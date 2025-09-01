The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 81, was severely injured in a car accident this weekend in New Hampshire after assisting a domestic violence victim. Michael Ragusa, head of Rudy Giuliani’s security, disclosed some details about the car accident in a statement posted to X on Sunday. “On the evening of August 30, 2025, in New Hampshire, Mayor Giuliani was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” Ragusa said. Rudy suffered a broken thoracic vertebrae, lacerations, and contusions. “Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg,” Giuliani’s head of security said. – The Gateway Pundit

Our Take: You don’t say things like, “this was not a targeted attack” unless it sounds exactly like a targeted attack.

I don’t know if it was a targeted attack, but it certainly sounds like one, and it’s clear they were conscious of that fact. –

The latest fallout from the CDC’s controversial handling of longstanding vaccine policy came Wednesday, with the White House’s firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez and subsequent resignations of several top CDC officials, including chief medical officer Debra Houry, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Daniel Jernigan, and director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Demetre Daskalakis. The shakeup coincides with tightened restrictions on who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting major pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to restrict vaccinations, with CVS saying Friday the vaccine was only available in 13 states, plus Washington, D.C., to people with a prescription, citing “the current regulatory environment,” The New York Times reported. Positive COVID-19 diagnoses are up 11.2% for the week ending Aug. 23, according to the CDC... Responding to the leadership shakeup at the CDC, Republican Bill Cassidy, R-La.—a medical doctor and chair of the Senate health committee — called for the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice’s September meeting to be delayed to ensure “significant oversight.” … Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she was “alarmed” by Monarez’s firing and said her departure “has triggered the immediate resignation of four long-time experts at the agency, who will not be easily replaced, and who are respected worldwide.”

– Forbes

Our Take: I doubt Cassidy and Collins have constituents demanding access to more covid vaccines. That sounds like nonsense. This is about their lobbies.

I have a feeling the world is about to get real insight on Operation Warp Speed and learn that Trump saved us from a thousand years of darkness with what he did.

"We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country, this is worst attack we've ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this. And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't." (Donald J. Trump, May 7, 2020)

These people held a dress rehearsal for enslaving the world, and Trump undermined their decades long plan to finally realize global communism.

Will those who, even today, continue their ignorant and unintelligible criticism of that successful military operation ever admit that they got it wrong? Or will they continue to twist themselves into pretzels defending their misguiding and potentially destructive positions?

The former get the golden age we all demand and will work to bring about.

The latter remain stuck in a loop. –

***

Another Take: It's entirely possible that there is a patriot plan, and that people who spend every waking hour parroting that rhetoric without attempting to understand their role in said plan are accidentally working against it.

Trump is 'leading from the back.'

He needs us to push forward. –

***

One More Take: General Kwast: President Trump is balancing two tightropes.

[Clip Link, Full Episode] –

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed top leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin. More than 20 heads of state and representatives from ten international organizations are attending the gathering. The summit, which wraps up on Monday, unfolds against the backdrop of rising global tensions – from the Ukraine conflict and Israel’s war in Gaza to escalating trade disputes sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. The summit will address regional security, economic cooperation, and cultural ties, along with transport, energy, digitalization, AI, and green development. On Tuesday, Putin will travel to Beijing for talks with Xi focused on trade, security, the Ukraine conflict, and ties with the US. — RT

Our Take: Buckle up, because this is only the beginning of the week-long coverage of the bro-fest happening now in China.

We already have more Putin car memes, this time with Modi.

The official purpose of this confab is to attend the parade for the 80th anniversary of the WWII victory — remembering that China was on the Allied side. (Same reason the boys all got together in Moscow, back in May.) However, Xi was wise and parlayed the moment to also host a summit for the now notorious Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which has become the instrument of destruction for the Unipolar Hegemony that has controlled the world since at least the days of the East India Trading Company (founded in 1600), but probably even goes back to the days of the Venetian banking dynasties (which later became the London banking dynasties).

Rule #1 of inviting Narendra Modi: You are going to get a hug, and he is going to post about it on social media. Modi is the best hugger in the game. (There are also unfounded allegations flying around western media that he has a team of ruthless assassins, which only adds to the hilarity of his lore.)

