Now, onto the news from Monday, May 12th ...

Federal District Court Judge Beryl Howell’s injunction prohibiting the implementation of Donald Trump’s executive order restricting the Perkins Coie law firm spoils a righteous core with judicial activism. On March 6, Trump issued an executive order asserting that “the dishonest and dangerous activity of…Perkins Coie has affected this country for decades. Notably, in 2016 while representing failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Perkins Coie hired Fusion GPS, which then manufactured a false “dossier” designed to steal an election…. Perkins Coie has worked with activist donors including George Soros to judicially overturn popular, necessary, and democratically enacted election laws….” The order also accused Perkins Coie of racial discrimination, citing its “publicly announced percentage quotas in 2019 for hiring and promotion on the basis of race and other categories prohibited by civil rights laws.” The order suspended security clearances for the firm’s lawyers and barred them from federal buildings, prohibited the government from engaging the firm, directed federal contractors to disclose if they use the firm’s services, and referred the firm to be investigated for violating civil rights laws. The order was one of several similar orders issued, or contemplated, against leading law firms. Howell, an Obama appointee, previously served as chief judge for the District of Columbia, in which capacity she was a strong supporter of Jack Smith’s Trump prosecution. [...] Howell is right that the First Amendment and principles of American justice mandate that lawyers be able to deliver candid advice and zealous advocacy to their clients. But, she goes too far by ignoring the compelling case that Perkins Coie conspired with Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS to improperly influence the 2016 election and destabilize the Trump presidency by developing the fraudulent Steele dossier (which falsely accused Trump of being a Russian agent), and then misleading government investigators about its provenance.

– Chronicles Magazine

Our Take: On last Wednesdays show, we had a good discussion about how we go about solving the problems our country is facing. This is how I framed the segment.

[Full Episode] –

The US president has pushed for Ukraine and Russia to meet to put an end to the conflict. On Sunday, Zelenskyy urged Vladimir Putin to meet him on Thursday in Istanbul but Russia's leader has yet to respond. Mr Trump said late on Monday, "I was thinking about flying over. I don't know where I am going be on Thursday. "I've got so many meetings. There's a possibility there I guess, if I think things can happen." The US president has embarked on his Middle East tour this week – marking the first foreign trip of his second administration. – LBC

AND

US President Donald Trump’s decision to make Saudi Arabia his first major foreign stop in his new Middle East diplomacy is a move filled with strategic promise. Early in his administration’s next chapter, this visit could mark the beginning of a transformative period for the region-and for America’s role within it. More than a symbolic gesture, choosing Riyadh as the launch pad for a fresh regional approach suggests an intent to ground US policies in regional realities and partnerships rather than distant theorizing. If approached boldly, this could set the Middle East on a new course-favoring peace and prosperity over war and hatred. The agenda for Trump’s meetings with GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) leaders is expected to be packed with weighty issues: trade, investment, mutual security commitments, and strategies for ending regional conflicts. These topics are not only vital for regional stability but are critical to the broader health of the global economy. [...] If Trump is serious about his stated desire to end wars and make peace, Riyadh offers a unique opportunity to move decisively. Nowhere is the need more urgent than Gaza, where the humanitarian situation has become catastrophic. – Weekly Blitz

Our Take: Donald Trump is about to mediate peace talks concerning both the newest AND oldest forever wars, Ukraine and Gaza.

This is the narrative Kobayashi Maru Trump is uniquely qualified to disentangle, because the parameters of the test have been reset by the surging Sovereign Alliance. –

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, has been appointed acting librarian of Congress, the Justice Department said Monday. Blanche replaces longtime librarian Carla Hayden, whom the White House fired last week amid criticism from conservatives that she was advancing a “woke” agenda. [...] Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters Monday that lawmakers are investigating whether Trump has the power to fire the librarian of Congress, who is technically a legislative branch employee. “We want to make sure congressional equities are respected and protected in this process,” Thune said. [...] The implications of Trump’s installing a close ally as librarian of Congress could be far-reaching. For instance, the librarian could see requests made by lawmakers to the Congressional Research Service, which are usually seen only by the requesting office and the CRS itself, according to a congressional aide who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The nonpartisan agency is largely known as the think tank of Capitol Hill and provides analyses meant to help lawmakers in the legislative process.

– AP News

Our Take: The Library of Congress is the think tank of Capitol Hill? I didn’t know that. It sounds important; like it’s probably holding juicy secrets.

I never cared about the librarian of congress before Senate Republicans became concerned about President Trump appointing a loyalist to the position.

