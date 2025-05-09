The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

MAY 8, 2025 – Today, our Nation proudly commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Allied Powers’ triumph over national socialism and fascism, and the end of World War II in Europe — one of the most epic victories for forces of freedom in the history of the world. On this Victory Day for World War II, we celebrate the unmatched might, strength, and power of the American Armed Forces, and we commit to protecting our sacred birthright of liberty against all threats, foreign and domestic. In the wake of the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States righteously entered the fray of what would become the apex of the eternal battle between good and evil. After nearly 4 years of the darkest and bloodiest chapters ever recorded in human history, more than 250,000 Americans lost their lives in the fight against the Nazi regime. Today and every day, we pay tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their Nation, their liberty, and the survival of Western civilization. Without the sacrifice of our American soldiers, this war would not have been won, and our world today would look drastically different. May 8, 1945 marks the Allies’ acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender — the beginning of the end of years of long, gruesome, and brutal warfare. The millions of souls senselessly lost serve as a reminder of why we must pursue peace through strength. I remain steadfastly devoted to stopping the years of endless foreign wars and preventing the further loss of lives. As I stated during my Inaugural Address, we will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars we end — and my proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker. As we commemorate Victory Day for World War II, we offer our unending thanks to every patriot from the Greatest Generation who left behind his home and family to fight for our freedom in distant lands. We honor the memories of all those who perished. Above all, we renew our commitment to keeping America and the entire world safe, secure, prosperous, and free.

– The White House

Our Take: Trump declares May 8 Victory Day over the Nazis.

Trump announces the UK (aka, the evil empire) as the first Trade Deal to be signed, sealed and delivered since Liberation Day.

Russia and China announce an end to the Nazi Hegemon in Moscow, on Russia's Victory Day.

Same. Same. —

Habemus Papam! The world’s 1.4 billion Catholics have a new leader — Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the first American-born pope. Prevost, 69, is originally from Chicago and has chosen the papal name Leo XIV. He was most recently the head of the dicastery responsible for the appointment of bishops and the archbishop emeritus of Chiclayo, Peru. “Peace be with all you,” Pope Leo XIV said from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in his first public words. He was met with joyful cheering from a crowd of around 150,000, according to Italian officials. – NBC News

Our Take: Don't let "oooh new Pope is from America! Amazing!" cloud your judgement. Scroll his Twitter timeline (@drprevost) - he seems quite woke.

For a dude from the U.S., 90% of his timeline is Spanish (from what I understand, he's only spend two out of the last 20 years in the States).

He's pushed the COVID shots, George Floyd/BLM wokeness, and recently criticized Trump and Vance over immigration policy. What can you expect from a guy from Chicago, I guess?

(Wonder what Vigano thinks about him.) —

FBI Director Kash Patel appears to be backtracking on comments he made earlier this week that the Trump administration’s 2026 budget request was insufficient for the agency, telling senators Thursday that the FBI would “make the mission work on whatever budget we’re given.” “My view is that we will make and agree with this budget as it stands and make it work for the operational necessity of the FBI,” Patel told members of a Senate Appropriations subcommittee Thursday. “As the head of the FBI, I was simply asking for more funds because I can do more with more money,” he added, referring to comments he made at a House hearing just one day before, during which he told members that he wanted more for the agency than what the Trump administration asked for in the president’s fiscal 2026 budget request. In the presidential budget request released last Friday, the administration notes a proposed cut of $545 million as part of an effort to “reform and streamline the FBI.” Trump administration officials say the request was aimed at “cutting FBI D.C. overhead and preserving existing law enforcement officers,” as well as tackling what it described as “weaponization” within the agency. – The Hill

Our Take: You have to give it to the spin doctors – there is always some angle they can find to distract from the main story.

The main story of these FBI budget hearings is that Kash Patel wiped the floor with democrats over the past two days, taking zero flack and fighting back in ways we don’t often see.

It was awesome.

On Wednesday, Kash went scorched earth in the House:

That was so good we watched it twice on air. Yesterday, he took the live show to the Senate:

You can understand why democrats want to distract from the main story.

