Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CT Loyd's avatar
CT Loyd
7h

"THEY DESERVE RIDICULE and REBUKE. Not because they oppose President Trump and the American People, but BECAUSE THEY have ENGAGED IN subversive TREASON and tried to destroy our civilization." GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

AND TRIBUNALS......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim Linebarger's avatar
Kim Linebarger
8h

Unfortunately Bondi doesn’t seem too interested in holding anyone accountable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture