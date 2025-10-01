The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, September 30th …

The federal government partially shut down at midnight Wednesday, hours after all but three Senate Democrats voted down a short-term funding bill. The shutdown is the first since December 2018, which saw non-essential government operations cease and tens of thousands of federal employees furloughed or forced to work without pay for 35 days until lawmakers agreed on a stopgap funding measure. White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought notified federal department and agency heads shortly after Tuesday’s failed Senate vote to keep the government funded to begin preparations for a shutdown. “[A]ffected agencies should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown.” Vought wrote in a memo. A House-passed bill – backed by virtually all Senate Republicans and President Trump – to keep the government open with funding at current levels until Nov. 21 failed to clear the 60-vote legislative filibuster in the upper chamber by five votes. In his memo, Vought noted that it’s “unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, making the duration of the shutdown difficult to predict.” – New York Post

Our Take: Did you know there were 3 government shutdowns during Trump’s first term:

Jan 20–22, 2018 (DACA fight, 3 days)

Feb 9, 2018 (Rand Paul protest, hours)

Dec 22, 2018–Jan 25, 2019 (border wall, 35 days = longest ever – Jon Herold

Another Take: Shutdowns, they loom. They are always looming. If there is one thing shutdowns constantly do, it’s loom.

CNN is doing a second-by-second countdown. Very dramatic! —

One More Take: Look at this photo, and the fact that Donald Trump is the one posting this photo.

Is it beginning to dawn on you that the breathless panic about the government shutdown isn’t coming from the man in charge of said government?

This might tell you something about “the government.” –

Elon Musk has intensified his long-running feud with the Anti-Defamation League, calling the Jewish civil rights group a “hate group” in a post on X, the platform he owns and renamed from Twitter. “The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is is [sic] a hate group,” Musk wrote Sunday, responding to a pseudonymous account that had claimed the ADL views Christianity as extremist. The exchange drew quick amplification from right-wing figures. US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, accused the ADL of “intentionally creating a targeted hate campaign against Christians.” Provocateur Laura Loomer went further, urging that the ADL be “designated as a domestic terror org.” At issue is the ADL’s page on “Christian Identity,” a specific white supremacist theology that portrays Jews as descendants of Satan and has been linked to violent extremism. The ADL, in a statement, explained that the ideology is “antisemitic, racist, and unambiguously poisonous” and bears no resemblance to mainstream Christianity. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Yes, the Anti-Defamation League is a hate group, and yes, they absolutely despise Christians.

Here is ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stating that the origins of antisemitism trace back to the death of Christ.

Let’s be clear about something: It is an absolute, unassailable fact that the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth was orchestrated by the Pharisees (Jewish elite) of the Sanhedrin. That is explicitly written in the Bible, and no matter what Zionists – both Jewish and Christian alike – say, nothing will ever erase that history.

We must also understand the origin story of the ADL. It was originally called the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith, founded by the Independent Order of B’nai B’rith in 1913 in order to combat antisemitism; and more specifically, it was founded by the President of the Atlanta chapter of the B’nai B’rith – a man named Leo Frank.

In 1913, Leo Frank was convicted of brutally raping and murdering a 13 year old girl who worked at the factory where he was the superintendent. Frank tried to blame the crime on the black janitor, going as far as recruiting the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and fed them false information in an attempt to frame the innocent black man, hoping that the inherent racial bias of the KKK would carry the scheme to success.

Instead, the Klan performed their own investigation and determined that not only was Leo Frank lying, but that he was the likely perpetrator. So they turned the evidence over to the police and Frank was given the death penalty.

Two years later, in 1915, the B’nai B’rith and ADL successfully lobbied the Georgia governor to commute Frank’s sentence from the death penalty to a life sentence. This was achieved through targeted public pressure campaigns and boycotts against newspapers and local Atlanta businesses. If the ADL sensed that a newspaper was discriminating against Leo Frank in their reporting, they would contact advertisers and threaten them with boycotts until they pulled their funding from the paper. Through this method, the ADL and B’nai B’rith were able to turn public opinion in Frank’s favor, which led to the governor commuting his sentence.

