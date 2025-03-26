The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, March 25th...

Despite pioneering self-government, the United States now fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections employed by modern, developed nations, as well as those still developing. India and Brazil, for example, are tying voter identification to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship. In tabulating votes, Germany and Canada require use of paper ballots, counted in public by local officials, which substantially reduces the number of disputes as compared to the American patchwork of voting methods that can lead to basic chain-of-custody problems. Further, while countries like Denmark and Sweden sensibly limit mail-in voting to those unable to vote in person and do not count late-arriving votes regardless of the date of postmark, many American elections now feature mass voting by mail, with many officials accepting ballots without postmarks or those received well after Election Day. Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election. Under the Constitution, State governments must safeguard American elections in compliance with Federal laws that protect Americans’ voting rights and guard against dilution by illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error. Yet the United States has not adequately enforced Federal election requirements… [Full Order]

– President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: Trump's EO on Election Integrity. It's a great first step. Saying that is not any slight to Trump. He can do everything perfectly, employing the full power of his office and still not "fix" elections.

Not only are elections controlled at the state (and local) levels, but elections for federal government offices are not (and should not be) the primary influence on the lives of the American people.

Fixing elections at the state and local levels is going to require Americans actually coming to terms with the fact that our elections ARE NOT REAL OR LEGITIMATE.

That means the solutions cannot come from the people installed in office via fake elections.

Expecting Trump to fix everything is not a virtue-signal of respect for him, it's hanging him out to dry, expecting him to provide the solutions to problems we can't even admit we have. –

***

Another Take: I am excited about this EO, and

and I will be going through it with Colonel Shawn Smith on Friday’s Why We Vote (7:30pET). Don’t miss it.

I also want to pile onto Chris’ sentiment above. Elections are fake. Acknowledging that is important – critical – to making elections real again.

Trump knows this — obviously. As he keeps telling us, elections are fake:

We are at a pivotal moment. There can be no half measures in restoring the will of the people through verifiably accurate elections.

Making federal funding contingent upon election integrity presents a massive opportunity to fix state and local elections… But YOU have to get involved. We are the plan, and it’s going to take all of us.

In other words, elections belong to the people; but if the people can’t be bothered then elections belong to private corporations with the best marketing. (Note: This is what we have now.)

Legal votes matter.

Shall not be infringed. –

Democrats hammered the United States’ top intelligence officials Tuesday morning as they delivered the annual global threat assessment to Congress — a day after a bombshell report that the vice president, secretary of defense, national security adviser and other top Cabinet members used a commercial messaging app to discuss secret war plans for Yemen and inadvertently included a journalist in the group chat. At least two of the officials who appeared before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, were among those who participated in the group chat over the Signal messaging app. In the chat convened by national security adviser Michael Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others reportedly detailed the targets, sequencing and weapons involved in a U.S. air attack on Yemen’s Houthis, before the Pentagon launched the strikes on March 15. “If this was the case of a military officer or an intelligence officer, and they had this kind of behavior, they would be fired,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (Virginia), the committee’s top Democrat, said in his opening remarks, noting that in addition to the targeting information, the text chain included the identity of an active CIA officer. “This is one more example of the kind of sloppy, careless, incompetent behavior, particularly toward classified information,” exhibited by the Trump administration, Warner said, adding: “This is not a one-off.”

– The Washington Post

Our Take: CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirms he was on the Signal group chat.

He states that Signal "is permissible to use to communicate and coordinate for work purposes... MY COMMUNICATIONS were entirely permissible and lawful and did not include classified info."

I thought it was interesting that he phrased it with "my communications" and didn't generalize the communications of the entire group chat.

In 2023, CISA actually urged government professionals to utilize SIGNAL.

"The result I would like to see is a pivot from not relying on a commercial app like SIGNAL." [Full Episode] –

***

Another Take: Excuse me for thinking it’s ironic that the regime’s leading narrative setter (The Atlantic) is running with an almost-unbelievable story gained through an app literally called SIGNAL.

