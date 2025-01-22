The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, January 21st …

President Donald Trump announced a joint venture Tuesday with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The project, dubbed Stargate, was unveiled at the White House by Trump, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The executives committed to invest an initial $100 billion and up to $500 billion over the next four years in the project, which will be set up as a separate company. “What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country,” Trump said of AI, noting that China is a major competitor in the nascent industry. Stargate’s first joint venture will be to construct data centers in Texas — an effort that is already underway, Ellison said in the Roosevelt Room. – CNBC

Our Take: The investment is a good thing.

Still, Larry Ellison talked about using AI to diagnose cancer and create a customizable “vaccine” or treatment within 48 hours.

Wild. Customizable and immediate cancer “vaccines” powered by AI. What a time to be alive. I’m sure such rapid, targeted biological capabilities will only be used for super benevolent reasons. Probably.

Also — totally unrelated — Oracle is prominent US defense and intelligence contractor.

It’s not like there are defense applications for rapid, targeted biological capabilities. That’s the stuff of conspiracy theories.

Regardless, it’s a poor branding choice to call this new thing they’re doing a “vaccine,” — read the room — but cancer disclosure appears to be imminent. We’re nearly there anyway.

It’s way past time to tell the people the truth about cancer. But we also may have passed the point of keeping tech oligarchs in check. –

Many of the promises President Donald Trump vowed to deliver upon were fulfilled on his first day in office, enthralling Republicans who celebrated the presidential actions. “Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” Trump said in October of Day One. Trump vowed to launch the largest deportation in United States history, secure the border, end birthright citizenship, pardon January 6 defendants, unleash American energy, terminate federal DEI programs, and begin to drain the “deep state.” […] On Monday afternoon Trump began signing executive orders, rescinding 78 of former President Joe Biden’s executive actions with the stroke of a pen, and taking action on many other issues. – Breitbart

Our Take: Humans innately seek to order reality in accordance with logical frameworks, which is why the Hegelian Dialectic is so effective against us.

This is being reversed on the Deep State.

By showing the world what's possible, the American Golden Age kicks off mass systemic whiplash. –

“YOU’RE FIRED!” President Trump started purging more than 1,000 appointees from former President Joe Biden’s administration overnight – starting with celebrity chef Jose Andres and embattled retired Gen. Mark Milley. The new commander-in-chief fired off an “official notice of dismissal” to four Biden appointees in a midnight social media post, bluntly warning that his team is hunting down even more people to ax. “Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon,” he said. – New York Post

Our Take: In yesterday’s Brief, during my Putin take, I threw the Trump Sword Dance video in as a “PS” mostly because of how happy Melania seemed in the clip, but also because it was genuinely my favorite moment of the entire day.

To preserve the sanctity of that joyous moment, I kept the autismo in its cage, but now the significance of the Trump Sword Dance cannot be ignored.

I will remind everyone that the last time President Trump performed a Sword Dance in public, a purge against a corrupt oligarchy — in Saudi Arabia — subsequently occurred.

Do we believe in coincidences?

Before you answer that, take a look at Melania’s dress, and compare it to the thawb (traditional robes) being worn by the Saudi royals performing the Ardah (sword dance) alongside President Trump in 2017.

The Saudi Purge lasted over 2 years, and saw thousands prosecuted for betraying the Kingdom by engaging in malicious corruption.

–

The White House Spanish-language website has disappeared, leaving behind an unsettling farewell for its users: a prominent "Go Home" button. The move struck a deeply personal nerve with immigrant communities and sparked a social media firestorm with debates about the Trump administration's approach to immigration. TikTok creator @thespacemechanic brought widespread attention to the button in a viral video captioned, "The White House Spanish website didn't just disappear—it left a giant 'Go Home' sign on the door." – Latin Times

AND

Our Take: "In joining the Union, the States agreed to surrender much of their sovereignty and join the Union in exchange for the Federal Government’s promise in Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, to ‘protect each of [the States] against Invasion.’ I have determined that the current state of the southern border reveals that the Federal Government has failed in fulfilling this obligation to the States and hereby declare that an invasion is ongoing at the southern border, which requires the Federal Government to take measures to fulfill its obligation to the States."

