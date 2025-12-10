The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, December 9th …

The House of Representatives has stripped the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act from the NDAA, delaying what advocates called the most significant federal housing reform in a decade The ROAD to Housing Act — formally known as the Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream (ROAD) to Housing Act of 2025 — did not survive a final negotiation in the House of Representatives on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and has been removed. The version of the NDAA passed by the House (HR 3838) excludes the ROAD amendment — meaning the comprehensive housing bill was stripped out. The bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act was introduced by Sen. Tim Scott in the Senate as S. 2651, passed out of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs unanimously on July 29, 2025.

Our Take: It appears The ROAD act has been removed from the House version of the bill. We’ll see what they end up actually voting on. I’ll continue piecing my way through this 3,088 page monstrosity as I can. –

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Justice Department may publicly release investigative materials from the sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell, following the department’s November request to unseal grand jury transcripts, exhibits, and related records from the Maxwell and Epstein cases. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer’s order follows passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month, which requires the Justice Department to publish Epstein-related records in a searchable format by December 19th. Engelmayer becomes the second judge to authorize disclosure of previously sealed Epstein records. A Florida judge last week approved the release of transcripts from an abandoned federal grand jury investigation into Epstein from the 2000s. A separate request tied to Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case remains pending. – Badlands Media

Our Take: If the Epstein Op was both real AND what many Truthers – myself included – were led to believe it was, then Trump has nothing to fear, and the establishment should be careful what it wishes for.

If the Epstein Op was false – at least, the story of said Op as we profess to know it based on the vagaries of the Q Drops, Trump’s own asides over the years and a decade of open-source digs on that and adjacent matters along the Darkest Pathways of the Info War – then Trump has nothing to fear, and the machine will have lost even more of its power to whip the hivemind – both Normie and Anon – into an emotional froth at the drop of a colored hat … or a scandal. […]

And hey, even IF the Epstein Narrative has been greatly exaggerated, as Trump seems to want everyone to believe in the current chapter of the War of Stories, the result will be the same – the Establishment going all-in on yet another toothless gotcha while leaving the Collective Mind that much more suspicious of, well, everyone in a position of power, both in terms of what they say in the light, and more importantly, what they do in the shadows.

And Trump is holding the bicameral door wide open, smiling as they rush through it. [Read More] –

Is this finally the end of the road for Zelensky? President Trump has really ramped up the pressure, in a fresh Politico interview signaling that the Ukrainian leader must begin to accept reality and make compromises, starting with holding elections. According to a fresh audio statement being circulated, Zelensky has newly responded by stating “I am ready for elections. I will be in Ukraine tomorrow and expect proposals from our partners and lawmakers on legal changes to allow elections during martial law,” according to a translation. “Since this issue is being raised by the U.S. president and our European partners, I’ll be brief: I am ready. I ask the U.S., together with Europe, to ensure security for the vote. If that is done, Ukraine can hold elections within 60 days.” Has Trump finally put some real pressure on him? It seems so. Given Zelensky had put the brakes on the US-proposed pace plan by definitively rejecting the territorial concessions aspects to the document, the US president’s assessment to Politico was blunt and highly critical, going so far as to basically call Ukraine not a democracy. “They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump said. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.” – ZeroHedge

Our Take: Pull all funding. Cease all support. No more intelligence briefings. No more targeting data.

Let the EU and Ukraine bury themselves.

Walk away.

The deliberate subversion by EU leadership meeting with Zelensky, whispering sweet nothings into his ear while Trump’s team was negotiating with both Zelensky and Putin, crossed line.

