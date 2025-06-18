The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Tuesday, June 17th ...

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin called him to wish him on his birthday and during the 50-minute phone call, they discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and Ukraine peace talks. As per a White House statement, Trump said Putin called him on Saturday to “wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well.” “We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week,” Trump said, adding that the call lasted “approximately 1 hour.” “He feels, as I do, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.” — WIO News

Our Take:

Keep in mind that, in the midst of the very serious build-up to the very real threat of the very real war that has been promised for generations, two of the men ostensibly destined to fight on opposite sides of it are having friendly birthday calls in the interim.

Plain sight. —

Fears of a wider war were growing on Tuesday after President Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” cited the possibility of killing its supreme leader and referred to Israel’s war efforts with the word “we” — all apparent suggestions that the United States could enter the conflict against Iran. As the Trump administration contemplates next steps, in Israel and Iran, the conflict continues unabated into its sixth day. Past midnight, on Wednesday, sirens sounded in areas of Israel and the Israeli military said it had detected Iranian missile launches, on two occasions in short succession. Around the same time, the Israeli military published an evacuation warning for an industrial area in Tehran, the Iranian capital, saying it would be taking action in the coming hours to attack military infrastructure there, and shortly afterward said its Air Force was conducting a series of strikes in the area of Tehran. Mr. Trump’s comments, in social media posts on Tuesday, came as Israel has been pressing the White House to intervene militarily in the conflict with Iran to put an end to that country’s nuclear program. — The New York Times

Our Take: If you want proof that what we’re currently witnessing is a psyop, remember what Trump disclosed in 2024 about Iran giving him a heads up of their “retaliation” so that they wouldn’t kill any American troops.

Video from TheStormHasArrived17

This conflict is an exposure op. —

***

Another Take:

To which fake wars is Shawn Ryan referring?

How can you tell you're in a fake war?

Can other people tell, too?

Are some people fooled?

Which ones were real when they happened?

Are they still real now?

Which ones are real now?

No one can tell. Not me. Not you.

The obvious and only intelligent thing we can do upon admitting we don't know is refuse to believe stories being told to us by wealthy, powerful people who lie constantly in order to exploit us.

If False Flag events are used to get us into war, then the war is obviously unjust. This is not even questionable. Any case made otherwise is desperate rationalization because people refuse to believe they've been wrong and have supported the atrocities we claim we oppose.

When we realize we've made huge mistakes, the best thing to do is not keep making those mistakes on the assumption that no one has ever noticed and no one will. Making the same mistakes again, now knowing what those mistakes have cost us, what it means about us, is not smart, or tough, or based, or conservative. It's only dishonest.

The people doing this are a bunch of groveling Statists vying for power who think they've been right the whole time because their powerful friends have kept supporting them. It's the same people taking the wrong side in all the Sifting ops.

Strangers on TV are not our friends no matter how much they make us like we've been right the whole time, too.

It’s time to dispel the notion that the TV would not lie to us about the most important things. Of course they lie about the important things. All the other lies exist to support the lies about the important things. Of course they lie us into wars.

And of course they’d do everything in their power to convince us their lies are true. We aren’t smart when we fall for the latest hoodwinking faster than anyone else does. That’s the opposite of what smart is.

We are granting the most evil people in the world the moral license to kill indiscriminately. We’re doing it because we’re told that someone we’re forced to believe is our best friend (but isn’t) is going to get beat up unless we go kill on their behalf. It’s madness. —

***

One More Take: Let's go Bicameral with Donald Trump's Iran Deployments, which currently have the Collective Mind spinning.

To do this, I'm simply going to take some of Trump's recent statements and run them through the most literal filter imaginable in an attempt to demonstrate that while the messaging COULD be contradictory from the perspective of those expecting the Peacemaker story arc to be accelerating in place of an apparent escalation campaign, they don't actually have to be.

To start, let's look at the statement Trump likes so much, he seems to be saying it word-for-word several times per day:

1) "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Surface = Exactly what it sounds like. Trump is trying to stop Iran from attaining nuclear weapons.

Bicameral = Exactly what it reads like. Iran CAN NOT have a nuclear weapon ... because they DO NOT and WILL NOT, either because such weapons are entirely narrative, or, perhaps more likely, because whatever deal will prevent Iran from attaining said weapons is already done.

2) "It certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that."

Surface = Trump is working on an advanced War Campaign to deal with the Iranian Regime.

