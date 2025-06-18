Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
2h

What a fun ride, thanks for today's Takes!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gerald Therrien's avatar
Gerald Therrien
2h

Re: China Plot to Aid Biden

Is the FBI implying the Beijing CPC Government? or is the FBI referring to the 200-year-old British opium-war assets in Hong Kong, including the ‘stay-behind’ units?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture