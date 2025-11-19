Badlands Media

Joe Kronner
1hEdited

Thanks for sharing the video clip with Trump & MBS, I had not seen it before today’s Takes. I love Trump 2.0 for many reasons but one of the most enjoyable is the nonstop humiliation ritual that the DS Rat Bastard MSM now has to go through in such public splendor…GLORIOUS!!!

I am delighted to watch Trump 2.0 pull the rug out from under the Epstein show, Via the Q Drops everyone has the opportunity to know… you can lead a horse to water but you cannot make him drink… None the less I do not get emotionally attached to anything the DS Rat Bastard MSM says or does… why you might ask? Because every time the MSM speaks I immediately remember this quote from a very intellectual movie (one of my favorites) Billy Madison ““What you just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard.

At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought.

Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.

I award you no points… and may God have mercy on your soul”

On another note, Congress (and our entire government) is illegit, so I really don’t care what they say or do… “I’ve seen more organized monkey shit fights at a zoo!” to borrow another great quote from another classic movie: “Replacements” 😊

Still not tired of winning!

BTW, on a very personal note last evening I had the privilege of witnessing a Miracle from God…Prayers work. God Is Good!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Jeff S
2h

As everyone knows, there are rules and laws for those in D.C. and for those in the rest of the country. Never the twain shall meet.

