the US Dollar by returning us to 1:1 liquid asset backing, but they will also DECENTRALIZE the stabilization of the USD, rendering traditional banks obsolete.

Now ... What happens when they gain the right to back said stablecoins with Bitcoin?

Trump said stablecoins were "rails."

Rails from the past to the future …

… New meaning to "Too Late" Jerome?

Trump has been calling Fed Chair Jerome Powell "Too Late," for months.

Well, doesn't the GENIUS Act put that in a new light.

Is Trump talking about interest rates ... or is he talking about the fact that Powell and his Central Banking friends were too late to stop the one move they never saw coming?

CBDC's are dead.

The future is Bright, Orange ... and Stable. –

White House officials reportedly believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be out of control and that his actions could undermine US President Donald Trump’s plans in the Middle East, a report said Sunday. “Bibi is acting like a madman. He bombs everything all the time. This could undermine what Trump is trying to do,” a White House official told Axios. Another US official said there’s “growing skepticism inside the Trump administration” regarding Netanyahu, noting that his policies in the Middle East are too disruptive. “Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won’t behave,” the official added. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: This audience is keenly aware of my take on Bibi Netanyahu, but in case you are new, here it is:

Those who think that Trump is a Zionist puppet and that Israel is thriving right now are subscribing too much to Fox News talking points and ignoring the political and economic realities on the ground in Israel.

In his desperation to remain in power – and avoid his trial/conviction that could lead to prison – Netanyahu is leading Israel to its political and economic self-destruction.

Trump is propping up Bibi so that the task can be completed – not because Trump loves Bibi and wants to preserve the Zionist State of Jewish Supremacy. Netanyahu is the instrument of the Zionist State's destruction, and President Trump is wielding it like a master swordsman.

ACCELERATE –

ATTENTION: TRUMP DIDN’T COME TO PLAY. Six months in. All gas. No brakes. The winning will continue. The deportations will continue. The memes will continue. THE GOLDEN AGE WILL CONTINUE! – The White House

Our Take: This is what I voted for. All of it. And more. –

BONUS ITEMS

One day before the deadline, the U.S. government has issued a refusal of new international health regulations that dramatically expand the World Health Organization’s international powers. The WHO’s 2024 amendments to International Health Regulations – adopted by the organization’s highest decision-making body, the World Health Assembly – were set to become binding if not rejected by Saturday. The revisions would have granted the WHO the power to order global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and any other measures deemed necessary to address “potential public health risks.” The State department along with U.S. Health and Human Services issued the Friday rejection, arguing that the amendments would give the WHO “undue influence on our domestic health responses.” “Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. – Just the News

FTX’s native token, FTT, surged around 43% to $1.3 on Saturday following false reports that Sam Bankman-Fried received a pardon from President Donald Trump. No evidence of a pardon for Bankman-Fried appears on the Justice Department’s website of clemency grants from President Trump. Several crypto industry figures have previously received presidential pardons, including BitMEX co-founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, and Samuel Reed, as well as Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht. Bankman-Fried is actively pursuing a presidential pardon from Trump, with support from his parents Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried and other allies, as he faces a 25-year prison sentence following his fraud conviction related to FTX’s collapse. – Crypto Briefing