Let us not forget that Kim Jong Un hasn't even arrived yet. He is making last minute preparations, inspecting missiles while wearing a western suit — which I think is a major signal/comm.

He didn't start wearing suits like this until he met President Trump at the Shanghai Summit in June 2018, when he took his first picture ever smiling with a foreign leader. When Biden stole the election from Trump in 2020, Kim went back to wearing the Hillary Clinton pantsuits (he also put back on some weight, after trimming down significantly at the end of Trump's first term), but starting wearing the western suits again last year when Trump was campaigning for his second term.

I can't help but notice that Kim is looking a little lean, again. I think our boy might be getting back in fighting shape for his highly anticipated meeting with President Trump, which is expected occur sometime before the end of the year.

The hype for this China conference is at peak levels. This week is going to be memetic. –

President Donald Trump announced overnight that he will sign an executive order to begin requiring voter ID in every election across the United States. Through a post on his Truth Social account, the Republican leader indicated that he also intends to implement other reforms in the way elections are conducted in the country, representing the fulfillment of one of the promises made during his 2024 presidential campaign, when he faced Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. "Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!" Trump wrote on his social network. Since his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections, Trump has been questioning the country's electoral system to the point where he has even claimed that the results of said electoral event were the product of fraud, of which there is still no hard evidence to confirm it. For years, the president has also called for the end of electronic voting machines, advocating instead for the use of paper ballots and manual counts, claiming that this is a more reliable method than relying on machines. – VOZ Media

Our Take: Trump Wants to End Fake Elections – Presler Defends Them

“Trump is hammering that mail-in voting needs to end. Presler? He’s helping the regime by keeping it alive.”

“This makes no sense if you think in red vs blue. But through the UniParty lens – it makes perfect sense.”

“Identity politics shields Presler from criticism: ‘You can’t attack him – he’s gay!’ That’s narrative armor.”

“Trump wouldn’t be fighting mail-in ballots if he benefited from them. The people defending them are the enemy.” [Clip Link, Full Episode] –

The Chief Data Officer of Social Security, Charles Borges, submitted a resignation letter Friday, just days after he cited alleged policy violations in a whistleblower report that documented the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) decision to upload sensitive data to a “vulnerable cloud environment,” according to The Hill. “Recently, I have been made aware of several projects and incidents which may constitute violations of federal statutes or regulations, involve the potential safety and security of high value data assets in the cloud, possibly provided unauthorized or inappropriate access to agency enterprise data storage solutions, and may involve unauthorized data exchange with other agencies,” Borges wrote in the letter, which was submitted to Social Security Administrator (SSA) Frank Bisignano. “As these events evolved, newly installed leadership in IT and executive offices created a culture of panic and dread, with minimal information sharing, frequent discussions on employee termination, and general organizational dysfunction,” he added. He said that people there are afraid to raise concerns, fearing possible termination or other forms of retribution. The SSA did not immediately respond to The Hill with a comment. – Just the News

Our Take: It’s surprising to hear the Chief Data Officer of Social Security talk about vulnerabilities with DOGE’s technology solutions. The government is full of “vulnerable cloud environments.” All the major cloud providers have government cloud offerings, with promises of security-as-code protecting our nation’s most sensitive data.

But security is a shared responsibility, and government can’t afford the best minds for their end. That makes them vulnerable, gullible, and exploitable — by “government cloud” providers.

But this resignation isn’t about the technology. It’s about the culture — panic and dread…

Honestly, given what DOGE claimed they found in the social security data, I am not surprised the Chief Data Officer is panicked and dreads sunlight on his work product.

The buck stops with him.

That’s why they call him Chief and pay him *checks notes* upwards of $200,000 per year, base salary.

The buck stops with him even after he resigns, by the way, for the period in which the DOGE-alleged data fraud occurred. –

Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel, as well as closing its airspace to some Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced. The two countries have been at odds for months over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with Türkiye accusing the country of committing genocide. In an address to the national parliament on Friday, Fidan said Türkiye has “completely cut off our trade with Israel” and “closed our ports to Israeli ships.” “We are not allowing container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, and airplanes to go into our airspace,” he added. Fidan also said Turkish-flagged ships are barred from calling at Israeli ports, and Israeli vessels are barred from Turkish ports. — RT

Our Take: As the world turns against Netanyahu's Israel, Turkey rises as the vertebrae of the python that is squeezing the life from its eyes, extending from Azerbaijan through Armenia into Turkey and ultimately, Syria. Through this line runs oil and natural gas that is intended to resurrect the Syrian economy — the same pipeline(s) that have fueled the IDF war machine.

