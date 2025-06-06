The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Donald Trump emerged Thursday from a long-awaited 90-minute telephone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping encouraged that ongoing trade tensions could soon be resolved. Calling the conversation “very good,” Trump said in a social media post after the call that follow-up talks would soon be arranged with his economic team, and that he and Xi had invited each other to visit each other’s respective nations. Trump said the call focused almost entirely on trade, without touching on other geopolitical issues like Iran and Ukraine. The call “resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. — CNN

Our Take: Trump has ANOTHER 'perfect phone call' with Xi Jinping the day after he has one with Vladimir Putin, which continues a long-standing trend of phone calls acting as translation layers as the War of Stories marches on, and as the System finds itself increasingly hemmed in by the game theory mastery of the Sovereign Alliance.

And no, this is not revisionist history.

On May 19, on the subject of 'Perfect Phone Calls,' I said the following:

"Do I believe the phone calls between world leaders suing for peace are necessary at this stage of the game?

No.

Do I believe they're acting as perfect cyphers or translation layers for the Collective Mind as the Overton Window is rapidly shifted toward the Age of the Peacemakers?

Yes.

As I've been saying for the better part of my time in the Info War, it takes two to make a 'perfect phone call.'

I believed that in the aftermath of Donald Trump's infamous 2019 call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and I believe that at the advent of the Harvest term that is Trump 2.0, coming on the heels of the Seeding term (Trump 1.0,) and the Germination term (Biden/Devo.)

Of course, my commentary on peace deals and perfect phone calls isn't just colored, but entirely informed by my foundational belief that there exists a Sovereign Alliance pushing back against the Globalist Deep State, a concept first seeded by the Q drops and later, in my view codified by a narrative approach to analysis of the ongoing War of Stories.

This Alliance is firmly anchored by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, with Xi Jinping and Mohammed bin Salman playing key roles, and many more beside them effecting a divide and conquer, cooperative and yet, independent approach to destabilizing the globalist regime."

And to that I hold.

But what's truly encouraging to consider is exactly HOW these phone calls are visiting actual effects onto the Shadow War against said globalist regime.

For months (years, even,) I've been arguing that Trump's primary vector of attack on any arm of the System of Systems is to execute pincers.

These can come in the form of kinetic, financial/economic or narrative pincers, and very often span all three at once.

So, as I've been writing about for some time, I believe Trump and Xi are effecting a pincer move on the globalist regime by hemming in both the globalist trading system (not so much a decoupling of one nation from the other, but of both from the globalist oligarchy,) and the central banking apparatus.

Xi is actually helping Trump wage his proxy war on Jerome Powell and the Federal reserve by providing narrative shielding for Trump's need to wield more direct control over the US financial system.

Putin, for his part has obviously been waging a more literal war on proxies of the globalist regime (we often call them Nazis,) but he's also making narrative inroads to pave the way for peace with Iran.

You see, proxies go both ways, and when turned to our ends, become intermediaries.

The Sovereign Alliance is in control. —

NATO is the “most powerful alliance” in global history, Secretary General Mark Rutte has claimed, comparing the US-led bloc to the Roman Empire and Napoleon’s army. Rutte urged member states to ramp up military spending to make NATO even “more lethal” and better prepared to counter the alleged threat from Russia, which Moscow has long denied and ridiculed. “NATO is the most powerful defense alliance in world history. It’s even more powerful than the Roman Empire, and more powerful than Napoleon’s empire,” Rutte stated at a press conference ahead of the NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. “But the defense alliance needs maintenance and needs investment.” He laid out priorities to strengthen NATO’s military, insisting they are essential to deter potential future aggression. — RT

Our Take: The irony and hubris of this statement by Rutte cannot be overstated.

The Roman Empire collapsed under the weight of inflation, cultural degeneracy, and political corruption. The French Empire (under Napoleon) destroyed itself by marching into Russia and refusing to back down, even as it became clear that they couldn’t even survive the Russian winter, let alone the Russian army— which was burning all of the farms as they retreated, destroying the very food sources that Napoleon had intended to forage during his campaign.

As Europe spirals into economic decay and its society is torn apart by the conflux of cultural Marxism and the political upheaval from a failing to properly address the migration crisis from Syria and Africa, it now also believes that it can suddenly conjure an army superior to some of the greatest armies of all time.

Pride and arrogance will consume NATO, chew it up, and spit out its bones. (The EU, as well.) —

Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias moved this week to intervene in a Trump Justice Department lawsuit filed last week against North Carolina for the state’s alleged inaccurate voter registration rolls. The Justice Department’s lawsuit alleges North Carolina’s Board of Elections used a state voter registration form that failed to require voters to provide identifying information such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of a Social Security number, as required under the federal Help America Vote Act. The Justice Department said that the litigation advances President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” to ensure enforcement of existing federal election laws. The North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans hired Elias’ firm, the Elias Law Group, for a motion to intervene in the case, the Carolina Journal reported. Elias has been a staple in election litigation cases, representing Democrat candidates and liberal interest groups for about two decades, notably representing Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

— Daily Signal

Our Take: Marc Elias is fighting to keep voter rolls inflated and corrupted in North Carolina. Elias is a political animal and was Hillary Clinton and the DNC’s election attorney.

Before leaving Perkins Coie in 2021, Marc Elias was the chair of the firm’s Political Law Group: election law, campaign finance, and political litigation. They mostly (only?) serve Democrat clients. Under Elias’ leadership, Perkins Coie’s Political Law Group became one of the most influential in the country.

Their client list?

Democrat National Committee

Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee

Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee

Many Democrat members of Congress

Migrant rapists, probably

Elias was also general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and he led the commie legal response to questioning the outcome of the stolen 2020 presidential election, including threatening counties to certify or else:

That article is from Politico, and Marc Elias deleted all his tweets. But he’s exposed. And he’s not the only one. Tickety Tock, Marc. —

Donald Trump and Elon Musk seemed inseparable not so long ago: attending events together, doing joint interviews and showering praises on each other. All that changed overnight. Trump and Musk traded barbs in a rather public feud, with the U.S. president threatening to pull back billions of dollars in government contracts for Musk’s companies, while the Tesla CEO suggested Trump could not have won the election without him. The hostilities began when Trump lashed out at Musk’s criticism of the Republican tax-cut and spending bill, and quickly escalated into an all-out online brawl on Trump’s Truth Social and Musk’s X, with prominent businessmen, analysts and political names weighing in on the fight. — CNBC

Our Take: I think the Trump/Musk feud is a farce but, considering the possibility that they’re actually splitting, the point from a Regime perspective would be to have the entire social media apparatus to focus on praise for that new “Twitter dorks with power” party and then marginalize Trump and his supporters, probably with the pro-Nazi Controlled Opposition op leading the way. There’s a reason that they’ve been calling Trump Hitler for years…

I feel like the key to unlocking the Trump/Musk mystery is probably located in the bill that no one has read. I mean, they're both making Americans care about looking into this bill. We could definitely see the rugpull be that all the stuff Elon is whining about was put there by members of Congress. The CBO tariff post and Elon's total flip AFTER the "House already voted" are both nightmares for ConInc and the materialist tech "right" which is actually just also the left.

Elon is talking about how he was the reason Trump won a fake election, that Trump knows to be a fake election, because it was never a real election. It's all pretty funny. —

***

Another Take: No, I have not reversed the position I've held since 2022 that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are working together to effect one of the most brilliant and effective Narrative Pincers we've seen.

The System of Systems is the target, and it's being squeezed in the engineered tension. […]

These are not mutually exclusive positions.

If Trump and Musk are executing ANOTHER Narrative Pincer, the point would be to smoke out those who’ve been wearing MAGA as a snakeskin since DeSantis spontaneously combusted.

Let’s see if Elon reverses course when they come back out. […]

Net Effects.

That has always been the thing to look for once you understand that fifth-generation warfare is largely narrative.

Trump and Elon are simultaneously cultivating mass public mandate while smoking out establishment wolves.

