The US has announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil - in an effort to pressure Moscow to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine. “Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don’t go anywhere. They just don’t go anywhere,” President Donald Trump said, after a meeting with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte to discuss peace negotiations. The sanctions announcement came one day after Trump said a meeting planned with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest would be shelved indefinitely. Earlier Wednesday, Russia unleashed an intense bombardment on Ukraine that killed at least seven people, including children. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the new sanctions were needed due to “Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war”. He said these oil companies fund the Kremlin’s “war machine”. — BBC

Our Take: “The society that the machine was really going after at the last turning was the Russians.”

“I would like to think it’s actually become harder for them to engage in these resets than easier.”

The Controlled Opposition Dynamic is nothing new.

We just finally started noticing. [Clip Link] —

As the government shutdown enters its fourth week, Senate Republicans are headed to the White House on Tuesday — not for urgent talks on how to end it but for a display of unity with President Donald Trump as they refuse to negotiate on any Democratic demands. Senate Democrats, too, are confident in their strategy to keep voting against a House-passed bill that would reopen the government until Republicans, including Trump, engage them on extending health care subsidies that expire at the end of the year. With both sides showing no signs of movement, it’s unclear how long the stalemate will last — even as hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss another paycheck in the coming days and states are sounding warnings that key federal programs will soon lapse completely. And the lunch meeting in the White House Rose Garden appears unlikely, for now, to lead to a bipartisan resolution as Senate Republicans are dug in and Trump has followed their lead. — PBS News

Our Take: There is no version of victory in the information war that does not include widespread ability to avoid getting hoodwinked.

Unfortunately, people in the so-called “truth” community spend their time groveling as hard as they can before politicians, TV Characters, high follower-count accounts on legacy social media, and anonymous characters on the internet, which is the definition of being hoodwinked. They do all this to acquire social credit and fiat tokens online by monopolizing your attention to their perpetual grovel.

The fact that this will offend SOME people is proof of its truth. Who are these people protecting? With the proliferation of bots, the grovelers and those for whom they grovel don’t even have to be real people.

The point is not getting hoodwinked at all. Since that is impossible, the goal is to practice not getting hoodwinked at all, ALL THE TIME. Instead, we have people using kabbalistic numerology for divination and idolizing a character — one they don’t know — as the all-knowing savior of the world while pretending to prophecy and using Gematria to prove the anonymous internet account is actually God.

And naturally, any dispute over this is deemed treasonous to the “unity” of the tribe. It’s worth noting that ‘breaking unity’ is a tool liars use to make an emotional appeal to unity in service of one side or POV, which would otherwise lose. In 20th century China, they called this a struggle session. […]

Does anyone actually believe it’s “the democrats” that have all these people hoodwinked? —

Israel’s relationship with Turkey has been fraught in recent years. The war in Gaza, which ended after two years, added friction to an already tense dynamic, though the countries maintained diplomatic ties throughout. During the fighting between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, Israeli officials worked to curb Turkish efforts to expand Ankara’s role in ceasefire mediation. Regionally, the conflict widened fault lines, exposing competing Israeli and Turkish interests in Syria. Last week, Turkey secured a frontline role in Gaza’s future by signing on as a guarantor of a US-initiated peace plan for the territory. Alongside President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint statement backing an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Ankara committed to practical steps in the post-conflict phase. — The Jerusalem Post

AND

Anxious to bolster its air power, Turkey has proposed to European partners and the U.S. ways it could swiftly obtain advanced fighter jets as it seeks to make up ground on regional rivals such as Israel, sources familiar with the talks say. NATO-member Turkey, which has the alliance’s second-largest military, aims to leverage its best relations with the West in years to add to its ageing fleet 40 Eurofighter Typhoons, for which it inked a preliminary agreement in July, and later also U.S.-made F-35 jets, despite Washington sanctions that currently block any deal. Strikes by Israel — the Middle East’s most advanced military with hundreds of U.S.-supplied F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighters — on Turkey’s neighbours Iran and Syria, as well as on Lebanon and Qatar, unnerved Ankara in the last year. They laid bare key vulnerabilities, prompting its push for rapid air power reinforcement to counter any potential threats and not be left exposed, officials say. — Reuters

Our Take: The optics of the situation would suggest that the intended narrative is that President Trump has developed a strategic partnership with President Erdogan of Turkey, signified by the nuclear energy deal that the White House announced the day before Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly. This partnership has a security component that has not been fully resolved / realized / disclosed, but that we know at least includes advanced fighter jets and other equipment.