There are a great many interesting features of Trump's Day One EOs, memoranda, etc. ... but none more interesting than this, IMO. –

The legal backlash to United States President Donald Trump’s second term has begun, with rights groups and state governments firing an early salvo against the Republican’s day-one decision to overhaul birthright citizenship. Late on Monday, organisations including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Legal Defense Fund filed a lawsuit calling Trump’s actions unconstitutional, in a case that is likely to test the limits of his executive power. [...] Beyond the birthright citizenship lawsuit, Trump has also faced challenges to other executive orders he signed on his first day in office. He is expected to face a flurry of legal actions in the coming weeks. Late Monday, for instance, the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) launched a legal challenge to Trump’s order making it easier to fire career employees in the federal government, the Bloomberg news agency reported… That would be in violation of civil service law, the NTEU said. – Al Jazeera

Our Take: The initial reporting on the birthright citizenship EO was “17 states” across most outlets. It’s up to 22 states now, and the conflict is sure to be a long and drawn out.

Of course, I’m more interested in the lawsuits against DOGE and Trump’s ability to fire federal workers. The language reinforces my ongoing assertions about the next 18 months being a transformational change program.

The DOGE executive order reads as though they’re setting up a “business transformation enabled by technology.” The US Digital Services (USDS) was established by Obama to streamline government technology programs after the “Obamacare Website” disaster. Trump’s executive order renames the USDS and establishes a temporary program office that reports to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

“There shall be a [United States DOGE Services] USDS Administrator established in the Executive Office of the President who shall report to the White House Chief of Staff.”

The order establishes teams within each agency, dedicated to modernizing government technology. At first glance, this is disappointing. Upon deeper consideration, it makes sense.

Every technology transformation is a people project. To optimize technology, you have to streamline processes and employ automation to eliminate redundancies and unnecessary costs. When you’re done, the talent model you need to run your technology programs looks radically different than the one you started with.

Private corporations go through this kind of transformation all the time, but the government never does. Not like this. The government doesn’t internally optimize for efficiency or cost reduction, and they rarely fire people, regardless of performance. They’ve had no incentive for that behavior… until now.

The government is a cost center for the American people, and there is staggering waste, fraud, and abuse within the bureaucracy. It’s time to transform and optimize for the future – and we’re lousy with low hanging fruit.

–

US President Donald Trump has given a full pardon to Ross Ulbricht, who has been in prison for 12 years for founding the defunct darknet marketplace the Silk Road. “I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbright to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross,” Trump said in a Jan. 21 post on his Truth Social platform. The president added that Ulbricht’s sentence of 40 years plus two life sentences was “ridiculous.” Ulbricht was arrested in 2013 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015 for his role in the operation and creation of the Silk Road. Freeing Ulbricht was one of Trump’s many promises to the crypto community during his presidential campaign, with the businessman pledging to pardon the Silk Road founder on his first day in office if reelected. – Coin Telegraph

Our Take: Ross Ulbricht’s pardon is long overdue, and I won't pretend it erases the absolute clown show of injustice he endured. Ulbricht was never even tried for any actual crimes.

Murder-for-hire? Fan fiction from prosecutors. Drug trafficking? Ulbricht didn’t deal drugs; he built a website. By the same logic, Mark Zuckerberg should be on trial for every pyramid scheme on Facebook.

But here we are, with Ulbricht made out to be some cyberpunk Scarface while the government pats itself on the back for "justice."

The Silk Road was eBay with Tor and Bitcoin. You could buy drugs, sure, but you could also buy vintage stamps. The real crime Ulbricht committed was showing people they could trade freely without asking Big Brother’s permission.

That murder-for-hire stuff got waved around like a shiny object to distract everyone, but they never even brought it to trial. Why? Because it would never have held up under scrutiny. The government didn’t need evidence — they just needed a good story to make Ulbricht look like a Bond villain.

