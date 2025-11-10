The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Trump announced on Sunday that most Americans will receive “at least” $2,000 from the tariff revenue collected by the Trump administration. Trump’s statement, made early Sunday on his Truth Social platform, comes after the White House defended his sweeping use of tariffs before the Supreme Court this past week, where the justices appeared skeptical of the president’s broad use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Trump’s public musing about Americans pocketing $2,000 from his tariff revenue also comes after Democrats emerged victorious in races across the country in last week’s elections. From more moderate to more progressive candidates, Democrats ran disciplined campaigns focused on affordability and cost of living. [...] Trump has not specified who would qualify for the dividend, although he said “everyone,” except “high-income people,” would be paid at least $2,000 in the form of a dividend. The White House and Treasury Department did not respond to questions about what income levels would be precluded from receiving the dividends and whether children would be entitled to the same dividends. The administration also did not say how much the dividends would cost the country. – The Hill

The GOP bill to reopen the government has received 60 votes, after at least eight Democrats crossed the aisle to support it… [T]his begins the long and drawn-out process of Majority Leader John Thune presenting the original House-passed continuing resolution for a vote, which will then have the minibus and updated CR attached. There will then be two more votes before the package goes back to the House. If they pass it, it will head to President Trump’s desk. Meanwhile, Bitcoin… – ZeroHedge

Our Take: After 40 days of shutdown, Trump announces tariff dividends for Americans – and, all of a sudden, the Senate has enough votes to reopen the government. This is quite literally The Art of the Deal — and this specific example is pretty funny.

Tariff income for America is a golden age signal. Tariff dividends are not stimulus; they’re arguably a return on investment for the American people. Globalists have been talking about universal basic income for over a decade, but their solution is via taxation (theft) to “equitably” transfer wealth. Terrible idea.

I have long said that “universal basic income” paid by Americans to other Americans is a scam that will bankrupt the country, but returns on Americans’ investments would accomplish the same goals of UBI without the theft — rather, via a proper value exchange. The absence of such returns is immoral and, again, literally theft.

I usually demonstrate this point with the example of pharmaceutical companies. For generations, Americans funded the research and development of pharmaceuticals for the world. The world benefits and, for some inexplicable reason, they also pay significantly less to access medications than the Americans who paid for their development.

Americans pay the most and have the worst health outcomes in the world.

Bad deals.

Renegotiating America’s deals, and preventing the rest of the world from ripping us off, is not hard, but it does require resolve and appropriately aligned incentives.

Speaking of misaligned incentives and Americans being ripped off, did you hear that Pelosi is fleeing the congress? She’d try to flee the country if she knew what was good for her. Pelosi has been getting a return on our investments for a long time.

She also made a lot of the bad deals “for” the American people…

NB. Watch Jonathan Drake No Treason Podcast for more on proper value exchanges via legal contracts — and how we don’t usually have legal contracts…

President Trump said Friday that he may still meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest while hosting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House. “There’s always a chance — very good chance,” Trump told reporters of a possible Putin summit, after scrapping the planned meetup last month over fears that there wouldn’t be progress toward ending Putin’s nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine. Moments later, Trump said, “I’d like to keep it in Hungary, Budapest — that meeting, it turned out I didn’t want to do that meeting because I didn’t think anything was going to be happening of significance. But if we have it, I’d like to do it in Budapest, yeah.” Democrats had criticized the choice of venue for Trump’s second summit with Putin, following an August meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, pointing out that Ukraine agreed in the same city in 1994 to give up its post-Soviet nuclear weapons in exchange for Russia agreeing to respect the country’s borders. – New York Post

