Now, onto the news from Wednesday, September 24th …

The White House has unveiled a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” near the Oval Office, featuring framed portraits of past US presidents. Notably absent is a portrait of President Joe Biden, whose portrait was replaced with an image of an autopen signing his name. President Donald Trump has previously claimed Biden used an autopen to sign important documents, including pardons. – BBC

Our Take:

The Devo term

Love it. –

Another Take: If you think you’re even remotely in the know ... or strategically schizophrenic enough, this is one of the greatest posts the White House or Donald Trump has ever put out.

Term 1 = Seeding.

Term 2 = Germination.

Term 3 = Harvest.

We couldn’t have done it without Our Boy Blue! –

The White House budget office is instructing federal agencies to prepare reduction-in-force plans for mass firings during a possible government shutdown, specifically targeting employees who work for programs that are not legally required to continue. The Office of Management and Budget move to permanently reduce the government workforce if there is a shutdown, outlined in a memo shared with POLITICO ahead of release to agencies tonight, escalates the stakes of a potential shutdown next week. In the memo, OMB told agencies to identify programs, projects and activities where discretionary funding will lapse on Oct. 1 and no alternative funding source is available. For those areas, OMB directed agencies to begin drafting RIF plans that would go beyond standard furloughs, permanently eliminating jobs in programs not consistent with President Donald Trump’s priorities in the event of a shutdown. The move marks a significant break from how shutdowns have been handled in recent decades, when most furloughs were temporary and employees were brought back once Congress voted to reopen government and funding was restored. This time, OMB Director Russ Vought is using the threat of permanent job cuts as leverage, upping the ante in the standoff with Democrats in Congress over government spending. “Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown,” OMB wrote in the memo. – Politico

Our Take: The fact that the transformation program – to reform federal agencies and departments to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse – isn’t in the headlines as much lately is a good thing.

From Vought & Co’s announcement, it seems they’ve been working behind the scenes to finalize permanent cuts.

A shutdown provides the perfect vehicle to eliminate the next round of wasteful bureaucracy.

RIFs in the private sector generally happen in waves. Since the transformation is being quarterbacked by private sector guys, these layoffs probably will, too.

Remember, studies show it’s always better to fire people on a Friday…

One detainee was killed and two more were critically injured after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas was “showered with bullets,” officials say. Joshua Jahn, a 29-year-old Texan, was identified as the suspect in the sniper shooting. He “fired indiscriminately” at the building around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, hitting a van in the sallyport where the detainees were inside, according to authorities. No ICE agents were injured in the attack. One unspent shell casing recovered from the scene had “ANTI ICE” written on it, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X. The exact motive of the shooting remains unclear. Jahn was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Jahn’s family struggled to process the news. “I’m still trying to…” Noah Jahn told The Independent. “I’m back and forth with the police, I’m just…” He then hung up. Noah didn’t believe his brother had “strong feelings about ICE,” he told NBC. – The Independent

Our Take: “We must all do our part in the fight for freedom — from the workers in Scranton who make Pennsylvania the arsenal of democracy to the brave Ukrainian soldiers protecting their country. We stand with Ukraine in their just defense of their homeland in the face of Russian aggression.”

Just one year ago yesterday, the illegitimate governor of Pennsylvania was signing munitions.

We just saw some IDF soldiers doing the same thing in response to the “Charlie Kirk” Trauma Event.

Is signing ammo a thing? Who does this? [...]

Fox News is inviting Tim Pool on to discuss the latest ridiculous psyop.

Why? Is he going to summarize Twitter again? [Clip Link] –

Moscow gave Donald Trump a zoology lesson Wednesday, insisting that Russia is “a bear” and not “a paper tiger” on the geopolitical stage. “Russia is by no means a tiger. Russia is traditionally seen as a bear. There is no such thing as paper bears. Russia is a real bear … There is nothing paper about it,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on RBC Radio. The Kremlin official was responding to Trump’s overtly pro-Ukraine remarks, in which the U.S. president mocked Russia’s failure to win the war swiftly and said Kyiv could get all of its territory back from Moscow’s forces. The rhetorical shift raised questions around the world over whether Trump has decisively changed posture on the Ukraine war, after months of wooing Russian leader Vladimir Putin and failing to hit Moscow with much-hyped massive sanctions. Moscow brushed off Trump’s broadside, taking exception to the U.S. president’s remark that “Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act.” – Politico

Our Take: “Russia is by no means a tiger. Russia is traditionally seen as a bear. There is no such thing as paper bears. Russia is a real bear … There is nothing paper about it.”