And it's entirely possible that the Silk Road itself was an intelligence operation. What better way to scare people away from decentralized marketplaces than to build one, let it run wild, and then slam the hammer down with a headline-grabbing trial? Ulbricht could’ve been a patsy, or worse, an agent in some CIA experiment to keep the plebs from building their own free economies. Honestly, it wouldn’t be the most absurd thing our intelligence agencies have done. These are the same slimeballs who keep the Color Revolution Playbook stuffed down their g-strings for safekeeping.

And let’s not ignore the broader picture. The government’s reaction to the Silk Road was less about drugs or crime and more about making sure nobody else gets cute ideas about challenging the oligopoly. They don’t want competition, whether it’s in marketplaces, currencies, or elections, which are faker and gayer than Big Mike's fallopian tubes.

So Ross is out, and that’s just jim-dandy. But I'll never forget what this whole ordeal really showed us:

The government isn’t afraid of crime. The government is afraid of justice.

—

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former WWE professional wrestler and ardent Trump supporter Hulk Hogan quipped about the release of a handful of pardons from former President Joe Biden nearing the conclusion of his presidency. Biden had granted clemency to family members involved in the Biden family business, including brothers James and Frank Biden, just moments before President Donald Trump was sworn in. Hogan suggested Biden had pardoned his entire family, except for the child his son Hunter Biden had fathered with Lunden Roberts, an ex-stripper and mother of the younger Biden’s child Navy Joan Roberts “How you feeling, Hulk?” host Jesse Watters asked. “Brother, I am so, so stressed out,” Hogan replied. “Brother, you know, riddle me this, riddle me that nobody’s afraid of the old man who don’t know where he’s at, brother. What a day.” “What a day, and now he left,” Watters said. “We saw him leave on the helicopter.” “Oh my gosh,” Hogan said. “No, but he’s not going anywhere. You know what he’s doing? Pardon me this. Pardon me that. Pardon my brother, my uncle, my sister, Cheney. Everybody in the world. Fauci, he pardons. The only person he didn’t pardon was Hunter’s little baby with a stripper in case he does anything wrong.” – Breitbart

Our Take: We’ve got Trump-a-Mania running this country, brother.

Obviously, I’m never going to miss an opportunity to report on a Trump-a-Mania viral moment. But there is more sentiment here, for me, than just the memetics. As you can see, the clip is time-stamped for 8:41 PM (EST), putting it firmly in the time slot for The Book of Trump — which was scheduled to air Monday night, until we cancelled at the last minute so we (Ashe, CannCon, me) could stay on the Inauguration livestream. And good thing we did, because that hour was when Trump was signing the Executive Orders and fielding questions from the press.

For those keeping score at home, that puts us at 3/3 for Hulk Hogan going viral during The Book of Trump (8:00 PM hour) since the show premiered on January 6. And it looks like during this past Monday night WWE live show, professional wrestler CM Punk called out Hogan and demanded a match against him, promising to “kill” Hulk-a-Mania.

So now we have a reason for Hulk to keep this streak alive, but also a nice example of the “pageantry,” removed from the context of politics. This is exact same thing they do in DC — the same level of contrived fiction.

As for Hulk’s comments on the Biden pardons; well brother, that malarkey is a bunch of contrived fiction, too. Fraud vitiates everything, and Joe Biden’s “election” in 2020 was a fraud.

The Book of Trump will return this Monday at 7:30 PM— LIVE!

–

Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, has died, her family announced in a post on social media Monday. She was 67. “This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie,” the post reads. “Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives.” Richards had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023. Former President Joe Biden said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of her death. – Huff Post

AND

The LGBTQ+ community is worried by one of President Donald Trump's executive orders, which calls for federal agencies to only recognize two sexes — male and female. The executive order says gender identity "does not provide a meaningful basis for identification." Several transgender people and advocates WJZ spoke to Tuesday describe this as an attack. What's in the executive order? Mr. Trump said in his inauguration speech, "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female." […] In the executive order, sex "refers to immutable biological classification as either male or female." The executive order also states that "Female means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell" and "Male means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell." – CBS News

Our Take: So much winning. Trump’s executive order on gender madness gave the pro-life community a bonus:

“...a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces…”

Many believe life begins at conception and, therefore, that the rights of personhood should be afforded at that moment. Official US government policy now supports personhood at conception.

