Someone who has been described as one of the GOP’s “deepest thinkers” was roasted on Wednesday night by political analysts after he hyped up President Donald Trump’s bizarre address to the nation. Trump gave a roughly 18-minute speech on live T.V. on Wednesday, where he attempted to address voters’ concerns about affordability after Democrats won several elections by focusing their messaging on the issue. During the speech, Trump blamed immigrants for high housing and health care costs. He also bragged about his tariff policies, which many economists have said are contributing to the rising cost of goods. Newt Gingrich, a former Speaker of the House, reacted to Trump’s speech on Fox News. Gingrich called the speech “one of the most important” of Trump’s career. Political analysts reacted to Gingrich’s statement on social media. “I used to go to meetings with people who swore that Newt was one of the GOP’s deepest thinkers,” former GOP speechwriter Tim Miller posted on X. “What is Newt smokin’ and can I have some?” writer Peter Rothpletz posted on X. – Raw Story

AND

Gavin Newsom, Mark Kelly and others laid into Donald Trump’s primetime speech to the nation, roasting the address as “angry, desperate and defensive.” Shortly after the president gave a near 15-minute speech — where he took shots at his predecessor, Joe Biden, and boasted about his administration’s accomplishments — Trump’s rivals took to social media and television to sound off on his Wednesday update. For instance, Calif. Governor Newsom took to X and bemoaned that Trump’s address “could have been an email.” – The Wrap

Our Take: “My Fellow Americans...”

[Clip Link, Full Episode] – Jon Herold

***

Another Take:

Witness that this is a coordinated messaging campaign to create the Official Story of the purpose of Trump’s address tonight. Trump’s ONLY participation was the announcement of the speech.

He said it would be about affordability and wrote one post on Truth Social making it clear that the neocon globalists wanted War For Oil on behalf of the transnational energy conglomerates.

The shitbrained influencer class and the establishment neocons made it about Venezuela. [Clip Link] – Chris Paul

President Trump announced Wednesday night that all members of the military will receive a $1,776 “warrior dividend,” while touting his tariffs and economic policies more broadly. Why it matters: The president’s move signals an attempt to connect with working-class families as the administration tackles an affordability problem that has been hurting Republicans in recent elections. What they’re saying: “Tonight, I am also proud to announce that 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, a ‘warrior dividend’ before Christmas,” Trump said in his speech. “In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776. Think of that, and the checks are already on the way.” “We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the [Big Beautiful] Bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations to everybody.” Between the lines: The payments total to around $2.5 billion of the administration’s $200 billion+ tariff revenue haul this year, but it’s unclear how the administration will appropriate the funds without prior approval from Congress. – Axios

Our Take: President Trump announced a Christmas Bonus of $1,776 for each and every active duty service member.

Tariffs! [Clip Link] – CannCon

Conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson has suggested that US President Donald Trump could be preparing to declare war on Venezuela, while stressing that his information is limited and unconfirmed. Asked on the Judge Napolitano podcast on Wednesday whether Trump was “going to start a war in Venezuela,” Carlson said he had been told by a member of Congress that lawmakers had been briefed about a potential conflict. “What I know so far is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming, and that it’ll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at nine o’clock,” he said. “Who knows if that will actually happen? I don’t know.” However, in his prime-time address, Trump focused almost entirely on domestic issues, highlighting his administration’s achievements in fixing the “mess” inherited from his predecessor, while making no mention of Venezuela, Ukraine or other international crises. Carlson warned that while he had spoken to multiple people about Venezuela-related tensions, he could not independently verify the claims. “I never want to overstate what I know, which is pretty limited in general,” he said. – RT

Our Take:

Much of XformerlyTwitter is going after Tucker for being “wrong” about this, accusing him of lying. But what actually makes more sense is that Congress really was briefed as if President Trump was planning to invade Venezuela, and then rug-pulled them.

To what end?

Well that is the question that so many of us have been trying to figure out for years when it comes to making sense of these stories we are told.