As I type this, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meets in Tianjin (China). The SCO's North-South Transportation Corridor represents the trade route that is breaking the back of the Unipolar Hegemony, with Baku (Azerbaijan) as the key node on the Caspian Sea that will connect China, India, and Iran to Russia, but also will connect all of Asia to Turkey — whenever Turkey ultimately joins the SCO, which seems like a certainty — which will connect Asia and the Middle East to Europe.

We must remember that it was President Trump who elevated President Erdogan and Trump as the champions who "conquered" Syria back in December, while Netanyahu and Israel honor themselves with that title. If Turkey and Israel suddenly find themselves in direct conflict in the Biblical deserts of Syria, which side do you expect President Trump to favor?

Even if he ostensibly backs Israel, the IDF is worn down from years of war and cannot take on the largest army in the Middle East — especially if that army is backed by Iran. –

The Pentagon is creating a new task force to counter drone threats and keep U.S. airspace safe. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense wants to address the growing threat and to improve its systems to protect people and equipment at home and overseas. "We're moving fast – cutting through bureaucracy, consolidating resources, and empowering this task force with the utmost authority to outpace our adversaries," Hegseth said. "We will innovate, we will lead and we will win." Hegseth directed Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll to establish the Joint Interagency Task Force 401. The task force will gather top talent from across agencies, according to a memo. The Pentagon said drones, which it calls unmanned aircraft systems or UAS, pose a particularly dangerous threat. – Just the News

Our Take: This story feels like signal.

Watch CODEX 9/11. –

At least five people have been killed and 30 others injured in shootings across Chicago over Labor Day weekend, including a drive-by attack that left seven victims wounded late Saturday night, according to police. The violent holiday weekend came as President Donald Trump renewed threats to send federal agents and National Guard troops to Chicago over the objections of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Trump on Saturday sent a warning to the Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in a post on his social media platform, referencing recent crime in Chicago and saying Pritzker "better straighten it out, FAST, or we're coming!" Illinois Gov. Pritzker, a Democrat, responded in a news conference a week ago to an earlier Trump threat to "straighten out Chicago, just like we did D.C.," by saying that the president's plan was "unprecedented and unwarranted. It is illegal, it is unconstitutional, it is un-American." – ABC News

Our Take: "Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA. President DJT."

He is shifting our expectations, increasing our standards.

We are coming to understand that crime is something the Regime allows and even creates. –

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and CENTCOM Commander Frank McKenzie repeatedly ran cover for the Taliban’s behavior in 2021, denying that the Taliban had carried out attacks against U.S. and NATO bases during the withdrawal and defending the Taliban’s behavior during the evacuation. In the weeks after the fall of Kabul, U.S. military brass such as Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would repeatedly testify that the Taliban had broken every provision of the Doha Agreement but one — its vow not to attack U.S. and NATO forces. In fact, the Taliban had also violated that provision, because the Taliban attacked U.S. and NATO bases in Afghanistan multiple times, both before and after President Joe Biden’s "Go-to-Zero" order, including attacks on Bagram Air Base when U.S. troops were still there. The Taliban’s official spokespeople would often take credit for the attacks too. The GOP-led House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) final report from last year had a section about how “Taliban Attacks on U.S. Bases Continue[d]” during the U.S. military withdrawal in the spring and summer of 2021, but nowhere in that section nor anywhere else in the report did it include the key fact that Milley and McKenzie repeatedly and falsely claimed that these attacks hadn’t happened. – Just the News

Our Take: This is egregious and should be getting more coverage. Let’s go back in history…

That video is from August 22, 2021. On August 30, 2021, the United States completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a nearly 20-year war. They left the equipment, took the military out before the civilians, and 13 service members died.

and I will talk about the Afghanistan withdrawal and its familiar propaganda tonight on Culture of Change. Even though we’ve known the withdrawal was a disaster from the moment it happened, the news coverage hit’s different with 2025 eyes.