The former head of Planned Parenthood was unavailable for comment because she died suddenly, right before the inauguration. Fascinating — inspired? — timing. Thoughts and prayers.

Pro-life activists have been trying to get the government to recognize that life begins at conception for decades, generations. Trump got it done on day one.

Promises made, promises kept. Remember when the pro-life lobby told us all to vote for DeSantis? –

The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization. WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go. The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. [...] We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe. – World Health Organization

Our Take: Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord and World Health Organization on Day One. Globalists big mad right now. And Trump is speaking virtually to the World Economic Forum on Thursday morning.

Can't wait. –

With its terrifying talons, enormous wingspan, piercing gaze and cunning hunting tactics while gliding high in the sky, the majestic eagle leaves its prey no chance. One of the planet’s fastest birds is now doing what it has never done before in India: intercepting rogue drones. Police officials in the southern Indian state of Telangana have successfully trained five eagles to identify and down drones that could pose a threat to the visits of Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) or to large public gatherings. The ‘Garuda’ squad, named after a Hindu mythical Sunbird, took more than three years of painstaking efforts to materialize. It is now part of the Telangana police’s Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), a specialized force overseeing VVIP security. This is India’s first and only bird squad and the world’s second, after the Netherlands. The training has been a success, and the state police’s top brass has received queries from the Army, the Coast Guard and the paramilitary Border Security Force (BSF), each of which is eager to induct similar bird squads. – RT

Our Take: On one hand, this is story is hilarious and somewhat of a meme. The idea of a flock of eagles battling a swarm of killer drones is like something out of a Tolkien book — had he ever dabbled in the dystopian horror genre.

On the other hand, this is an example of the kind of creative ingenuity that is going to save humanity from the dystopian future we have all been promised, and preserve that semblance of God that lives within each of us — which the forces of evil seem so eager to extinguish.

In the world of design, there is something called “biomimicry” — also known as biomimetics. Essentially, it is a design concept intended to mimic nature in order to solve human limitations and challenges.

For example, Leonardo da Vinci — perhaps the most accomplished designer in this field — determined that flight was achievable after studying the skeletons and musculature of birds. He realized that their bones were hollow and flexible, and that the glide achieved by “articulated” wings were more important than the flapping of the wings. Once he understood that air had “currents,” and properties similar to water, he took Archimedes’ Screw concept that had been developed to move water uphill and applied it to design the world’s first helicopter in 1480.

Another example would be Da Vinci’s development of explosive cluster bomb munitions after studying pomegranates and their seeds. He also made detailed comparisons — obsessively — between the human body and nature, namely the similarities in the branching of veins, particularly in the lungs, and the root systems of trees.

Da Vinci determined that God was the ultimate engineer, and had perfected all of His designs. So rather than trying to compete with Him, we should learn from Him by studying and mimicking His work.

In architecture school, I did my thesis on hospital design. I learned through research that studies showed that exposure to nature and natural elements, such as sunlight and the sound of running water, reduced healing time by 30% and reduced the request for pain medication by 35%. Sadly, the way this research is implemented into hospital design is often through mere images of the outdoors, or faux-lighting systems meant to mimic sunlight.

As for these eagles, why are we allowing India to become the innovators in this field? What about the American Bald Eagle? I bet a few of those could take out a whole swarm of Chinese drones. –

In its first 24 hours, the new Trump administration has reached into critical U.S. attorneys’ offices to quickly appoint new interim leaders, signaling a break from past practice that reflects the importance of frontline prosecutors to the administration’s plans. In three of the most important federal prosecutors’ offices — two in New York City and one in Washington — new acting leaders have been announced. Two of the picks are respected longtime prosecutors; the third is a Trump loyalist who had pushed for the release of Jan. 6 defendants. It is part of a larger bid by the Trump administration to shake up the highest echelons of government. At the Justice Department’s headquarters, top career officials at critical divisions were reassigned. The new acting head of the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan is Danielle Sassoon, best known for the successful 2023 prosecution of Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud in his cryptocurrency business. John Durham, a veteran federal prosecutor on Long Island, will lead the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn. Mr. Durham is the son of John H. Durham, the former special counsel who investigated possible government misconduct in previous inquiries into President Trump. – The New York Times

