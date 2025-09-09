The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

A private dinner attended by dozens of administration officials and close advisers to President Donald Trump was temporarily marred by a dramatic clash between two of Trump’s top economic officials, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at one point threatening to punch top housing finance official Bill Pulte “in the fucking face.” The Wednesday evening event was supposed to be one of celebration: It was both the much-anticipated inaugural dinner at Executive Branch, the ultra-exclusive Georgetown club created by and for Trump world’s uberrich, and a birthday party for MAGA-friendly podcaster Chamath Palihapitiya. A long table for the 30-some guests was set with top-of-the-line crystal and china. The guest list included Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, Medicare and Medicaid chief Mehmet Oz, plus venture capitalist David Sacks, Palihapitiya’s partner on the “All In” podcast. But amid the cocktail-hour din, Bessent lashed out at Pulte in an expletive-laden diatribe. The Treasury secretary had heard from several people that the Federal Housing Finance Agency director had been badmouthing him to Trump, a person close to him said. He wasn’t about to engage in chit-chat as if nothing was amiss. – Politico

Our Take: I don't care if this story is fake news, this is more riveting than anything Hollywood has put out in years.

“Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you,” Bessent told Pulte. “I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face.”

The scene was described to me by one eyewitness and four other people familiar with what happened. The only fact they disagreed on was whether it was Bessent or Pulte who initiated the conversation. They and others who described the conflict were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Pulte appeared stunned, and the tense encounter prompted club co-owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene, according to the three people. But Bessent wasn’t having it — he sought to get him kicked out, the eyewitness said.

“It’s either me or him,” Bessent said to Malik. “You tell me who’s getting the fuck out of here.”

“Or,” he added, “we could go outside.”

“To do what?” asked Pulte. “To talk?”

“No,” Bessent replied. “I’m going to fucking beat your ass.”

–

***

Another Take:

Didn’t Scott Bessent almost kick Elon’s ass, too? –

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday nominated California Rep. Eric Swalwell to be the top Democrat on the newly minted January 6 panel. Georgia GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who led the House investigation into January 6 in the last Congress, will lead the new select subcommittee, which is investigating the riot, and the previously Democrat-run January 6 select committee. Jeffries also selected Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Jared Moskowitz of Florida to serve as the other two Democrats on the panel. House Speaker Mike Johnson gets final approval of all members, but Jeffries is allowed to name three Democrats for the select subcommittee. [...] The new eight-member panel will operate under the House Judiciary Committee and will be required to release a final report by the end of 2026.

– Just the News

Our Take: I don’t care what embarrassments the minority party is putting on this committee, I’d like to object to the committee because it’s stupid and wasteful.

The congressional committee is going to release a report on what happened with January 6th by the end of 2026? Why? What is that going to do for J6ers that require remedy for the harm their government inflicted upon them?

Why does the Congress need so much time? They don’t. We’re funding photo shoots and sound bites for their midterm campaigns, and they’re playing politics with the lives of real victims of government persecution. It’s enraging.

There should be a people’s veto. This is less valuable, and more stunt-y, than anything Ana Paulina Luna ever cooked up.

Why do the American people have to pay for this boondoggle and pretend that it’s anything other than waste, fraud, and abuse?

Remind me… what is our value exchange with Congress, again?

–

Venezuela has announced a sweeping military buildup along its coasts to fight drug trafficking, a direct response to United States operations in the Caribbean. President Nicolás Maduro framed the expansion as a sovereign crackdown, insisting it is independent of U.S. pressure amid Washington's deployment of 10 additional fighter jets to Puerto Rico and a strike on a Venezuelan vessel carrying drugs. Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino clarified the military's role in a social media video, saying, "No one is going to come and do the work for us. No one is going to step on this land and do what we're supposed to do." […] Venezuela's new deployments mark a departure from its past approach, when the government largely dismissed the United States' accusations of drug trafficking and focused on denouncing Washington's actions. This time, Maduro is putting tens of thousands of troops into coastal and border regions, presenting the buildup as a proactive move to confront narcotics networks.