Bicameral = That War Campaign is informational and psychological. What's more, the only thing BIGGER than a Cease Fire in this context would be ... a PEACE DEAL ... the very deal that's no longer on the table, because Iran already agreed to it.

3) "I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape or form."

Surface = Trump is playing hardball with the current controllers of the bad acting factions in the region.

Bicameral = In keeping with the Bicameral Reading of Statement #2, Trump doesn't need to reach out to Iran to make a deal that's already done. What we're watching is the narrative translation of a war that was fought (and won) in the shadows some time ago, now increasingly being forced into the light while all players on the game board (including Trump) save face to their respective populations.

The same template is playing out in Ukraine, and likely will play out in Taiwan.

4) "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

Surface = US MIL assets are protecting National Essential Functions by preventing the kinetic kickoff of WW3.

Bicameral = Honestly, not too far off from the Surface Reading: Having control over the skies in the region does not have to imply US MIL assets on the ground or directly involved.

Ever heard of Starlink? Weapons aren't the only thing that pass through the skies. Information does, too.

Who's controlling the information flow?

5) "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding."

Surface = Whoever IS pulling strings over there is caught dead to rights.

Bicameral = Trump is leaving SERIOUS wiggle room when it comes to WHO he is referring to, which nation he represents, and how he is being neutralized ... or exposed.

Who really controls Iran? How is Iran being freed?

Who really wants war? —

Israel’s ongoing strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities pose unacceptable threats to international security and risk plunging the world into a catastrophe, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said. Israel began bombing Iran on Friday, claiming Tehran is nearing the completion of a nuclear bomb. Iran has dismissed the accusations as groundless and retaliated to the Israeli military operation with waves of drone and missile strikes. “The ongoing intensive attacks by the Israeli side on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal from the point of view of international law, create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world towards a nuclear catastrophe,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday. The conflict’s escalation risks the further destabilization of the entire region, the ministry added, urging the Israeli leadership to “come to its senses and immediately stop raids on nuclear installations.” The harsh reaction to Israel’s attack on Iran from most of the international community illustrates that the Jewish state is only supported by countries acting as its “accomplices,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. – RT

AND

The Kremlin says Israel is uninterested in mediation efforts over its conflict with Iran, amid a “galloping escalation.” In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls on both sides to exercise “maximum restraint.” “The situation is continuing to escalate rapidly. The level of unpredictability is absolute,” he says. Peskov says that Russia’s offer to mediate between the warring sides if necessary stands, but that it sees Israel is not interested in seeking a peaceful solution yet. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: And now the hostilities between Israel and Russia begin.

Right on cue.

Netanyahu is not interested in Russian mediation, and Putin is openly calling Netanyahu a war criminal. The idea of Russian military assets on the ground in Israel to shut down this radical regime doesn't sound so crazy after all, does it?

–

Safeway workers in several Colorado cities entered the third day of labor strikes Tuesday against Safeway and Albertsons over alleged unfair labor practices, with picketing in Grand Junction prompting a temporary store closure. The store at 2901 F Rd., appeared to have roughly 30 workers participating in the strike, according to a video posted on the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7’s Facebook page. Additionally, on Monday night and Tuesday morning, Safeway and Albertsons workers in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland and Colorado Springs have all voted over 95% to authorize a strike. The next steps and when workers in those areas will walk out has yet to be announced. — Denver Post

Our Take: I went to Safeway yesterday to pick up my husband’s prescriptions (bronchitis), and there were about five workers striking. Also, the fish and meat departments had no service.

This has been simmering for a while, as preparation for the ill-fated merger made local Safeway stores take, in some cases, extreme actions to reduce overhead (people, not shrink, lol), and many store workers watched their jobs get automated away pretty quickly.

This was particularly true in the skilled jobs, like meat cutters (butchers), where our local store dramatically reduced hours and cut staffing levels for unionized workers in the meat departments. This season of Safeway impacted my family directly; but back then, the union couldn’t get their shit together as everyone had dreams of a post-merger panacea.

Then the merger fell through, and things got worse for Safeway employees as the company struggled (and still struggles) to figure out its future.

And, in every striking location, the meat cutters are representing.

It’s a bit too late to avoid the iceberg, in my opinion. Safeway — and grocery shopping generally — is transforming, like most industries during this season. You can’t stop progress, and the Big Grocery model was built for a different time.

So, what time is it now?

It could be sensors and self check outs and a lot more robots. It probably will be in many places (and definitely in Gtopia), but does it have to be for you?