It’s either gross incompetence … or bait.

“It’s called … we like to do a little trolling.”

You’re allowed to believe that the paid propagandists in the corporate (asset) media accidentally lucked into a massive intel leak … that wasn’t an intel leak at all.

And you’re also allowed to remember how the last decade has gone for them.

One of those things is retarded. –

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz — or another high-ranking official — may have been responsible for an inadvertent leak about US airstrikes in Yemen, insiders have told Politico. On Monday, The Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg broke a story detailing purported conversations among top members of President Donald Trump’s administration regarding military strategies against Houthi rebels. In the article, Goldberg claims having gained access to a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal from a user identified as “Mike Waltz.” The “Houthi PC small group” chat reportedly included Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and other cabinet members. “Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a f***ing idiot,” one anonymous source quoted by Politico stated. “Half of them [are] saying he’s never going to survive or shouldn’t survive,” another official told the outlet. – RT

Our Take: Okay, this definitely now feels like an op.

President Trump has chummed the waters, drawn in all the sharks, and is now teasing them with what would be the first major setback in Trump's administration.

And that is a tasty treat of which none of these mongrels can resist.

Perhaps a better analogy would be a junkie and his fix? I'm fairly certain the brain chemistry between that and TDS is similar enough.

So what did the op accomplish?

Sent a Message – The objective that JD Vance established as Trump's top priority. The message was ostensibly intended for Europe's corrupt leadership, but really it was aimed at the cartel that controls the hegemony. And that's because… Bailed Out China – China has significant interest in the Suez Canal and Egypt, beyond the sheer volume of goods it sends and receives through there – which is vast. China holds 20% of the ownership of Port Said, which is on the Mediterranean side of the Suez, as well as a 25% stake in Ain Sokhna, a port on the northern coast of the Gulf of Suez. China also just announced last August plans to construct a new large container terminal at Dekheila Port in the historic city of Alexandria. The problem for China is Iran as well as its firm position on the side of the Muslims both Arabs and Persians) in the conflict with Israel. The optics of China dealing with the Houthis – kinetically or otherwise – would be imprudent and costly, diplomatically. Bailed Out Russia – Putin also has significant interests in the Suez Canal and Red Sea. He submitted a proposal to the Sudanese government in 2017 that was formally accepted in 2023, and just finalized last month. That agreement was to construct the first formal Russian military installation on Africa soil in the form of a large naval base. Putin also met with Egyptian President Sisi in January and announced the establishment of a Russian industrialization zone in the Suez Canal, building on a special zone with a facilitated tax regime for Russian resident enterprises" that was established in 2018 for Port Said. Similar to China, Russia has recently-ratified partnership agreements with Iran that would make intervening against the Houthis too reckless – not to mention the relationships formed with both African and Middle Eastern countries over the past several ties, both militarily and economically. Demonstrated that the US Wasn't Acting on Behalf of Israel – Secretary Hegseth made it clear that he wanted to act against the Houthis before the IDF did, but also before somebody broke the ceasefire agreement they have with Hamas, and the US lost control of the narrative. (Waiting until after the ceasefire was broken would most certainly give the appearance that the US was acting on behalf of Netanyahu.) Funny enough, as soon as Netanyahu learned what they were doing he ordered the restart of the Gaza War.

So, what was the message that President Trump was sending to the cartel that controls the western hegemony? Well, I think we may actually hear him say it, explicitly, when he and Putin meet face to face next month in Saudi Arabia; and, I think it may have something to do with the Sovereign Alliance and the emerging Multipolar World Order. –

