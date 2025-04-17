The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, April 16th...

An unfortunate reality now confronts Americans who value the rule of law: The court system has limited capability to act as a guardrail against Trumpist authoritarianism. And so elections matter—vitally. The final and most powerful check on Donald Trump has always been, and will always be, the ballot box. The president knows this, and that is why he has now turned his attention to the election system. His recent executive order on election “integrity” is nothing less than an attempt to disenfranchise his opponents and forestall electoral defeat. Some of that effort is rather technical in nature, but the fundamentals of Trump’s challenge to free and fair elections are easy to understand. This is an attempt to completely rework the constitutional rules that structure the American election system. – The Atlantic

Our Take:

Definitely on board with this EO!

Just waiting for Judge Boasberg to tell us whether or not Trump has permission to do this. –

***

Another Take: President Trump's Executive Order to clean illegals and dead people from the Social Security Administration's database is a MASSIVE Election Integrity move...

I discussed this this morning on Badlands Daily with

.

There's an extra little tidbit (at the end) from the Congressional hearing [on April 8th] with several Secretaries of State. –

Editor’s note: In the clip, Ashe said “eligible but unauthorized”; the correct term is “eligible but unregistered.”

US President Donald Trump’s senior advisers disagree on whether Moscow genuinely wants a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources. A group led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg are urging greater skepticism, the report said. Trump, however, is siding with diplomatic aide Steve Witkoff, who is said to be more trusting of Moscow. Last week, Witkoff met with President Vladimir Putin, after the two already held talks in March. Moscow maintains that it has always been willing to achieve its core objectives in the conflict through diplomatic means, while Kiev and its Western backers have advocated for escalation. The Russian government, however, has said it will not accept a freeze of the conflict, which will only lead to renewed hostilities later on, citing Ukraine’s violations of a US-proposed moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure as proof of Kiev’s untrustworthiness. As an example of Trump siding with Witkoff, the WSJ cited a missile strike on the city of Sumy on Sunday, in which Kiev claimed that Moscow deliberately targeted civilians, killing 34. Trump, however, referred to the incident as a “mistake,” while Rubio’s State Department called it “horrifying” and Kellogg said it crossed “any line of decency.” – RT

Our Take: Last night, I joined Jon Herold on the Devolution Power Hour to discuss a number of topics, including this reported growing rift within the Trump administration between Steve Witkoff and the NeoCon Establishment Republicans.

According to a number of reports going back several weeks, various figures within the administration are salty toward Witkoff: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is bitter because President Trump has brought in a Special Envoy to do his job (Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson says that Colin Powell told George Bush that he would only agree to be Sec of State if Bush promised to never appoint any Special Envoys); General Keith Kellogg is said to be upset that Witkoff has been brought in to replace him in the negotiations with Russia; National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is reportedly outraged that Witkoff has set up several face-to-face meetings with President Putin; and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has said that he feels the same way due to Witkoff's cavalier attitude about meeting with Hamas.

It would seem that the pragmatism of an experienced businessman like Steve Witkoff is jarring for career politicians who are accustomed to maximizing the exploitative potential of a situation by dragging it out for as long as possible. (What we typically see play out in DC.)

As I said on last night's show, I think President Trump intentionally placed these figures in these positions in order to orchestrate this exact conflict – similar to how a fight promoter would bring in boxers to fight one another in subsequent matches at a single event.

I do think this will all reach a fever pitch, and a division will form with Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin on one side of the divide, and the NeoCon Republicans on the other.

I expect that President Trump will take the side of Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff. –

El Salvador’s government rebuffed a request Wednesday from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) to free Kilmar Abrego García, whose case has become a flash point in the battle over President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign since the administration mistakenly deported him last month. Van Hollen flew to El Salvador on Wednesday to lobby for the release of Abrego García, a Salvadoran-born man living in Maryland who fled that country more than a decade ago. Along with hundreds of others, the immigrant was deported a month ago and imprisoned without due process in El Salvador’s notorious megaprison known as CECOT. The Trump administration says it can’t do anything to release and return Abrego García and has accused him of being an MS-13 gang member despite his lawyers denying the charge. A federal judge has said there is no evidence of his membership in the group, which the Trump administration designated a foreign terrorist organization. “President Trump and our attorney general, Pam Bondi, and the vice president of the United States are lying when they say that Abrego García has been charged with a crime or is part of MS-13,” Van Hollen told reporters in El Salvador on Wednesday. “That is a lie.” – The Washington Post

AND

Alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s notorious megaprison, was previously accused of physically abusing his wife who has been fiercely advocating for his release. Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, applied for a protective order against her husband in 2021, saying he punched, scratched and grabbed her — with some of the alleged abuse so severe she was left with bruises and bleeding, according to court documents. In the petition for the order, Vasquez Sura laid out the horrifying allegations that happened in front of their then-infant on May 4, 2021. “I was watching on my laptop, and he yelled at me to turn it off, I told him I wasn’t sleepy, he got angry, reached over shut and threw my laptop on the floor, and the baby started to cry because he was putting pressure on him, my [immediate] reaction was to push him off of us, and he then punched, [scratched] me on my left eye, leaning me bleeding,” she detailed in her own handwriting, according to the petition obtained by a Fox News reporter. She also accused him of ripping her shorts and shirt during another explosive argument later that day, according to the document. [...] She added she was “afraid to be close to him,” per the petition. Vazquez Sura also alleged Abrego Garcia hit her at least two times in 2020, including in November, when he hit her with his boot, and in August his alleged abuse left her with a “purple eye.” – New York Post

AND

The Tennessee Star learned on Wednesday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged member of the Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) who was deported to El Salvador under President Donald Trump amid legal action claiming the removal was by mistake, was suspected of being engaged in human trafficking by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer who detained him in December 2022, leading the THP to contact the FBI for guidance. Within two hours, the FBI ultimately requested the THP release Garcia and the passengers in his vehicle. THP complied with the request. The Star learned from sources familiar with the incident that Abrego Garcia was stopped for an unknown reason on December 6, 2022, and that the THP officer responsible for the stop immediately discovered Abrego Garcia was transporting seven passengers, with eight individuals inside the vehicle. During a nearly two-hour traffic stop, the THP officer determined that Abrego Garcia (pictured above) was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and began searching for information about him. One source told The Star that THP ultimately discovered Abrego Garcia was on a terrorist watch list, but could not locate Abrego Garcia on a deportation list. Another source told The Star that THP did not discover Abrego Garcia on a terrorist watch list but that another one of the seven passengers in the vehicle may have been on a terrorist watch list. THP subsequently called the FBI, which was then led by former Director Christopher Wray under the Biden administration. The FBI instructed the THP officers at the scene to capture photographs of all eight people in the vehicle and document its contents. Once the photographs were captured, this source told The Star that the FBI requested THP release all eight individuals and that the THP officers complied with this request. – The Tennessee Star

Our Take: I really love this op. The Trump admin is trolling so hard, right now, waging both the art of the deal and the art of war on the enemies of America.

Yesterday morning, this story was all about Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and his Telenovela field trip down to El Salvador. He went live from the airport, from the car after he landed, and during a local media press conference after he was refused entry (h/t: @papitrumpo):

Okay, fine. That was a spoof.

But during the actual press conference, he asserted that Abrego Garcia was “kidnapped” from America. That was particularly funny because, while Van Hollen was giving the performance of his lifetime, story after story was breaking on this case in America.

Abrego Garcia’s dutiful wife has raised over $200,000 dollars in recent days.

Turns out that just a few years ago, she had two protective orders against him (2020 and 2021) for abusing her. He was a violent monster in her telling, and she was afraid of him (h/t: Andy Ngo):

The Trump DOJ waited until Van Hollen was on the ground – demanding to speak with the President of a sovereign nation to negotiate the “kidnapped” wife beater’s release – to make public the official record of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

In addition to being here illegally; failing to register and evading detection for eight years; being arrested in 2019 with three MS-13 gang members while wearing MS-13 gang clothing for labor trafficking; and beating his wife in front of their children in 2020 and 2021; this leftist icon was stopped on suspicion of human trafficking in Tennessee in 2022.

He had seven people with him in the car, and was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The Star has conflicting reports about who in the car was on the terror watchlist, but both sources indicate that someone in the car was on the terror watch list.

Tennessee Highway Patrol detained them but Biden’s DOJ under Chris Wray ordered that all eight people be released.

Now consider the institutional response to Abrego Garcia being deported to El Salvador. Several people have dropped into my comments on X about this – why is this one guy so important? He’s been protected by the system for years. He is, according to the documented record going back to 2019, a known gang member, violent individual, suspected trafficker, and potential terrorist.

And democrats haven’t been this worked up since that armed robber used counterfeit money and died of a fentanyl overdose.

“Barack knows that we are going to have to make sacrifices; we are going to have to change our conversation; we're going to have to change our traditions, our history; we're going to have to move into a different place as a nation.”

They’ve certainly changed who they celebrate. Accelerate. –

Over the past two weeks, global markets have been rocked by a series of dramatic and unpredictable moves from the Trump administration. In what many analysts are now calling ‘Trump’s tariff chaos’, an onslaught of unilateral executive orders, skyrocketing tariffs and ensuing market volatility has rattled investor confidence and strained international alliances. With bond yields surging and geopolitical trust in American leadership waning, the recent announcement of a 90-day pause on further tariff hikes – while retaining the 10 per cent tariff on many imports and an escalated 145 per cent tariff on select Chinese goods – has offered only temporary relief. In just ten days, Trump’s tariff policies have triggered a domino effect across the global economy. Financial markets have swung wildly as investors grapple with relentless policy shifts. Businesses, left scrambling for clarity, have seen global capital markets shed nearly $10 trillion, with partial recovery only after the 90-day pause. Beyond the numbers, companies reliant on low-cost supply chains – especially from China – are reevaluating strategies as production costs rise and logistics are disrupted, ultimately burdening American consumers through higher retail prices. Businesses sourcing from China are grappling with inflated costs, with some even relocating supply chains – a move that threatens jobs and squeezes margins. The repercussions of this crisis extend far beyond US-China relations. There could be: supply chain disruption where manufacturers face delays and higher input costs… There are also inflation and stagflation risks… There is also bond market turmoil. – The International News

Our Take:

In the latest episode of Story Hour, Lieutenant General Steven Kwast (Rt,) a former Top Gun pilot joined us to discuss Top Gun: Maverick, using the archetypal story to help dissect the evolution not just of modern warfare, but psychological warfare.

The Shadow War theme of Trump 2.0 is all about the Trump quicksand, and a lot of folks are falling into it.

Financial experts have been exposed as retards.

Globalists have been exposed as China doves.

Con Inc have been exposed as Zionist War Hawks.

It's only April. Chill out. –

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is warning Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer that he may face removal from office if he implements a policy of protecting illegal immigrants. The threat comes after Dyer said during a meeting with the Orlando Police Department that law enforcement should resist immigration enforcement and should adhere to the Trust Act. The act, passed in 2018 by city authorities, prohibits city employees and law enforcement from inquiring about an individual’s immigration status. In a letter to Dyer posted on the X platform, Uthmeier said that Governor Ron DeSantis would reserve the right to remove Dyer from office if he followed down this path. – The Gateway Pundit

Our Take: "Sanctuary policies are not tolerated or lawful in Florida. Failure to abide by state law may result in the enforcement of applicable penalties, including but not limited to being held in contempt, declaratory or injunctive relief, and removal from office by the Governor pursuant to section 908.107, Florida Statutes and the Florida Constitution."

Wait... governors can remove people from office for violating the law?

But... they don't.

That would seem to suggest that they accept the rampant violations of the law, almost as though they're part of the same system. –

US President Donald Trump waved off an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites planned for next month in favor of negotiating a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program, the New York Times reports, citing administration officials and others. According to the newspaper, Trump informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his decision to not support such an attack amid the negotiations with Iran when the premier visited the White House earlier this month. During their meeting, Trump announced the United States would begin negotiations with Iran on a deal to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. The report says Trump decided not to back the Israeli attack plans, which would have required US military support to carry out, due to internal disagreements in the administration. It adds that Netanyahu was pushing for the attack to take place as soon as next month. – The Times of Israel

AND

US special envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff appeared to use a key component of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal signed during the Obama administration as a reference point for the ongoing talks with Tehran, in comments that seemed to indicate the US is looking to limit rather than dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program. The deal, which US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 and has long criticized, barred Iran from enriching its uranium beyond 3.67 percent as part of a framework intended to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a weapon. “The president means what he says, which is: Iran cannot have a bomb,” Witkoff told Fox News in a Monday interview, elaborating that the ongoing “conversation” with Iran would be about enrichment and weaponization, with the imperative to verify any agreed commitments. “Iran “do[es] not need to enrich past 3.67%. In some circumstances, they’re at 60%, in other circumstances 20%. That cannot be,” he said. “You do not need to run — as they claim — a civil nuclear program where you’re enriching past 3.67%.” The comments indicated that the US is looking to limit Iran’s uranium enrichment rather than dismantle its nuclear program altogether, as demanded by Israel, which sees a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: After early reports from this past weekend's meeting with Iran that Steve Witkoff was going to allow them to keep their nuclear program, the MSM wrote this headline:

The headline was meant to be as provocative as it was misleading, but it only seems to have provoked Witkoff to engage the media to clarify his stance.

Under the deal currently being negotiated, Iran will be allowed to maintain a nuclear enrichment program. What will be stipulated is the level of enrichment taking place, as a civil nuclear reactor (power plant) only requires uranium enrichment at 3.67% in order to function, and "weapons grade" uranium enrichment is anything over 90%. However, there is a grey area, where enrichment levels between 20% and 60% can technically be used to make a less powerful bomb, if the quantities are large enough and the proper system is built.

According to the narrative, Iran has enriched uranium at levels over 20%, but has not produced anything that would be officially considered "weapons grade." The concern has been that increasing those enrichment levels to exceed 90% would be a relatively easy process that could be done in a short period of time, and that is where the negotiation will focus, according to Witkoff.

There have been rumors that Russia – one of the world's original nuclear powers – has been suggested to act as a third party, and provide adequate facilities to safely store the more highly-enriched uranium, which can purportedly still be utilized in civil applications for energy production.

Nothing has been formalized yet, but isn't it interesting that Bibi Netanyahu is insisting that the West strike Iran now, rather than pursue a peace deal. The question will be whether Bibi will move forward with these attack plans without the blessing or consent of President Trump, and if he does, will Putin and Trump stand together to stop him? –

— Badlands Media

Donald Trump's administration is accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of mortgage fraud, and has made a criminal referral to the the justice department seeking federal prosecution. Officials with the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) allege James falsified bank and property records to receive better loan agreements, an administration official told the BBC. James won a civil case against Trump in 2023 that accused him of overvaluing his properties in order to take out loans with favourable terms. He is currently appealing against the judgment. No charges have been filed against James. Her office has accused the Trump administration of weaponizing the US government. "Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are," a spokesperson said in a statement. Throughout his court trials after leaving office in 2021, Trump repeatedly said he believed his political opponents were weaponizing the justice system against him. – BBC

Our Take: NY AG Leticia "Peekaboo" James has received multiple criminal referrals to the DOJ for various types of mortgage fraud.

She's cooked. [more] –

The Trump administration is receiving an outpouring of support from animal advocacy groups, lawmakers and others for recent announcements to end animal testing within programs at the FDA and EPA. "PETA applauds the FDA’s decision to stop harming animals and adopt human-relevant testing strategies for evaluating antibody therapies," Kathy Guillermo, PETA senior vice president, said in a statement. "It’s a significant step towards meeting the agency’s commitment to replace the use of animals – which PETA has worked hard to promote. All animal use, including failed vaccine and other testing on monkeys at the federally-funded primate centers, must end, and we are calling on the FDA to further embrace 21st-century science," the PETA statement continued. PETA's statement followed the Food and Drug Administration announcement on Thursday that it is phasing out an animal testing requirement for antibody therapies and other drugs in favor of testing on materials that mimic human organs, Fox Digital first reported. — Fox News

Our Take: I am looking forward to leftists rebuking PETA like Tesla — that would be a great twist in the story. Still, PETA is correct on ethical standards of animal testing.

Remember the beagles?

Politics aside, this statement is largely benign as PETA is simply acknowledging good policy. MAGA and PETA should be able to find common ground in the MAHA age – where all parties claim to advocate for healthier and more ethical science.

The pull of politics is strong, though; so we’ll see if it lasts.

It’s not the weirdest alliance we’ve seen in recent years. –

US President Donald Trump signaled the country will continue boycotting a group of 20 meetings in South Africa, repeating unsubstantiated claims that white farmers are being killed and their land confiscated. “How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 Meeting when Land Confiscation and Genocide is the primary topic of conversation?” he posted on his Truth social media account. “They are taking the land of white Farmers, and then killing them and their families.” Relations between South Africa and its second-largest trading partner have soured since Trump accused the nation of unlawfully seizing land from the White minority. Authorities haven’t confiscated any private land since apartheid ended in 1994, though Trump has still frozen aid to the nation. Chrispin Phiri, a spokesman for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said the nation’s constitution protects all living in the country. “Not because they are black, not because they are white, not because they are in the majority, not because they are in the minority, but because they are human beings, every person has fundamental rights,” he said via text message. – RT

Our Take: Trump skipping the G20 is reminiscent of last November, when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman cancelled his planned trip to attend the summit in Brazil.

Over and over again, the instruments and rituals of the Unipolar Hegemony are being systematically desecrated through humiliation and disregard. These things that were once thought to be the power structures that made the world spin now seem insignificant, at best.

And it all seemed to begin back in April 2022 when US and Canadian officials walked out of the G20 meeting due to Russia's participation, in a flippant act of protest for the "invasion" of The Ukraine. (The following year, Russia was excluded.)

By the way, did you see that Bloomberg reported that the Russian Ruble was the best performing currency of the past year? –

BONUS ITEMS

The Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing a high school football star at a track meet allegedly lives in a $900,000 home with his family inside a luxurious gated community — despite requesting that a judge lower his $1 million bond because of financial difficulties, according to a report. Karmelo Anthony, 17, is holed up with his family at the pricey home inside the gated community of Richwoods in Frisco, Texas, after he was released from jail Monday on a reduced $250,000 bond for allegedly killing Austin Metcalf earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported. The home — where rent is estimated to be $3,500 a month — had a white Suburban, a black Acura, and a third sedan in the driveway on Tuesday, according to the outlet. A neighbor said the family had just bought a new ride. “He got a new car,” the resident told the outlet. “If you look at the license plate, it’s got a paper tag and it says it expires June 4.” – New York Post

The Supreme Court in Britain ruled on Wednesday that trans women do not fall within the legal definition of women under the country’s equality legislation. The landmark judgment, which said that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, is a blow to campaigners for transgender rights. It could have far-reaching consequences on the operation of single-sex services like domestic violence shelters, as well as on equal pay claims. And it comes amid intense public debate over the intersection of transgender rights and women’s rights. However, the five judges involved in the ruling emphasized that they were not commenting more broadly on whether trans women are women, saying it was not the role of the court to adjudicate on the meaning of gender or sex. Instead, the judgment is limited to the precise interpretation of language in the 2010 Equality Act, which aims to prevent discrimination. – The New York Times

