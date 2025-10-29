Badlands Media

GregoryPravda
3h

SNAP dependency exposes the economic reality of life in America: incomes stay flat while expenses skyrocket.

For the folks who purchased their homes before Obama took office, they are set. Low fixed rate mortgages under $2k on very nice homes, modest homes under $1k. But today a modest home that cost $150k 15 years ago costs $400k today. That's not an exaggeration. Nice homes that went for $400k are now over $800k and often into the millions. Healthcare costs have also skyrocketed in that same time.

If you don't have a double income family, and if you're not earning 6 figures right now, you are hurting. No vacations. No discretionary budget for dining out.

12% dependency on government assistance is a canary in the coal mine, dying. Look at debt to income ratios right now. Credit card debt. The reality is that we've got major issues in this economy and American jobs have been off shored, outsourced, and now with AI, cut all together for 20 years in a row.

I don't like moochers either, but this problem requires careful analysis.

CT Loyd
3h

HERE ARE THE REAL DEPENDENT of SNAP

KROGER received an estimated $8.4 billion in annual revenue from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), representing approximately 5.71% of its total revenue.

WALMART earns billions from SNAP, capturing an estimated 25% to 26% of all SNAP dollars, which translates to roughly $20 billion annually based on the total SNAP budget of about $100 billion. This revenue comes from SNAP recipients spending their benefits on groceries at Walmart.

Walmart, Amazon and Kroger offer grocery discounts for SNAP users | Fox Business https://share.google/5UqVx5leUBvEr6L6v

Walmart, Amazon and Kroger have rolled out or expanded programs that offer special discounts, delivery perks and membership savings for customers who use government assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT).

