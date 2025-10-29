The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Tuesday, October 28th …

President Trump has submitted a 96-page appeal to a New York court seeking to overturn his conviction in the Manhattan hush money case, with his lawyers outlining multiple arguments for why the ruling should be dismissed. Key points from the appeal include: Federal Law Preemption: The brief argues the state law used to convict Trump conflicts with federal campaign finance rules, meaning New York should not have prosecuted him under that statute.

Presidential Immunity: Lawyers contend the trial wrongly allowed evidence and testimony about Trump’s actions while he was president, which they say are protected by immunity. They cite the Supreme Court’s rulings affirming immunity protections for official presidential acts as a key support for this claim.

Jury Instruction Issues: The appeal claims the jury was not properly instructed to unanimously agree on which “unlawful acts” Trump allegedly committed, a potential violation of New York law.

Lack of Proof of Intent: The lawyers assert the prosecution did not prove Trump intended to defraud anyone or cover up a crime.

Judicial Bias: Trump’s team argues the trial judge, Justice Juan Merchan, should have recused himself due to perceived partiality, citing his political contributions and statements. The brief asks the court to either dismiss the charges entirely or reverse the conviction, citing legal errors and unfair treatment during the trial.

Our Take: A fake indictment based on mainstream media reporting and novel legal theories that (somehow!) achieved a ‘guilty’ verdict?

That was never going to last. —

The hard-hitting sanctions that President Donald Trump imposed this month on major Russian oil companies can deliver a serious blow to the teetering Russian economy, if they’re rigorously enforced — and Trump sticks to his guns. Importantly, Trump’s order allows, for the first time, sanctions against buyers of Russian oil and banks that finance trade in that oil, including those in China, Hong Kong and India. Similar restrictions announced afterward by the European Union add to the impact. These moves will significantly harm China, which still needs access to the dollar-based financial system to facilitate the global flow of goods and services that lie at the heart of its growth model. Which raises the question: Will Trump keep the sanctions in place long enough to change the behavior of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping? – The Washington Post

Our Take:

“Trump is making a toothless threat to Putin that simultaneously grants him Narrative Shielding.”

“A lot of people in the Info War kind of picked up on the Trump-Putin Pincer, but the same thing is happening with Xi Jinping.”

“The Rules-Based International Order is fake.” [Clip Link] —

One aspect of the government shutdown that probably wasn’t anticipated by Chuck Schumer and other Democrats, is that it has revealed to the public just how many people receive food stamps. Years ago, when the program was still called ‘food stamps’ it was seen as something that struggling families might use temporarily to get through a hard time. Then it was re-branded as the ‘SNAP’ program and destigmatized. People were encouraged to enroll. Now there are many more people using the program, many who probably don’t even really need it. The longer the shutdown goes on, the more reports there are about this and it’s stunning to taxpayers who did not realize until now how incredibly huge this is. – The Gateway Pundit

Our Take: First of all, shout out to @ship for being the tip of the spear on SNAP abuse before it was cool. She was a voice in the wilderness about the impact of entitlements on “The American Poors” – who she was standing with when I encountered her content a couple years ago. It wasn’t popular, but she was right and the news cycle is catching up.

Now, let’s take a moment and appreciate that the weaponized empathy of the uniparty left is backfiring. Here’s how I see it locally.

On Tuesday, Colorado AG Phil Weiser posted some emotional blackmail about SNAP cuts on X:

This guy. He has more than two dozen cases against the Trump administration in one form or another. I bet the cost of those lawsuits could fund SNAP, but Phil is running for governor – and, therefore, he never fails to exploit the suffering caused by his criminal-first, invader-first policies.

If you give him more power, he’s going to fix those problems he worked so hard to create. Pinky promise.

The thing is, when I saw Phil’s post, I had just finished editing an article on the expected increases of health insurance premiums in Colorado, and how 75,000 residents were expected to lose their subsidized plans as Biden-era enhanced subsidies – to combat the pandemic allegedly – are set to expire.

Huh.

So, 75,000 Colorado residents are projected to lose their subsidized health plans (according to a statement earlier this week from the Colorado Division of Insurance, and the Colorado AG says that 600,000 here in Colorado are dependent on SNAP to not go hungry.

Is it weird that the delta between those two numbers is 525,000 people? I know they’re apples and oranges, but I would have expected the blast radius of the elimination (or pausing) of two major subsidies to be closer.

According to the US Census Bureau, the population of Colorado as of July 1 2024 is 5,957,493 people. That means 10% of the population of Colorado is dependent on SNAP.