Facing pressure from his right flank to take on judges who have ruled against President Donald Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Tuesday floated the possibility of Congress eliminating some federal courts. It’s the latest attack from Republicans on the federal judiciary, as courts have blocked a series of actions taken by the Trump administration. In addition to funding threats, Trump and his conservative allies have called for the impeachment of certain federal judges who have ruled against him, most notably U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who attempted to halt Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants. “We do have the authority over the federal courts, as you know. We can eliminate an entire district court. We have power of funding over the courts and all these other things,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “But desperate times call for desperate measures, and Congress is going to act.” Johnson, a former constitutional attorney, later clarified that he was making a point about Congress’ “broad authority” over the “creation, maintenance and the governance” of the courts. Article III of the Constitution established the Supreme Court but gave Congress the power to “ordain and establish” lower federal courts. Congress has eliminated courts in the past. In 1913, for example, Congress abolished the Commerce Court and its judges were redistributed to the federal appeals court. – NBC News

Our Take: The so-called anti-federalists (who were really just opposed to Regime systems) knew very well the problems we would eventually face if the ratification of the Constitution was forced through by the likes of Hamilton, Adams, and Washington pushing for a powerful, centralized federal government.

Brutus 11. Is it prescience, or has the system always been the same?

"They will give the sense of every article of the constitution, that may from time to time come before them. And in their decisions they will not confine themselves to any fixed or established rules, but will determine, according to what appears to them, the reason and spirit of the constitution. The opinions of the supreme court, whatever they may be, will have the force of law; because there is no power provided in the constitution, that can correct their errors, or controul their adjudications. From this court there is no appeal. And I conceive the legislature themselves, cannot set aside a judgment of this court, because they are authorised by the constitution to decide in the last resort. The legislature must be controuled by the constitution, and not the constitution by them. They have therefore no more right to set aside any judgment pronounced upon the construction of the constitution, than they have to take from the president, the chief command of the army and navy, and commit it to some other person. The reason is plain; the judicial and executive derive their authority from the same source, that the legislature do theirs; and therefore in all cases, where the constitution does not make the one responsible to, or controulable by the other, they are altogether independent of each other.

The judicial power will operate to effect, in the most certain, but yet silent and imperceptible manner, what is evidently the tendency of the constitution: – I mean, an entire subversion of the legislative, executive and judicial powers of the individual states. Every adjudication of the supreme court, on any question that may arise upon the nature and extent of the general government, will affect the limits of the state jurisdiction. In proportion as the former enlarge the exercise of their powers, will that of the latter be restricted.”

“This power in the judicial, will enable them to mould the government, into almost any shape they please." –

U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case that could allow states to challenge federal environmental rules in more favorable courts. The case could determine whether certain U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations are reviewed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — which has more liberal judges — or in regional courts, where certain states and industry groups would prefer to make their arguments. [...] During oral arguments, Justice Neil Gorsuch seemed to question the notion that states should bring their challenges to regional courts. “[Air pollution] crosses the country in ways that don’t respect our jurisdictional boundaries between circuits,” he said. Gorsuch suggested such an approach could create confusion, if states bring challenges to varying regional courts that issue conflicting rulings. “We’re going to have different interpretations of the statute with different — different circuits and all these terrible splits and — and, gosh, we won’t have the immediate resolution of the D.C. Circuit that we could have,” he said. Meanwhile, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted that state-specific factors informed each EPA denial. “It matters that you are Denver versus, you know, Arizona or whatever in terms of how the modeling works,” she said.

– Stateline

Our Take: The Supreme Court heard two oral arguments about three EPA cases Tuesday, and all of them focused on the authorities of the D.C. District Court as it pertains to matters of national interest. (Two of the cases were combined into one oral argument.)

This comes as calls to reign in rogue courts continue and Congressional Republicans are discussing reforming the district courts in the law. They can do that — the district courts were created by Congress, and they can be abolished or reformed by Congress.

It also comes as federal judges around the nation prove themselves to be activists in robes, unserious and with questionable understanding of the Constitution and its limitations.

Then again, the several of the justices engaged in the arguments with a concerning level of support for the D.C. District Court — so it could go either way.