Ever since Assad was “overthrown” in December, it seems that President Trump has given the narrative hat tip to Erdogan for “conquering” Syria.

These new security agreements seem to concern a balance of power in Syria, with Israel ostensibly representing one side and Turkey representing the other. —

The man accused of murdering Iryna Zarutska faces federal charges that could result in the death penalty, according to new reports. Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who was accused of fatally stabbing the Ukrainian woman on a Charlotte light rail train, has been indicted by a federal grand jury, per ABC News. On Wednesday, the jury charged Brown with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, which is a capital offense under federal law. — Fox News

Our Take: Before the regime traumatized the public with Charlie Kirk’s assassination, they traumatized the public with the assassination of Iryna Zarutska. Then we learned that her murderer was a known, dangerous schizophrenic that begged for help.

Many such cases.

I’m fine with the death penalty for Iryna Zarutska’s murderer. But I hope we can come to agreement on the mental health imperative — and soon. That will likely require shifting research priorities.

Consider that, for every dollar spent on cancer research, only about seven cents goes toward serious mental illness research.

Which is more of a crisis? —

Call it a digital love triangle. When EU leaders back a “sovereign digital transition” at a summit in Brussels this Thursday, their words will mask a rift between France and Germany over how to deal with America’s overwhelming dominance in technology. The bloc’s founding members have long taken differing approaches to how far the continent should seek to go in detoxing from U.S. giants. In Paris, sovereignty is about backing local champions and breaking reliance on U.S. Big Tech. In Berlin the focus is on staying open and protecting Europe without severing ties with a major German trading partner. The EU leaders’ statement is a typical fudge — it cites the need for Europe to “reinforce its sovereignty” while maintaining “close collaboration with trusted partner countries,” according to a near-final draft obtained by POLITICO ahead of the gathering. That plays into the hands of incumbent U.S. interests, even as the bloc’s reliance on American tech was again brought into sharp focus Monday when an outage at Amazon cloud servers in Northern Virginia disrupted the morning routines of millions of Europeans. — Politico

Our Take: Big tech and ConInc combined, under the disguise of MAGA AF, is the most dangerous enemy in America at the level we’re currently playing. That enemy must be defeated in order to rise to the next level, which we also must defeat.

It would be wise to stop supporting your own enemy for the sake of denying that the enemy was much larger than we imagined, and far more cunning. The point is not getting hoodwinked at all. —

Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico cannot block the reparations loan foe Ukraine, as it does not need unanimity, but it requires approval from Belgium and the European Central Bank The author of the Resurgam Telegram channel discussed the issue. Decisions of the European Council require unanimity, and the European Commission, at Belgium’s request, wants all 27 EU members to share financial risks. While it expects Viktor Orbán not to block the deal, initial reports could still claim “Hungary blocked it,” and if that happens, the Commission will point to specific justifications. The European Commission believes that changing the sanctions regime will not require unanimity… — Espreso Global

AND

A weeks-long stalemate holding up the latest package of sanctions against Russia was ended Wednesday night after Slovakia lifted its veto, the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU confirmed. The bulk of the package — the 19th to be imposed on Moscow since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago — focuses on sapping the Kremlin’s war chest by imposing restrictions on energy traders and financial institutions, many of them in third countries. Companies helping the Russian war effort will be targeted, in addition to 117 new tankers considered to be part of the shadow fleet that ships Russian fossil fuels in violation of the oil price cap. — Politico

Our Take: Slovakia and Hungary are splintering the Globalist Hegemon from within.

And Trump and Putin are helping them do it.

In the ever-shifting battlespace of the Multipolar War, where the Hegemon’s collectivist hydra thrashes in its death throes, the fractures we’ve been mapping for months are no longer just suggestions, but seismic rifts tearing through the very foundations of the EU and NATO blocs.

As the Sovereign Alliance continues its inexorable advance, inverting the Axis and Allies paradigm into a symphony of decentralized harmony (something I’ve been writing about extensively all year,) the Micro and the Macro are aligning broadly along the rails I’ve laid out along both Narrative and Actual grounds.

Make no mistake. Despite breathless commentary to the contrary coming out of the Media Protectorate, the on-again, off-again nature of Ukrainian peace talks between Trump and Putin isn’t a sign of uncontrolled chaos, but rather its opposite.

I believe we’re watching the deliberate unraveling of a unipolar illusion, where the ‘villains’ we need — primarily Trump, Putin and Xi — expose the true antagonists, the warmongers peddling perpetual conflict as their empire’s lifeblood. [Read More] —

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that the Knesset’s move toward the annexation of West Bank would threaten President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. “They passed a vote in the Knesset, but the president has made clear that’s not something we’d be supportive of right now,” Rubio tells reporters before taking off for Israel. “We think there’s potential for [it to be even] threatening to the peace deal.” Last month, Trump broke his silence on potential Israeli annexation of the West Bank amid mounting Arab opposition, vowing that he wouldn’t allow the move. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Yesterday we covered a report that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to come visit President Trump at the White House soon, and how the Saudis have all the leverage in negotiations over normalization with Israel. The Saudis terms are a fully recognized Palestinian State with pre-1967 [war] borders. This is something that many have thought to be a total impasse. And yet, now, it seems all but a certainty. The Saudis have no reason to compromise. Time is on their side. They can wait for a more reasonable administration, and President Trump knows this.

Surely, President Trump knows that this Palestine issue has become about so much more than just Palestine, or the Arabs, or even the entire Middle East. This issue of statehood is now about the Global South’s ability to collectively bargain against the Old Guard — the Western Hegemony. By leveraging their collective sovereign influence (wealth and relationships) they have demonstrated that multipolarity is a viable geopolitical concept. The centralization of power can be averted if individual nation states simultaneously reclaimed their sovereignty as a state.

President Trump and the Sovereign Alliance leaders have been restoring bilateral relations between individual countries, and the cumulative effect should be enough overlapping interests to naturally disincentivize kinetic conflict. But the path to peace will not likely be perfect, and we have already seen it so many years in the making. —

Democrats on Capitol Hill are openly admitting that they plan to drag the government shutdown into next month — possibly breaking the all-time record of 35 days in the process — to try and score political points as Americans begin applying for health insurance coverage. “Shutdowns are terrible and, of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram in a recent interview. “But it is one of the few leverage times we have.” Clark’s admission, which was blasted to millions of Americans by the Trump White House, Republican National Committee, and other GOP-aligned X accounts, came as the government shutdown — the second-longest in US history — entered its fourth week. — New York Post

Our Take: While Democrats attempt to thread the needle of harming their base while promising to fight for them, the second Democrat in the house said the quiet part out loud.

They see you and me as leverage.

They always have. [Clip Link] —

Paul Ingrassia withdrew his nomination on Tuesday to head the Office of Special Counsel after reports surfaced of racially charged text messages he allegedly sent. The decision came two days before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was set to consider his confirmation. “I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday’s HSGAC hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because unfortunately I do not have enough Republican votes at this time,” Ingrassia wrote on social media. Politico reported that Ingrassia, 30, referred to having a “Nazi streak” and used an Italian racial slur while calling for the elimination of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month. Ingrassia denied the characterization, saying through his attorney that any messages were “self-deprecating and satirical humor” mocking accusations that MAGA supporters are “Nazis.” — Badlands Media

Our Take: I don’t know this guy, but if he withdrew over racist texts, that’s pathetic.

The people pretending to be disgusted and outraged are modeling behavior for their retarded followers in hopes of rebooting cancel culture, this time for “the Nazis.”

Big Tech and ConInc will assist them in doing this, playing on the fact that there are more Judeo Christians in America than there are self-identified Jews in the world and using their bewildered dispensationalist eschatology to coerce their narrative compliance. —

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on the EU to increase pressure on Moscow but cautioned the bloc to respect international law in any plan to use frozen Russian assets. Meloni made the remarks during an Italian Senate address on Wednesday ahead of the European Council summit in Brussels. Western countries blocked an estimated $300 billion of Moscow’s funds after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, some €200 billion ($213 billion) of which is held by the Brussels-based clearinghouse, Euroclear. They have already tapped into the revenues generated by the assets to bankroll Kiev. Russia has described those steps as “theft” and vowed retaliation. The European Commission has proposed using proceeds from around €210 billion in frozen assets held in the EU to guarantee loans to Ukraine in 2026 and 2027. The plan comes as US military aid declines and EU budgets tighten. — RT

Our Take: Not long after we saw the Trump administration voiced opposition to the proposed seizing of assets, our girl Georgia Meloni steps out and puts the EU communists on notice.

But will those EU bureaucrats listen or even care?

I can’t help but wonder if we will see the EU charter challenged by Russia for what the EU has done with Ukraine. —

BONUS ITEMS

The entire East Wing of the White House is being demolished to make way for President Trump’s planned massive ballroom. “In order to do it properly we had to take down the existing structure,” Trump, flanked by renderings of the ballroom, told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Trump’s acknowledgement that the East Wing was being razed came after videos posted on social media this week showed a crane being used to begin tearing down the structure. — The Hill