Some super serious geopolitics happening guys. –

Another Take: Trump-a-Mania, mf.

If you don’t understand what President Trump is doing here – aside from filming a WrestleMania promotion with his good friend, Vladimir Putin – he is pushing Ukraine and NATO, face-first, into the table saw that is the Russian military.

Here’s some signal from the Russian side to support my thesis:

From Russian Special Envoy to the US, Kirill Dmitriev.

From Putin advisor and political philosopher, Alexander Dugin.

You got that right, brother. –

The Justice Department is nearing a decision on whether to indict fired FBI Director James Comey in the Eastern District of Virginia in the near future, sources confirmed with Just the News. The news comes two weeks after former Comey adviser and Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman was subpoenaed as part of a criminal probe. President Donald Trump has argued that Comey broke the law by sharing memos with classified information with the New York Times. The news of a possible indictment, first reported by MSNBC, also comes after U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik S. Siebert resigned last week, allegedly under pressure from the Trump administration to bring charges against Comey. President Trump swiftly replaced him with attorney and top White House attorney Lindsey Halligan. She will serve on an interim basis, ahead of a congressional confirmation process. Sources told Just the News that at least one element of the indictment – if it goes forward – will contend that Comey lied to Congress during his testimony in late September 2020, when he denied that he had ever authorized a leak of information to the media about the Trump-Russia investigation or Clinton-related investigations. The five-year statute of limitations on the charge would likely lapse this coming Tuesday. – Just the News

Our Take: The current state of the Info War is defined by engineered noise, but I would argue some of the most encouraging signal is being dropped in plain sight.

What’s the real Master Plan? [Read More] –

The United Nations cast blame on President Trump for a stalled escalator and an inoperable teleprompter Tuesday, after the president denounced the international body for the technological mishaps ahead of his speech before the General Assembly. A safety mechanism was triggered by a videographer on the moving stairway ahead of Trump’s ascent, according to the U.N. “In an effort to document their arrival, a videographer from the US delegation stepped on to the escalator ahead of the President and First Lady,” a spokesperson said in a statement sent to reporters. “As the videographer, who was traveling backwards up the escalator reached the top, the First Lady, followed by President Trump, each mounted the steps at the bottom. At that moment (9:50am), the escalator came to a stop,” they added, noting the videographer may have “inadvertently” caused the safety feature to activate. The conclusion came after an investigation, the organization said. The probe also revealed that a White House staffer was operating the teleprompter for the president during the technical setback, according to a source who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted an article published Sunday alleging there were jokes floating about stopping the escalator prior to the president’s arrival to force him to walk for inconvenience. “If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” she wrote in the social media post. – The Hill

Our Take: I loved the way Trump handled this situation – which was clearly an intentional act of sabotage. He mocked the UN for having a shoddy building for which they overpaid by billions of dollars, even including a personal anecdote where he was asked to testify to Congress concerning the appearance of corruption in the construction process.

Then he took to Truth Social and put out one of the funniest posts of his second term:

We should also consider the fact that the day before — Monday — three separate leaders of Muslim-majority countries had the microphone cut-out during their speeches, just as they were getting to the part where they called for worldwide support for Palestinian statehood. (One of these speakers was Erdogan of Turkey.)

It really begs the question, if the people in charge of operations at the UN are sabotaging the pro-Palestinian Muslim speakers, they must be pro-Israel Zionists, right? So then why are they also sabotaging President Trump? Could it be because they know that Trump is not actually on their side? (All eyes on the Trump-Erdogan meeting today.)

But let’s be honest: President Trump was PISSED at the beginning of his speech at the disrespect shown to him and the American People from this juvenile display. He handled it like a champion, but you can sense his anger in this clip.