They’re likely still sore. –

The European Union (EU) has declared its intention to contest the United States’ reciprocal tariff policy at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This announcement was made during a press conference held by EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic at the EU Council building on May 7, 2025. The European Commission has initiated a public consultation on possible countermeasures targeting U.S. imports valued at $107.4 billion, should negotiations with Washington falter. The proposed list includes a wide array of agricultural and industrial goods, notably bourbon and tequila, which have been contentious points between the transatlantic partners. President Donald J. Trump had previously threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on EU alcohol imports, escalating tensions. The EU’s dispute will formally begin with a consultation request, as the Commission asserts that the U.S. tariffs contravene fundamental WTO rules. “The EU’s objective is thus to reaffirm that internationally agreed rules matter and these cannot be unilaterally disregarded by any WTO member, including the US,” the Commission emphasized in its statement. – The National Pulse

Our Take: Will this be what triggers an American exit from the WTO?

—

A sweeping pro-Israel bill backed by Republican leadership and AIPAC collapsed this week after a rare revolt by right-wing lawmakers who argued it posed a direct threat to Americans’ First Amendment rights. The bill, H.R. 867 — known as the IGO Anti-Boycott Act — would have imposed up to $1 million in fines and prison terms of up to 20 years on Americans who support international boycotts of Israel, even those led by the United Nations. The bill had been scheduled for a vote Monday but was abruptly pulled from the House calendar following backlash from a broad coalition of critics, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and conservative firebrands like Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Rep. Matt Gaetz. [...] Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated, “I will be voting NO. It is my job to defend Americans’ rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them.” – Scheerpost

Our Take: Why haven't we banned dual citizenship for elected officials?

AIPAC shouldn't be allowed to lobby American politicians. –

When President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping taxes on imports from around the world last month, he said the measures aimed to right America's trade relationships. In his new pact with the UK, we got a glimpse of the kind of agreements he might seek to negotiate across the globe. Both the US and UK have so far offered limited details about the new trade deal, which both say is still being worked out in the weeks ahead. But anyone hoping the White House will either significantly roll back its tariffs - or win major concessions abroad - seem bound for disappointment. Under the outline presented on Thursday, the 10% import tax that Trump announced last month on most UK goods will remain intact. Otherwise, the plans mostly amounted to the White House agreeing to walk back some of the import taxes it has unveiled on strategic sectors, such as cars and steel. In exchange, the White House said it had won changes - which were unspecified - that would expand opportunities for sales of American beef, ethanol and other agricultural products in the UK. – BBC

Our Take: I genuinely thought the first "major deal" announced was going to be India, to put pressure on China.

That said, the UK is pretty funny.

How are the EU and the EU's twin bitches (Canada and Australia) meant to play hardball when the former Empire is the first to capitulate? —

US President Donald Trump has lost patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will not wait any longer for Israel before advancing initiatives in West Asia, Israel Hayom reported on 8 May. According to two senior sources in the US President's entourage, Trump is interested in making decisions that he believes will advance US interests, particularly regarding Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states, without waiting for approval from Netanyahu. Regarding a potential US–Israeli agreement with Saudi Arabia, Trump believes Netanyahu is delaying making the necessary decisions. The president is not willing to wait until Israel does what is expected of it and will move forward without it. During the presidency of Joe Biden, the US and Israel were involved in talks with Saudi Arabia that would see Washington enter a defense pact with the kingdom, provide it with civilian nuclear technology, and sell it advanced weapons – all in exchange for normalization with Israel. As part of any agreement to normalize relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia expects an end to the war in Gaza and an Israeli declaration of a “horizon for a Palestinian state.” – The Cradle

Our Take: And just like that, the world suddenly sees what I have been seeing for years.

Not only is President Trump not Netanyahu’s puppet, POTUS has played Bibi for a fool, leading the Zionists headfirst into a downward spiral of self-destruction.

From what I can discern, it all began in 2017, when Naftali Bennet and Yair Lapid (Netanyahu’s political rivals on both the right and left, respectively) set out to create their own political parties, which siphoned off members from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, eroding Bibi’s support. (Other figures, such as retired IDF general Benny Gantz, also formed political parties that targeted Netanyahu’s support base for recruitment.)

This phenomenon created real political strife for Netanyahu, and those problems were compounded in 2019 when Bibi was charged with three felonies related to defrauding the public and engaging in organized corruption. (His wife was also charged and found guilty. Bibi has yet to go to court for his charges.)

After years of holding nonstop elections with no coalition forming in support of a Prime Minister, only the arrival of COVID in early 2020 gave Netanyahu the bargaining chip he needed to convince political rival Benny Gantz to form an emergency coalition with Netanyahu as PM.

In the summer of 2021, Netanyahu was dethroned through the combined effort of Lapid and Bennet who, despite their differences, forged a political alliance of convenience in order to oust Bibi; and for 18 months they shared the office of PM, with Bennet serving the first 12 months and Lapid serving six.

