The shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) are once again at the center of a market whirlwind, experiencing a massive surge in volatility that has captivated retail traders and institutional skeptics alike. After a year of post-election “sell the news” sentiment that saw the stock drift toward historical lows, a dramatic strategic pivot announced on December 18, 2025, has breathed new life into the ticker. The company, which began as a social media alternative, is now positioning itself as a diversified technology and energy conglomerate, sparking a frantic rush for shares. As of the morning of December 19, 2025, DJT stock is trading at approximately $15.32, maintaining the momentum from yesterday’s 41.93% explosion. This latest price action marks a significant departure from the steady decline observed throughout much of 2025, as the company shifts its narrative from political grievance to high-stakes industrial policy. For the retail “diamond hands” who have held through a 58% year-to-date decline, the sudden pivot into nuclear fusion and artificial intelligence infrastructure represents either a visionary masterstroke or a desperate attempt to justify a valuation that remains untethered from its current revenue. A Year of Political Peaks and Strategic Valleys: The journey of Trump Media & Technology Group over the last 24 months has been nothing short of a financial roller coaster. – Financial Content

Our Take: It’s somewhat surreal we just saw DJT merge with a Nuclear Fusion company with plans to build the first commercial Fusion Reactor in history beginning in 2026.

This makes DJT the first publicly traded Fusion company in history.

If that’s not signal ... I don’t know what is. – Burning Bright

Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has alleged collusion between the CIA and European intelligence services to undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker peace in Ukraine. Flynn claimed in a post on X on Sunday that the CIA is “in cahoots with MI6 and others in the EU intelligence community,” reiterating his warning that the “deep state” is plotting against Trump. “The EU aka NATO (minus the United States) desperately wants war with Russia,” Flynn wrote, adding that “warmongers in our own administration as well as the Congress want perpetual f’ing war.” “BREAKING: IMMINENT WAR IN EUROPE!The EU aka NATO (minus the United States) desperately wants war with Russia. @DNIGabbard can speak for herself and does in her typically courageous way (read below). First, our CIA is in cahoots with MI6 and others in the EU IC community.… https://t.co/6nJvprAzXV” — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) December 20, 2025 Flynn’s remarks echo recent statements by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who accused Reuters of disseminating “lies and propaganda” about Russian intentions in order to undermine Trump’s diplomacy and promote escalation. – RT

Our Take:

Finally, we are saying the quiet part out loud.

For too long, the major voices in our movement have ignored the glaring truth that the CIA represents a clear and present danger not only to world peace, but to the security of the American People.

The CIA-- working with foreign partners, most likely MI6 and Mossad-- were the most likely culprits of the failed assassination attempt against President Trump. I also believe the intelligence community are the most likely suspects in the Charlie Kirk assassination. I (along with many others) also believe that they control the mainstream media, and use it as a propaganda tool to advance their agenda.

Finally, we have DNI Tulsi Gabbard calling out the CIA, along with General Flynn.

They want us to fight a war with Russia. They want us to fight a war with Venezuela. They want us to fight a war with Iran.

All of this is so obvious it is almost painful to endure the lies. So hopefully, the age of deception is winding down and the Golden Age of Truth will emerge.

– GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

President Donald Trump enshrined the U.S. goal to put humans back on the moon by 2028 and defend space from weapon threats in a sweeping executive order issued on Thursday, the first major space policy move of his administration’s second term. The order, issued hours after billionaire private astronaut and former SpaceX customer Jared Isaacman was sworn in as NASA’s 15th administrator, also reorganized national space policy coordination under Trump’s chief science adviser, Michael Kratsios. Titled “ENSURING AMERICAN SPACE SUPERIORITY,” the order calls on the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies to create a space security strategy, urges efficiency among private contractors and seeks demonstrations of missile-defense technologies under Trump’s Golden Dome program. It appeared to cancel the White House’s top space policy-coordinating body, the National Space Council, a panel of cabinet members that the president revived during his first term and has considered axing this year. But an [administration] official said it would not be cancelled and suggested it would live on under the White House’s Office of Technology Policy with a different structure in which the president, rather than the vice president, would be chairman. — Reuters

Our Take: Trump is now the chairman of going to the moon, and he ousted JD Vance for the position. This executive order is a trip. Like, how is the US putting nuclear reactors on the moon not a bigger story?

“...enabling near-term utilization of space nuclear power by deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, including a lunar surface reactor ready for launch by 2030…”

Not to be a downer on y’all’s buzz lightyear fantasies, but how much is all this space infrastructure going to cost us? And not just in dollars… – Ashe in America

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present plans for a possible fresh attack on Iran to US President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to Washington, NBC News reported Saturday, citing several unnamed officials. According to the report, Israel is growing increasingly concerned that Iran is rebuilding and even expanding its ballistic missile production in the wake of the nations’ 12-day war in June. Israel is also worried that Iran is rebuilding its nuclear enrichment program, which was heavily damaged by Israeli and American strikes, the report added. Netanyahu and Trump are expected to meet at the US president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida at the end of the month. While Israel has publicly called Iran’s nuclear program an existential threat, officials quoted in the report said that the ballistic missiles were seen by Jerusalem as a more pressing concern. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: As we have been anticipating, Netanyahu’s planned trip to visit Trump before the new year is yet another attempt at subversion of the peace process.

We have been seeing signs of it for months. Here is a clip from my December 2nd show, when the Netanyahu trip to visit Trump was first announced.

And here is a post I made the following day:

As I mentioned in the clip, this is all happening as Putin and the Russians are aligning with Trump’s vision from post-war Ukraine, as Kirill Dmitriev and other Russian diplomats spent the weekend in Miami “hammering out the details” of the peace deal.

Given the people in attendance to this meeting, it seems more likely that it was about economic cooperation deals than a military armistice, which means the peace deal is likely already done and now they are working on points of economic collaboration, which will help smooth over previous disputes between the countries.

I do think that Turkey and Russia will work together to bring Israel to heel in Syria, militarily, which will represent cooperation between NATO and Russia, with Israel as its common adversary. Preventing a war between Israel and Iran would represent a major overlapping interest between Turkey and Russia.

– GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

After several failed attempts at elected office, Dan Bongino finally found national acclaim as a pugilistic, bare-knuckle conservative media personality, appearing as a contributor on Fox News before hosting an eponymous radio show and podcast. The Dan Bongino Show, which was hosted by Westwood One, ended abruptly earlier this year when Bongino was plucked out of the conservative media-sphere by another veteran pro-Maga podcaster, Kash Patel, and picked to serve as his second-in-command at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Wednesday, though, Bongino announced that he would leave his role next month. Donald Trump, the man to whose star Bongino successfully hitched himself, hinted at what’s next for Bongino – a seemingly imminent return to his old life. “Dan did a great job,” Trump told reporters. “I think he wants to go back to his show.” – The Guardian

Our Take: “Trump said he’s returning power back to the people. What’s been his stated core theme in 2025? Dismantling the Administrative State.”

With Dan Bongino’s departure from the FBI, it’s worth asking the question:

Is Donald Trump attempting to preserve Federal power, or rein it in?

[Clip Link] – Burning Bright

The Justice Department on Friday night appealed the dismissal of criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The Trump administration vowed to appeal the decision, but tried to renew the case against James by trying to reindict her. The judge dismissed both cases after determining the federal prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, was unlawfully appointed. Comey was charged in September with obstruction of justice and making a false statement to Congress in 2020. James was charged with mortgage fraud in connection to a property she purchased in Virginia. Both pleaded not guilty. U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie ruled last month that Halligan, a former White House aide, was not eligible for the post and thereby “all actions flowing from” Halligan’s appointment, including the indictments, “constitute unlawful exercises of executive power and must be set aside.” – Just The News

Our Take: Does a district judge get to override the President’s appointment? I tend to agree with those who claim the President’s powers are pretty unlimited, and certainly so in terms of who he allows to work for him. Everyone serving at the pleasure of the president is a perk of being the President.

This appeal means we’re going to get legal clarity about that, which is awesome. The clarity should be that the President’s appointment stands, and Comey and James remain indicted – to be prosecuted to the full extent allowable by law.

