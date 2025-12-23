The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, December 22nd…

Senate Democrats are raising the threat of another government shutdown in late January as tensions with President Trump escalate over a series of recent maneuvers by the White House that Democrats say need a forceful response from Capitol Hill. Senate Democrats walked away from a potential deal to fund a broad swath of the federal government, including the departments of Defense, Labor, Education, and Health and Human Services, which make up roughly two-thirds of the discretionary budget, before Congress adjourned for the Christmas recess. Democrats cited Trump’s threat to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo., a leading government-funded center for atmospheric and climate research, as the reason they couldn’t advance a five-bill spending package before Christmas. Had the legislation passed the Senate this past week, it would have given Congress a good chance of funding up to 85 percent to 90 percent of the federal government through September of next year and taken the threat of another shutdown off the table. Instead, the shutdown threat remains very much alive… – The Hill

Our Take: Democrats are threatening to shut down the government over the defunding of NCAR in Boulder. You will recall when Russ Vought made the announcement last week:

“The National Science Foundation will be breaking up the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado. This facility is one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country. A comprehensive review is underway & any vital activities such as weather research will be moved to another entity or location.”

The commies are big mad here in Colorado. They protested over the weekend, and now they’re trying to convince the commies in other states to help them shut down the government.

The worst people are losing all their favorite toys. If they shutdown the government, too? That’s a Christmas gift we can celebrate all year!

Accelerate. – Ashe in America

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to introduce a new class of battleships for the US Navy’s ‘Golden Fleet’, calling them the biggest and most powerful ever built. Speaking Monday from Mar-a-Lago during what the White House called a “major announcement,” Trump said he approved two ships to start, with plans for up to 25. He was joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. Larger than WWII-era Iowa-class ships, these ’Trump-class’ vessels will carry hypersonic missiles, rail guns, and lasers, according to Trump. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the president’s plans, wrote that the US Navy plans to procure the first ship in 2030. “As you know, we’re desperately in need of ships,” Trump said. “They’ll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built.” The plan is part of a wider naval expansion with both manned and unmanned ships. Officials have warned that the US trails China in shipbuilding capacity and output. When asked whether the new warships were intended as a counter to America’s chief rival, Trump declined to single out Beijing. “It’s a counter to everybody,” he said. – RT

Our Take: President Trump first mentioned bringing back the battleship during the [awesome and hilarious] speech he gave to all of the generals and admirals at Quantico when they were summoned back in September. The media crushed him for this statement, mocking him for thinking that a battleship – a large, heavily armored warship with a main battery consisting of large guns – would ever again be the capital ship in a fleet, let alone a viable warship.

It may surprise many to hear that only two times in naval history did fleets of battleships meet in full-scale conflict: The Battle of Tsushima in 1905, the final naval battle of the Russo-Japanese War, where 4 Japanese battleships (+100 other ships) met 11 Russian battleships (+30 other ships) in the first ever naval engagement between modern steel fleets; And, the Battle of Jutland in 1916, where 28 British battleships (+120 other ships) met 22 German battleships (+75 other ships) in the North Sea. Of those two battles, only Tsushima was considered decisive, where Russia lost all of its battleships while Japan lost none. (At Jutland, both sides claimed victory.)

The Battle of Tsushima in 1905

The third example that is often cited is the Battle of Leyte Gulf in 1944 – often considered the largest naval battle in history, in terms of personnel – which involved 12 American battleships and 7 Japanese battleships (+2 “hybrid” battleship/carriers). However, the US had 35 carriers (only 8 of which were full-sized fleet carriers) and Japan had 4 carriers (only one of which was a full-sized fleet carrier), with over 1,800 airplanes in the sky (and nearly 400 total warships in the water) the battleships were hardly the deciding factor.

Leyte Gulf was actually four separate engagements that occurred over a three-day period, with the Battle of Surigao Strait being the only instance of battleship-verse-battleship encounter, and Japan only had one battleship present. This encounter at Surigao Strait is also universally considered the last time two battleships would face one another in combat. The only other instance of battleship-verse-battleship in all of World War II was during the Guadalcanal campaign, when the USS Washington sank the Kirishima – which is also considered the clearest example of a battleship-to-battleship duel.

The few other instances of battleships meeting in combat were either dominated by destroyers, or had the battleships exchanging very long range fire with minimal-to-no damage taken. Under the broadest definition of “combat,” there are no more than eight instances in history where battleships from opposing sides directly met. (Though there are plenty more instances of battleships engaging lesser ships.)

The truth is that the Battleship was the ultimate weapon of war in the 1890’s, and then the early 20th century with the advent of the “Dreadnought” class (the iconic modern image of the classic battleship), reaching its apex during World War I. Even before WWI – in 1910 – the Americans were launching aircraft from the deck of a cruiser and a year later successfully landed one on a modified cruiser. The Allies began converting warships to launch seaplanes and balloons throughout the war.

Construction of the iconic flat-top carriers was well underway by the 1920’s, making the modern Battleship obsolete by the beginning of the Second World War. The last American battleship, the USS Missouri (”Mighty Mo”) was ordered in June 1940 (18 months before Pearl Harbor, where much of the US battleship fleet was conveniently destroyed) and commissioned into duty in June 1944. Her quarterdeck served as the setting for the Japanese surrender in 1945.

The Missouri was reactivated in 1984, outfitted with missiles, and deployed to the Persian Gulf, where she served during Desert Storm. Today, she serves as a museum at Pearl Harbor.

(Thank you for indulging my autism)

The aircraft carrier is now suddenly facing its own obsolescence, as long-range hypersonic missiles present a serious threat to the 5,000 sailors typically found on an aircraft carrier. And the next-generation fighter jets being developed will no longer require runways to take off and land, meaning the iconic flat-top carrier profile is no longer necessary.

A heavily armored ship with a profile shaped to deflect and/or sustain impact damage from missiles is likely the future of naval combat, and the use of small drones, or even manned vertical take-off planes, can still be utilized in such vessels with the right design.

Put some high-velocity rail (magnet) guns, lasers, and hypersonic missiles on such a vessel, and suddenly the Trump Class Battleship doesn’t sound so silly after all, does it? – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The Trump administration on Monday halted Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, the largest project of its kind in the U.S., as well as four other projects under construction off the East Coast in a devastating blow to the wind industry. Shares of Dominion Energy, the utility developing the Virginia project, dropped nearly 4% on the news. The administration also paused leases for Vineyard Wind 1 off Massachusetts, Revolution Wind off Rhode Island, Sunrise Wind off Long Island and New England, and Empire Wind 1 south of Long Island. The projects taken together would provide enough power for more than 2 million homes, according to statements from the developers. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the administration paused leases for the projects due to national security concerns identified by the Pentagon. – CNBC

Our Take: I live in a coastal town.

For years, bluetarded nimbyidiots have placed signs in their yards about “saving X beach” from the offshore wind project.

I suggested in 2023 that Donald Trump would cancel said project, forcing extreme cognitive dissonance among coastal elites.

Well. – Burning Bright

Content creators with fuzzy TikTok haircuts cornered attendees for man-on-the-street style interviews. Aspiring influencers, hoping to build up follower counts, sat at tables beneath signs reading “Prove Me Wrong” as they egged on passers-by to debate subjects including Israel, the white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the concept of American identity. It was the first major gathering of the Turning Point USA organization since the assassination of its founder, Charlie Kirk, who minted a singular style of combative discourse in American politics. Inside a Phoenix convention center, the promise of discord loomed. But many of the attendees at the four-day conference, especially those under the age of 30, had come primarily to pal around with fellow Christians in an environment that could feel like an evangelical youth-group service crossed with a college football tailgate. For them, the drama unfolding on the main stage — where the event’s star speakers griped and traded insults — appeared to be taking place in some remote realm. “IDGAF,” said Dane Hoff, 20, who studies at Clemson University in South Carolina, using a shorthand for not caring one bit. “Like, it doesn’t really matter. This is online, insider-y stuff. It’s niche,” he added, describing himself as a moderate within the MAGA movement. “I’m all about electoral politics and winning.” – The New York Times

Our Take: The people in TPUSA’s audience are brainwashing victims. The entire thing is a very sad statement on celebrity worship and Statism. There is no amount of commercialized and politicized god-talk that can paper over the flagrant degeneracy at the center of TPUSA’s Soap Opera Conventions.

