Badlands Media

User's avatar
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
4h

I hope we all heard Elon Musk’s accusation yesterday. He said Trump is not the same person he was just days ago. He suspects the man playing Trump now is a clone!

You can’t make this stuff up. The show is just fantastic and getting better.

Here we find the biggest news of the week with Musk accusing Trump of being precisely what we know Biden was just months ago and yesterday Biden stated he definitely approved every thing signed with the AutoPen. My friends, things are happening very fast.

What America needs today is to hear from Musk with details of his dislike for the OBBB. The media is trapped by their hate of Trump and they love the split with Musk.

I truly believe this is a perfect set-up. The real numbers are the key and are pointed to by Senators Paul, Massie, and Johnson concerning the huge jump from $4.4 Trillion in 2019 to $7.3 Trillion this year. Inflation would rationally have the 2026 budget at $5.6 Trillion, not at $7.1 as the House has proposed! This Musk versus Trump spat is calling attention to the true national problem that is bankrupting America. Upping the debt ceiling and printing more money using the FED credit card needs to be stopped. But, that is what Congress always does rather than really fixing the problem. Exposing that, to me, is a very good thing.

Will this actually work out as well as I hope? We shall see. It is definitely possible, but Congress has no real reason to help. The numbers don’t lie, but politicians do!

That is the bottom line that this kerfuffle is exposing. It has been orchestrated to perfection and Trump and Musk are working the system like maestros.

HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
5h

Thanks BNB Team for another week of insights and takes!

GBPH - "Pride and arrogance will consume NATO." Or as "The Teacher" put it, "Pride goes before destruction (the word means "a breaking, crushing, fracture, breach, crash") and a haughty spirit falls on its face." Daniel noted in the interpretation of the vision of the statue that after the iron kingdom of Rome only "iron mixed with clay" and divided kingdoms would remain on the earth - until...!

Ashe - Speaking of haughty spirits...There is something quite rotten behind Marc Elias. (Note to self 🙏🏼)

Also @GhostofBasedPatrickHenry - "A false flag incident seems like the most likely strategy." The only thing false (as you know) about these flags is who sets them off. Real, innocent people and often young enlisted service members or first responders are put in Real danger by the actions of sociopathic psychopaths who unfortunately believe that it is their "right" or even "calling" to do them.