— Newsweek

Our Take: I've been predicting that Maduro may get kidnapped/"arrested" and extracted from Venezuela while the military gets its hands dirty dismantling the cartels, but I think I like this version of the story much better.

It would be hilarious if the US and Venezuelan militaries just joined forces and killed all the cartel leaders and ended the CIA's reign of terror over the Americas. —

Donald Trump has upended the global economy, imposing steep tariffs on US allies and rivals, dismissing fears of higher prices, and promising his strategy will yield a new “golden age”. All the president needs to do now is prove he’s allowed to do it. Legal experts say he may face an uphill battle. In May, the US court of international trade ruled that the bulk of Trump’s tariffs “exceed any authority granted to the president”. And last Friday, the US court of appeals for the federal circuit ruled that Trump’s levies “assert an expansive authority that is beyond the express limitations” of the law his administration has leaned on. Now Trump is taking the case to the supreme court, claiming any decision against him would “destroy” the US. The appeals court has paused its ruling, allowing the tariffs to remain in place until 14 October. The administration wants the supreme court to move swiftly; the solicitor general, D John Sauer, has requested the justices decide by Wednesday 10 September, whether to pick up the case. Oral argument could take place in the first week of November, he suggested. – The Guardian

Our Take: Trump's tariff shields and submarine posturing foster sovereign radiation—nations strengthening internally before cooperating externally.

The net effects?

A masterful geopolitical architecture aligning with Xi's BRI vision, Putin's Eurasian pivot and Modi's self-reliant ethos.

In the interim, expect Trumpian acceleration, not opposition in the years ahead, as this emergent mesh dissolves mutual dependencies into a decentralized harmony.

I explore the current Game Theory playbook I believe is being run by the Sovereign Alliance, which is just as real as the Globalist Deep State fears it is in my latest, 'The Sovereign War.' [Read More] –

The results of the 2025 World Zionist Congress election were certified this week after election tribunals and the Zionist Supreme Court settled disputes over fraudulent ballots and other irregularities. The certification confirmed significant gains for slates led by haredi Orthodox Jews and that right-wing and religious parties together hold a majority in the American delegation for the first time. The American Zionist Movement, which oversees the U.S. contest, announced on Sept. 3 that 224,969 valid votes were counted, nearly double the 2020 turnout and the highest level ever. Twenty-two slates competed for 155 American seats, which is almost one-third of the body’s elected membership, with the rest going to delegates from the rest of the Diaspora and Israel. Delegates will convene for the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem from Oct. 28 to 30 and deliberate on how to spend more than $1 billion in annual funding directed through the World Zionist Organization, Jewish Agency for Israel, Jewish National Fund-KKL, and Keren Hayesod. First convened by Theodor Herzl in 1897, the congress is expected to be marked by battles that center not only on financial allocations but also on competing visions of Jewish identity, religious authority, and the future of Israel itself. – Forward

Our Take: This is the actual political spectrum.

The Republican establishment is not “on the right” and neither is their media. Not in any way. They are nominally conservative in relation to their liberal/labor controlled opposition, but by the standards of Zionism.

Zionism is global collectivism and can only be on the far left. Calling any of it conservative is a mistake. Nothing has been conserved except the system…

What would [you] guess the “World Zionist Congress” does? It leverages corporations and governments into advancing the Zionist agenda, obviously.

Also worth noting: Zionists cheat in their own internal elections, yet American so-called conservatives pretend our elections are unblemished. Clown show.