On Monday, we covered the Louisiana redistricting cases (consolidated), a horrifying look at accepted levels of race-based central planning over electoral districts. It was also concerning that every one was just okay with designing districts to “protect incumbents.” We also covered Riley vs. Bondi, in which Pierre Riley claimed “Convention Against Torture” — after the statutory deadline — to avoid being deported to Jamaica.

SCOTUS arguments continue today, as the court is set to hear one oral argument for two cases (consolidated) that deal with Congressional funding of FCC “universal service subsidy programs” and its “mandatory contributions from telecommunications carriers.” The questions SCOTUS will consider for both cases are:

Whether Congress violated the nondelegation doctrine by authorizing the Commission to determine, within the limits set forth in Section 254, the amount that providers must contribute to the Fund. Whether the Commission violated the nondelegation doctrine by using [the administrator’s / USAC's] financial projections in computing universal service contribution rates. Whether the combination of Congress's conferral of authority on the Commission and the Commission's delegation of administrative responsibilities to USAC violates the nondelegation doctrine.

The high court has also demanded that the parties be prepared to argue why the case isn’t moot, “in light of the challengers' failure to seek preliminary relief before the Fifth Circuit.”

We covered the first EPA hearing yesterday afternoon on Badlands Live 9-5 (link to timestamp in comments), and we will be running the second EPA hearing this morning, and we will carry the FCC hearing in the afternoon.

Tune in! –

US President Donald Trump has demanded the immediate removal of his portrait from the Capitol building in the state of Colorado, describing the painting as “truly the worst.” The criticism comes amid broader tensions between the White House and the leadership of the Democratic-leaning state. In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that Colorado Governor Jared Polis should “be ashamed of himself” for putting up a portrait that was “purposefully distorted to a level that” he has “never seen before.” “I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one,” Trump wrote, claiming that many residents in the state have complained about the artwork. Painted by the British-born and Colorado-based portrait artist Sarah A. Boardman, the work has been on display in the Capitol since 2019, during Trump’s first presidential term. Boardman also painted the portrait of US President Barack Obama for the Colorado State Capitol, which Trump described as “wonderful.” The portraits are based on photographs rather than live sittings. – RT

Our Take: This is a hilarious story, because President Trump is so on point.

Objectively speaking, most people would probably look at this painting – subject matter and context aside – and say that the artist has "talent." There is clearly a demonstration of technique and skill in being able to perceive a subject and then render it on a canvas by blending colors together in a way that depicts that subject with textures that are at least somewhat close to the artist's intent.

And yet, the painting just doesn't quite look like President Donald Trump.

While there is a demonstration of skill, it is not highly refined – nowhere near what one would expect from a portrait of a civic leader (let alone, POTUS) that is to be displayed in a state capitol building. The lack of contrast in color (lights and darks) is what makes the painting look so flat, like it's lacking depth, and why it looks like a skilled high schooler painted it.

Then you get to the more obvious issue of the unflattering depiction of President Trump. That part of the exercise is difficult for any portraitist, but a professional painting the President should at least be able to get fairly close to a photo-realistic replication.

My guess is that the Governor recruited some amateur artist to do the painting, maybe even as a favor to the artist, and that person was simply not qualified to perform at the new level President Trump has established for the entire government. (They are still operating on the old government metrics.)

President Trump probably just crushed that artist's confidence, but you know what? The Boss didn't get to where he is by settling for mediocrity.

So is it technically a "bad" painting? Probably not. Would you pay money for it, or allow it to be used in the distant future as an official representation of President Trump? Absolutely not.