The EU should now find out about “regional areas of responsibility. –

A group of soldiers in the West African nation of Benin have announced their seizure of power via the national television channel SRTB. Other sources, however, have reported that an attack on the president’s official residence was unsuccessful. The troops also used the TV network to declare the suspension of state institutions and the Constitution of Benin, closing air, land and maritime borders. They appointed Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri chairman of the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR), “effective today.” The channel’s signal was subsequently cut. Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari told Reuters that “a small group” of soldiers had mounted an attempted coup, but forces loyal to President Patrice Talon are working to restore order. He affirmed, “There is an attempt, but the situation is under control... A large part of the army is still loyalist, and we are taking over the situation.” – RT

AND

Nigerian airstrikes played a decisive role in crushing an attempted coup in neighboring Benin after mutinous soldiers tried to seize power and capture President Patrice Talon, according to a government statement. A group of soldiers briefly seized state television early Sunday, announcing Talon’s ousting and the suspension of the constitution, citing an alleged deterioration in security in northern Benin. According to a report published after a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government said the mutineers first targeted top military officials, including the president’s military chief of staff, General Bertin Bada, whose wife was killed when they stormed his home. The soldiers also abducted General Abou Issa, the chief of staff of the army, and Colonel Faizou Gomina, who were not released until Monday morning, the authorities reported. “Nigeria came to our assistance by carrying out airstrikes later in the day, which immobilized some of the armored vehicles used by the mutineers,” the Benin government stated. The authorities said the mutineers clashed with the Republican Guard around 5am local time as they attempted to storm Talon’s residence, resulting in casualties on “both sides” before loyal troops forced them to retreat. No death toll was provided. – RT

Our Take: This is a very interesting situation, as the country of Benin is located between Burkina Faso — which has become the leader of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) — and Nigeria, which is the seat of power of ECOWAS, the UN-created regional governing authority from which the AES countries have defected as they seek their sovereignty.

This is an escalation of the conflict between France/EU/UN and the AES/Russia.

Allegations are swirling now that the coup in Benin was being backed by the AES, as Burkinabe President Captain Ibrahim Traore has previously accused the small country of recently establishing French military bases on its border — claims to which Benin President Talon has publicly denied over the past several years.

Here is a video of Captain Traore making those claims, with an AI transcript that I procured from Grok provided below.

We also have a video of Kema Seba, a French-born Beninese politician who has been serving as an advisor to Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of the military junta in Niger — one of the three countries that make up the AES. This past January, Seba announced his intention to run for president of Benin next year.

In his video, Seba claims that not only have Nigerian and French Special Forces been deployed to Benin to thwart the coup, but Rwandan troops, as well. If this proves to be ture, this would track with everything we have come to understand about Rwanda and its role in the current conflict in Africa.

I have taken a screenshot of the video, which is in French, and provided a transcript from Grok of the early portion (with timestamps), where you can see that Seba does mention the Rwandan troops.

This is an evolving situation that we will continue to track.

[Clip Link] –

Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) introduced legislation Tuesday to prevent President Trump or any sitting or living former president from being featured on U.S. currency, a bill that would thwart the U.S. Treasury’s plan to issue a commemorative $1 coin with Trump’s image on it. The bill, titled the Change Corruption Act, is cosponsored by Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden (Ore.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and states: “No United States currency may feature the likeness of a living or sitting President.” The bill’s authors note the historical precedent of the United States not featuring a living or sitting president on a circulating coin. The U.S. Mint may announce a decision as soon as this week on issuing a Trump coin to coincide with the nation’s 250th birthday. “President Trump’s self-celebrating maneuvers are authoritarian actions worthy of dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, not the United States of America,” Merkely said in a statement. “We must reject his efforts to dismantle our ‘We, The People’ republic and replace it with a strongman state by demanding strong accountability to prevent further abuse of taxpayer dollars,” he said. A draft rendering of the Trump coin circulated by the Treasury Department depicts Trump’s profile superimposed over the motto: “Liberty.” – The Hill

Our Take: Legislators ruin everything. Trump coins would be awesome. Incidentally, I have an Trump coin ounce of silver, and it’s worth more than all my other pieces of silver.

Give the people what they want!

Imagine their legislative hails Mary when we put his face on Mount Rushmore.