This all changed in December 2022, when Bibi did the unthinkable and sought support from fringe political groups who were considered too radical to serve in the Knesset based on 1994 laws that prohibited Jewish supremacists from holding office. (Netanyahu amended the law to allow for exceptions when the supremacist views are grounded in religion.)

Now Netanyahu is stuck with these radical zealots holding the most powerful positions in the Israeli government, and they are demanding the psychology of total warfare against all of their Arab neighbors.

In his desperation to avoid his own prosecution, Bibi has turned to men that do not share his appreciation for political calculation and tact. They desire conquest through war, and are not afraid to call for it across all platforms. These men have demonstrated to the world that there is an undeniable sickness in the culture of Israel, and that sickness desires fire and blood and war.

To what extent this sickness exists in Israel, and Jewish culture at large, remains to be seen. But it is clear that this culture has penetrated the most powerful socio-political circles in Israel, and is now calling for expanded wars while demanding complete capitulation from the American Public.

–

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday defended Casey Means' nomination for surgeon general on social media, after the nomination faced serious backlash. President Donald Trump nominated Means for the post after withdrawing Janette Nesheiwat's nomination over allegations she inflated her credentials by claiming she had a degree from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, when she actually graduated from a medical school in the Caribbean instead and did her residency in Arkansas. Means has largely been criticized over her reputation as a "wellness influencer" and her lack of experience in public health administration. Means graduated from Stanford medical school, but dropped out of her surgical residency as a head and neck surgeon in her fifth year to practice functional medicine instead. Kennedy claimed that the backlash over Means' nomination "reveal[s] just how far off course our healthcare conversations have veered," and that she was the perfect replacement because she left the traditional medical system, not in spite of it. – Just the News

Our Take: This has been wild to watch. The MAHA group is freaking out over Casey Means being surgeon general, and one of their biggest gripes is that she didn’t finish her residency and isn’t a clinical physician.

In other words, people that based their entire political worldview bucking the established system are appealing to the credentialling of the established system. That’s hilarious.

RFK’s former running mate, Nichole Shanahan went so far as to imply that Kennedy was a liar and/or being handled. The Health Secretary was asked about this in an interview on Thursday, and people would be wise to remember the problem statement of MAHA:

A “bundle of perverse incentives” is not a medical problem to solve. It’s a business transformation project. It requires bringing the weight of the federal government to force change across multiple industry verticals – in opposition to their profit motivations – in the pursuit of health solutions that treat the whole human.

Kennedy gets that:

We went through similar reaction cycles when the cabinet was appointed, and my response is the same. We are in the midst of a whole-of-institution transformation across all industry vertices. The traditions, credentials, and decision matrices of the past are unlikely to deliver the golden age.

Making America healthy again doesn’t need the right doctor in a bureaucratic seat. It needs the right leader with a stomach for change. –

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin put on a big show Thursday as the Chinese president was welcomed in Moscow, where he's attending Russia's 80th anniversary Victory Day parade and events in Red Square. The two signed a show of solidarity statement "further deepening" their partnership following talks which lasted about four hours. Chinese state media called it a "joint statement on further deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era." They are beefing up the already 'no limits' friendship and strategic partnership. The two leaders once again hailed the powerful cooperation as underpinning a multipolar world order in the face of Western hegemony. "In today’s challenging geopolitical situation and global uncertainty, the Russia-China foreign policy partnership is a key stabilizing factor on the international stage," Putin said, per the Kremlin readout. "Together, we defend the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order."

– ZeroHedge

Our Take: It looks like the kid gloves are coming off.

China is now joining Russia on the world stage, proclaiming the emergence of the Sovereign Alliance (which they call the 'Multipolar World Order,') and calling out the Nazis.

A day after Trump does the same.

Victory Day, indeed. —

Former heads of major Jewish advocacy groups are among dozens of American Jewish leaders who signed a letter sharply criticizing U.S. Jewish organizations for failing to condemn the Trump administration's attack on democratic norms. In the letter, published as a full-page ad in the New York Times, the leaders warn that "democracy in our country is being assaulted as never before. It's time for Jewish leadership to act." While liberal Jewish organizations have condemned specific elements of U.S. President Donald Trump's rapid makeover of the government, the signees' background gives it particular heft. The signees include the longtime leader of AIPAC, the past national chair of the Anti-Defamation League, two past presidents of the American Jewish Committee, a past CEO and past chair of Hillel International, and past chairs of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. They call on the groups that they once led for many years to "forcefully and publicly reaffirm the historic and continuing commitment of the American Jewish community to academic freedom, to the rule of law, to ensure due process to anyone accused of breaking the law, to freedom of speech and the press." – Haaretz

Our Take: And this is where we can start to really see the genius of President Trump, as a game theory master and Art of War guru.