Dare to dream, but what an excellent opportunity to reclaim your supply chain and find a local or otherwise America First butcher, hit the farmers market, shop small business, and reexamine your prioritization of and reliance upon convenience in your purchasing decisions.

We have a country to save.

America First. —

US President Donald Trump blasted conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson on Monday, calling him “kooky” after the journalist questioned Washington’s support for Israel following its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Israel launched attacks on Iran’s uranium enrichment and reactor sites starting last Friday, claiming it was a preemptive move to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Carlson, normally a Trump ally, condemned supporters of West Jerusalem’s military escalation and hosted guests on his program who shared similar views. ”Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’” Trump wrote on his social media platform. On Friday, Carlson denounced “those who casually encourage violence” and urged Trump not to back Israeli military action against Iran. He argued that the fundamental divide today is not between those supporting West Jerusalem and those backing its adversaries, but “between warmongers and peacemakers.” – RT

Our Take: There are plenty of things about Tucker that are concerning, to say the least – his father's involvement with the CIA, for starters.

However, with that said, I also believe in redemption, and what Tucker and Steve Bannon have done over the past 48 hours, at a very critical juncture in the story of MAGA, has all the makings of a redemption arc.

The one thing that Steve Bannon has never really done is publicly criticize Israel. That fact has always been the go-to criticism of Bannon for people who advance the narrative that Trump (and his entourage) is a Zionist puppet. Bannon could not have picked a better moment to turn heel and speak truth against Israel.

Right now, the American Public is being inundated with military grade propaganda to make us believe that supporting yet another forever war in the Middle East is a righteous and just cause. Anybody who is standing up in the face of that evil and speaking truth and reason in an attempt to move the public away from a warlike posture is doing God's work.

They spoke of the "1963 coup" and the fact that America has been living under foreign subjugation since JFK was publicly executed.

They are, of course, referring to the government of Israel, which had nothing but motive to take out Kennedy (working with other interested parties, such as the Mafia).

The Uniparty regime is absolutely trying to get us into a hot war with Iran, and the fact that Tucker is humiliating Congressional Zionists like Ted Cruz is signal that Tucker's redemption arc may be real. –

***

Another Take: Senator Ted Cruz was elected to the Senate in 2012, and he has served on the senate select committee for intelligence since 2017.

Right now, we are being sold a story that Iran is such a grave threat that we have to violate the whole “no new wars” doctrine, and send our sons to die in the wretched, damned desert — again.

Senator Cruz can’t answer basic questions about the threat he’s selling. As a member of the intelligence committee (for 8 years), I would expect him to know the basic demographic briefing of the mostest gravest threat to America, instinctively.

That means he should answer Tucker’s question as a programmed response, the product of hours pouring over and understanding the theater of war he’s contemplating sending my sons to, right?

RIGHT?

This is embarrassing for America. It’s enraging to Americans. —

A confidential human source told FBI counter-intelligence in summer 2020 that China’s communist government was shipping fake driver’s licenses to the United States to manufacture “tens of thousands of fraudulent mail-in votes” for Joe Biden, according to a raw intelligence report distributed to federal agencies that was reviewed by Just the News. The report – one of two sent Monday by FBI Director Kash Patel to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley – was sent to U.S. intelligence agencies on Aug. 24, 2020, as an uncorroborated advisory, then suddenly recalled with little explanation other than the bureau wanted to “re-interview” the source, the documents stated. The recall notice specifically asked spy agencies to erase or delete the original intelligence memo, the memos show. “This report was recalled in order to re-interview the source. Recipients should destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings,” the recall notice stated. Officials told Just the News the recall kept the FBI and other agencies from fully investigating allegations that Beijing was trying to meddle in the U.S. election to Biden’s benefit, though corroborating evidence came in from a fellow law enforcement agency. They said U.S. Customs Border and Protection had captured 19,888 of the fake driver’s licenses – mostly from Hong Kong and China in late July 2020 – on their way to battleground states in the Midwest. The subject line of the FBI intelligence bulletin succinctly stated the potential nature of the alleged plot: “Chinese Government Production and Export of Fraudulent US Driver's Licenses to Chinese Sympathizers in the United States, in Order to Create Tens of Thousands of Fraudulent Mail-in Votes for US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, in late August 2020. — Just The News

Our Take:

The response to Blackburn by MAGA should not be encouragement, it should be unbridled rage. She’s lying about not knowing and she’s lying about the solution.

Why would anyone settle for this after 5 years of lies from the GOPe?

—

***

Another Take: Last week during the Lindell trial, the concept of Mike Lindell’s “blockers” crystallized into an acceptable theory of a coordinated effort to prevent the truth about our elections from becoming known.

Sometimes that meant limited media access for newsworthy stories. Sometimes it means silencing the messenger, deplatforming and debanking. Always it meant the election security authorities (Chris Krebs and Ryan Macias, for example) and the acceptable opposition to the security authorities (J. Alex Halderman and Harri Hursti, to name a couple) agreed that, while elections have known vulnerabilities, they couldn’t be hacked or rigged or stolen or subverted. Not when there are paper ballots and risk limiting audits!

But there is another, more treasonous example of “blockers” that we were reminded of during the trial — the US intelligence community manipulating the intelligence about China because the revelations might have politically aided President Trump.

This realization is penetrating people’s gray matter now, as FBI Director Kash Patel declassified an Aug 2021 report that confirms the existence of the intelligence; but Badlanders have known about this intelligence since

wrote Devolution Part 7.

In that piece, Jon published then-ODNI Ratcliffe’s letter, alleging the IC manipulated and withheld credible intelligence about China for political ends.

Ratcliffe is now the CIA Director, and election disclosure is getting more rapid…and spicier.

This letter was referenced multiple times during Lindell’s crucible, as evidence for the basis for his beliefs about our elections, and on the day his verdict was delivered, the testimony about Chinese intelligence at trial was confirmed by the current FBI Director.

Hell of a coincidence. —

***

One More Take: This story implicates the CCP, the intel community, the Biden administration and the security threat of Tik Tok.

Fascinating… —

US President Donald Trump has said he believes that Iran was “very close” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, contrary to the assessment of his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. In late March, Gabbard said that the US intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.” When asked about the stance of his spy chief by journalists on Tuesday, Trump replied: “I do not care what she said.” “I think they [Iran] were very close to having them,” the president stressed, referring to nuclear weapons. Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman who joined the Republican Party during last year’s presidential campaign, was confirmed by the US Senate as the director of national intelligence in February, following heavy scrutiny and a heated debate. – RT

Our Take:

A lot of people are claiming that this is President Trump throwing Tulsi Gabbard under the bus. I completely disagree. This is Trump fully embracing the NeoCon Heel role that he has assumed, which I think is designed to simultaneously invigorate public interest in the story, while baiting the Uniparty into doubling-down on their position and dig their hole deeper.

The story, of course, is that Tulsi Gabbard testified to Congress back in March that there is no evidence or intelligence suggesting that Iran has restarted its nuclear weapons program since it was ended in 2003.

When you couple that with the fact that Netanyahu backed out of the Soleimani strike the day before it took place — suggesting that he didn't actually want to take out Soleimani (probably because he was working for Netanyahu, in my opinion) — you realize how much of a fraud this entire narrative has become.

–

BONUS ITEMS

Judicial Watch has announced that the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a statement of interest in support of its federal lawsuit against Oregon’s secretary of state over failures to clean up the state’s voter rolls in accordance with federal law. U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. McShane has scheduled a hearing in the case for June 18 in Eugene. Filed in October 2024, the suit argues that Oregon has violated Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) by failing to make a “reasonable effort” to remove ineligible voters from its registration rolls. Judicial Watch alleges that 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties removed few or no registrations, and that 35 counties reported registration rates over 100%. The group also claims Oregon has the nation’s highest known rate of inactive voter registrations.

— Badlands Media

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance on Tuesday to a hospital in Washington, DC, after an allergic reaction, the Department of Homeland Security said. “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” said DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. CNN observed several Secret Service agents posted at several entrances outside the emergency room at the hospital where the secretary was admitted. — CNN

President Donald Trump ordered the removal of Greenland from under the purview of U.S. European Command to U.S. Northern Command, which is tasked with defending the homeland. The announcement, which had been expected, came on Tuesday from chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, who said the change “will strengthen the Joint Force’s ability to defend the U.S. homeland, contributing to a more robust defense of the western hemisphere and deepening relationships with Arctic allies and partners.” The Trump administration has repeatedly highlighted the strategic significance of the island, one of the few countries, including the United States, with direct access to the Arctic. While attempting to strengthen U.S.-Greenlandic ties, the president has declined to rule out using military force or coercion. The threat of U.S. military force has rankled local leaders.

— Washington Examiner