Our Take: If you want to end the weaponization of the justice system, then you need to purge the justice system of those who are weaponizing it. I keep refreshing the announcements to see if I’ve gotten a new US Attorney. No such luck.

The Colorado US Attorney may not have been named yet, but his or her predecessor, the Biden-era attorney for Colorado as well as his deputy, resigned following the 2024 election.

They probably knew that nothing can stop what’s coming.

Notable: Special Counsel Durham’s son just entered the chat as the new US Attorney in Brooklyn, Eastern District of NY. Following in dad’s footsteps it seems. Just in time for the justice phase. –

A string of undersea cables being damaged in Europe is a result of accidents, not Russian sabotage, US and European intelligence officials said on condition of anonymity. Three incidents over the past 18 months that saw vessels damaging undersea cables and gas pipelines in Europe – some by dragging anchors on seabeds – have led to suspicions that the Kremlin was to blame for the damages, especially against the backdrop of Russia’s alleged hybrid war against Europe using arson and explosions, according to Western agencies. However, US intelligence officials told the Washington Post that intercepted communications and other classified material available to the investigators suggest the damages were caused by inexperienced crews serving aging vessels, with no evidence pointing towards Russian involvement. Officials with two European intelligence services told the Washington Post that they concur with the US assessment. The officials did not elaborate on the evidence available. – Kyiv Post

Our Take: Great. Now do the NS2 pipeline, the Ukraine "invasion," the Maidan Coup, the Bolshevik Revolution, and the murder of the Tsars.

The Russians have been made the boogeyman because the only thing more threatening to the Deep State than one orthodox Christian superstate ... is two.

–

Asking a lot of other people about what they think may be interesting. But the real fun starts when you make it all about your own opinion. That is, of course, the secret magic of politicized opinion polling. And sometimes you wonder if there is any other type. In any case, a major recent effort by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), a gilt-edged Western establishment think tank, is no exception. Published under the poetic title “Alone in a Trumpian World,” the study examines the “EU and Global Public Opinion after the US Elections,” that is, really, after the return of Donald Trump, bugaboo extraordinaire of mainstream Euro-centrists and their establishment nomenklatura throughout bureaucracies, media, academia, and, of course, think tanks. […] Among the observations, the most straightforward is that much of the world is optimistic about Trump, hoping that he will not only benefit America, but also promote international peace by making the US a more normal great power. The main outliers to this pattern are the European Union and the even more splendidly self-isolated UK, where respondents stick to a pessimistic view. In a way, the report’s authors themselves cannot stop illustrating that European isolation. — RT

Our Take: The world is starting to realize that there is more to the relationship between President Trump and Vladimir Putin than meets the eye.

The vicious pedophiles who run the corporate media were quick to brand Trump as Putin’s stooge, but the President has demonstrated that he is more than capable of wielding the awesome power of the Executive Office, and has transcended all world leaders with his ability to utilize both his pre-existing celebrity and his reputation for deal-making to create mutually beneficial proposals that effectively restored the sovereignty of foreign nations.

For too long, the State Department has treated these countries as vassals that are beholden to DC, and while many attempts have been made over the years to form an alliance of like-minded leaders seeking autonomy from the global hegemony, those alliances have always seemed to lack the necessary military might to back up their power projection. (We all saw what happened to Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi.)

President Putin has balanced the scales by developing ballistic-missile technology that potentially is more advanced than that of the West. The irony is that Putin told filmmaker Oliver Stone during their high-profile interview in 2016 that, upon first entering office in 2000, he had approached President Bush about burying the hatchet between Russia and the West by embarking on a joint-venture to develop anti-missile defense technology. This would be both a symbolic gesture of friendship, but also a pragmatic way to ensure that both sides possessed the same defensive capabilities— which would discourage future kinetic action.

