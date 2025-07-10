Badlands Media

Gary
I think Jordan Sather is right about the Epstein situation - the Trump Admin is willing to take a hit (and it's a big one) to draw the big fish out of their holes. Meanwhile, the media is chumming the water.

Jordan Sather is spot on re this fascinating Epstein files op playing out!

“Trump: “Stop talking about Epstein”

Media: “SO LETS TALK ABOUT EPSTEIN”

I think it was Clandestine who pointed out that Kash on Joe Rogan was trying to tell us that the Evidence wasn’t at the FBI and DOJ. What?

Makes perfect sense. Epstein - deeply rooted and connected to Intel agencies including foreign. Foreign threat and interference makes it a National Security Agency matter…or Dept of Defense matter. (We save Israel for last?!)

And now Trump has made a brilliant move on the chess board. The House Dems are calling for an investigation into the Epstein “coverup”.

We played our part, MAGA base. Our outrage convinced the Dems that Trump is trying to hide something and now they are desperate to find out everything about the Epstein files.

Dave on X22 gets into this angle.