– Chris Paul

Russia has reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with Venezuela as the country faces a US military blockade in the Caribbean, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry has announced. Washington has deployed multiple naval vessels to the region since September, attacking boats it claims are involved in drug trafficking and blockading oil tankers from entering or leaving the country. The US has alleged that narcotics traffickers operate out of Venezuela with the support of the government. Caracas has consistently denied the claims, and insists that Washington is plotting regime change in order to gain access to the country’s natural resources. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, during which he expressed “serious concern over Washington’s increasingly escalatory actions in the Caribbean Sea,” according to a ministry statement. Lavrov added that the US military buildup could “lead to far-reaching consequences for the region and create a threat to international maritime navigation.” – RT

AND

US Senator Lindsey Graham has urged Washington to ramp up restrictions against Russia, including sanctioning China over its energy imports from Moscow and seizing tankers carrying Russian oil. Last month, US President Donald Trump proposed a roadmap to resolve the Ukraine conflict, which Kiev and its European backers have rejected as favoring Russia, while stalling settlement efforts with counterproposals and accusing Moscow of delaying peace. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Graham, a longtime Russia hawk, echoed that stance, claiming that Moscow has “rebuffed all our efforts” to end the conflict and would not sign a peace deal “until we increase pressure.” “If [Russian President Vladimir Putin] says no this time... sign my bill that has 85 co-sponsors and puts tariffs on countries like China, who buy cheap Russian oil,” Graham said, referring to a bill he authored that would authorize tariffs of up to 500% on imports from countries that continue to buy Russian energy products. “Seize ships that are carrying sanctioned Russian oil like you’re doing in Venezuela. If Putin says no, we need to dramatically change the game,” the Republican added. – RT

Our Take: Here is your American Senator, Lady Lindsey Graham, coming to you LIVE from Tel Aviv!

And here is Lady Lindsey, again from Tel Aviv, publicly advocating that Russia be designated a state-sponsor of terrorism and that Russian ships be seized by the US Navy.

This has to be a humiliation ritual, but for whom? For Lindsey Graham, the Senator from Israel? Or for the American People, who must endure his overt treason?

Sergei Lavrov – who I (along with the rest of the world) certainly respect more than pretty much everyone in our government aside from President Trump – has called the NeoCon’s activity in the Caribbean “piracy,” accusing America of “suppressing competition using dirty methods...”

Is he wrong? The State Department certainly behaves like an organized crime syndicate, and Lindsey Graham – despite his effeminate veneer – certainly sounds like a mobster when he talks about geopolitics.

It’s hard to get a read on Marco Rubio. Sometimes I think he is faithfully conducting the duties of chief diplomat, then I remember his political roots and the fact that President Trump seems completely dependent on his friends-turned-envoys (Witkoff, etc.) to conduct real diplomacy.

Take this clip, for example. I can look at the way he says, “Merry Christmas, Sergei,” and think it is NeoCon hubris, but I can also see it being signal when Rubio says that they fully expected Russia to back Maduro – because I did, too.

But maybe that’s the point. Maybe we’re not meant to be able to decipher which side Rubio (and others) is playing for. Maybe that is the perfectly orchestrated chaos that creates the necessary conditions for President Trump to conduct his symphony of genius in total peace.

Because if we are guessing which side they are on, then maybe the bad guys are too? [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2, Clip Link 3] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

At least six career staffers at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were suspended with pay this summer after organizing a polygraph test that the agency’s acting director, Madhu Gottumukkala, failed. The Department of Homeland Security opened an investigation into whether the staff provided “false information” about the need for the test — which was scheduled after Gottumukkala sought access to certain highly sensitive cyber intelligence shared with the agency. This article is based on interviews with eight current and four former U.S. cybersecurity officials, including multiple Trump administration appointees, who have either worked closely with Gottumukkala or have knowledge of the polygraph examination and the chain of events that followed. They were granted anonymity for fear of retribution. The incident this July and the subsequent fallout — which has not been reported before — have angered career staff, alarmed fellow Trump administration appointees and raised questions about Gottumukkala’s leadership of the nearly $3 billion cyber defense agency. – Politico

Our Take: A spy agency was subverting the chain of command in the executive branch, and it sounds like, over the summer, they got caught.

“The test was scheduled that month to determine his eligibility to review one of the most sensitive intelligence programs shared with CISA by another spy agency, three current officials and one former official said. That material was designated as a controlled access program — meaning its circulation was supposed to be tightly restricted to those assigned as need-to-know — and the agency that furnished it to CISA further required that any need-to-know employees first pass what is known as a counter-intelligence polygraph.”