And there you go. –

Shares of GameStop Corp. rose more than 6% in extended trading Tuesday after the videogame retailer and original meme-stock company announced its eagerly anticipated foray into bitcoin. In a short statement, GameStop said its board had unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to add bitcoin as a treasury-reserve asset. The move did not come completely out of the blue, as bitcoin buzz has swirled around GameStop and its chief executive, Ryan Cohen, in recent weeks. In a Form 10-K filing, GameStop said that with the addition of the new treasury-reserve asset, a portion of the company’s cash or future debt and equity issuances may be invested in bitcoin. “We have not set a maximum amount of bitcoin we may accumulate, and may sell any bitcoin we may acquire,” it added. – MarketWatch

Our Take: When the GameStop storyline fully converges with the Bitcoin storyline, we will have retroactive confirmation of the true genius of both the long-term strategic planning in the offing AND the role mass narrative seeding has played in it.

He that makes the money makes the world. –

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the FBI to immediately declassify documents pertaining to the 2016 Crossfire Hurricane investigation — which sought to determine whether Trump campaign members colluded with Russia during the presidential campaign. Trump noted that the media can now examine previously withheld information related to the probe after signing the order, but he questioned if many journalists would actually do so — as the findings would not satisfy left-wing journalists and reporters alike who have long believed the “Russian collusion” narrative to be true. “You probably won’t bother because you’re not going to like what you see,” Trump explained. “But this was total weaponization. It’s a disgrace. It should have never happened in this country. But now you’ll be able to see for yourselves. All declassified.” On July 31st, 2016, the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether Trump, who was running for president at the time, or campaign members, were conspiring or working with Russia to sway the 2016 election. Within the bureau, the inquiry was known as “Crossfire Hurricane.” – One America News Network

Our Take: Now that Trump has declassified (again) the Crossfire Hurricane documents, I would like to draw your attention to my post from five days ago.

Did we find the binder? Or are we about to find out it’s still missing? –

Moody’s Investors Service warns of Israel’s “very high political risks that have weakened economic and fiscal strength.” “Uncertainty over Israel’s longer-term security and economic growth prospects are much higher than is typical, with risks to the high-tech sector particularly relevant, given its important role as a driver of economic growth and significant contributor to the government’s tax take,” Moody’s says in a regular update report on the country’s credit rating. “Such negative developments would have potentially severe implications for the government’s finances and may mark a further erosion in institutional quality.” The rating agency last year slashed Israel’s credit rating by two notches to Baa1 in light of the high geopolitical and domestic political risks the country is facing and maintained a negative outlook. In the update, Moody’s says that the negative outlook reflects the rating agency’s view that “downside risks” on Israel’s credit score persist. As challenges to Israel’s credit profile, the rating agency cites “very high exposure to geopolitical risks, polarized political system, which weighs on governance and policy effectiveness, [and] labor-market participation of religious minorities, resulting in high-income inequality and elevated social tensions.” – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Last Friday, I discussed the dire economic situation in Israel on my new show, Geopolitics with Ghost (Fridays @ 3:00 PM EST).

Israel has never fought a war that has lasted more than several weeks, a few months at most. It is not a society that is built for wars of attrition, mainly due to its lack of natural resources, limited manufacturing sector, and reliance on imports – particularly food.

When you add in the tense political atmosphere (Netanyahu is potentially facing either a mutiny, a revolution, or a civil war) to the wartime conditions, many Israelis are leaving – if for no other reason than to avoid being drafted into the IDF. (Remind you of anywhere else?)

The combination of expatriation with military conscription has created a gap in the labor force that Colonel Macgregor and others have been warning about for months, resulting in the collapse of the Israeli middle class.

The article actually alludes to this:

“As challenges to Israel’s credit profile, the rating agency cites ‘very high exposure to geopolitical risks, polarized political system, which weighs on governance and policy effectiveness, [and] labor-market participation of religious minorities, resulting in high-income inequality and elevated social tensions.’”

Finally, you have the flight of capital, as businesses and investors are wary about doing business in Israel – either because they disapprove of the politics or simply find it too dangerous and risky. The conditions have created a maelstrom that could lead to the self-defeat of the Israeli War Machine, if Netanyahu isn't careful.

