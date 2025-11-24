The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

In a new social media post, President Donald Trump urged his supporters — and his own administration — to direct all their efforts toward confronting what he described as widespread election fraud. He framed the issue as urgent and accused federal authorities of failing to act decisively. In the post, Trump declared, “We must focus all of our energy and might on ELECTION FRAUD!!” […] He also reshared a podcast episode featuring investigative journalist Lara Logan. The interview included allegations from a former CIA officer who claimed foreign influence campaigns and intelligence failures had compromised the integrity of US elections. Logan’s discussion centered on what she characterized as deep, systemic interference carried out over multiple election cycles. — MEA WorldWide

Our Take:

Election fraud is the #1 issue.

Any discussion about future elections that doesn’t mention election fraud only perpetuates the fraudulent system. —

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of Trump’s pledge to slash the government’s size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings. “That doesn’t exist,” Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about DOGE’s status. It is no longer a “centralized entity,” Kupor added, in the first public comments from the Trump administration on the end of DOGE. The agency, set up in January, made dramatic forays across Washington in the early months of Trump’s second term to rapidly shrink federal agencies, cut their budgets or redirect their work to Trump priorities. The OPM, the federal government’s human resources office, has since taken over many of DOGE’s functions, according to Kupor and documents reviewed by Reuters. At least two prominent DOGE employees are now involved with the National Design Studio, a new body created through an executive order signed by Trump in August. That body is headed by Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, and Trump’s order directed him to beautify government websites. — Reuters

Our Take: A year ago, I said DOGE was a narrative op. —

***

Another Take: If you go back to the EO establishing DOGE, the first phase of work was embedding the people and tools for the work of DOGE in every agency.

I think that phase completed when Elon left, and that the DOGE teams are (1) largely automated, and (2) embedded within the agencies. Central DOGE was always temporary, it’s just shutting down ahead of schedule. The efficiency metrics, then, would be reported through the agencies themselves, with anything outside that realm moving back into OPM for steady state… Or would it be PPO? You know, the Presidential Personnel Office that Dan Scavino now heads?

Ostensibly that transition to steady state means automated fraud prevention, tracking, auditing, etc. is in place and operational. It’s all there in the EO.

I’m not holding my breath about or losing sleep over it, but this news doesn’t change my opinion of the true nature of DOGE. Being ahead of schedule on a transformational change program is a good thing.

Maybe it was all just a narrative op. But maybe, after phase one, it’s not about the narrative at all — maybe it’s about the change. If so, they will be able to report the metrics in aggregate… but only the White House (PPO) would have them all. And the timing of that reporting would be strategic.

Telling the public wouldn’t be the goal — identifying, removing and prosecuting waste, fraud, and abuse, as well as ensuring its prevention for the future, would be the goals.

You’d tell the public about that when it was complete. —

In a Friday interview with Fox, President Trump said Iran’s nuclear program has been significantly set back and claimed that Tehran is now seeking an agreement with Washington. He indicated in a somewhat surprising remark that a deal is likely, emphasizing that the situation has changed drastically in recent months, since the June US bombings of three key Iranian nuclear facilities. “They want to make a deal, and we will probably reach one,” he said. Trump went on to describe what he views as broader regional shifts in the Middle East, commenting that the list of those interested in signing onto the historic Abraham Accords normalization program with Israel “keeps growing”. He hailed the unprecedented opportunity for peace, also nothing that the crisis with Hezbollah in Lebanon is now abating as well. Trump actually said something similar during a Wednesday US-Saudi business forum in Washington DC, during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit this week. Speaking of strikes on Tehran, Trump told the audience, “We took the Dark Cloud away from your country, it was called Iran and its nuclear capability, and we obliterated that very quickly and strongly and powerfully. But that was a real cloud over the whole Middle East,” he said. “Now they want to make a deal…” — ZeroHedge

Our Take: All year, I’ve been saying the DE-Nuclearization Narrative is covering a RE-Nuclearization Actual.

The entirety of the MSM and Alt Media (both fake left and fake right) told you Trump and Iran were enemies.

We told you this would happen. The deals are done.

Sovereign Alliance. —

Washington should not overestimate its role in the international arena, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said, adding that a wide range of issues can be resolved without US involvement. The economic “center of gravity” is also shifting away from America, he told journalists on the sidelines of the G20 summit over the weekend. The US skipped the meeting, held in Johannesburg, South Africa. US President Donald Trump has accused the country of perpetrating a genocide against white farmers, which he gave as the reason for his absence. Washington also claimed that only a chairman’s summary could be released following the summit because the US was not present. The G20 issued a declaration on Sunday anyway. — RT

Our Take: Notable.

There are multiple ways to interpret these comments from Mark Carney. Matt Ehret has educated me to understand that Mark Carney is the king of all central bankers, and represents interests that can only be described as “globalist” and “one-world government.”

Because of this, Carney’s comments can be viewed as typical anti-American rhetoric that are applauding the waning American society and its influence over the world. (The coordinated destruction of the American People.)

Carney’s comments could also be viewed bicamerally: The king of central bankers pointing out the demise of the central banking system and the shift toward a multipolar world with decentralized economic and financial systems. If you think that Carney is a captured enemy and dancing to the tune of Trump’s song, then this framing would certainly make a lot of sense.

It could also be that Carney was deployed to combat President Trump by subverting the MAGA agenda — particularly the tariff program. That would explain why Carney and Trump have ceased negotiations regarding a trade deal, and can’t come to an agreement on tariffs. Under this framing, Carney’s comments can be seen as a reaction to the return of President Trump’s populist-nationalist agenda, where Carney is defiantly telling the American People that the world doesn’t need us or want us.

This latter framing is where I tend to land when it comes to Carney. I am not living under the impression that every major public figure is being directly controlled or influenced by the Trump team. In fact, I think the list of figures who fall into that category is probably much shorter than any of us realize, and most characters are simply responding to an incentive structure that has been laid out before them.

Even the central banker king, Mark Carney, could fall into this group. Just because he is working against President Trump doesn’t mean he can’t be influenced through incentives. —

New Jersey Democrat Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill is considering stopping her state from paying federal taxes when she takes office in January as a way to deal with the Trump administration’s policies. Sherrill in making the statement Thursday, the same day she gave up her House seat, did not provide specifics on how she would withhold taxes, but it comes after California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom floated the same idea in June. The incoming governor, who defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the general election earlier this month, told comedian Jon Stewart that she thinks about withholding federal tax dollars “all the time” and that it’s a “great idea.” “If they’re not gonna run the programs, then what are we paying them for?” she said. “It’s like, you know, you’re paying us for a service and they’re not delivering. So let’s stop paying for it.” — Just the News

Our Take: “If they’re not gonna run the programs, then what are we paying them for?” she said. “It’s like, you know, you’re paying us for a service and they’re not delivering. So let’s stop paying for it.”

Finally a chik with more balls than most MAGAdonians who still pay their taxes to fund antifa, Muslim terrorists, Biolabs in Ukraine, Abortion and Genocide!

—

President Trump and incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani seemed to put aside their differences in a remarkable scene at the White House on Friday, saying they looked forward to working together after months of bruising public criticism. Speaking to reporters after their first meeting in the Oval Office, both men said they had a productive conversation that mostly focused on improving New York. “The better he does, the happier I am,” the president said. Mamdani, who takes office on Jan. 1, said he is “really looking forward to delivering for New Yorkers in partnership with the president on the affordability agenda.” In a particularly notable moment, the president said that “some of his ideas are really the same ideas that I have.” At another point, he added that “we agree on a lot more than I would have thought. I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job.” The tone was in stark contrast to months of hostility between the two. Mr. Trump, a native New Yorker, strongly opposed Mamdani during the mayoral campaign, even threatening to arrest and deport him. Mamdani has accused the president of acting like a “despot.” Mr. Trump has repeatedly called the mayor-elect a “communist.” — CBS News

Our Take: Can somebody actually show me anything MTG has done to make her deserving of the label “traitor,” outside of Trump telling us that is what she is? […]

The news cycle right now is telling us that Trump has a better relationship with a communist than he does with MTG.