! –

The United States said on Friday it will not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to New York next month for a United Nations gathering of world leaders, where several US allies are set to recognize Palestine as a state. A State Department official told The Times of Israel that a US visa ban on Palestinian officials planning to attend the United Nations General Assembly, announced earlier in the day, would cover Abbas along with 80 other PA officials. The unprecedented step came a month after the State Department first announced that it would pursue the policy, which it now appeared to be implementing. Abbas had been planning to travel to New York for the annual high-level UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in Manhattan. He was also set to attend a summit there — hosted by France and Saudi Arabia — where Britain, France, Australia and Canada are planning to formally recognize a Palestinian state. Abbas’s office said it was astonished by the visa decision and argued that it violated the UN “headquarters agreement.” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Things are getting dicey.

Remember what happened to the former State Dept Spokeswoman and rabid Zionist, Tammy Bruce? She viciously attacked the Saudis, effectively called them frauds and terrorist sympathizers, and was fired (“reassigned”) from her high-profile post less than two weeks later.

She went off to become a deputy ambassador to the UN, joining Mike Waltz — who was given a similar fate back in April and is still awaiting to be confirmed by Congress. Might as well be sent to a gulag in Siberia.

My guess is that this was the action of yet another entrenched Zionist element within the State Dept, and we’ll see Trump reverse this move before the UN General Assembly meeting next week. I hold out that hope because President Trump once describe President Abbas as a "father-like figure" in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid in December 2021.

President Trump also posted the letter Abbas sent him expressing his condolences and concern over the failed assassination attempt on Trump last summer — posting it the night before Netanyahu was scheduled to address a joint session of Congress, with a message directed to Bibi.

If that wasn't a troll job, I don't know what is. I still firmly believe that President Trump will fulfill the promise he made to Abbas in the White House on May 3, 2017, and free Palestine from Israeli occupation.

[Clip Link] –

Shoppers at New York state’s largest mall were thrown into panic on Thursday after a man carrying an umbrella sparked fears of an active shooter, police said. The scare began around 3:20 p.m. when 911 calls flooded in about a man carrying what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle inside the Destiny USA shopping and entertainment complex in Syracuse. A second caller said the suspect slung the “weapon” on his shoulder and appeared to cock it. Within minutes, officers swarmed the area, backed by drones and a sheriff’s helicopter on standby. By 4:04 p.m., a detective monitoring security cameras spotted the man on an escalator inside Destiny USA and tailed him into the food court near the 110 Grill. – New York Post

Our Take: No one walked over to it to check it out? Did they think the umbrella gun was going to spontaneously start shooting?

That’s not how guns work…

Bad look, NYers. This story wouldn’t surprise me at all if it happened in Denver or San Francisco, but I thought y’all are supposed to be hard… –

BONUS ITEMS

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, his family revealed to the New York Times. Mueller is the former special counsel who led the Russia investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Mueller, 81, was diagnosed in 2021 and retired from public life the following year after briefly teaching law, according to a family statement provided to The Times. "Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022," the statement said. "His family asks that his privacy be respected," they added. – Fox News

Two pals took turns shooting each other in the head with a rifle while wearing kevlar helmets inside a home — with one man now being charged with the other’s murder, according to authorities. Sean O’Donnell, 37, was taken into custody at his home in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 17, in connection to the shooting death of Aaron Prout, 34, a native of the UK, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The two pals were inside O’Donnell’s home — firing at each other with a rifle while wearing the bullet-resistant helmets when Prout was seriously injured by the gunfire. The British man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff. It was not clear eactly why he died while wearing the helmet, though the headwear is not supposed to provide 100% protection. – New York Post

While some Democrats have railed against President Donald Trump's $200 million plan to remodel the White House ballroom, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., defended the investment in an interview with Fox News Digital. "The plans are going to be done in a tasteful and historical kind of way," Fetterman said. "They're not putting in a Dave & Buster's kind of situation here, so I think upgrading some of these facilities seems pretty normal." But Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., described Trump's latest endeavor as anything but "normal." "The project at the White House is a gigantic boondoggle," Blumenthal said. "The important question is not only the damage that it could do to the architecture of the White House, but also what contributors would have over Trump if they are giving to this project." – Fox News