A counter-intelligence polygraph? What questions did they ask him?

“Those interviewed could not say definitively why Gottumukkala didn’t pass the July polygraph, and several cautioned that people may fail the examinations for innocuous reasons, such as anxiety or a technical error. Polygraph results are not reliable enough to be admitted as evidence in most U.S. courts.”

It sounds like some people are trying to set a narrative. It also sounds like they caught a spy agency undermining CISA. Like, caught them in the act.

Dude’s name sounds like “got em” and no one thought twice before try to entrap him? – Ashe in America

North Korea has lashed out at Japan after a senior official reportedly suggested that the country needs nuclear weapons. In a statement published by state media on Sunday, Pyongyang warned that allowing Japan to acquire nuclear weapons would result in “a great disaster.” The remarks come after controversy was sparked last week by a senior adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who told reporters that Japan may need to reconsider its post-WWII non-nuclear policy as reliance on the US nuclear deterrent may no longer be sufficient, as reported by NHK. The off-the-record comments, described as personal views, quickly went viral, raising questions about Tokyo’s official position. “The Japanese ruling quarters are openly revealing their ambition to possess nuclear weapons, going beyond the red line for a war criminal state,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “This is not a misstatement or a reckless assertion but clearly reflects Japan’s long-cherished ambition for nuclear armament.” The Foreign Ministry said the official’s remarks “clearly show Japan’s bellicose and aggressive nature.” It called Japan “double-faced” for promoting a nuclear-free world while “working hard to go nuclear behind the scenes,” and urged the global community not to allow Japan to proceed with its plans.

– RT

Our Take: The easiest possible thing to comply with, the hardest possible thing to fail to comply with. – Chris Paul

***

Another Take: The tables have turned! Little Rocket Man is now the moral arbiter of nuclear proliferation and world peace.

I’m not even being facetious. It was already revealed in the 2024 memoirs of former South Korean President Moon Jae-In that Kim Jong Un had expressed to him the desire to denuclearize for the safety and security of his daughter.

I hope that Kim gets to complete his redemption arc and become one of the great heroes of the story, not just in the minds of delusive schizos like myself, but also in the minds of the general public. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has warned that Russia could attempt to keep Europe “busy” if China launches a military attack on Taiwan. Speaking in an interview with Germany’s BILD newspaper on Sunday, Rutte said Beijing and Moscow were closely aligned and that any escalation in the Indo-Pacific could have direct consequences for European security. “We also see the global connection between China and Russia. China is looking at Taiwan. And I am convinced that if China takes military action there, it will pressure its junior partner, Russia, under Putin’s leadership, to keep us busy here in Europe,” he said. Against that backdrop, Rutte said NATO must urgently strengthen its deterrence, warning that Moscow remains prepared to absorb heavy losses. “The reason is Putin. He is prepared to sacrifice 1.1 million of his own people. And this year he has made very little progress – minimal territorial gains, less than 1% of Ukrainian territory compared to the beginning of the year,” he added. Rutte underlined that keeping Ukraine strong was central to European security. – AA

Our Take: From The Guardian:

“Trump and Putin are carrying out a pincer movement on Europe’s democracies.”

From Righteous Russia, my first piece of writing in the Info War, which introduced the concept of the Sovereign Alliance and a pincer movement being carried out between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin:

“I can think of no greater story than an alliance of East and West, and no more terrifying a nationalistic, sovereign pincer for the Globalist Deep State to be caught in.”

Continuing on from The Guardian:

“Suddenly, it all feels a bit 1939.”

WW2 comms?

No. Nazi Comms. Which is to say … Axis comms.

Now, observe, from Axis & Allies, a recent long-form in which I predicted a coming attempt by the powers that would be to invert the Axis & Allies paradigm against said Sovereign Alliance:

“We’re in the midst of a slow, steady—and then quite sudden—inversion of the Axis and Allies paradigm we’ve been programed with since the close of World War 2, and which the original draft of World War 3 was meant to feature prominently once more, albeit with fresh coats of their respective East-West paint applied.

But then, it seems that script didn’t just get rejected, but trimmed, edited, re-written and ultimately transformed into the narrative inversion we’ve been tracking since the enemy first attempted—somewhat successfully, I might add, and to their own detriment—to conflate Trump and Putin in the Collective Mind.