2025 has been a weird one. —

***

Another Take: On Friday, I opened my show, Geopolitics with Ghost, with a rant about Trump-a-Mania and how President Trump operates in the information battlespace as it relates to the ever-growing cast of television characters and the concept of “kayfabe.”

Then Trump-Mamdani meeting happened and MTG announced her [forthcoming] resignation from Congress, and my rant felt serendipitous enough to share here.

I think it is perfectly reasonable to assume that most of the television characters are responding at all times to an incentive structure laid out before them. The question really becomes who controls that incentive structure, as that opportunity — to influence the decision-making of specific figures — is at the heart of the Game Theory concept.

Control comes in many forms, and we should not be quick to dismiss a television character simply because their ostensible branding is an identity that we have all been trained to hate — such as a communist. Even if those characters earnestly embrace these doctrines that are ultimately antithetical to our movement and America culture, that doesn’t mean that they can’t still serve a useful purpose.

And who is to say that Mamdani is even what they say he is. When I saw this video of him in the primaries back in June, I predicted he was going to win the race, because he was the only true populist candidate in the group. And it is interesting that his most offensive transgression is his attitude toward Israel, considering that New York City has one of the highest concentrations of Jews of any major city in the world.

So is he Our Boy Mom? (h/t

) Yes.

Yes, I do believe that he is. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] —

In a stunning announcement posted to Twitter/X on Friday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said that she will resign her seat in the House on January 5, 2026. The announcement comes after Greene publicly skirmished with Donald Trump over the release of the Epstein files. Trump has responded by calling her a “traitor,” a “lunatic,” and “wacky,” saying he’ll refuse to take her phone calls, and that he’ll consider supporting a primary challenger against her. In her announcement, Greene decried Trump’s attacks on her, writing, “Loyalty should be a two-way street.” Greene also said she’s being punished by Trump and the larger Republican Party for demanding a full release of files related to dead pedophile and one-time Trump friend Jeffrey Epstein: “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.” Lurid to the last, Greene also said she refused to be, as she put it, “a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.” — Mother Jones

Our Take: “If you’re like, ‘wait a minute, is Trump actually doing the thing that we sent him there to do?’ That is absolutely the right mentality to always have no matter who it is you voted for.“

Do we trust Donald Trump? Yes.

Do we think he’s playing some rhetorical games?

Certainly. [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: “We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come. We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.

Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power… Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.”

Trump’s 2017 inauguration speech was the strategy paper for saving our country. If you agree, then it’s hard to deny that, of all the legislators we observe, MTG was modeling that strategy the best.

Talking to activists on the ground in Georgia, she will be missed. What will her constituents gain from this latest episode of “the plan”? I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the showrunners do next. —

As reported by Aviation Week on November 16, 2025, Saudi Arabia is once again at the center of Boeing’s export strategy as the company promotes the F-15EX Eagle II as a candidate for the Kingdom’s next fighter jet review. Ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing indicated that it aims to secure new F-15EX orders in the Middle East and that Saudi Arabia remains a primary focus for both upgrades of existing F-15C/D airframes and possible new-build acquisitions. This proposal occurs within a broader Saudi search that also weighs the European Eurofighter Typhoon and the Dassault Rafale, as well as a potential approval for an F-35 acquisition, depending on political conditions. […] Saudi interest in the F-15EX was publicly acknowledged for the first time in early 2024, during the World Defense Show in Riyadh, when Boeing confirmed that discussions with the Kingdom about a possible F-15EX procurement were already underway. — Global Defense News

Our Take: For all of the fanfare and attention that the story of the F-35 deal with Saudi Arabia has received, I have speculated that it may be a shaggy dog. (A “shaggy dog” is a storyline that is long-winded and drawn out, and results in an anticlimactic ending that is inconsequential.)