Accelerate. –

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has placed its defenses on maximum alert after Burkina Faso’s military government grounded a Nigerian Air Force plane for allegedly violating the country’s airspace. The move comes a day after the Nigerian Army carried out operations to help foil a coup in neighboring Benin. The authorities said on Monday that the C-130 aircraft, carrying 11 military personnel, was forced to land “following an in-flight emergency situation” in Bobo-Dioulasso, located in southwestern Burkina Faso, roughly 910km (565 miles) from Cotonou, Benin’s economic capital. “An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorization for the overflight of Burkinabe territory by this military aircraft,” according to an official statement. The AES has condemned the “unfriendly act” by Nigeria as a “disregard of international law” and a violation of the sovereignty of its member states. The group said it has taken measures to guarantee the security of its airspace, including placing its air defense systems on maximum alert and “authorized to neutralize any aircraft that violates the confederal airspace.” – RT

Our Take: So it would appear that a C-130 Hercules carrying 11 military personnel flying out of Nigeria with no flight plan to enter Burkina Faso did indeed enter Burkinabe airspace, and was therefore forced to land and all of its inhabitants detained.

ECOWAS and the Nigerian government are claiming that the plane was bound for Portugal, and the circumstances that led it to Burkinabe airspace were not intentional.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) does not seem so ready to accept this explanation. Here is a screen shot of a video press statement made by the AES. (I took the screen shot of the video, which is in French, and provide a post of the translation below.)

Ibrahima Maiga— a close ally of Burkinabe President Captain Ibrahim Traore— asks reasonable questions about the plane’s flight path and the reason that it illegally entered Burkinabe airspace. He also asserts that the plane turned off its transponder.

Maiga follows up by reminding the public that any potential dispute between the AES and Nigeria is between the leaders of the respective nations, and not the people.

This story seems to be directly connected to the coup in Benin, which pits ECOWAS and the UN/EU (primarily France) against the AES and its African allies. –

A public feud between Tim Pool and Candace Owens escalated after Pool accused Owens of benefiting from Charlie Kirk’s murder. Candace Owens has escalated her feud with podcast host Tim Pool, unleashing a blistering response to his recent on-air rant. In her latest comments, she accused Pool of lacking “intellect,” acting out of “weakness,” and being “less than a man.” Responding to Pool’s rant, Owens argued his behavior had nothing to do with toughness. “First and foremost, what you’re seeing right there is not a display of testosterone,” she said. “Men that speak to women like this are not tough guys… What you’re seeing is actually a display of estrogen. He’s not a man, he’s not tough. And he would never dare speak to a man like that.” She accused Pool of attacking her without justification: “You are a coward. You are less than a man. You’re like a person who is having financial issues and decides to go out and put on a hundred cans of poker… and when he loses, comes back home and beats his wife and kids. That’s how you’re acting right now.” Owens said Pool should “get [his] affairs in order” and stop blaming her, adding that she has not focused her content on him: “You have been explicitly attacking me.” – Hindustan Times

Our Take:

It’s extra funny that these videos are delivered by a guy named “Callin’ Rug.”

[Clip Link] –

The Supreme Court on Tuesday examined the legality of federal caps on coordinated political spending by parties, a case that could further alter campaign finance restrictions. The dispute, NRSC v. FEC, challenges limits imposed by the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, which regulates financing for federal campaigns. For the current election cycle, coordinated spending limits range from $61,800 to $123,000 for House races and up to $3.7 million for Senate races. The plaintiffs, including Vice President J.D. Vance, former Congressman Steve Chabot (R-OH), the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), argue that these limits violate the First Amendment. A federal appeals court previously upheld the caps, relying on a 2001 Supreme Court ruling. During oral arguments, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh seemed inclined to strike down the limits. Kavanaugh expressed concerns about the weakening of political parties compared to outside groups like super PACs, stating, “The parties have been weakened overall, and this case… starts to restore the strength of parties.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned lawyers sparingly, while Justice Neil Gorsuch remained silent. Liberal justices, including Sonia Sotomayor, warned that removing the caps could lead to corruption. Sotomayor criticized the court’s past rulings on campaign finance, saying, “Every time we interfere with the congressional design, we make matters worse.” – The National Pulse

Our Take: This case could blow a hole in longstanding limits on how much national political parties can spend in coordination with their candidates. Those caps — set under the Federal Election Campaign Act — range from tens of thousands of dollars for House races to a few million for Senate contests.