The US government shutdown has delayed more than $5 billion in arms exports to European NATO members and subsequent transfers to Ukraine, Axios reported on Sunday. A budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in Congress has dragged the shutdown out for 40 days, making it the longest in US history. “This is actually really harming both our allies and partners and US industry to actually deliver a lot of these critical capabilities overseas,” Axios cited a senior State Department official as saying. More than $5 billion in arms exports – including AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, HIMARS, and other weapons for European NATO members – have been affected, the outlet added. The source did not specify the final destination of the arms, but US exports to NATO countries are often transferred to Ukraine, Axios reported. The delay stems from a lag in congressional approval, as the State Department bureau that normally briefs lawmakers on arms exports is operating with only a quarter of its usual staff, according to the outlet. The shutdown has also frozen talks between Washington and Kiev on future arms shipments, The Telegraph reported last month. – RT

Our Take: How convenient that the shutdown that Trump totally doesn’t want and definitely didn’t orchestrate is now stalling deliveries of weapons to NATO that Trump made them buy (they were already broke) so they could continue fighting Putin — who Trump is now trying to meet with so they can finally begin revealing their alliance.

With chaos now in every sector of the world — places where Russia now has diplomatic and economic interests — the next significant geopolitical event will be the Trump-Putin summit. —

A forensic analysis of a female former U.S. Capitol Police officer’s gait is a 94%-98% match to the unique stride of the long-sought Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, according to a Blaze News investigation confirmed by several intelligence sources. A source close to a congressional investigation of Jan. 6 additionally told Blaze News evidence has emerged recently that pointed toward law enforcement possibly being involved in the planting of the pipe bombs. A software algorithm that analyzes walking parameters including flexion (knee bend), hip extension, speed, step length, cadence, and variance rated Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, 31, of Alexandria, Va., as a 94% match to the bomb suspect shown on video from Jan. 5, 2021. The veteran analyst who ran the analysis for Blaze News said that based on visual observations the program can struggle with, he personally pegged the match at closer to 98%. Kerkhoff, who was a Capitol Police officer for four and a half years, left the department in mid-2021 for a security detail at the Central Intelligence Agency, sources told Blaze News. CIA spokeswoman Liz Lyons stated that the subject worked in campus security. Kerkhoff’s residence in Alexandria, Va., appeared to be under the watch of law enforcement officers on Friday night. Blaze News editor in chief Christopher Bedford was pulled over by local police after stopping to observe the home. He was then allowed to leave. – The Blaze

Our Take: Wait until the untold story of the 2020 Election finally goes mainstream.

In the meantime, this is definitely huge.

And another “the CoNsPiRaCy ThEoRiStS were right again.” —

In Pennsylvania’s Bucks County, voters elected a Democratic district attorney for the first time since the 1800s, part of a Democratic sweep of every county office, including controller and recorder of deeds. In Georgia, Democrats ousted two Republicans on the Public Service Commission, the party’s first capture of a nonfederal statewide office in Georgia since 2006. In Connecticut, Democrats took control of 28 towns from the GOP. In New Jersey, Democrats won their biggest majority in the General Assembly since the Watergate era. Much of the attention Tuesday night focused on the Democrats’ big wins in the Virginia and New Jersey governor’s races, as well as in the New York mayor’s contest. But the party also won hundreds of lower-profile state and local contests — often swamping Republican incumbents with overwhelming turnout, suggesting that voters’ desire to send a message opposing President Donald Trump was deep and wide. “Voters are not just mad — they’re really mad, and they are willing to do something about it,” said Dan McCormick, a Pennsylvania Democratic strategist. – The Washington Post

Our Take: “They’re literally stealing OUR votes so they can kill more babies. That’s what this is. Pure evil. Skimming off MAGA votes to “pass” abortion referendums. It’s sick. The computers being used to manipulate our elections must be banned.” – Liz Harrington [X Post]

Elections are fake. They’re passing “laws” in the people’s name through the same fake election process. —

Another Take: In the midst of a rapid and open communist re-brand for mainstream liberalism, Trump isn’t focusing his rhetoric solely on ‘the Left.’

Instead, he’s focusing on Republicans, pushing them to seize the moment to actualize his mandate, which is our mandate.