–

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Sunday that he will resign, following growing calls from within his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in July’s parliamentary election. Ishiba, who took office in October, said he was stepping down as prime minister and as the head of his conservative Liberal Democratic Party. Ishiba, a 68-year-old centrist, had resisted demands from opponents further to the right within his own party to resign. He argued that he wanted to avoid a political vacuum at a time when Japan faces key domestic and international challenges, including U.S. tariffs, rising prices and growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific. Ishiba explained at a news conference Sunday night that he had intended for some time to take responsibility for his party’s summer election loss, but was first determined to make progress in tariff negotiations with the United States. He described it as matter of the national interest. — AP News

Our Take: Remember: Shinzo Abe was/is OUR GUY. He gets "killed" and then Nippon Steel (based in Tokyo) makes a move to try and acquire US Steel— which would have been the end of the US steel industry and American manufacturing base.

Then President Biden — yes, BIDEN — steps in on January 3, 2025 and blocks the acquisition, allowing for President Trump to come into office off the bench and humiliate Nippon Steel by negotiating a deal that effectively makes them subservient to the US President. That's why Shigeru Ishiba came RUNNING to the White House back in February, desperate to resolve the situation.

Now Nippon Steel is forced to invest billions to upgrade US steel factories across America, cannot close any factories or lower wages without the written consent of the US President, and must hire a work force to maximize productivity for the shareholders. Also, the US President gets exclusive executive authority to replace anybody on Nippon's board of directors, and Nippon gets 0% equity in US Steel.

Trump calls it the "golden share" kek. —

Tunisian authorities have denied claims that one of the Gaza-bound vessels carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists including Greta Thunberg was attacked by a drone. The organisers of the flotilla, Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), said that the Portuguese-flagged vessel had been struck by a drone while anchored outside the port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia. All six passengers and crew were safe, they added. A spokesperson for Tunisia's national guard told the Agence France-Presse news agency that "no drone" had been detected and the investigation was ongoing. The humanitarian aid flotilla set sail from Barcelona last week, and arrived in Tunisia on Sunday. The GSF said their "Family boat" was struck in Tunisian waters, and fire had damaged the main deck. In a series of videos published to their Instagram, spokespeople for the GSF said an "incendiary device" caused a fire onboard the vessel, which the crew was able to extinguish. Tunisia's National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth", Reuters reported. — BBC

Our Take: I think this is (at least) the third time we’ve been told that Greta’s flotilla to Gaza has been threatened or attacked. The last time was in June:

Now today she allegedly got bombed. This video was going around:

Except, she didn’t:

This is reportedly the footage from the flotilla vessel:

Setting aside the obvious fact that everything about this story is fake, and since, as of June, Ms. Thunberg was still a “climate activist” according to the AP, what is the climate cost of these continued flotilla failures?

Tell me in CO2 equivalent per Palestinian worth of aid. Then multiply by (at least) three.

And get Greta a new haircut, FFS. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] —

Peter Schiff has renewed his critique of Bitcoin as Tom Lee of Fundstrat pushes a headline-grabbing $200,000 price target for the cryptocurrency. According to reports, Lee says the market’s recent weakness is tied to the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut interest rates, while Schiff points to gold’s recent rally as a warning sign for Bitcoin. In an X post, the gold bug Schiff highlighted that the yellow metal rose 10% over the last two months and reached a new high of $3,620. “Markets are forward-looking. That’s why gold is up 10% in advance of coming rate cuts,” he said, arguing that gold’s move shows traders expect easier policy ahead. Bitcoin, he added, has not followed gold’s lead, and that gap worries him: “Permabull @fundstrat forecast Bitcoin will hit $200K by year-end, as Bitcoin is sensitive to Fed rate cuts. He said the Fed’s two-month pause is why Bitcoin hasn’t rallied over that time period. But gold rallied 10% during those two months, hitting a record $3,620 as he spoke.” — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 8, 2025 Tom Lee remains optimistic. He has argued that the influx of institutional investors gives Bitcoin new “counter-cyclical characteristics,” and that bigger players could push prices much higher over time. – Crypto Rank

Our Take:

Research explores Bitcoin as the monetary standard for Earth–Mars trade, proposing Proof-of-Transit Timestamping to solve interplanetary communication delays.