Onward! – Ashe in America

Russia is committed to unlocking the full potential of cooperation with African countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Speaking at the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo on Saturday, he said ties between Moscow and African nations are steadily expanding. “Russian-African partnership is developing steadily across all areas, with substantive and trusting political dialogue continuing at the highest levels,” Lavrov said at the opening plenary session, noting that trade with Africa rose 13% last year to nearly $28 billion. He added that economic cooperation and humanitarian ties are strengthening. “This is far from the limit. We are committed to fully unlocking the huge potential of our practical cooperation.” Lavrov said Moscow has invited African partners to explore opportunities in the country’s markets, highlighting strong prospects for boosting trade with sub-Saharan countries by building direct links with Russian counterparts. He added that Moscow sees national-currency settlement mechanisms with African countries as key to “ensuring stable trade and economic transactions and protecting investments,” noting a steady rise in the share of ruble settlements in mutual trade. – RT

Our Take: When Sergei Lavrov says that “Russia is unlocking Africa’s huge potential,” what he means is that Russia military and paramilitary (Wagner Group) forces are liberating the African people from colonial oppression.

What stands in their way is not only transnational cartels, like the Israeli diamond cartel, as well as the CIA, MI6, Mossad, NATO, the UN, the EU, and a galaxy of NGO’s and proxy militia groups like ISIS and M23.

Simply put, Africa is the chessboard where the Sovereign War is playing out, kinetically. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The Russian and Chinese militaries have expanded their joint air patrols since 2019, with bombers—including those capable of carrying nuclear weapons—flying beyond East Asia into the broader Pacific and near Alaska, according to a Newsweek map. Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., told Newsweek that the military maneuvers were part of annual cooperation to demonstrate the two sides’ determination and capability to jointly address regional security challenges. Regarding the most recent, 10th joint air patrol conducted on December 9 near Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry previously said it was part of the Russia-China military cooperation plan for the year and denied that it was directed against third countries. – Newsweek

Our Take: In order to have a Multipolar World, you must first win a Multipolar War.

I’ve been writing about the Sovereign Alliance ever since I coined the term.

In my latest long-form, we explore why they’ve already won, and why the Deep State’s doom is at hand. [Read: ‘Multipolar World’] – Burning Bright

If sea levels rose by 10 feet, California’s coastline would be considerably impacted, a projection map by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows. “A 10-foot sea level rise would “render significant portions of one-third of coastal cities in the U.S. uninhabitable,” J. Derek Loftis, a professor with the Center for Coastal Resources Management at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, College of William & Mary, told Newsweek. Loftis said that the “compounding impacts” of storm surge caused by hurricanes and nor’easters, a kind of storm on the East Coast, alongside the sea level rise would be “the driving force behind abandonment of less resilient coastal communities.” Even without such a significant rise in sea levels, the issue is already “directly impacting coastal cities across the U.S., with many dedicating significant monetary resources to developing resiliency plans in response to interruptions in transportation systems imposed by nuisance flooding during the fall tidal flooding season,” he added. – Newsweek

Our Take: Are we still doing this?

Seriously... Are people still being manipulated by “California is going to be under water” climate change fear porn?

These kinds of stories make me root for the meteor. – Ashe in America

BONUS ITEMS

White House envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday that talks in Miami with both his Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev and with Ukrainian national security adviser Rustem Umerov were “productive and constructive” — but the discussions offered no clear breakthroughs to ending the war. “Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace,” Witkoff wrote in a statement. “Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine’s recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.” The readouts capped a weekend of meetings in Florida weeks after the Trump administration proposed a plan to end the war in Ukraine with an early draft that Kyiv officials and its backers in the European Union said was unworkable. Negotiators for Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the U.S. have continued to hash out proposals over the last weeks, though Ukraine and Russia have not directly negotiated, and each side met separately with U.S. officials in Florida. Representatives from Russia and Ukraine shared Witkoff’s remarks on social media Sunday but offered no further details on possible progress made in the talks. – Politico

Senate negotiators are set for a high-wire act on health care in the coming weeks after leaving Washington for the holidays without a resolution on the expiring enhanced subsidies, with lawmakers increasingly shifting into campaign mode as the calendar flips to the new year. The chamber has been consumed for months by a fight over the future of the expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which were at the center of a record-breaking government shutdown and the subject of multiple votes and extensive negotiations in the weeks since. With the Dec. 31 deadline set to come and go, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to keep hopes alive that a deal could come together next month. But they face numerous headwinds — chief among them being the fraught nature of health care rhetoric and the looming midterms. – The Hill