I look forward to seeing what retribution is visited upon the UN for their insolence. [Clip Link] –

Sean “P Diddy” Combs seems to have been putting his time behind bars to good use, as his fellow prison mates give him praise ahead of his sentencing. The Grammy Award-winning rapper’s next court appearance on Oct. 3 is fast approaching. Next week, he will meet with a New York judge, who will decide how much time he will serve for his two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As his legal team starts to beg for a lenient sentence, they have gathered letters from his fellow inmates, specifically the ones who have been “inspired” by his “Free Game” class he teaches at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. – The Mirror

Our Take: Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Or, take P Diddy’s free “Game” class and learn to play like a pro! Act now! *Baby oil not included.

I don’t actually know if that is what is meant by “Free Game” classes, but I hope it is. I really do. –

President Trump assured Arab leaders during a Tuesday meeting that he would not allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank. Two sources said Trump and his team presented a white paper outlining the administration’s plan to end the war, including the annexation pledge along with details on governance and postwar security. Trump called the sit-down with eight Arab countries at the United Nations “most important” of the day but left without speaking to reporters, and participants have yet to release an official readout. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the meeting as “fruitful” on Fox News, though he provided no further details. Trump and Erdogan are scheduled to meet again at the White House on Thursday. Ahead of the discussion, Arab leaders reportedly sought to stress that any Israeli move into the West Bank could jeopardize the Abraham Accords, Trump’s signature foreign policy achievement during his first term.

– Badlands Media

Our Take: This meeting was called by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Emir Sheik Tamim Al-Thani, including an ethnically diverse collection of Muslim majority countries that were at war with one another just a few short years ago. Leaders representing Arabs, Turks, Pakis, and South Pacific Islanders, all working together for the first time in history in the face of a common threat – Benjamin Netanyahu.

But these men aren’t just leaders of Muslim countries, there are friends of Donald Trump. And the President is assuring his friends that he will not allow the psychotic Zionist regime to annex the West Bank. (Something that Zionists have assured us for years was never the long-term intent of Israel. That turned out to be a despicable lie.)

Today, all eyes will be on the White House meeting between President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan. Given yesterday’s story on the Syrian President’s expressed outrage over Israel’s airstrikes on Syria, as the IDF is using their F-35’s to dominate Syrian airspace.

Interestingly enough, when President Trump posted last week about his invitation to Erdogan to come to the White House, he not only teased a potential F-35 deal, he also mentioned an F-16 deal that sounds like a certainty.

What’s intriguing about the F-16 Fighting Falcon is that it is a very small and nimble fighter jet. It’s named after the Falcon – the most notorious of the avivore raptors (meaning a bird of prey that specifically eats smaller birds by attacking them during flight) – because it was designed first as a dogfighting aircraft. Its body frame is designed to withstand 9G’s of force during combat, and its cockpit seat is specially reclined to help pilots retain blood in their brains as they are pulling these G-forces, to prevent them from losing consciousness. For these reasons, 50 years after it was first introduced, the F-16 remains the most in-demand fighter jet around the world, as well as the most widely used, with over 2,000 currently in service.

Sounds like the exact sort of plane that Syria needs to protect it from the IDF’s F-35’s, and Turkey is the ideal candidate to step in and stop Netanyahu from annexing southern Syria – which will likely be used as a land-bridge to start a war with Iran.

As I have said: All eyes on the White House today. –

BONUS ITEMS

Elon Musk’s father has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993, including one he allegedly touched when she was four years old - who he later had a child with. The explosive allegations against Errol Musk, 79, are allegedly why the tech billionaire and Tesla founder has kept his distance from his estranged father over the years. Despite being outspoken on social media, the 54-year-old mogul has rarely delved into his strained relationship with his father. Errol made headlines when he had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who was 40 years younger than him. The accusations have repeatedly seeped into Elon’s life, reported the New York Times, which has seen more than 50 personal letters and emails and has conducted interviews with relatives.

– Daily Mail

The US Secret Service thwarted a network of electronic devices spread throughout New York City and the wider tri-state area that had the ability to conduct telecommunications-related threats towards US and foreign officials at the UN General Assembly, the agency said on Tuesday. Approximately 100,000 SIM cards and more than 300 co-located SIM servers were discovered in the Secret Service investigation. The network of devices, which was all located within a 35-mile radius of the event, was said to be capable of shutting down foreign leaders’ cellular networks at the UNGA. – The Jerusalem Post

