Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LTC Oakland McCulloch's avatar
LTC Oakland McCulloch
12h

That the new “American” Pope would not even speak English - his native language - during his first public appearance and speech tells us all we need to know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Captain Mike FDNY's avatar
Captain Mike FDNY
12h

At this juncture, I have to say I am so happy for Ghost and BB, for nailing everything that is happening now in the Middle East and Russia / Ukraine / China, especially with Trump's trip to SA. Trump said it on TS, intelligence is the ability to predict the future. Nice work guys!!!

PS: Thanks to you both, my friends are gonna think I'm a genius...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture