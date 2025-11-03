The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

Former CIA Director John Brennan furiously shouted down a man who confronted him over his decision to sign the 2020 letter stating that the Hunter Biden laptop story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Conservative national security consultant Thomas Speciale pressed Brennan last Thursday during a conference event hosted by the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. In the viral video from the incident, Brennan got in Speciale’s face, shouting, “You misrepresented that! We never said it was disinformation; we said it was Russian influence operations, which is what they do. There’s a big difference.” Speciale asserted that former FBI Director James Comey “knew” that the story wasn’t a Russian “influence” operation, further pressing Brennan. “No, you don’t know that!” Brennan shouted back. “I’m not going to waste my time with you,” he added, before waving Speciale off and walking away.

– OANN

Our Take: Many of you have seen the clip of the John Brennan meltdown...

[Watch Saturday’s] show as we we’re be joined for a segment by Thomas Speciale, the man behind that meltdown. [WATCH: Saturday’s DPH] –

The ghosts of sometimes deadly Latin American coups of the past are being evoked by Donald Trump’s relentless military buildup targeting Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s autocratic socialist leader, whom Washington has branded a narco-terrorist. Salvador Allende, the democratically elected Marxist president of Chile toppled in a military coup in 1973, and Rafael Trujillo, the longstanding dictator of the Dominican Republic who was assassinated in 1961 in an ambush organized by political opponents, are just two regional leaders whose fates serve as a warning to Maduro. Allende is believed to have killed himself, although some doubt that explanation, as troops stormed the presidential palace in the Chilean capital, Santiago, in a coup – fomented by then president Richard Nixon’s administration – that ushered in the brutally repressive military regime of Gen Augusto Pinochet. The CIA is believed to have supplied the weapons used to kill Trujillo. Guatemala’s elected president, Jacobo Arbenz, escaped into exile after being overthrown in a 1954 coup also instigated by the CIA. But the event triggered a 30-year civil war that killed an estimated 150,000 people and resulted in 50,000 disappearances. The agency is also thought to have made at least eight unsuccessful attempts to assassinate Fidel Castro, the leader of Cuba’s communist regime, which is still in power and is closely allied to Maduro. The plot to depose Castro also included the failed Bay of Pigs invasion carried out by Cuban exiles and organized by the CIA in the early months of John F Kennedy’s presidency in 1961, but which was defeated by Cuba’s armed forces. – The Guardian

AND

The drumbeat for some kind of military action against Venezuela keeps getting louder. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Trump administration had identified land targets that could be struck in the South American nation. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has reacted with fury to what he sees as a Washington-led effort to depose him. Meanwhile, there have now been at least 14 American strikes on vessels in the Caribbean, often of Venezuelan origin. The Trump administration says these boats are smuggling drugs, through the evidence it has produced in support of those claims is scant. Tensions have been ramping up markedly in recent weeks, including Trump’s acknowledgment that he had authorized the CIA to operate inside Venezuela. A new escalatory chapter was opened by the Journal’s story, which was published Thursday evening. It contended that the identification of targets by the U.S. set the stage for air strikes that would “send a clear message to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro that it is time to step down.” — The Hill

Our Take:

Last year, during the fake and illegitimate “presidency” of Joe Biden. –

Former military advocate general Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi has been arrested by the police, officials say. Additionally, police detained the military’s former chief prosecutor, Col. Matan Solomosh. Media reports say both are suspected of obstruction of justice over the leak of the Sde Teiman abuse video and an alleged subsequent cover-up with false reports given to officials regarding an internal investigation into the leak. Police say that the pair, who are suspected of “leaking and other serious criminal offenses,” will be brought tomorrow before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for an extension of their remand. On Friday, Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned over her involvement in the Sde Teiman abuse video leak, which is being investigated by police. Today she went missing for several hours after reportedly leaving a concerning note for her family, sparking fears for her wellbeing and a massive search effort, before being found alive and well. Solomosh recently completed his tenure as chief military prosecutor. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: The corresponding headline is this one:

So to recap: On Friday, a leaked report revealed that Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi (who was serving as the military advocate general (the top lawyer in the IDF) and Col. Matan Solomosh (chief military prosecutor) were responsible for leaking the video last year that showed IDF soldiers gang-raping Palestinian prisoners. (Groups of men raping men.)