That seems like a lot.

Phil appears to claim this as some kind of virtue, but should the government be flexing that 10% of their population can’t afford to feed themselves? What does it say about the state more broadly – besides blame Trump, of course? Let’s stick a pin in blaming Trump and discuss the local reactions, or policies if we’re calling them that. What leads to such a high level of dependence? Shockingly, Colorado is less than the national average – which is around 12% – and that just makes me sad. How incredibly immoral.

Working through all this info, I remembered that, back in August, I reported on how 10% of the jobs in Colorado are from the non-profit sector. That metric by itself is crazy, but consider it in the context of all the hungry people in Colorado!

How many of those non-profits are focused on solving hunger? 10% of the Colorado residents are dependent on subsidized food, according to the AG. What is the overlap in the two 10% groups? Are we looking at 20% when combined or are a bunch of the subsidized problem solvers also our dependents?

A sizable population segment feels entitled to dependence. Yikes.

“The longer the shutdown goes on, the more reports there are about this and it’s stunning to taxpayers who did not realize until now how incredibly huge this is…”

Indeed. –

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a major series of agreements in Tokyo, strengthening U.S.–Japan cooperation across critical minerals, energy, technology, and defense. The deals expand Japan’s record $550 billion investment commitment in the United States and establish a framework to secure vital supply chains. The centerpiece, the U.S.–Japan Framework for Securing the Supply of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths, commits both nations to building resilient mining and processing networks, coordinating financing, and creating a Critical Minerals Supply Security Rapid Response Group led by both governments. A new Mining and Metals Investment Ministerial will convene within 180 days to advance shared priorities. Japan’s public and private sectors will invest over $450 billion in American energy and technology projects, including $332 billion for power infrastructure with Westinghouse and GE Vernova, and major commitments in semiconductors, batteries, and AI with Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic. Additional investments include $3 billion for fertilizer production, $2 billion for a copper refinery, and expanded port facilities for U.S. oil exports. The nations also expanded coal and nuclear cooperation and reaffirmed their defense and intelligence partnership. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Japan will invest $450 Billion into the US economy, with additional major commitments in semiconductors, batteries, and AI. Additional investments include $3 billion for fertilizer production, $2 billion for a copper refinery, and expanded port facilities for US oil exports. A number of groups are also being formed, composed of people from both countries, that will issue reports in the coming months detailing how critical minerals and mining operations can be enhanced for mutual benefit.

Today, Trump will be in South Korea meeting with President Lee, who already signed his own trade agreement with President Trump that has universally been described as “capitulation.” The NeoCons and ConInc have all accused President Lee of being a communist that will destroy US-Korean relations and sell-out America for a better partnership with China and Russia. Today, President Trump will prove all of those haters wrong (again).

Tomorrow, Trump meets with Xi in South Korea. And then, we are hoping to see Kim Jong Un travel down from North Korea and meet with Trump on Friday.

All of this will be historic and full of interesting details.

–

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution holds a hearing on increasing left-wing political violence on Tuesday, October 28. “The tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk shook the nation to its core, and it was the latest in a long list of examples of left-wing political violence,” Chairman Eric Schmitt said in a statement. “Yet, instead of calling out the obvious, the powers that be continue to deny the reality that political violence comes predominantly from one side of the aisle.” “This recent uptick in left-wing violence is the culmination of years—really decades—of consistent assaults on their opponents,” he continued. “A ‘free marketplace of ideas’ simply cannot exist when ideological bandits keep shooting up the marketplace.” [WATCH] – Breitbart

Our Take:

I like Rich Baris, but elections are fake and the enemy is being misidentified. We cannot still be accepting analysis based on elections being real. [Clip Link]

—

A federal judge has indefinitely extended her order banning the Trump administration from mass firing federal employees during the government shutdown. Following a hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston granted a preliminary injunction blocking reductions in force — better known as RIFs — at most major government agencies. Barring further action by a higher court, Illston’s decision limits the Trump administration’s ability to continue downsizing the federal government and moves it has made to leverage the ongoing shutdown to cut federal programs and agencies favored by Democrats. The Office of Personnel Management, the Office of Management and Budget “and the federal agency defendants are enjoined from issuing any more RIF notices because of the shutdown,” said Illston, a San Francisco-based Clinton appointee. The judge also barred the administration from implementing RIF notices issued during the shutdown and said she might hold further court proceedings to resolve disputes about some RIFs that were in the works just before the shutdown began on Oct. 1. The Trump administration is expected to appeal Illston’s ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. – Politico

Our Take: When it comes to the current ‘Reductions in Force’ cascade during the shutdown, “are we looking at the wrong thing?”