Now I wonder if Todd Blanche is going to find Cíbola – or maybe something even cooler, like prosecutable evidence of government corruption.

–

The US and China agreed to lower tariffs for 90 days on Monday, as the world’s two biggest economies attempt to cool an escalating trade war. The two countries will temporarily lower tariffs on each other’s imports, according to a joint statement, released in Geneva, where US and Chinese officials negotiated over the weekend. The agreement states that the US will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from 145% and China will lower duties on US imports to 10% from 125%, by 14 May, for a period of 90 days. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at the news briefing after two days of talks that the high tariff levels would have amounted to a complete blockage of each sides goods, an outcome neither side wants. “The consensus from both delegations this weekend is neither side wants a decoupling,” Bessent said. “And what had occurred with these very high tariff ... was an embargo, the equivalent of an embargo. And neither side wants that. We do want trade. We want more balanced trade. And I think that both sides are committed to achieving that." – Euronews

Our Take: Why would anyone go to Geneva to talk to “China”? Only makes sense when you recognize that China isn’t the enemy, the people in Geneva are…

Trump in 2020:

has a trade deal with China

has a deal with Xi to stop the fentanyl trade

has a plan worked out for TikTok

Trump in 2025:

has a trade deal with China

has a deal with Xi to stop the fentanyl trade

has a plan worked out for TikTok

But in the meantime, while “Joe Biden was President,” Xi was doing everything in his power to destroy the US and its people, and Trump kept saying nice things about him, only to quickly make a deal that balances the relationship between the two countries and destroys the Regime’s top-down control over the world economy.

You’d have to be retarded to believe this. –

In what may be the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government, the Trump administration is preparing to accept a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar -- a gift that is to be available for use by President Donald Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation, sources familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News. The gift had been expected to be announced next week, when Trump visits Qatar on the first foreign trip of his second term, according to sources familiar with the plans. But a senior White House official said the gift will not be presented or gifted while the president is in Qatar this week. In a social media post Sunday night, Trump confirmed his administration was preparing to accept the aircraft, calling it a "very public and transparent transaction" with the Defense Department. – ABC News

Our Take:

Now let me call a spade a spade:

It is totally obvious to anyone with mediocre levels of discernment that the government of Israel has significant influence over the United States, particularly the US Congress, and is able to coerce legislators and bureaucrats to act against the best interests of the US government and American People whenever it may benefit Israel.

It is time for the American People to reclaim our sovereignty, and that requires throwing off the shackles of servitude that have been affixed to us by duplicitous actors who only serve the interests of Israel. Never again should we allow foreign influences to infiltrate our government and seize control of our society.

–

The Department of Homeland Security issued subpoenas to the government of California on Monday seeking records related to alleged disbursements of federal funds to illegal immigrants. ICE's Homeland Security Investigations [HSI] office in Los Angeles filed the subpoenas this week, targeting the state's Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants [CAPI]. According to the program's website, CAPI is intended to provide monthly cash benefits to aged, blind, and disabled non-citizens who are ineligible for federal Supplemental Security Income, but the White House claims it provides benefits to illegal immigrants who cannot access social security benefits. DHS Sec. Kristi Noem criticized California politicians in a statement, saying, "Radical left politicians in California prioritize illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens access to cash benefits. The Trump Administration is working together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally." She added, "If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over. While this subpoena focuses only on Los Angeles County – it is just the beginning." – Fox News

Our Take:

Paying any tax is essentially aiding & abetting criminals… But getting closer.

–

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday, following Wall Street’s massive rally on the back of a trade deal between the U.S. and China, which includes a 90-day pause on tariffs and a drop in reciprocal tariffs by 115 percentage points. Analysts at Japanese investment bank Nomura have now upgraded Chinese equities to a “tactical overweight.” The agreement to temporarily reduce tariffs “came as a significant surprise for markets, and will likely support risk positivity in the near term,” Chetan Seth, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at the bank wrote in a Tuesday note. “While markets have been expecting some reduction in tariffs over the past few days, we think this reduction is much larger than expected and will bring a major relief for global (including Asian) stocks,” they added. [...] Hong Kong stocks fell sharply, with the Hang Seng Index declining 1.74% and the Hang Seng Tech Index plunging 3.06%. This was a reversal from the strong gains both indexes logged in the previous session. Meanwhile, mainland China’s CSI 300 index was flat. Indian markets fell at the open with the benchmark Nifty 50 down 0.34% while the BSE Sensex index lost 0.39%. This is a reversal from the significant gains in the previous session, when Indian markets posted their best one-day gain since February 2021, following optimism over the India—Pakistan ceasefire. Over in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.71%, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.28%. – CNBC

Our Take: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.8%, or more than 1,100 points, on Monday, the Nasdaq shot up 4.8% and the S&P 500 gained 3.3%.