But what choice does Bibi have? He can't stop now. If he does, the show is over for him. His coalition government collapses, new elections are scheduled, and Bibi is left to fend for himself against the wolves – who have three felony indictments pending against him since 2019, and at least one of those is all but a slap-dunk prosecution. (Netanyahu is caught on recording committing the crime cited in the indictment.)

This is what we call the Pincer Move. And from the way it looks, Bibi will be forced to escalate the war on a timetable that could put him face-to-face with Trump and Putin when they meet in person in Riyadh to discuss... peace.

–

Roughly 100 protestors gathered outside of Senator Chuck Schumer’s home on Sunday to voice their opposition to Schumer’s leadership after he voted in favor of a GOP-backed spending bill. The protestors held up signs outside of Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) home according to the New York Post, with one sign reading “Lost spine, if found please return to Chuck.” Indivisible Brooklyn, the liberal group that organized the protest, stated that Schumer’s vote to confirm the recent GOP spending bill showcased a “devastating lack of leadership as he capitulated to Trump, Musk and the GOP during negotiations over government funding.” “Since then, Senator Schumer has been pleading his case on multiple platforms, but New Yorkers aren’t buying it,” the group continued. “Schumer is not meeting the dire moment: It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that will fight fascism tooth and nail.” Schumer has repeatedly explained that he voted in favor of the spending bill to avoid “the horror of a [government] shutdown.” House Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have begun to question Schumer’s leadership in what they feel is a critical moment to fight back against the Trump administration. – One America News Network

Our Take: This is what happens when you, for political power, create a monster you can’t control. We saw this last week at the Bernie AOC rally in Denver:

In case you skipped past the video, it’s leftists in Denver calling for assassinations of certain political leaders. (video credit:

).

While some of the inmates are running the asylum for the uniparty left, others broke out and they aren’t returning voluntarily. Schumer is getting his just desserts for his part; but, also, these people are legitimately dangerous.

He shouldn’t underestimate them. –

With distinctive two-fingered claws, the remains of a previously unknown species of dinosaur suggest it looked like a bizarre mix of sloth, giraffe and cult movie hero Edward Scissorhands, according to new research. Paleontologists unearthed the fossil in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, and the find is unique because the sheath of one of the digits is intact. Made of keratin (the same material as fingernails), the sheath reveals that the claw itself was much longer than the underlying bones. It is the largest claw of its kind found fully preserved in this way, researchers say. “It’s close to a foot in size,” said paleontologist Darla Zelenitsky, an associate professor at the University of Calgary in Canada and coauthor of a study on the discovery published in the journal iScience. “This is by far the biggest claw preserved for a dinosaur that has that keratinous sheath on it.” – CNN

Our Take: Some really awesome The Science happening these days. –

BONUS ITEMS

Finalizing applications filed by certain immigrants to become legal permanent residents is being put on hold to comply with an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the part of the Department of Homeland Security that handles citizenship, legal status and other immigration benefits, has suspended processing some applications for so-called green cards to do more vetting of the applicants, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. Trump's executive order, signed Jan. 20, titled "Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats," called for agencies to "vet and screen to the maximum degree possible all aliens who intend to be admitted, enter, or are already inside the United States, particularly those aliens coming from regions or nations with identified security risks." CBS News reported Tuesday that USCIS has directed its staff to conduct the additional vetting of refugees or people who were granted asylum and have applied for legal permanent residency, or green cards. The agency said in a statement attributed to a DHS spokesperson that it is "placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain adjustment of status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting." – NBC News

The Senate on Tuesday night confirmed Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in a 53-47 vote along party lines. Best known for his pioneering research on widespread COVID-19 immunity by April 2020 and vocal opposition to prolonged school closures and vaccine mandates, Bhattacharya is considered a more controversial nominee to lead a federal health agency. President Donald Trump nominated him last year stating that he would work alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to restore the NIH to a "gold standard of medical research." "Jay is a Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, and a Senior Fellow by courtesy at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute, and the Hoover Institution," Trump touted in a post to Truth Social. – Just the News