Tomer-Yerushalmi and Solomosh immediately resign following this disclosure, and then a “concerning note” is found by Tomer-Yerushalmi’s family, and she goes missing for several hours, until later being found somewhere on a beach. (The internet assumed she had been “suicided” by Israeli authorities.)

Now the two have been arrested by Israeli authorities for leaking these videos to the public. Here is Netanyahu whining about how the videos damaged Israel’s reputation around the world.

So, no concern over the fact that your soldiers like to gang-rape other men for pleasure?

Israel is a sick society with a sick culture. While there are likely people there who do not subscribe to the perverse sex culture that has become accepted even among “conservatives” like Netanyahu, those people do not have any political power.

The truth is that Netanyahu has had a stranglehold on the government for the past 15+ years, and Israel remains a global sanctuary for accused pedophiles worldwide. If we do not address this problem, then we cannot move forward as a partner of Israel. [Clip Link] –

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a sharp message for Americans as millions gear up to hit the polls in several states Tuesday: “Wake up.” Speaking with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Newsom appeared confident in his party’s ability to win races in places like Virginia and New Jersey, in part because of threats made by the Trump administration to implement “strike teams” across U.S. cities. Newsom said: “What the hell do we need to tell people to get them off their couch, to say, “Well, hold on, I may have liked his bluster, I may not have liked the last guy, but I didn’t sign up for this?’” According to a Washington Post report of a leaked memo, the National Guard is creating a “quick reaction force” of thousands of troops to be trained in crowd control and civil disturbance, ready to deploy to U.S. cities by early 2026. [...] Newsom, who has previously indicated he is considering a White House bid in 2028, accused Trump of assaulting all institutions that stand in his way.

– Politico

AND

When New York was the most populous and economically dominant state in the 19th and much of the 20th century, it was natural its governors would be quadrennial contenders for the presidency. The Empire State sent four of its governors on to the White House (Martin Van Buren, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt) but supplied nominees or serious contenders in numerous other cycles (Samuel Tilden, Al Smith, Tom Dewey, Averell Harriman and Nelson Rockefeller, to name a few). After California became the most populous and prosperous state in the early 1960s, it was expected its governors would become top contenders for the Oval Office every four years. But so far California has only sent Ronald Reagan from Sacramento to the White House. Other Golden State governors who’ve tried (Jerry Brown in 1976, 1980 and 1992; Pete Wilson in 1996) fell flat. Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to break the dry spell. [...] Newsom’s record is far to the left, with dreadful results on everything from crime to homelessness, deep budget deficits, poorly performing public schools, a high-speed-rail line to nowhere (that will never be completed), the nation’s highest energy costs, unaffordable housing and an economy seemingly designed to be hostile to the middle class. It takes almost malevolent misgovernment to drive several hundred thousand residents to leave a state with such beauty and natural advantages, but somehow monopoly Democratic rule has accomplished it. – New York Post

Our Take:

Remember when Newsom went to the French Laundry during COVID, unmasked and with medical officials and donors, while his constituents were locked down under his policy?? [Clip Link] –

President Trump defended raids conducted and tactics used by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers this year, saying he believes “they haven’t gone far enough.” In a clip of his “60 Minutes” interview shared on Sunday evening, CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell asked the president if he believed some raids had gone too far after videos surfaced of agents using tear gas in a Chicago residential neighborhood and smashing car windows. “No. I think they haven’t gone far enough, because we’ve been held back by judges — by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama, ” Trump responded. When O’Donnell asked if he was “OK with those tactics,” Trump responded, “Well, yeah, because you have to get the people out.” “You have to look at the people. Many of them are murderers. Many of them are people thrown out of their countries because they were, you know, criminals,” he added, also saying his administration was deporting them.

– The Hill

Our Take: The age of irrational empathy appears to be coming to an end. The media keeps emotionally blackmailing everyone with sensational stories and what aboutism, but the people generally are supportive of cleaning up the streets.

There are protests, sure, but only where it’s strategically important enough for the regime to expend their dwindling resources on rent-a-crowds to back up the boomers reliving their glory days.

The boomers are likely real, but the rest of the show is low energy artifice. The whole affair is shoving me firmly inside Trump’s camp.

They haven’t gone far enough. –

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa made the case on Thursday for Ramallah to play a leading role in the postwar management of Gaza, arguing that it is best positioned to do so despite the obstacles put up by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. “The Palestinian Authority is important, not only for keep[ing] the West Bank stable, but also for restoring the situation in Gaza,” Mustafa said during a virtual event with the Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank. “Despite all the challenges, despite all the difficulties, despite the issues that need reform — which we are working on — the only party that can get things back on track with support from international partners is the Palestinian Authority.” While much of the international community backs the PA replacing Hamas as the governing body in Gaza, Israel has maintained an effective veto over the transition, claiming that the Ramallah-based body is irredeemably corrupt and encourages violence against Israel. US President Donald Trump’s administration has sometimes been similarly critical of the PA, and even barred PA President Mahmoud Abbas from entering the US for the UN General Assembly last month.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: While Trump and Netanyahu wrestle like Godzilla and King Kong over whether Turkey should be allowed to be part of the International Stabilization Force, Mohammad Mustafa and Mahmoud Abbas are quietly reminding everybody that the Palestinian Authority is fully prepared to run civil services and the government of Gaza.

President Trump did an interview with 60 Minutes last night, and the Zionists are making a big fuss over a quote from Trump where he says that he doesn’t think the Saudis are going to maintain their long-held demand that Israel recognize the State of Palestine in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia (join the Abraham Accords).

Look who was in Riyadh last week.

Do you really think they aren’t coordinating their messaging? That Mustafa wouldn’t seek the backing of the Saudis before publicly asserting that the West Bank should be in charge of Gaza? How do you think it would impact Saudi Arabia’s reputation – that is, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reputation – if they were to blink and relent on their demand for Israel to recognize Palestine? Do you think the young Crown Prince would ever again be respected in the Muslim world?

Do you think Donald Trump knows this as well as anybody?

Do you think Donald Trump genuinely likes MBS and values their partnership? Do you think he cares whether MBS is respected by the rest of the world? Particularly the parts where the US has less influence – the 57-nation Muslim Ummah? Do you think MBS being widely respected is critical to Trump’s plan to save the world and deliver the Golden Age?

It’s important that we not only ask questions, but that we learn to ask good questions. The good questions are the ones that most help us understand the world. –

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Affairs with Foreign Countries, Kirill Dmitriev, revealed on Sunday the amount of spending allocated by the European Union and the United Kingdom to support Ukraine militarily. Dmitriev stated on “X” platform: “The European Union and the United Kingdom have invested more than 100 billion euros in weapons for Ukraine. This amount would have been sufficient to safely repatriate almost all illegal immigrants in the EU and Britain to their home countries, allocating more than 34,000 euros to each for voluntary return and reintegration.” He explained that the number of illegal immigrants in the European Union and Britain is approximately 3.4 million people, and the actual cost of safely repatriating them is estimated at around 34 billion euros, including 10,000 euros per person for voluntary return and reintegration. Dmitriev added that the amount spent on weapons is more than three times the amount needed to return all these immigrants to their home countries.

– Yemen News Agency (SABA)

Our Take: Call them British. Call them Ukrainian. Call them the Invisible Enemy, if you like.

But don’t call them Sovereigns.

This isn’t chaos; it’s controlled exposure, underscoring that, while economic optics ramp up, the Sovereign Alliance – Trump, Putin and Xi – steers clear of true red lines, using these feints to hasten the multipolar reset while teasing out their upcoming meetings that do in all honesty feel a bit more climactic than those they’ve shared in the recent past, but that were no doubt – at least in my estimation – planned in the very distant past.

Layer in the broader economic decoupling, and the picture sharpens.

What we’re witnessing, then, isn’t unilateral aggression, but rather a mutual, choreographed unwind between the US, China and Russia – a pincer of tariffs, export bans, and reshoring that purges globalist entanglements from all sides. [Read More] –

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could resume as early as Wednesday. In a Sunday CNN interview, Bessent discussed the lapse in SNAP funding due to the government shutdown, explaining that President Donald Trump is “very anxious” to restore food stamps for the roughly 42 million Americans who utilize the program. “There’s a process that has to be followed, so we’ve got to figure out what the process is,” Bessent stated. “President Trump wants to make sure that people get their food benefits.” During the interview, CNN’s Jake Tapper went on to ask whether the benefits could be restored by Wednesday, to which Bessent responded, stating, “Could be.” Bessent added that the “best way for SNAP benefits to get paid is for five Democrats to cross the aisle and reopen the government.” – OANN

Our Take:

Sounds like Trump gonna find a way to fund November’s 8 billion dollars in SNAP without the government opening.

[Also]

Top item purchased by EBT is soda. –

***

Another Take: All of these retards posting about Trump being responsible for the SNAP benefits being revoked, despite having no official involvement in the legislative process, are the same retards who were marching in “No Kings” protests just a couple weeks ago. –

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is planned to visit Washington on November 10 and is expected to meet President Trump at the White House, U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack told Axios. Why it matters: It will be the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House and another key step in rebuilding U.S.-Syrian relations. Barrack said al-Sharaa is expected to sign during his visit an agreement on joining the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS… The Trump administration said earlier this week that it supports Congress permanently removing the “Caesar sanctions” that are imposed on Syria. The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, named after a Syrian military defector who smuggled out photos of torture victims, is a U.S. law that took effect in June 2020. It targeted the Assad regime and anyone doing business with it, especially in sectors like energy, construction, and finance. The Trump administration issued temporary waivers for these sanctions but only Congress can vote to cancel them. Flashback: The last visit to the White House by a senior Syrian official was in December 1999. Then-Syrian Foreign Minister Farouq al-Sharaa visited the White House for peace talks with Israel. – Axios

Our Take: This is a very strange one. We are about to see a head-chopping jihadi who has served in a leadership role in both Al Qaeda and ISIS be welcomed into the White House and treated as a respected statesman and world leader.

If this isn’t Trump-a-Mania, then we are all being hoodwinked in the worst possible way.

According to this article, al-Jolani (”Al-Sharaa”) will be the first Syrian President to ever visit the White House. The last Syrian leader to visit was in 1999 when Prime Minister Faroud al-Sharaa met with Bill Clinton. (And yes, I do find it suspect that the former-ISIS-terrorist-turned-president changed his name to match the last Syrian leader that ever visited the White House.)

When The Atlantic Council is publishing articles assuring us that the rise of al-Sharaa in Syria is good for Israel, they are assuring us that al-Sharaa is an asset of Israel.

Or is he?

Whoever’s puppet al-Sharaa may be, it has become clear that Erdogan and Turkey are the forcing function President Trump plans to leverage against Israel.

Here is US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, speaking at a conference over the weekend, praising Turkey’s role in the Hamas peace deal and saying that they will be involved in the post-war Gaza plan— despite Israel’s demands that Turkey be kept out.

Israeli Journalist Barak Ravid has been reporting from his sources in the Trump White House (which have proven to be reliable) that the Trump administration is prepared to strong-arm Netanyahu into accepting Turkey as part of the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

The Trump administration and their surrogates will assert that this is due to Turkey’s critical role in bringing Hamas to the table and getting them to agree to the peace proposal. But I think this actually about preventing the IDF from provoking future violence in Gaza by placing the one Muslim NATO member between the IDF and the Gazan people.

If the IDF chooses to attack them, Israel will find itself at war with the entire European continent, along with the US and Canada.