The markets were largely reacting to the US and China pausing their kayfabe trade war, as well as President Trump’s executive order on drug prices, which analysts are saying will raise drug prices overseas to deliver savings for Americans.

Sorry foreigners, but it’s America First now. And besides, we’ve subsidized not just drug prices but pharma innovation, research and development, and access for most of the world for a pretty long while.

It can’t still be our turn. –

President Trump inserted his considerable influence into the race for governor of New Jersey on Monday, announcing his endorsement of Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican who came within three points of defeating the state’s Democratic governor in 2021. “Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration.” The public support from Mr. Trump is likely to solidify Mr. Ciattarelli’s odds in the June 10 Republican primary. – The New York Times

Our Take:

This is the guy who lost in the fake gubernatorial election of 2021, when Glenn! Youngkin won his fake election in Virginia on the back of the ConInc anti-woke campaign…

Damn, a lot of people who love trusting the plan aren’t trusting the plan on this one. Don’t they trust Trump?! Join my struggle session today and make them appease the consensus! We need UNITY in order to win this fake election for Republicans! –

Joe Biden’s return to the spotlight this week is igniting anger among Democrats who wish the former president would ride off into retirement and stay there. In a wide-ranging interview on “The View” with former First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday, Biden owned up to his role in Donald Trump’s return to power even as he defended his decision to stay in the race as long as he did last year. But if he was expecting a warm reception, he’s not getting it. Many in his party are desperate to turn the page on Biden’s presidency, craving new leaders and fresh faces as Democrats look to find a way out of the political wilderness. “It’s time for Joe Biden to go away with all due respect and let the next generation of Democrats take the mantle,” said Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. “Every time he appears on a show or says something, it’s just another week or a month that we have to defend him and remind everybody that we got beat by Donald Trump, again.” “For those of us trying to rebuild the brand, it does no good when you’re constantly reminded about the old brand that won’t go away,” Rocha said, adding that the only good thing about the interview is that it was quickly overtaken by news of the selection of a new pope. – Politico

Our Take: The Biden Administration was essentially an American Intermission that allowed acceleration of the following:

American Awakening.

Russian DeNazification of Ukraine.

Rejection of Globalism and Embracing of Multipolarity.

Dissolution of the Fiat Central Banking System. – Burning Bright

– Dan Scavino

Our Take: Dan is from NY, not far from the Bronx where, for nearly two decades, whenever the Yankees had the lead and were about to close out the game, THIS IS WHAT YOU WOULD HEAR OVER THE LOUDSPEAKER.

Essentially from 1996 to 2013 in New York, Enter Sandman meant:

"Game Over." –

BONUS ITEMS

The partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has raised millions of dollars for an artificial intelligence startup hoping to introduce a product that can be used in medical testing and other settings, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the endeavor who could not speak publicly because the company has not yet officially launched. The company is called Haemanthus, which is Greek for "blood flower." Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star, is serving an 11-year sentence in federal prison for misleading investors about her blood-testing startup Theranos, once heralded as a breakthrough in laboratory science before its core technology proved faulty. Since being imprisoned at a federal facility in Bryan, Texas, Holmes has been providing advice to her partner, Billy Evans, on the startup, according to the sources. The precise nature of Holmes' supporting Evans on the venture is unclear. – NPR

Walking into the crowded hotel conference room, Andrew Batey looked like any other tech guy attending ETHDenver, an annual cryptocurrency conference. A venture capital investor based in Florida, Mr. Batey wore a black sweatshirt emblazoned with the logos of more than a dozen crypto companies, with names like LunarCrush and bitSmiley. He had arrived in town with some expensive footwear — a pair of Off-White Air Jordans, the type of sneaker, he said, that people usually don’t take out of the box. Mr. Batey, however, was at the conference not to network with fellow crypto enthusiasts but to fight one of them — live on YouTube. At the hotel, a short drive from the conference convention center, he was preparing for his official weigh-in, the final step before a fight the next evening in an arena packed with crypto colleagues. Under the watchful eye of a representative from the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, Mr. Batey, 40, stripped down to his boxers, which were adorned with a cartoon Santa Claus riding a golf cart. He weighed in at just under 195 pounds, on target for the fight. The bare-chested venture capitalist raised his biceps and flexed for the cameras. The nation’s tech elite, not content with unfathomable wealth and rising political influence in Washington, have recently developed a new obsession — fighting. – The New York Times