Uniparty most affected. —

A federal judge in Denver has blocked a new state law that’s intended to warn young users about the dangers of too much time on social media, ruling that requiring tech companies to display the warnings on their apps likely violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez’s ruling Thursday is a win for a coalition of tech companies that sued in August to block the enactment of 2024’s House Bill 1136. He granted a preliminary injunction against the measure, which would require those companies to display warning labels to minors about the potential impacts to the youths’ brains and health — a provision that the companies argued was compelled speech. Martinez agreed, writing that requiring the companies to display warning pop-ups appeared likely to violate the First Amendment. His order prevents the warning label provision of the law from taking effect on Jan. 1, when it was set to kick in, while the broader lawsuit winds through the courts. “The Court fully appreciates Colorado’s legitimate effort to protect the children and adolescents of our state from the impacts of social media use on their health and wellbeing,” he wrote. “The Court concludes, however, that it is substantially likely NetChoice will succeed on the merits of its claims that Colorado may not pursue this laudable goal by compelling social media companies to speak (the state’s) expressive messages.” NetChoice is the coalition of tech companies that sued to block the warning pop-ups. They would need to be displayed for minors who had been on social media for more than an hour in a 24-hour period. – The Denver Post

Our Take: Colorado is a primary battlefield for attempts to undermine the First Amendment. We all remember Masterpiece Cake Shop – the case that compelled expression that violated the baker’s religious beliefs in the name of prohibiting discrimination. That went on from 2012 to 2018, because the process is the punishment. Similar cases have advanced through Colorado courts before being overturned at SCOTUS.

A couple years ago, in 2023, another First Amendment case, Counterman vs. Colorado, was decided by the High Court. This case established the prevailing legal precedent for determining “true threats” as a predicate for criminalizing and punishing speech, including a four part test that should have gutted plaintiffs’ ability to engage in speech related lawfare…

It was a nice idea. The following year, I presented a First Amendment defense in the federal District of Colorado (citing Counterman and its Colorado Test), when the League of Women Voters recruited the NAACP to accuse me and my co-defendants of voter suppression, intimidation, coercion, and threats under the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act. I won, they appealed, and the case is scheduled to be heard in eight days in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

These cases were all about punishing disagreeable speech… Colorado is also compelling speech – which is sort of the opposite but just as unconstitutional. The Colorado legislature decided to compel speech for “child safety” online, and the Colorado court said, “hold up.”

This one will be interesting to watch as it works its way through the courts. The compelled speech of labels on tobacco, for example, has been determined to be lawful. This may go the other way. They’re both science-based arguments for government intervention to compel speech.

What would make them different? —

The 2024 riots in Bangladesh, which led to the ousting of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were backed by USAID and Hillary Clinton’s family, a former cabinet minister and chief negotiator, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, has told RT in an exclusive interview which will be broadcast on Monday. “Certain actions of some NGOs, especially from the United States – naming a few, I mean USAID, for example, or the International Republican Institute. They were running campaigns against our government for a while, since 2018,” Chowdhury, who served as a minister in Hasina’s cabinet and was at the heart of negotiations during the crisis, has told RT’s Runjun Sharma. The accusations come more than a year after Hasina’s dramatic fall from power. In August 2024, weeks of student-led protests against job quotas spiraled into nationwide violence, claiming over 700 lives, according to the interim government’s tally. Hasina, who had led Bangladesh for 15 years at the head of her Awami League party, fled the country as crowds stormed her residence. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus became the chief adviser of the interim government. According to Chowdhury, the unrest was not a spontaneous youth revolt but a “carefully planned” operation bankrolled by Western interests. “There is a nexus between the Clinton family, and the interim Yunus regime from a very long past,” he alleged. “These activities were going on for a long time. They weren’t very open, but funding of clandestine NGOs was going on. They were hell-bent on changing the government in Bangladesh.” He zeroed in on the flow of US aid, questioning where millions in USAID dollars had vanished. – RT

Our Take: The next major geopolitical event will be the Trump-Putin bromance. —

Another Take: It’s rarely (never?) a spontaneous youth revolt.

