CT Loyd
7h

WOULDN'T IT BE BETTER TO STOP POISONING the KIDS FIRST and then see if maybe the diseases go away without giving the State permanent access to the condition of their health?

IT'S CRAZY WHAT WE ALLOW ON THE BASIS that DRUGS and obedience will FIX our PROBLEMS, ESPECIALLY WHEN THE PEOPLE MAKING the DRUGS ARE the same ones CAUSING DISEASE. — Chris Paul

THIS....100%, THIS. I'M SURE "THE RECOMMENDED" 20 F'ing VACCINATIONS BY THE TIME THERE 18 MONTHS (no not years, MONTHS) HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH IT.

Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age (Addendum updated August 7, 2025) | Vaccines & Immunizations | CDC https://share.google/6wANRYnkfJ04SWMiu

CT Loyd
6h

GBPH YOU'RE ARE A SOVEREIGN TREASURE MY FRIEND! PLEASE, PLEASE DO NOT accept any outdoor speaking events held in a menorah shaped venue in Utah or in Butler Pensylvania.

MAYBE YA'LL WILL BELIEVE THIS GUY....TALKING ABOUT THAT GOVERNMENT.

Mattityahu (Mat) 23:33-39 Complete Jewish Bible (CJB)

[33] “You snakes! Sons of snakes! How can you escape being condemned to Gei-Hinnom? [34] Therefore I am sending you prophets and sages and Torah-teachers — some of them you will kill, indeed, YOU WILL HAVE THEM EXECUTED on stakes as criminals; some you will flog in your synagogues and pursue from town to town. [35] AND SO, ON YOU WILL FALL THE GUILT FOR ALL THE INNOCENT BLOOD THAT HAS EVER BEEN SHED ON EARTH, FROM THE BLOOD OF INNOCENT HEVEL to THE BLOOD OF Z’kharyah Ben-Berekhyah, WHOM YOU MURDERED BETWEEN THE TEMPLE and the ALTAR. [36] Yes! I tell you that all this will fall on this generation! [37] “Yerushalayim! Yerushalayim! You kill the prophets! You stone those who are sent to you! How often I wanted to gather your children, just as a hen gathers her chickens under her wings, but you refused! [38] Look! God is abandoning your house to you, leaving it desolate. [39] For I tell you, from now on, you will not see me again until you say, ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of Adonai.’”

THIS IS WHY ISRAEL (NATION/GOVERNMENT [RULERS/POWERS/PRINCIPALTIES]) CEASED TO EXIST IN 70 AD (AFTER DEATH)......70 YEARS WAS A JEWISH GENERATION. THE GENERATION (GOVERNMENT) WHO CRUCIFIED JESUS AND HIS PROPHETS....AND THUS BEGAN A WORLD WIDE PURSUIT IN THE ANNIHILATION OF HIS MEMORY AND ALL WHO FOLLOW HIM. Remember the religious and governmental leaders held the people (Jews) captive, Jesus came to set them free...if they like us accept HIS free gift (grace) through faith in him.

Yochanan (Jhn) 15:18-25 CJB

[18] “If the world hates you, understand that it hated me first. [19] If you belonged to the world, the world would have loved its own. But because you do not belong to the world — on the contrary, I have picked you out of the world — therefore the world hates you. [20] Remember what I told you, ‘A slave is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will persecute you too; if they kept my word, they will keep yours too. [21] But they will do all this to you on my account, because they don’t know the One who sent me. [22] “If I had not come and spoken to them, they wouldn’t be guilty of sin; but now, they have no excuse for their sin. [23] Whoever hates me hates my Father also. [24] If I had not done in their presence works which no one else ever did, they would not be guilty of sin; but now, they have seen them and have hated both me and my Father. [25] But this has happened in order to fulfill the words in their Torah which read, ‘They hated me for no reason at all.’

Romans (Rom) 10:20-21 CJB

[20] Moreover, Yesha‘yahu boldly says, “I was found by those who were not looking for me, I became known to those who did not ask for me”; [21] but to Isra’el he says, “All day long I held out my hands to a people who kept disobeying and contradicting.”

WE ARE IN THE TIME (DISPENSATION) OF THE GENTILE, SOLELY TO GIVE THEM A CHANCE TO BE JEALOUS AND TO DESIRE WHAT WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN....HIM IN ALL HIS GLORY!!! BECAUSE THEY REJECTED HIM, WE BECAME HIS. MERCY TO THE JEW (blinded people), THAT THEY TO MAY BE SAVED.

Romans (Rom) 11:25-32 CJB

[25] For, brothers, I WANT YOU TO UNDERSTAND THIS TRUTH which God formerly concealed but has now revealed, SO THAT YOU WON'T IMAGINE YOU KNOW MORE THAN YOU ACTUALLY DO. IT IS THAT STONINESS, to a degree, HAS COME UPON ISRA'EL, UNTIL THE GENTILES WORLD ENTERS IN ITS FULLNESS; [26] and THAT IT IS IN THIS WAY THAT ALL ISRA'EL WILL BE SAVED. As the Tanakh says, “Out of Tziyon will come the Redeemer; he will turn away ungodliness from Ya‘akov [27] and this will be my covenant with them, . . . when I take away their sins.” [28] With respect to the Good News they are hated for your sake. But with respect to being chosen they are loved for the Patriarchs’ sake, [29] for God’s free gifts and his calling are irrevocable. [30] JUST AS YOU YOURSELVES WERE DISOBEDIENT TO GOD BEFORE BUT HAVE RECEIVED MERCY NOW BECAUSE OF ISRA'EL disobedience; [31] so also Isra’el has been disobedient now, SO THAT BY YOUR SHOWING THEM THE SAME MERCY THAT GOD HAS SHOWN YOU, THEY TOO MAY NOW RECEIVE GOD’s MERCY. [32] For GOD HAS SHUT UP ALL MANKIND TOGETHER IN DISOBEDIENCE, in order THAT HE MIGHT SHOW MERCY TO ALL.