When Frank’s sentence was commuted, a mob formed and descended on the prison, extracting Frank from his cell and lynching him for his crime. This event catalyzed the ADL’s public sympathy campaign, giving it profound public support and funding. In 1986, the ADL succeeded in lobbying the Georgia government into granting Frank a posthumous pardon. But the fact remains that the ADL was founded for the purpose of publicly defending a man who was widely viewed by his peers (and convicted in a court of law) of being a murderer and a pedophile. [Clip Link] –

Donald Trump’s attempt to jawbone Microsoft into firing former Biden DOJ official Lisa Monaco as a top D.C. operative has put K Street on high alert about who they hire. Much of the private sector is paralyzed by Trump’s broader efforts to leverage the might of the government to bend companies to his whims. But that pressure is magnified in government affairs shops across Washington, where corporations are desperate to curry Trump’s favor and avoid his wrath. “Anything that comes across my desk now is like, ‘What Republican can we hire? And is the Republican MAGA?’” said Jeff Forbes, a founding partner at the lobbying firm Forbes Tate Partners. The job market is so precarious in the Trump era, he added, that it’s been tough for even moderate Republicans to get land [sic] a big influence job in Washington, let alone Democrats. In a town where political connections to whomever is in power amount to currency, it’s not unusual for corporate lobbyists to cycle out of prominent roles when their party loses power. But “to have a target on your back because of past political affiliation in what has traditionally been a very nonpartisan area is a totally new dynamic,” said one veteran Democratic consultant.

– Politico

Our Take: This article is quite the admission. Lobbyists facing accountability for dedicating their lives to selling out our nation is “a totally new dynamic.”

K Street lobbyists (1) being toxic and without influence with the powerful in Washington, and (2) cowering in fear of accountability for their portfolios of America-last work, is definitely what I voted for.

Accelerate. –

President Trump signed an order Tuesday directing his administration to invest $50 million in AI-driven pediatric cancer research… The move is part of a broader embrace of artificial intelligence across federal agencies but comes as the administration is slashing biomedical research spending and pausing grants. Driving the news: The order directs the presidentially appointed Make America Healthy Again Commission to work with the Office of Science and Technology Policy to harness data from a childhood cancer data initiative Trump established during his first term, OSTP director Michael Kratsios said. [...] There will be a broad call for research proposals using AI to fight childhood cancer, officials said. The effort will also harness electronic health records and claims data to inform research and clinical trial design, they said. – Axios

Our Take: Wouldn’t it be better to stop poisoning the kids first and then see if maybe the diseases go away without giving the State permanent access to the condition of their health?

It’s crazy what we allow on the basis that drugs and obedience will fix our problems, especially when the people making the drugs are the same ones causing disease. —

A $7.4 billion tech initiative devised as the linchpin of America’s semiconductor resurgence is in limbo after the Commerce Department abruptly yanked its funding, triggering mass layoffs and pushing a group the Biden administration chose to lead the effort to the brink of shutdown. Natcast, which brought together premier chip companies and research universities, had a multi-billion-dollar contract to secure the United States’ place as the epicenter of advancements in semiconductors. President Donald Trump and lawmakers from both parties still recognize the directive as essential in the global technology race with China. The Silicon Valley-based nonprofit was little-known until Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently derided it as a “semiconductor slush fund that did nothing but line the pockets of Biden loyalists with American tax dollars.” Lutnick based his incursion on charges that the organization is not on sound legal footing, saying his goal was to keep control of federal funds. POLITICO spoke with more than 50 people — many of whom requested anonymity to avoid potential retaliation — for the most extensive account to date of the fallout from his bombshell decision to reclaim the billions of dollars approved under former President Joe Biden. – Politico

Our Take: When you understand the switch theory and that the “chips initiative” was really Trump’s to begin with, headlines like these become comical.

–

Another Take: The Switch theory is something we’ve discussed for years in parallel with Devolution.

Short version?

The Fake Biden Admin didn’t stop the ‘Good’ Reset.

It accelerated it.

Trump gets to flip the switch to the Golden Age as the Regime takes responsibility for the transition. —

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for striking its territory during a meeting with President Donald Trump, the White House said Monday. Israel’s military targeted senior Hamas leadership in Qatar with an airstrike earlier this month that also killed a Qatari security official. Trump distanced himself from Netanyahu’s decision to strike a top ally in the Middle East, writing on Truth Social at the time it “does not advance Israel or America’s goals.” Qatar has been a key host of discussions aimed at hashing out a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. It also hosts about 10,000 U.S. troops. – Fox News

Our Take: Make no mistake: What we witnessed on Monday at the White House was nothing short of a humiliation ritual.

The image of Netanyahu calling Sheik Tamim Al-Thani of Qatar to grovel and apologize for firing that missile into Doha is something that will not soon be forgotten throughout the Islamic world. And nobody will forget that it was President Donald Trump who forced Netanyahu — the most feared and hated nemesis in the modern Muslim world — to make that apology.

The Eastern world respects strength and honor. (Much like the old Western world once did.) President Trump demonstrated both of these traits when he humiliated Netanyahu in front of the press and his own delegation (but also the world) by forcing him to make that call. Small acts like that will go a long way in winning the trust and respect of the Muslims, which we must do if we are ever going to reach The Golden Age.

Listen to President Trump further humiliate Bibi at the end of the press conference when he suggests that maybe they shouldn’t take questions about the proposed peace deal, as it has not yet been reviewed or accepted by the other side. Trump then stops and offers to allow Bibi the chance to answer a question “from a friendly Israeli reporter,” to which Netanyahu reacts by choking and stumbling to find his words.

Humiliation ritual, indeed. [Clip Link] –

More than 100,000 federal workers are set to resign on Tuesday, marking the largest mass resignation in U.S. history. The resignations are the conclusion of buyout agreements entered into with the Trump administration this past February, with the federal workers’ tenure set to end at the conclusion of the 2025 fiscal year. Despite misleading reports, the resignations are not politically motivated nor are they new departures. Rather, the terminations were voluntarily agreed to months ago, with many of the federal workers either having already moved on to the private sector or using the intervening time to find new work. Notably, a number of the 100,000 employees—per their buyout agreements—have not worked for the federal government in any significant capacity for several months or more. In addition to the scheduled resignations per the terms of the buyout agreements, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has warned that if a temporary federal government funding agreement in Congress is not reached before October 1, the agency will be laying off some non-essential workers in addition to furloughs. With a potential government shutdown looming, President Donald J. Trump held eleventh-hour negotiations with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders at the White House on Monday evening. Despite the last-minute budget talks, most lawmakers on Capitol Hill have indicated that at least a short closure of some federal agencies is likely. – The National Pulse

Our Take: A bunch of people that “have not worked for the federal government in any significant capacity for several months or more” are leaving according to “the scheduled resignations per the terms of the buyout agreements” and the media is doing this:

The joke is on Newsweek, however. They want everyone all up in their feels about federal workers abandoning the noble service of parasitic bureaucracy.

We the people are out here wondering why it’s only 100,000. –

Poland has detained a Ukrainian man, identified as Volodymyr Z., over alleged involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions. The arrest followed a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by a German court, as reported by The National Pulse in August last year.Volodymyr, reportedly a diving instructor, was detained on Tuesday. His Polish lawyer, Tymoteusz Paprocki, insisted that there were no grounds to extradite his client to Germany. Paprocki added, “In general, considering the full-scale war in Ukraine and the fact that Nord Stream is owned by the Russian company Gazprom, which finances these activities, the defence currently does not see any possibility of bringing charges against anyone who participated in these activities.” The September 2022 explosions largely destroyed the undersea pipelines designed to deliver gas to the European Union (EU) direct from Russia, rather than via Ukraine. Their destruction, which Western governments nonsensically blamed on Russia at first, forced EU governments to seek alternative, more expensive energy sources. In August 2025, Italian authorities arrested another Ukrainian man, identified as Serhii K., who was suspected of coordinating attacks on the pipelines. German prosecutors alleged that Serhii and a group planted explosive devices near the Danish island of Bornholm, departing from Rostock, Germany, in a sailing yacht. He faced charges of collusion to cause an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage, and destruction of critical infrastructure.

– The National Pulse

Our Take: Deep State. Invisible Enemy. Weaponized Agencies.

Pick your term.

Donald Trump has been telling you they’re the target since his initial inauguration.