[Clip Link] –

The Heritage Foundation sought to contain the damage after its president precipitated a crisis on the right by defending Tucker Carlson’s friendly interview with a young far-right influencer known for his inflammatory takes on Israel, race and women. The conservative foundation denied reports that the Heritage Board of Trustees called an emergency meeting after President Kevin Roberts triggered a backlash with his Thursday video denouncing what he called the “venomous coalition” attacking Mr. Carlson over his dialogue with Nick Fuentes. “Online rumors about a recent meeting of the Heritage Board of Trustees are completely baseless,” Mary Vought, Heritage vice president of strategic communications, said in a Sunday statement. “There has been no board meeting and ’sources’ saying otherwise should not be taken seriously,” she said. At the same time, the foundation confirmed a National Review report that Ryan Neuhaus, Mr. Roberts’ chief of staff, has been reassigned and replaced by Derrick Morgan, Heritage executive vice president. Mr. Neuhaus had retweeted an X post that said staffers offended by the Roberts video should resign. – Washington Times

Our Take:

Laura Loomer announces that the GOPe “losses” to come next week will be because people “on the right” online said only lukewarm things about “the Jews” right before a fake election.

If we hope to “win” fake elections again, to populate our feckless and illegitimate governments, we need to hate Muslims like we’re told. –

A mayor in Mexico ’s western state of Michoacan was shot dead in a plaza in front of dozens of people who had gathered for Day of the Dead festivities, authorities said. Local politicians in Mexico are frequently victims of political and organized crime violence. The mayor of the Uruapan municipality, Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, was gunned down Saturday night in the town’s historic center. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, according to state prosecutor Carlos Torres Piña. A city council member and a bodyguard were also injured in the attack. The attacker was killed at the scene, Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch told journalists Sunday. – Politico

Our Take: Imagine advocating for an open border with a nation where politicians are murdered in the street – and regularly victims of violence from “organized crime,” which, in Mexico, likely means cartel.

I can’t imagine it. I think it’s madness. But a not insignificant number of Americans are crying about the border being closed and the criminal invaders being removed. Whose side are they on?

Keep it closed, remove anyone here unlawfully, and prosecute crime equally under the law instead of equitably based on skin color.

If you don’t like it, move to Michoacan. Run for mayor. –

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent marked the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper on Friday with a post on X praising the network’s resilience and adding a jab at Senate Democrats, saying the system “never shuts down” and implying lawmakers could “learn something from that.” The comment doubled as a policy signal and a partisan elbow. Oct. 31 carries special weight in crypto. It is the date Satoshi Nakamoto released the nine-page Bitcoin white paper in 2008, the document that sketched a peer-to-peer electronic cash system and set the stage for a network that has run continuously since January 2009. Supporters use the anniversary to highlight bitcoin’s always-on design and its independence from any single operator. Bessent’s note slots into a year of crypto-forward messaging from Treasury.

– Coin Desk

Our Take:

I’ve been writing about Scott Bessent more than any other figure in the Trump Admin this year, because he’s been the most signal-soaked.

That was BEFORE he dropped this MOAB.

Reminder: Scottie said he wanted to be part of a ‘Global Economic Reordering.’

The Golden Age cometh. –

BONUS ITEMS

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that he expects flight delays and cancellations to continue as the ongoing government shutdown creates staffing shortages at airports nationwide. “We will delay, we will cancel, any kind of flight across the national airspace to make sure people are safe,” he told ABC News’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday. “There is a level of risk that gets injected into the system when we have a controller that’s doing two jobs instead of one.” “We don’t want crashes, we want people to go safely, and so we will slow and stop traffic if we don’t think we can manage it in a way that keeps people safe as they go from point A to point B,” he added. He also warned that airport delays and cancellations could get worse if the shutdown continues.

– The Hill

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in the early hours of Sunday morning, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in a winner-take-all Game 7. For much of the night, though, things didn’t seem to be in the defending champions’ favor. Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the third inning when Bo Bichette belted a three-run home run. It seemed like the infielder, who is staring down the barrel of free agency but has repeatedly stated his desire to remain in Ontario, had produced his signature Blue Jays moment. – Newsweek