The challengers, including Vice President J.D. Vance, argue that the limits violate the First Amendment and artificially weaken political parties while super PACs roam free. A lower court upheld the restrictions, but several conservative justices — Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh — signaled they may be ready to scrap them. Kavanaugh openly worried that campaign rules have neutered political parties, while Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Barrett kept their comments minimal. Justice Gorsuch stayed silent.

The liberal justices, led by Sonia Sotomayor, warned that lifting the caps would unleash corruption — like, look around, gatito. She made the point that every time the Court tinkers with campaign finance, it makes the system worse. That’s a weird take for Sonia, because what she describes is a feature of government, and her answer to every human issue is damn near always more government.

The left wing of the Court essentially argued that Congress’ campaign-finance machine must be preserved at all costs. That’s enough of a reason to end it — but, while this potential decision allegedly balances the power of parties with PACs, it doubles down on the big money is politics — to the benefit of parties and PACs.

Likely by design. It’s always by design. –

Multiple NATO-Israel arms contracts have been suspended over a massive bribery scandal in the heart of the US-led military bloc’s buying section that has already triggered multiple arrests across Europe, several investigative media outlets have reported. The scandal has exposed a shadowy network of private operators exploiting a revolving-door system that allows former NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) staff to become consultants in the defense industry, where they flourish in “the new geopolitical situation” as a result of “the explosion in European defense budgets,” according to La Lettre. The NSPA has been forced to suspend multiple contracts with Israel’s largest weapons producer, Elbit Systems, over mounting evidence that the Israeli company used a former NSPA staff member to bribe ex-colleagues to secure deals for the company. A 60-year-old Italian national, Eliau Eluasvili, has been on the run since late September, when a Belgian court issued an international arrest warrant for him. The decision was made over the summer in response to a multi-nation investigation into brivery allegations, with new details revealed on Monday by La Lettre, Le Soir, Knack, and Follow the Money. – RT

Our Take: So now the web of Ukrainian corruption has expanded to include Israel.

This development tracks with what we know about the relationship between the IDF and the Azov Battalion, with the former providing the latter with Israeli-made Tabor rifles. Not to mention the fact that several high-profile militia leaders in Ukraine (not just the Azov Battalion) are former IDF officers.

Two weeks ago, Colonel Macgregor stated in multiple interviews that there are plans to evacuate Ukrainian officials to Israel, and due to their Jewish heritage, they will be granted citizenship and protected from war-crime prosecution by the Israeli government, which rarely ever extradites its citizens for any reason.

Remember that senior Israeli cyber-security official who was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted pedophilia? The one who was allowed to leave the country and return to Israel on the promise that he would return for his arraignment? He still hasn’t returned.

In addition to guided mortars, communications equipment and microchips, among other things, Elbit Systems is most known for their aerial drones and other unmanned autonomous vehicles— which have become notoriously used by the Ukrainian military, including in an attempted assassination attempt against Vladimir Putin.

If these Ukrainian officials do flee to Israel, that will bring Netanyahu into direct confrontation with Putin, who will surely demand that these war criminals face justice. [Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

Democrat Eileen Higgins has flipped the Miami mayor’s office, defeating Republican Emilio Gonzalez and marking the latest sign of the party’s momentum heading into next year’s midterms, according to Decision Desk HQ. Higgins is the first Democrat to become mayor of Miami since 1997. She bested Gonzalez, a former Miami city manager who served on President Trump’s Homeland Security Department transition team, to succeed incumbent Mayor Francis Suarez (R). The race is technically nonpartisan. The win is the latest boost for Democrats, who are coming out of better-than-expected elections in November and a strong showing in this month’s special House election in Tennessee. The party hopes that an energized base and a focus on issues like affordability will help them flip the House and possibly even the Senate in next year’s midterms. – The Hill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ridiculed President Donald Trump being given the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw, by showing off his own spoof accolade. The Democrat posted a Photoshopped picture on X, in which he is handed the first-ever “Kohl’s Peace Prize” by Fifa President Gianni Infantino. The fake ceremony, shared on the Governor Newsom Press Office account over the weekend , takes place in front of one of the company’s many department stores. “Thank you!!” the governor wrote as he reposted the shot to his personal account. – The Independent