“We’re looking at government layoff statistics as the scoreboard, but how many of these NGOs are reliant on an ongoing river of cash coming out of the agencies?” [Clip Link] —

Members of the Biden White House and leaders at the Biden-era Justice Department and FBI were all involved in efforts linked to the launch of the Arctic Frost investigation which targeted then-former President Donald Trump and MAGA World over the events surrounding January 6, 2021. Recently-declassified revelations related to the FBI’s “Arctic Frost” investigation chronicle the 2022 lawfare assault against then-former President Donald Trump and MAGA world, as criminal inquiries — which would soon lead to criminal charges — spun into high gear as Trump leaned toward running for president again. New evidence shows that then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and then-FBI Director Christopher Wray signed off on the launch of the Arctic Frost inquiry into Trump related to the Capitol riot. Unearthed emails also show that the Biden White House Counsel’s Office coordinated with an anti-Trump FBI agent to hand over phones which had belonged to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released a document this week from early April 2022 showing that Garland, Monaco, and Wray all signed off on the launch of the sweeping inquiry into Trump. The memo — initialized by Garland, Monaco, and Wray — was for the “Approval to Open a Certain Sensitive Investigative Matter [SIM] Investigation.” – Just the News

AND

New Arctic Frost documents reveal even further wide ranging investigation by Biden’s DOJ to take down President Trump and his supporters. HIGHLIGHTS: Arctic Frost investigators utilized FBI field offices from across the country to conduct its investigation.

Arctic Frost investigators requested $16,600 to travel to conduct more than 40 interviews.

45 individuals including, Steve Bannon, Scott Perry, Rudolph Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, and Mark Meadows were potentially under investigation. Another 111 individuals including Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino, Jeff Rosen, and Ed Martin were also potentially under investigation.

– House Judiciary Committee

Our Take: Setting aside the fact that the 198 pages of carefully redacted documents produced by Jim Jordan’s committee included several pages of seemingly encrypted gobbledygook, this disclosure hit close.

I personally know several people on these unconstitutional lists. A couple of them are my friends. Their crime is having the wrong politics, and the full force of the government was employed against them.

What an unbelievable breach of the societal contract. It’s also a direct violation of the oaths these perpetrators swore to the constitution. I’m still confused as to why that doesn’t matter.

If it mattered, they’d ostensibly be awaiting their quick trials for treason, but instead they’re still walking around free. What’s that about? –

US President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that “nothing is going to jeopardize” the ceasefire in Gaza, but added that Israel “should hit back” if its soldiers were killed. His remarks came a day after an exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas, and as Jerusalem and the terror group accused each other of violating the ceasefire deal. “They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave. They said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated,” he continued, referring to the apparent understanding that was reached when his top aides met with Hamas’s lead negotiators in Egypt in the final hours before a ceasefire agreement was reached. A senior Trump aide told reporters earlier this month that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and fellow Trump adviser Jared Kushner provided a verbal assurance to Hamas that Washington would hold Israel to the terms of the deal and not allow it to resume the war so long as Hamas kept its end of the agreement. “We actually met with people [who] were leading [Hamas], and… I think they’re unhappy when they see some people being killed,” the US president said. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: I covered this story yesterday on Geopolitics with Ghost, but my understanding (based on statements by the Israeli government and Hamas) is that it was not Hamas who killed that IDF soldier, but rather the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) which is another militant group in Gaza that was founded six or seven years before Hamas, and has no political/diplomatic component. They do not seek any form of peace or compromise (Two-State Solution) and only seek the total annihilation of Israel.

What’s funny is that this description actually sounds like Hamas when compared to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, but the fact remains that Hamas does have a diplomatic mission (evidenced by the peace talks in Doha and Egypt) and it does have a civic political infrastructure that has managed Gaza since 2006 – albeit very poorly.

Hamas has released statements that it had nothing to do with the attack on the IDF soldier, claiming that it had lost contact with its operators in the specific area where it occurred months ago. That may or may not be true, but it would make very little sense for Hamas to orchestrate the killing of a single IDF soldier only to turn around and deny any involvement. The public denial negates any potential sympathy or vigor Hamas may expect to earn from militants throughout Gaza, and the slaying only invites significant retribution – which we have already seen begin to play out.