While the optics of Saudi Arabia being granted permission to acquire F-35s is certainly symbolic of the relationship that President Trump is trying to establish with The Kingdom, the news that they are actually buying more F-15EXs (60) than they are F-35s (48) is signal. As I understand it, the F-15EX is the most lethal fighter jet in the sky after the F-22, the latter of which are only possessed by the US military.

It would also explain why F-35s and F-15s together flew over the White House when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited last week. [Clip Link]

—

Many historians have assailed the originalist project. While flawed, these scholarly works present serious arguments and sometimes provide useful added information for originalists to consider. But Jill Lepore—one of the nation’s most widely read historians and a chaired professor at Harvard—has recently offered a different sort of broadside in The Atlantic, “How Originalism Has Killed the Constitution.” In recent pieces for Law & Liberty, legal scholar Robert Natelson and historian Paul Moreno have defended originalism against Lepore’s “constitutional despair.” It is safe to say that, unlike the more rigorous work of her colleagues, her jeremiad fails to meet standards of scholarship, as it distorts quotations out of context, misstates facts, and confuses concepts. And its central thesis—that originalism thwarts constitutional change and kills the amendment process—gets matters precisely backward. Properly understood, originalism preserves the Constitution and its Article V amendment process, the lawful mechanism for change that a constitutional republic requires. By distinguishing between judicial and political processes, originalism provides a vital framework for protecting the democratic legitimacy, popular sovereignty, and the formal amendment machinery at the heart of the American Founding. — Law & Liberty

Our Take:

“I am working with various groups to certify both term limits and a balanced budget requirement via state legislatures per Article V of the Constitution. 28 states have certified the balanced budget amendment; 12 states have certified term limits. Once you get 34 states a proposed amendment can be sent for ratification, which requires approval from 38 states.”

Once Florida does this, the term limits will be used to argue on behalf of the 22nd Amendment which must be dismantled.

Term limits are like the Smith-Mundt Act stuff.

These are non-solutions that sound like good solutions to people who don’t understand the problems. —

Jewish groups at the University of Pennsylvania have expressed concern after federal authorities pressed the university in recent days to provide personal information about Jewish staffers in an investigation meant to combat antisemitism on campus. The dispute highlighted the tensions among Jews surrounding the US government’s efforts to combat campus discrimination, as Jewish groups support reining in discrimination, but fret about the perceived infringement on civil liberties in the investigations. The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sued UPenn’s trustees last week, claiming that the university had refused to comply with a subpoena as part of an investigation into antisemitism at the university. The EEOC began investigating the university in December 2023 for allegedly allowing discrimination against Jewish employees, including by fostering a hostile work environment in violation of federal law… The EEOC said it needs the contact information “so that it could determine whether and to what extent employees may have been subjected to a hostile work environment.”

Our Take: Don’t look now, everybody, but it would appear that President Trump’s DOJ is now investigating Jewish groups that may be involved in committing (staging) acts of antisemitism — something that President Trump warned about last year during the election campaign.

Here is President Trump on the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack, speaking to Hugh Hewitt on his radio show.

Interesting.

So what happens if these Jewish students — many of whom are themselves foreign students — are found to be the ones committing the acts of antisemitism? Would they then be eligible for deportation?

Not only is it possible, it is something that Jewish groups have openly expressed concern for happening ever since Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was deported for his perceived antisemitism. (Check the date on the headline.)

Isn’t it strange that these Jewish activist groups spent all of that time complaining about Palestinian activists like Mahmoud Khalil, demanding that something be done about it; and then as soon as President Trump’s DOJ investigates his actions and deports him for it, the Jewish activist groups are up in arms and scared that they, too, will also somehow be deported?

They would only be afraid of such things if they were also engaging in the same behavior. Meaning that at least some of the public acts of antisemitism being filmed on college campuses and spread around are actually being staged by Jewish students in order to garner public support for hate speech laws and the suppression of rights by the government.

The real question is who is funding these activist groups? Is it the Israeli government? A transnational group of Jewish oligarchs?

If it is the latter, does that group have the best interests of MAGA and the American People in mind? These questions deserve to be answered.

[Clip Link] —

The House Oversight Committee has ordered former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to appear for closed-door depositions in December, rejecting an attempt by their attorney to block subpoenas tied to the panel’s Epstein-Maxwell investigation. In a letter sent Friday, Chairman James Comer dismissed attorney David Kendall’s argument that the Committee should rely on written responses rather than question the Clintons directly. Comer wrote that the Committee “disagrees” with the idea that accepting limited written information would be “the most efficient and equitable way to proceed,” adding that Kendall’s request relied on assertions already “disproved by public information.”

— Badlands Media

Our Take: Doubtful this ever happens, but the idea of it is still exciting. Lame that it’s closed door, though. The last thing we need is a second hand account from camera thirsty legislators. Better than nothing, I guess.

“What difference, at this point, does it make?”

There must be justice phase if there is to be a golden age… —

BONUS ITEMS

The North Dakota Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s abortion ban, overturning a previous ruling from a judge finding it unconstitutional. The new decision makes it a felony crime to perform an abortion, with abortion providers facing as many as five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Patients are protected from prosecution, however. North Dakota initially moved to ban abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade. This prompted the state’s one abortion provider, Red River Women’s Clinic, to move from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota. The state passed a near-total ban in 2023, before it was struck down by State District Judge Bruce Romanick, ruling that it was unconstitutionally vague.

— One America News

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed an expedited motion requesting the release of grand‑jury transcripts and the lifting of protective orders tied to investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The DOJ had previously asked the court to unseal the transcripts in July because of “extensive public interest,” but the court denied the request, finding that the rules governing grand-jury secrecy did not permit their release. The Justice Department argues that the newly enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the release of the grand-jury transcripts at issue, asserting that Congress has now overridden the long-standing secrecy rules that previously blocked disclosure. The DOJ says it is prepared to work with U.S. Attorney’s Offices to redact sensitive personal or victim-related information before publication. Congress passed, and the President signed, the law on November 19, 2025. It mandates that the Attorney General publicly release, within 30 days, all unclassified investigative and prosecutorial materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell unless a narrow exception applies. Under the statute, those materials include the grand-jury transcripts central to the dispute. — Badlands Media

The Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for involvement in a billion-dollar Malaysia scam that funneled money into US politics. The 52-year-old founding member of the 1990s hit trio the Fugees was convicted of money laundering and campaign finance violations in 2023 in a global foreign influence scandal led by the Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho. In April 2023, a federal jury convicted Michel of 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The trial in Washington DC included testimony from the actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the former attorney general Jeff Sessions. Justice department prosecutors said federal sentencing guidelines recommended a life sentence for Michel, who they said “betrayed his country for money” and “lied unapologetically and unrelentingly to carry out his schemes”. His sentence, they wrote, “should reflect the breadth and depth of his crimes, his indifference to the risks to his country, and the magnitude of his greed”. — The Guardian

Sex trafficking on Meta platforms was both difficult to report and widely tolerated, according to a court filing unsealed Friday. In a plaintiffs’ brief filed as part of a major lawsuit against four social media companies, Instagram’s former head of safety and well-being Vaishnavi Jayakumar testified that when she joined Meta in 2020 she was shocked to learn that the company had a “17x” strike policy for accounts that reportedly engaged in the “trafficking of humans for sex.” “You could incur 16 violations for prostitution and sexual solicitation, and upon the 17th violation, your account would be suspended,” Jayakumar reportedly testified, adding that “by any measure across the industry, [it was] a very, very high strike threshold.” The plaintiffs claim that this testimony is corroborated by internal company documentation. The brief, filed by plaintiffs in the Northern District of California, alleges that Meta was aware of serious harms on its platform and engaged in a broad pattern of deceit to downplay risks to young users. According to the brief, Meta was aware that millions of adult strangers were contacting minors on its sites; that its products exacerbated mental health issues in teens; and that content related to eating disorders, suicide, and child sexual abuse was frequently detected, yet rarely removed. According to the brief, the company failed to disclose these harms to the public or to Congress, and refused to implement safety fixes that could have protected young users. — Time Magazine