Imagine trying to pay Aliens with fiat? –

On an April episode of the popular Politics War Room podcast, the veteran journalist Al Hunt posed an increasingly common question from listeners to Democratic strategist James Carville. “Is Trump looking to spark enough protest to justify declaring martial law in 2026, thus suspending the election?” Hunt asked. […] Such chatter is widespread these days among Trump’s opponents—and with good reason. Trump is the most openly authoritarian president in US history and has already incited an insurrection in an attempt to remain in office. [...] In the runup to the midterms, the department will likely undertake high-profile investigations into alleged voter fraud and lean on states to adopt restrictive policies that could include removing eligible voters from the rolls, challenging mail-in ballots, and targeting Democratic election officials. Indeed, Project 2025—the infamous conservative blueprint for the second Trump administration—went so far as to call on the department to use one of the Reconstruction-era Ku Klux Klan Acts to prosecute election officials who issue guidance Republicans disagree with. That would be a complete perversion of a law that was passed to protect the rights of formerly enslaved people, including their right to vote. The DOJ is now reportedly considering bringing criminal charges against election officials if they do not safeguard their voting systems to the administration’s satisfaction. – Mother Jones

Our Take: Projection 2026? More like Brazen Projection 2026.

This is actually what democrats have been doing to their political opponents since at least 2015 when NYU’s “Social Justice Law Review” wrote a playbook on it entitled, “Voters Strike Back.”

When you read the playbook, you’ll see that they are encouraging & enabling lawfare that revives the KKK Act to embarrass & harass political opponents.

The following two pages are from my Appellee Brief (filed pro se) in which I am explaining the way this playbook was used in our case. The highlighted portion is a direct quote from the NYU article. (This case is currently pending in 10th circuit, and is expected to be decided in November 2025.):

See: 1:22-cv-00581, 24-1328 (pending in 10th Circuit Court of Appeals)

See: 1:22-cv-00581, 24-1328 (pending in 10th Circuit Court of Appeals)

The people that sued us cite the NYU article as an authority in their pleadings, and their conduct in the three years of proceedings follows the playbook. Mother Jones can spare me the bullshit about Trump weaponizing civil rights.

Does anyone have an example of leftist outrage that was NOT projection? I can’t think of one. –

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a racy letter Monday, stating that it is signed by President Donald Trump and was included in a 2003 birthday book compiled for Jeffrey Epstein. The letter comprised a handwritten note and what appears to be a doodle of a curvaceous woman, along with a mysterious message referencing a “wonderful secret.” On Monday night, the full House committee released the complete album, which listed other prominent names — including former President Bill Clinton and attorney Alan Dershowitz — in a “friends” section, along with additional letters containing sexually suggestive language. “We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a ‘wonderful secret’ the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files,” Oversight Democrats wrote on X.

– Statesman

Our Take: The WSJ published the alleged Trump birthday card to Epstein.

Their original article actually misquoted the alleged birthday card.

DJT according to the WSJ…

—

BONUS ITEMS

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday launched a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Chicago to crack down on illegal immigration. "DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois," the department posted on X on Monday. "This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem stand with the victims of illegal alien crime while Governor Pritzker stands with criminal illegal aliens." ICE has already been deployed to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

– Just the News

Gruesome video shows a man stabbing a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee to death on a Charlotte light rail train — a case that has turned into a flashpoint as the Trump administration vows to crack down on crime in large, predominantly Democratic cities. The unprovoked attack — which is being investigated by the FBI — happened shortly before 10 p.m. August 22, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. A caller said a woman was stabbed in the throat. The victim, Iryna Zarutska, fled Ukraine in 2022 with her mother, sister, and brother to escape the war with Russia — “and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States,” her obituary states. Zarutska was a talented artist who worked at Zepeddie’s Pizzeria and dreamed of becoming a veterinary assistant. The suspect, Decarlos Brown, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration and charged with first-degree murder. Homeless at the time of the stabbing, Brown has a history of arrests, according to court records, and suffered from mental health problems, family members told CNN. — CNN