Do Benghazi next… –

Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reached out to Russia, China and Iran for possible military aid, after US President Donald Trump mulled a military attack amid a massive buildup of American forces in the region. “The requests to Moscow were made in the form of a letter meant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and was intended to be delivered during a visit to the Russian capital by a senior aide this month,” the Washington Post (CIA) reported, adding that Maduro also sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking “expanded military cooperation” between the two countries in order to counter “the escalation between the U.S. and Venezuela.” Now, The Atlantic (also CIA) writes that Maduro is open to a managed exit / exile, as long as Trump promises amnesty. Maduro would be open to a managed exit if the United States provides amnesty for him and his top lieutenants, lifts its bounties, and facilitates a comfortable exile, people who have dealings with the Caracas regime say. “If there is enough pressure, and if there is enough candy in the dish,” the person who speaks to officials in both countries said, “everything is on the table with Maduro.” Of course, one needs to view the ‘managed exit’ thing with a grain of salt given the source and timing of what’s going on. – ZeroHedge

Our Take: We’re being prepped for a Syria re-run in Venezuela, wherein a Sovereign Alliance leader is going to be warmly exiled to allow kinetic operations against the terror cells he’s been fighting.

What’s more, both storylines involve the Russians facilitating said exile.

Same same. —

President Donald Trump’s retribution campaign against his political adversaries could soon hit the Senate — and lawmakers are already bracing for impact. After securing the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump has his sights set on Sen. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who as a member of the House managed the president’s first impeachment trial. If Schiff ends up indicted on allegations of mortgage fraud — a charge he has vehemently denied — or for any other claim, it would mark an unprecedented escalation for Trump to target an outspoken political adversary who is also a federal elected official. As Schiff solicits dollars for a legal defense fund and builds an expansive political operation prepared to do damage control around any potential charges, Schiff’s Democratic colleagues in Congress are increasingly anxious about their own vulnerability. They are also frustrated with the unwillingness of Republican senators to speak out on Schiff’s behalf. – Politico

Our Take: Democrats can’t believe that Republicans aren’t defending Schiff against Trump bringing him to justice. Anyone standing up for Schiff – after what he did during Trump’s first administration – should immediately be considered complicit, investigated, and prosecuted accordingly.

Schiff and his co-conspirators – including the Republican ones – knew they would get caught, and they decided to put the country through it anyway.

No deals. –

BONUS ITEMS

What’s becoming increasingly clear is that the 2026 midterm election cycle will center on affordability. Late last week, President Trump proposed a compromise on health insurance payments, calling on Republicans to send federal payments that would typically go to insurers under Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act, or ACA) directly to Americans to end the longest-ever government shutdown. On Friday, the president posted on X that the insurance-industrial complex, aligned with the Democrats, has seen stock gains soar between 400% and nearly 1,200% since Obamacare was introduced. Meanwhile, the promise of lower healthcare costs under the ACA turned out to be an illusion, as Democrats pushed toward socialized healthcare while serving corporate interests first, not working-class families. – ZeroHedge

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte on Saturday said the Trump administration is “working on” a plan to introduce 50-year mortgage terms for home buyers. “Thanks to President Trump, we are indeed working on The 50 year Mortgage – a complete game changer,” Pulte wrote in a statement on the social platform X. It followed a Truth Social post by President Trump earlier in the day where he shared a graphic juxtaposing an image of him next to one of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The administration that oversaw the New Deal established the 30-year mortgage standard to help citizens recover from the Great Depression. Similarly, Trump campaigned on creating affordability for the younger generation last year, but the president has faced headwinds on the subject more recently as prices rise. – The Hill