Easy mode for anons. Hard mode for Con Inc. —

***

One More Take: I won’t believe it’s a real feud until Elon tells Trump to fuck himself in the face. —

Israel has reassured the White House that it won't launch an attack against Iran's nuclear facilities unless President Trump signals negotiations with Iran have failed, two Israeli officials with direct knowledge tell Axios. Why it matters: The Trump administration has been concerned in recent weeks that Israel is preparing to launch a strike despite the ongoing talks, and President Trump said he cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against making his move while talks are still taking place. But Trump also said his stance "could change with a phone call" if he feels the talks with Iran are going nowhere. Behind the scenes: Israel conveyed the message of reassurance during a visit to Washington last week by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad Director David Barnea and National Security Adviser Tzahi Hanegbi, Israeli officials say. — Axios

AND

The Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party will support the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party’s efforts to introduce a bill to dissolve the Knesset over the coalition’s failure to pass a law exempting yeshiva students from military service, according to multiple Hebrew media reports Wednesday. Speaking with the Haaretz daily following a faction meeting held to discuss whether or not to support the UTJ-led move, a Shas source said that the party will push to dissolve the Knesset, a move that would strip the coalition of its majority and trigger new elections. Amid threats to his coalition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Yuli Edelstein, who has been refusing to back down from his pledge that any law coming from his committee would levy sanctions on draft dodgers. Edelstein’s insistence has become a central obstacle in negotiations over the bill. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Netanyahu blinked.

He is in a real bind over this Haredi draft bill, as he attempts to navigate demands from the Diaspora to go to war with Iran, with the reality that the ranks of the IDF have been depleted and need to be replenished.

Surely, the geopolitical pressures are the primary driver behind Bibi’s decision to stand down, but this spat with the Haredi has the potential to also be his undoing.

The Haredi is the Orthodox Jewish community, who trace their roots to the ghettos of Imperial Russia — modern-day Ukraine, to be precise. Founded in the 1770’s, it is roughly the exact same age as America, meaning it’s not quite as ancient as many in America may presume.

Ever since the IDF was formed in 1948, the Haredi have enjoyed a special exemption from the two-year conscription mandate that all Israeli citizens (both men and women) face. The reasoning being that their religious studies serve as their public service to the Jewish state.

This community is also from where Meir Kahane and his acolytes— namely, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir— originate. Those two cabinet ministers (among others) have long made it clear that war with Israel’s enemies is non-negotiable. It must occur.

While war with Iran may be deferred, for the time-being, the war with Gaza has resumed and there are reports that the suburbs of Beirut (Lebanon) are being hit with heavy artillery. Those wars will require warm bodies, and the IDF brass want Haredi citizens to fill the ranks.

The Haredi — who also want war, in order to create Greater Israel — will dissolve Netanyahu’s government before they allow themselves to be forced to fight. And that’s only one of many political fires that threaten the very fabric of the Zionist State. —

A three-day event held in Sioux Falls in 2021 has become the centerpiece of a federal defamation trial. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell faces allegations that his “Cyber Symposium” at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance fueled threats and reputational harm against a former Dominion Voting Systems executive. Eric Coomer, former director of product strategy and security at Dominion Voting Systems, is suing Lindell, MyPillow, and FrankSpeech LLC in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Coomer alleges the defendants amplified false claims that he participated in an “antifa” conference call and admitted to rigging the 2020 presidential election. — The Dakota Scout

Our Take: Coomer v. Lindell was a little boring Thursday — until it wasn’t. Coomer played Harri Hursti, the cybersecurity expert’s deposition, and it offered a rather theatrical deposition. Hursti is a lone crusader against “misinformation.”

After Hursti’s video deposition, Tina Peters’ video deposition was played for the jury — and she mostly pled the Fifth.

The last witness of the day was Joe Oltmann on direct examination. All morning the jury looked bored and a little tired. During Oltmann’s testimony they were all perked up, edge of their seats, focused and dialed in.

That’s likely because Oltmann’s 2020 “Antifa call” assertion is at the heart of this case against Mike Lindell. At the end of direct, Coomer’s attorneys asserted that Joe made the call up — there was no call, it was all made up. His cross examination resumes tomorrow.