Former leaders of AIPAC and the ADL, among other prominent Jewish advocacy organizations, are now attacking President Trump because they probably see the writing on the wall.

Donald Trump played them.

He gave them – the Zionists – every position of power in the government. He granted every wish they expressed during his first term, and fulfilled old promises from previous presidents that were never kept – such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Nobody can say that President Trump doesn’t care about Israel – in fact, mocking Trump for being an Israeli puppet has become a common pastime on X.

For years, the Zionists have operated in the shadows, using the worldwide kinon and sayanim networks from Massad to maintain a political edge over all other countries, most importantly the United States.

Now all of the sudden, the Zionists are overtly plugged into the top positions in Trump’s government, and are ostensibly tied to whatever scandals Netanyahu unwittingly creates in his desperate fight against prosecution. (Bibi must remain in office to delay proceedings, and can only remain in office with the support of the zealots – which is conditioned on whether he is waging war against Arabs.)

While Netanyahu commits overt war crimes in efforts to provoke conflict with Hamas and others, he is also unwittingly cultivating anti-Israel attitudes across the political spectrum. These attitudes are metastasizing on social media, and are congregating around high-profile personalities championing similar views, most notably Kanye West.

The rhetoric has provoked a strong response from the Zionists that have been appointed to Trump’s cabinet, whenever they encounter antisemitism manifesting online or on college campuses. It is possible, if not likely, that they are being pressured to take aggressive action to address the growing resentment felt toward the actions of the government of Israel. Perhaps they were asked to make an example out of the offenders. Or perhaps they are acting on their own volition, and are merely being favorable toward an entity they have already professed to love.

Whatever the truth may be, the fact that they are ardent Zionists invites speculation that something inappropriate is occurring, which is why Trump is reportedly fed up with Netanyahu – because the optics are bad.

But Trump created the opportunity for these bad optics by appointing the Zionists in the first place, and that is exactly why I think he did it. He wanted these optics, because he knew that regardless of who was appointed to the figurehead position, these commitments were likely going to happen. Might as well appoint certain people and really make it so obvious that it’s goofy.

It appears some of these former heads of NGOs are pretty discerning, as they realize that the Zionists have stepped into a trap, and the optics of what they are doing won’t age well. But it’s too late.

They chose the Chaos Candidate. –

President Donald Trump has fired the first woman congressional librarian, Dr. Carla Hayden, after nearly a decade in the position, the Associated Press (AP) reports—and she was also the first Black person to hold the Senate-confirmed post. Newsweek reached out to the Library of Congress via email Thursday night for comment. Why It Matters: Since his January inauguration, Trump has enacted sweeping change with executive orders, implementing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and ridding the federal government of employees and programs he deems pose a threat to his agenda. In resistance to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the Trump administration has targeted programs and notably deleted thousands of pages on government websites highlighting the service of women, LGBTQ+ people and those of color. – Newsweek

The Bank of Canada warned Thursday that recent market volatility as a result of United States tariffs could lead a sharp repricing in assets, and in extreme circumstances, result in “market dysfunction.” “Now, the Canadian economy and financial system face a new threat,” said Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, during prepared remarks in Ottawa. “Tariffs and uncertainty have sharply reduced prospects for global economic growth. And financial markets have been rocked by chaotic policy announcements and reversals.” The central bank highlighted key risks to the Canada’s financial system on Thursday in its Financial Stability Report (FSR). U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies roiled global markets last month and tariffs remain a source of uncertainty for the Canadian economy.

– Financial Post

Google’s stock took a hit Wednesday after an Apple executive testified in court that the iPhone maker is considering adding artificial intelligence (AI) search engines to its web browser as search traffic reportedly declines. The search giant saw its share price tumble 9 percent when Eddy Cue, Apple senior vice president of services, took the stand. Its stock recovered slightly Thursday, rising nearly 2 percent. Cue told the court Wednesday that search traffic on its browser Safari fell for the first time last month due to AI, Bloomberg reported. He also said Apple will likely add AI search engines, such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Perplexity, to the browser. “We will add them to the list — they probably won’t be the default,” he said, according to Bloomberg. – The Hill