It seems like a lot of trouble to go through to kill a single insignificant soldier, so I remain skeptical that Hamas is earnestly trying to restart the fighting with Israel. The prudent move would be to stand down and let Netanyahu and his ilk be the party to screw up President Trump’s amazing negotiating prowess. Because at that point, the world will be far more sympathetic to your position. So I believe Hamas when they say that they didn’t order this attack.

–

House Republicans are calling on the Justice Department to launch an investigation into the Biden administration’s use of an autopen, an effort they hope will unwind various actions taken by former President Biden. The 100-page report released Tuesday by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee caps an investigation brought by the panel following questions about Biden’s mental acuity. While House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) also asks the D.C. Department of Health’s Board of Medicine to conduct an investigation into Biden’s doctor, the most significant requests associated with the report falls to Attorney General Pam Bondi, including whether any Biden pardons should be overturned. Presidents have, across administrations, used autopens to sign actions authorized by the president. But House Republicans in their report argue Biden was “cognitively impaired” and that his staff took a “laissez faire approach that treated the use of the autopen as a mundane practice” that did not document a chain of command on decisions.However, the report does not point to a specific incident in which the investigators could demonstrate the autopen was used without Biden’s authorization. – The Hill

Our Take: The pardons have always been fake.

This is a translation layer, but whose? Would this storyline be playing even if Trump was out of the picture? Yes. [Clip Link] —

Russian oil major Lukoil has announced plans to divest its foreign assets following the imposition of Western sanctions on the company and its subsidiaries. Lukoil, along with Russia’s other major oil producer, Rosneft, was targeted by US sanctions announced last week by President Donald Trump, which followed similar UK sanctions against the two firms. The announcement triggered a spike in global oil prices. Under a US Treasury license, the two companies are allowed to complete ongoing operations until November 21. Lukoil is Russia’s second-largest oil producer, accounting for around 2% of global output. Founded in 1991 by Soviet decree and spearheaded by then deputy oil and gas minister Vagit Alekperov, who remains a co-owner, the company employs more than 100,000 people globally. It operates projects in the Balkans, the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, several EU countries, and the United States. By the end of 2024, Lukoil maintained a retail network of some 2,500 fuel stations in 20 countries, exporting 730,000 barrels of crude per day and around 300,000 bpd of petroleum products. The company reported a 2024 net profit of $10 billion. Lukoil has started considering bids from potential buyers, according to a press release issued late on Monday. – RT

Our Take: As for these latest hits on Rosneft and Lukoil?

This follows the mutual decoupling template and the economic war I’ve been writing about all along, wherein Putin’s own war against the Russian Oligarchy wasn’t meant to squeeze the Russian people, but to liberate them from a predatory corporate class who subsisted on the very lifeblood of the nation itself – specifically in the form of its natural resources.

Now that Trump, Xi and Narendra Modi are following suit, each seemingly taking turns sanctioning the biggest energy conglomerates and rare earth miners and refiners – not to mention globalist tech companies – of the other, the mandate and the practical need for on-shoring and multipolar pivots has never been stronger.

In other words, the economic decoupling in process isn’t against one another, but against Globalism itself, which is represented by shadowed, nationless nation states masquerading as corporations, a practice taken right out of the Prussian Playbook.” [READ: “Pebble & Avalanche”] –

A US federal agent secretly attempted to recruit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s personal pilot as part of a plot to capture the leader and deliver him into American custody on drug trafficking charges, AP reports. Citing three current and former US officials, as well as one of Maduro’s opponents, the outlet claimed that Homeland Security agent Edwin Lopez met with Maduro’s pilot General Bitner Villegas in the Dominican Republic in 2024. Lopez allegedly offered the pilot money and protection in exchange for diverting Maduro’s plane to a location where the US authorities could arrest him. The pilot remained noncommittal but continued to exchange messages with the agent for more than a year, even after Lopez retired in July 2025. Lopez reportedly cited a US Justice Department announcement doubling the bounty for Maduro’s capture to $50 million, urging Villegas to “be Venezuela’s hero.” The pilot ultimately refused, calling Lopez a “coward” and cutting off contact. The revelations come as the US steps up military and intelligence pressure on Caracas. President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela and has deployed warships, aircraft, and thousands of troops to the Caribbean for what Washington calls an anti-drug campaign. – RT

AND

The Nicolás Maduro regime said Sunday Venezuela has captured a group of alleged mercenaries with ties to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and accused Washington and Trinidad and Tobago of coordinating military exercises intended to provoke an armed confrontation in the Caribbean. In a statement released by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, the socialist government said the arrests revealed what it described as a “false-flag operation” planned from waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago, or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory, “to generate a full-scale military confrontation” against Venezuela. The regime’s announcement comes amid the fast-growing buildup of U.S. forces in the Caribbean launched by President Donald Trump to combat drug cartels. The administration has signaled that it might soon authorize ground incursions into Venezuela to target the so-called Cartel de los Soles, a narco-trafficking organization the U.S. claims is led by Maduro himself. The Venezuelan government did not release any evidence or details about the alleged arrests, such as the number of suspects, their nationalities, or when and where they were detained. – Miami Herald

Our Take: We are now getting ridiculous stories that President Trump has authorized “clandestine” CIA operations against Maduro and his government. We are then also getting reports, in real time, of Venezuela arrested CIA operators who they claim are trying to overthrow the government.

Now, given my recent discovery of President Petro (Colombia) and his extensive operations against the cartels, I don’t know if any kinetic operation by the US military or arrest/extraction of Maduro will be needed. However, I have been speculating that we may see a faux arrest of Maduro that will be used as a cover to extract him from the country while operations against the cartels are being conducted.

It sounds like this pilot who was being recruited to kidnap Maduro was in contact with CIA officials since May 2024, at least. Meaning the CIA was dedicating a lot of time and money in order to simply recruit him.

And all of this is happening while President Trump is away on business in Asia. This seems to be a pattern forming whenever Trump leaves the country; that the State Department and its helpers are too incompetent to prevent the provocation and disrespect against key Trump allies like the Saudis.

Let’s see what happens with Maduro, but I would not yet rule out an extraction op as a plausible scenario. [Clip Link] –

PRINCE William reportedly threatened to strip Beatrice and Eugenie of their titles if Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson refused to leave Royal Lodge. Disgraced Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife Fergie, 66, are understood to be in “advanced talks” over leaving the 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor. But The Sun revealed yesterday that the pair still want a house each on the Windsor Estate, with Andrew wanting the keys to Harry and Meghan’s former home Frogmore Cottage. Sarah, meanwhile, has expressed interest in William and Kate’s former property Adelaide Cottage. Emily Maitlis, who Andrew sat down with for his now infamous Newsnight interview in 2019, has claimed he is being pressured into moving out of Royal Lodge by his two daughters after an ultimatum from William. – Sun

Our Take: Things are windy in the House of Windsor. Like a storm is coming.

I never pay attention to these people, but my normie friends – who ignore all the news that I care about – keep talking about the scandalous royals. It seems that Charles the one running cover, but Charles seems a bit like Biden. Both were irrelevant, aged out puppets with no real power projection. Charles is on the throne, but who is calling the shots?

I wonder what kind of King William is going to be when his sausage-fingered father (finally and expectedly) steps down… He’s been known to keep good company. Also look at the coordination of the two kings in this shot walking from Marine One:

Planned rise. What kind of king will young William become?

Purging the pedos from his family is a good start. Notably, in this current flex, William shows the beginnings of a beard.

That’s encouraging. The most memorable kings always have beards.

While they have zero impact on Americans, this season of Royals is mildly entertaining. Still, it would be better if they brought back Elizabeth Hurley and revived the plot line where the benevolent king was abolishing the monarchy.

–

BONUS ITEMS

President Trump on Wednesday appeared to rule out seeking a third term, acknowledging that the Constitution is “pretty clear” that he is not allowed to run again. “It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to South Korea. “And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” Trump added. “But we have a lot of great people.” Trump has spoken about the prospect of running for a third term at least a half dozen times during the first nine months of his second term. The 22nd Amendment stipulates that no individual can be elected to more than two terms as president. – The Hill

The center of catastrophic Hurricane Melissa was moving off the Jamaican coast on Tuesday evening, pushing toward Cuba with dangerous winds and storm surge while still pummeling Jamaica in a relentless swath of destruction. Melissa slammed into the coast near New Hope, about 40 miles south of Montego Bay, with its center marking an official landfall at about 1 p.m. Melissa struck the island as a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained wind speeds of 185 mph and higher gusts, earning a spot in history as one of the most intense storms ever to make landfall in the Atlantic. In Jamaica, the entire island “felt the brunt of Melissa,” Desmond McKenzie, the island’s minister of local government and community development, said during an evening news conference. “Almost every parish is experiencing blocked roads, fallen trees and utilities poles and excess flooding.” The storm’s journey across the island disrupted the hurricane’s structure, with a clear eye no longer visible on satellite. The still powerful hurricane had weakened to a Category 4… – USA Today