Under this framing, government shutdowns aren’t Damoclesian threats to the awakened, but promises.

Three-scoop President. —

A military court in Congo on Tuesday convicted former President Joseph Kabila of treason and other charges and sentenced him to death. Kabila, who has been on trial in absentia since July and whose whereabouts are unknown, was accused of treason, involvement in an insurrection movement, conspiracy, and supporting terrorism. The prosecutor asked for the death penalty. The government said Kabilia had collaborated with Rwanda and the M23 rebel group that seized key cities in eastern Congo in January in a lightning assault and has since occupied the cities. Kabila has denied the allegations. In May, the country’s Senate voted to repeal his immunity from prosecution, a move Kabila denounced at the time as dictatorial. Kabila had lived outside of Congo in self-imposed exile but returned in April to Goma, one of the cities held by the rebel group. It is not known if he stayed there, and his current location is unknown. – Arab News

Our Take: This is bringing a saga full circle that I have been tracking since May of last year.

Joseph Kabila became president of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2001 when his father was assassinated, remaining in office until 2018. He only left office because he was effectively forced to back out of an election after it was publicly revealed – through the infamous Panama Papers leak – that Kabila had granted Israeli diamond magnate Dan Gertler a monopoly over the DRC’s rare earth minerals (estimated to be worth over $24 trillion) after Gertler paid Kabila over $280 million.

Gertler and his associates then engaged in human trafficking to staff his mines with children, until he was targeted by President Trump’s Executive Order 13818 in December 2017. You can listen to my original rant/dig on the subject from and episode of Badlands Daily in May 2024:

Kabila not only deprived his countrymen of billions of dollars of unrealized wealth, he also perpetuated a system of child slavery that dated back to the colonial days of King Leopold and the Belgium colony in the Congo. He absolutely is guilty of treason, among other things. Perhaps one day he will be extradited back to the DRC so he can face justice.

[Clip Link] –

President Donald Trump posted an expletive-laden, deepfake video with racist tropes about immigrants after talks with Democrats did not end in agreement to keep the federal government open. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries met with Trump and Republican leaders on Sept. 29, just over 24 hours ahead of the government funding deadline. Later that night, Trump posted an apparently AI-created video of Schumer speaking in a fake voice and Jeffries standing next to him with a sombrero, a mustache and mariachi music playing in the background. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it, nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of our woke, trans (expletive),” Schumer’s fake voice says. “Not even Black people wanna vote for us anymore, even Latinos hate us. So we need new votes. And if we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of (expletive).” Jeffries and Schumer responded to the video by bringing it back to the fight over government funding. “Bigotry will get you nowhere,” Jeffries posted after Trump’s video. “Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down.” – USA Today

Our Take: If mainstream Republicans are the only ones who can defeat mainstream Democrats, how come they never do?

Mainstream Republicans can’t defeat mainstream Democrats, because mainstream Republicans are Democrats. The Uniparty Right and the Uniparty Left serve the same masters and the promote the same agenda.

If everyone decided to act on this knowledge rather than pretending not to know it, if we could stop supporting the Uniparty, it would cease to exist.

We do not need the Uniparty establishment. The Uniparty establishment needs us.

If only we could stop actively supporting the enemy. —

The FBI surveilled Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) at his congressional office and private residence roughly a month before seizing his cell phone and demanding information for a sprawling probe into 2020 election interference, unclassified records reviewed by The Post show. The files — which are part of a probe known as “Arctic Frost” that targeted nearly 100 Republican-aligned entities in the wake of President Trump’s electoral loss — show that Perry was trailed by bureau agents in July and August 2022. “Goal from surveillance is to get a pattern of life, identify his vehicle, and possibly identify a location to serve him with a SW [seizure warrant],” one of the FBI’s documents stated. Agents watched for Perry and took log notes on July 25 at his home “just south of Harrisburg,” Pennsylvania and at two workplaces in Washington, DC, other documents showed, while on Aug. 4, the congressman was surveilled at a “recreation center” in the nation’s capital. The records were first obtained by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as part of his oversight of the Arctic Frost probe, referred to in the newly uncovered FBI files as a “sensitive election law investigation.”