The West declined Putin’s olive branch.

What’s funny is that Putin told Stone that he actually had to go to George Bush, Sr. in order to get an answer. Apparently the elder statesman was still operating as the Godfather of the Deep State — hence the symbolism of distributing those white envelopes at his funeral in 2018.

It’s not that the West is incapable of competing with Russia, it’s that the Deep State is full of incompetent sociopaths who have prioritized preserving their grip on power by suppressing technology, while also allowing themselves to become intoxicated by their own hubris. That arrogance has led them to overestimate their own capabilities while underestimating their enemies. Not only Putin, but President Trump and MAGA, too.

For all of our differences — not only within MAGA, but across the Sovereign Alliance — we all share a common enemy. That enemy has demonstrated that he not only hates God, but also His creation, and seeks to subjugate it by stripping it of its humanity and breaking its will.

The Deep State demands that we all hate Iran, China, and Russia, among other places, such as North Korea, and support every effort to start wars with them. For that reason, we should seek peace with these entities — even partnership, when and where it makes sense.

Why? Because f— the Deep State; that’s why. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, and perhaps through the crucible of this fight we can build the bonds of trust necessary to cultivate a lasting peace around the world. At the very least, we owe it to ourselves and our children to try. —

BONUS ITEMS

A federal judge has blocked the Justice Department from showing selected lawmakers portions of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on the classified documents case against Donald Trump. In a 14-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, said there is no legal basis for the department to confidentially share the report with leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. Cannon’s ruling could make it easier for the Trump administration to bury the report, which recounts Smith’s investigation into the classified records that Trump stored at his Mar-a-Lago home after his first term and his alleged attempt to obstruct efforts to retrieve them. – Politico

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered some of the most effusive praise for President Donald Trump on the occasion of his inauguration on Monday – a stark contrast to his apparent support for former election rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign. Zelensky published a statement celebrating Trump as a “strong person” and “always decisive,” expressing optimism about his country’s relationship to Washington during the second Trump term. He congratulated Trump a second time during a video message to the Ukrainian people also published on Monday, encouraging Ukrainians by suggesting that the Russian invasion may soon come to an end with Trump’s policies in action. – Breitbart

Former national security adviser John Bolton confirmed to Newsweek on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has ended the Secret Service protection assigned to him. In a statement shared via email, the former official said the Secret Service called late Monday night, just hours after the president took office, to inform him that his protection would end today at noon. Why It Matters: Bolton, national-security hawk who played a key role in shaping U.S. foreign policy during the first Trump administration, has continued to require Secret Service protection due to threats from Iran, even after leaving the White House in 2019. After Bolton was fired by Trump, the president terminated his security detail. However, former President Joe Biden reinstated the protection upon taking office in 2021. – Newsweek

Barron Trump, 18, appears to be following in his father’s footsteps — as he’s preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with two young business partners. The youngest son of President Donald Trump briefly incorporated his business, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., last July in Wyoming, but the company was dissolved just four months later after Donald’s election win, according to a report in Newsweek. The venture, which had listed Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach as its principal address, according to records obtained by The Post, is reportedly set to relaunch in spring 2025. Barron’s co-founder, Cameron Roxburgh, told the outlet the company was paused to avoid election-related media attention — but will eventually focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho. – New York Post

Hollywood celebrities were inconsolable as President Donald Trump was officially sworn in Monday for this second term in the White House, with stars expressing a wide spectrum of negative emotions including rage, bitterness, snark, and despair. “America’s criminal presidency has begun,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer declared. “Nothing to celebrate. It’s sickening,” actress Mia Farrow concluded. “Donald Trump assumes the Presidency today. Maybe he could show some class and stop selling branded merchandise,” Barbra Streisand snarked. “Symbolic protest is better than none at all,” Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill announced, saying he will go on a five-day media fast. – Breitbart