For the extensive play-by-play, read the X thread (or its rollup here). Week one concludes tomorrow. All three rings. —

Israel has been arming a criminal gang in the Gaza Strip as part of an effort to strengthen opposition to Hamas in the enclave, defense sources confirmed on Thursday following remarks on the matter by former defense minister Avigdor Liberman. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed the report, saying the move helped save Israeli soldiers’ lives. Liberman, who heads the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, told the Kan public broadcaster on Thursday morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had unilaterally approved the transfer of weapons to the Abu Shabab clan, an armed gang or militia that is opposed to Hamas’s rule in the Gaza Strip. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Israel has been funding Islamic terrorism for years.

There is little doubt that the GOP was aware. But even if they weren’t, all the belly-aching we’ve heard for the past month about the evils of Islamic terrorists now puts ConInc in quite the bind.

But the story goes much deeper. The whistleblower, Lieberman, is not only Netanyahu’s former Defense Minister, he’s the one who resigned in 2019 when he found out that Bibi was walking briefcases full of cash into Gaza to give to Hamas. (As I have been saying for the past year and a half.)

As Israeli journalist Barak Ravid has been relaying, not only is Netanyahu giving these weapons to “crime families” in Gaza, but these groups are the same ones who have been stealing the aid supplies intended for civilians — which was blamed on Hamas and used as an excuse to escalate the war.

You also have one of Netanyahu’s political enemies, Yair Lapid, smelling blood in the water and highlighting the potential ISIS connections.

Considering that Lapid is “center-left” on the political spectrum, and the Haredi would be considered “far right,” Netanyahu now finds himself flanked on all sides, politically. The only common ground that all of these different parties maintain is that they all want war with Iran. Which is why you can expect Netanyahu to use that leverage point to galvanize support behind him.

A false flag incident seems like the most likely strategy.

—

Around 50 percent of young, liberal women under 30 say they have been diagnosed with a mental health condition, according to data from Pew Research. The statistic has emerged as a critical inflection point in the post-2024 election autopsy of the Democratic Party and its cratering support among male voters, especially young black and Hispanic men. Election polling guru and statistician Nate Silver has pointed to the Pew data on mental health, broken down by gender and partisan affiliation, as evidence that the Democratic Party’s penchant for catering to its predominantly female and progressive political base has played a significant role in its loss of male political support. Silver, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), contends that the Democratic Party has come to reflect the neurosis and anxiety expressed by its young female voting base, which alienates and turns off most men. “I think an underrated factor in the ‘how can Democrats win back young men’ debate is the effects of personality, which differ especially among younger voters,” Silver writes. — The National Pulse

Our Take: They’d probably get better if we put them in charge of everything like they’re asking us to. —

BONUS ITEMS

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) wants to confiscate $7.7 million worth of cryptocurrency seized in connection with an alleged scheme to launder money on behalf of the North Korean government. The DOJ filed a civil forfeiture complaint — a type of civil lawsuit in which the government tries to seize property that it says is linked to criminal activities — on Thursday. The complaint alleges that “North Korean IT workers obtained illegal employment and amassed millions in cryptocurrency for the benefit of the North Korean government,” the agency said. The millions of dollars worth of crypto were initially frozen in connection to an April 2023 indictment against a man named Sim Hyon Sop, the DOJ said. In that indictment, the government alleged that Sim, a North Korean Foreign Trade Bank representative based in the United Arab Emirates, conspired with North Korean IT workers to launder the ill-gotten funds. — Fortune

Researchers developed an AI system called “Enoch” that combines radiocarbon dating with handwriting analysis to date ancient manuscripts more accurately than traditional methods. When tested on 135 Dead Sea Scroll fragments, the AI consistently predicted earlier dates than expert paleographers, suggesting some religious texts may be decades older than previously believed. The findings could reshape understanding of early Judaism’s timeline, indicating that sophisticated religious communities and their writings emerged earlier in ancient Judaea than scholars realized. — Study Finds