– New York Post

Our Take: My first reaction to this was, “Of course they’re surveilling him. He’s a congressman.”

They’re surveilling any of us any time they want to — and it’s likely standard fare for those they’re (allegedly and in my opinion based on publicly available information) blackmailing. The FBI appears to operate as the muscle for the criminal cartel that runs our government.

Perry and Jordan seem surprised though. And properly outraged, right?

It’s the APL breastfeeding saga all over again. Their outrage is always most authentic when the outrage is about themselves. –

A Ukrainian-made suicide drone carrying 300 kilograms of explosives was found drifting off the Black Sea coast near Türkiye’s port city of Trabzon on Monday night, Haberturk outlet has reported. Local fishermen caught the “object believed to be of foreign origin” in their nets and hauled it to port, the Trabzon Governor’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday. Security measures were taken, and elite Turkish Underwater Defense (SAS) diving teams, along with other security services, were called in, it said. The office also warned citizens not to interact with these types of objects if they come across them. The authorities determined the weapon to be a Ukrainian Magura V5 series kamikaze naval drone, Haberturk wrote on Tuesday. – RT

Our Take: So just days after President Trump signed a historic nuclear energy deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Ukrainian (read: NATO) kamikaze sea vessel (drone) laden with explosives is found off the coast of Turkey?

I think we can all see what is happening here. The sociopaths in NATO and in Kiev are suspicious that President Trump has made friends with their enemies – including the enemies within their own obsolete military alliance.

Accelerate. Show the world who you truly are. –

In a meeting dedicated to harnessing pro-Israel media energy on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alluded to a cohort of Israel’s influencers. “We have to fight back. How do we fight back? Our influencers. I think you should also talk to them if you have a chance, to that community, they are very important.” Being paid by Israel to post on social media is also very lucrative. According to previously unreported recent documents, these influencers are likely being paid around $7,000 per post on social media such as Tik Tok and Instagram on behalf of Israel. Bridge Partners, a firm working for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sent a series of invoices for its “Influencer Campaign” to Havas Media Group Germany, an international media group working for Israel. The invoices detailed a sum of $900,000, starting in June and slated to end in November, for a cohort of 14-18 influencers to create content. The document, which was filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, notes that the funding is for both “payments for influencers and production,” but does not provide a breakdown between the two. – Responsible Statecraft

Our Take: If China or Russia were caught doing this, political talking heads would be up in arms.

If we’re fighting an infowar, then social media is one of the battlespaces.

Foreign governments giving $$$ to push a narrative on American citizens should be considered an act of war. –

BONUS ITEMS

The Trump administration is moving to halt funding for the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) beginning Wednesday, a move that will suspend the umbrella group’s oversight and training activities for 72 inspectors general across the federal government. In a letter sent Saturday to four congressional committees and obtained by The Washington Post, CIGIE said it would “cease our statutorily mandated functions and furlough 25 permanent employees” due to the funding cutoff ordered by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), led by Director Russell Vought. CIGIE has served as a “watchdog of the watchdogs,” coordinating cross-agency oversight, conducting peer reviews and training, and running oversight.gov, a platform that allows whistleblowers to report misconduct and makes inspector general findings publicly accessible. The decision follows the Trump administration’s removal of inspectors general at 19 agencies and the appointment of political allies to posts traditionally held by nonpartisan officials. It remains unclear how the administration will continue several oversight programs required by law without CIGIE’s operations. John Vecchione, an attorney with the New Civil Liberties Alliance who represented Cuffari, argued that CIGIE lacks a clear chain of command to the president and said OMB has the legal authority to halt its funding because part of its budget comes from interagency transfers overseen by OMB’s deputy director for management. – Badlands Media

Charlie Kirk’s letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been published in full, following accusations it had initially been misrepresented. The letter has been a point of contention among conservatives who have been feuding about Kirk’s views on Israel since he was shot dead while speaking in Utah on September 10. Netanyahu quoted from the letter when he spoke about Kirk in the aftermath of his assassination, but conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who was friends with Kirk, said Netanyahu “did not give the letter the proper context.” Now, the New York Post has published the full letter, prompting some commentators to say that Owens’ narrative has itself been disproved.

[Read Letter] – Newsweek