Which, as I have been arguing for a LONG time, should lend credence to the idea that the back-and-forth, engineered whiplash that often follows Trumpian deployments is a feature, and not a bug of the engineered chaos of the Info War.”

To sum up ... I’ve been telling you the Sovereign Alliance is real, AND that it’s winning.

Now ... they are, too.

So, how’s it going for the Hegemon?

Not great … [Read: “A Multipolar War”] – Burning Bright

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are tangling over potential consequences for Department of Justice (DOJ) officials after the department failed to share every document tied to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as required under law. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the bipartisan duo who led the effort to force a vote on the bill to release the files, are launching an “inherent contempt” push for Attorney General Pam Bondi, threatening to fine her until the full tranche is released. Khanna went further, suggesting the delayed and incomplete release could even be grounds for impeachment. But while the bill to release the files garnered near-unanimous support in Congress, lawmakers may splinter on how aggressively to push back on the DOJ. – The Hill

Our Take: Are we still pretending that the government is going to be transparent about the…indiscretions…of the government?

I’m sure they’re really going to be transparent about Epstein this time.

Drip, drip, drip. – Ashe in America

A Russian general has been killed in a car bomb blast in Moscow, the Investigative Committee has reported. Officials identified the victim as Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of operational training at the General Staff. According to the statement, an explosive device had been planted beneath the vehicle he was traveling in, and detonated on Monday morning in the southern part of the Russian capital. The blast also damaged several other vehicles and seriously injured Sarvarov’s driver, media reports stated. Russian officials said one line of investigation is an assassination carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services, noting that Kiev has previously used explosive devices in targeted killings of officials and public figures. Last December, a bomb hidden in an e-scooter killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces, and his aide in what investigators alleged was a Ukrainian plot. – RT

Our Take: According to Wikipedia, “Sarvarov was part of combat operations in the East Prigorodny conflict and of the Second Chechen War in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He led the Russian operations in the Syrian civil war between 2015 and 2016.”

The “East Prigorodny conflict” refers to the Ossentia-Ingush conflict of the early 1990’s. If you watched The Book of Trump last night, you would know that this was the prelude to the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, which I have dubbed “Putin’s Rubicon,” as it became the point where Russia made it clear that it would not tolerate the post-Cold War global security architecture that George Bush and his friends had set up: What Bush referred to as the “New World Order.”

General Sarvarov also served in the Second Chechen War – which we covered on The Book of Trump over the past two weeks, most recently with Burning Bright – and led the Russian operations in the Syrian Civil War in 2015/2016, meaning that General Sarvarov served with the Kadyrovites, who have become one of the most notorious elements of the Russian military, along with the Wagner Group.

When I first saw this headline yesterday, I posted it to X with the caption, “The CIA is a terrorist organization,” as the CIA’s involvement is a near certainty, regardless of Ukraine’s potential participation. Now that I know how deeply involved Sarvarov was in the same events that we have been studying on my various shows over the past year, particularly the past few weeks, it does make this development that much more surreal.

My original point does stand. The CIA is absolutely a terrorist organization. One could even argue that it is THE terrorist organization, which controls all other terrorist organizations operating throughout the world.

– GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

BONUS ITEMS

Nearly three decades after the murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey shocked Colorado and drew national attention, her father, John Ramsey, says he is more optimistic than ever about the possibility of finding her killer. “I am optimistic - more than I’ve been in 29 years,” John Ramsey told the Daily Mail. His renewed hope follows Boulder Police Department’s announcement earlier this month that new evidence has been collected in the long-running investigation of his daughter’s death. – Newsweek

A federal judge took a step Monday toward the public release of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report on President Donald Trump’s handling of classified material he stashed at Mar-a-Lago in 2021. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon blocked for nearly a year the release of Smith’s classified documents report but agreed Monday to lift her order on Feb. 24. However, Cannon also invited a possible legal challenge by Trump or his former alleged co-conspirators, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, that could further delay the report’s release. The Trump-appointed judge emphasized that her timeline for release of the report could give way to legal claims that Smith’s report shouldn’t be released at all. Cannon tossed the case against Trump after she ruled Smith was unconstitutionally appointed as special counsel. – Politico