I maintain that President Trump is running a psychological warfare operation against the Republican Party – which is full of traitors and blood-sucking parasites – and manipulating them into taking action that is detrimental to their [secret] agenda. [Clip Link] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Disability Law Colorado has spent years urging the United States Department of Justice to look into the state’s corrections system. That wish was finally granted on December 8, when the DOJ announced an investigation into 33 facilities operated by the Colorado Department of Corrections and Department of Youth Services. But the investigation isn’t happening because of DLC’s multiple complaints of “systematic failures” within the CDOC. Instead, it appears to be a politically motivated move, adding to President Donald Trump’s continued efforts to release former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters from state prison. Peters is serving a nine-year sentence for an election-tampering scheme attempting to prove discredited claims that Trump, rather than Joe Biden, won the 2020 election. Trump offered an illegitimate pardon for Peters last week, though he has no power to free her, as Peters was convicted on state charges, not federal. The DOJ official who announced the probe into Colorado’s prisons, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, has reshared several X posts celebrating the investigation as “how we FREE TINA PETERS.” Despite the feds’ dubious intentions, local disability advocates call the federal intervention “an important step toward accountability.” – Denver Westword

Our Take: I heard from sources close to the matter that there are a bunch of people at the La Vista Correctional Facility, where Tina Peters is, prison buzzing around and trying to clean the place up.

I wonder why?

The conditions in facilities run by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) are in rough shape. This is a picture of the air handlers at the CDOC Mental Health hospital in the same Pueblo government complex where Tina Peters is being held.

Don’t worry, it’s just for the crazies and, since they’re crazies, they don’t deserve breathable air. And besides, Colorado is letting most of the crazies out to violently reoffend, so their air is fine.

The same sources allege that the conditions are similar in most of the buildings on the campus (but probably not the one with the bureaucrats).

In other news, I am now set up to talk to Tina Peters, so stay tuned! Let me know in the comments if you want me to ask her anything, keeping in mind that probably everyone monitoring this case is probably listening – so no promises I’ll ask her your question, but I want to know what you guys want to know!

Back to the article, as you can read from the DLC position in the lefty Westword piece, this investigation is long overdue. Prison shouldn’t be a resort, but we should at least commit to breathable air.

Good on DLC. As for Westword, crazy their beloved Polis regime of DSA-run closet commies didn’t do the investigation in all these years they’ve been in power.

President Trump is rescheduling weed and delivering on prison reform, Westword. Just say thank you to the President for doing more for your editorial platform than literally everyone for which you’ve provided editorial cover all these years. Combined.

MAGA – Ashe in America

U.S. and Russian officials are expected to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Trump administration’s push to bring an end to nearly four years of war between Kyiv and Moscow, according to two people familiar with the matter. As President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the fighting have faltered, the U.S. has ratcheted up pressure on Ukraine to make concessions that would end the war. The plans remain in flux, but if they go ahead this weekend, the administration will present the outcome of the most recent round of discussions to Russian officials, who have not shifted much on their demands. The Russian delegation is expected to include the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. Both people were granted anonymity to discuss plans for the next rounds of sensitive talks. Trump administration special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to represent the U.S. side. – Politico

Our Take: Why must the Awakening be worldwide?

“President Trump wants to not only bring sovereignty back to each of these countries, but he also wants to make sure what is done in these countries is going to be long-lasting.”

The Great Reset is cancelled.

The Good Reset is on schedule. – Burning Bright

NATO forces deployed to Ukraine under a peace deal could potentially directly engage Russian troops, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said. Moscow has outright rejected the idea of NATO members contributing to peacekeeping forces in a post-conflict Ukraine. The bloc’s expansion was at the root of the problem contributing to the escalation of the conflict in 2022, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The security guarantees allegedly discussed by Vladimir Zelensky and the US delegation on Tuesday would require Western forces to act should a ceasefire be breached. The US has reportedly offered security guarantees for Ukraine, styled after NATO’s Article 5, under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all, but Washington still refuses to commit to putting boots on the ground. However, Merz claimed that under a potential peace deal, troops from guarantor states would occupy a demilitarized zone separating Russian and Ukrainian forces. If a ceasefire was breached, they would “very specifically” respond to Russian “incursions and attacks.” – RT

Our Take: Don’t threaten me with a good time, Fräulein.

– GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Authorities have ramped up their search for the suspect in the recent homicide of Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a 47-year-old physics and nuclear science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Loureiro, who also served as director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, was shot multiple times at his home in Brookline, a wealthy suburb near Boston, on Monday night. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries early on Tuesday morning. Norfolk District Attorney’s Office report authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, and no suspects were in custody as of Wednesday. An upstairs neighbor, Louise Cohen, recalled lighting a menorah candle on Monday night when three loud gunshots came from the floor below, per reports from The Boston Globe. Upon investigating the noise, Cohen discovered Loureiro lying on his back in the apartment building’s entrance and she immediately contacted 911. Loureiro’s wife was there during the incident as well. “I can’t sleep now,” Cohen said, in an interview with the Globe. “This family is so amazing. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to kill him.” MIT hired Loureiro in 2016, and last year, he led the school’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, one of the largest laboratories at the school. The lab employs over 250 researchers working across seven buildings, and focuses on advancing clean energy technology and other research. – One America News

AND

Israeli officials are examining intelligence from recent days that suggests an Iranian connection to the murder of Prof. Nuno Loureiro, a senior nuclear scientist at MIT, who was shot dead in his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Monday evening. This is an assessment that has not yet been verified and is not supported at this stage by official findings from the investigative authorities in the United States. Prof. Loureiro, who had previously spoken out in favor of Israel, was a 47-year-old Portuguese-born world-renowned plasma and nuclear fusion researcher. After being found wounded in his home, he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead hours later. Brookline police and the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office have opened a murder investigation, but so far no suspects have been arrested, and no motive has been released. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Every nuclear or nuclear-adjacent storyline must tie back to Iran, apparently.

There isn’t any evidence or confirmation of Iranian involvement. It’s internet speculation propagated by a certain lobby. Bill Ackman even deleted a post about it: “Did the Iranians kill one of our nuclear scientists?”

Why did he delete that?

Anyway, what’s most interesting about this assassination (RIP) is Nuno Loureiro’s areas of research.

“Loureiro was a leading theoretical physicist specializing in plasma physics, with a focus on magnetic confinement fusion.”

I have no idea what that means. I don’t speak science, but the machine assures me that “his research advanced human understanding of plasma turbulence, instabilities, magnetic reconnection, and confinement in fusion devices. This work was essential for developing clean, limitless energy sources that produce no carbon emissions, avoid meltdown risks, and generate minimal long-term radioactive waste. Amid billions in annual global investments in fusion, his contributions helped bring practical fusion power closer to reality.”

Clean, limitless energy sources that produce no carbon emissions and minimal waste?

That sounds like a massive threat to a lot of interests.

It also sounds like a familiar promise. — Ashe in America

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of seeking to overthrow his government and turn his country into a colony, rejecting Washington’s recent threats and oil blockade as a “diplomacy of barbarism.” Speaking in a televised address on Wednesday, Maduro said the US was attempting to impose a “puppet government” in Caracas that “would not last even 47 hours.” He described the pressure campaign launched by US President Donald Trump as “warmongering” and aimed at seizing Venezuela’s natural wealth. “They want regime change in Venezuela to impose a puppet government that would hand over the constitution, sovereignty, and all our riches and turn the country into a colony,” Maduro said. “That is not going to happen – never.” Maduro’s remarks followed Trump’s announcement of a blockade on “sanctioned” oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude. Trump has branded the government in Caracas a “foreign terrorist organization” and accused it of “stealing” US oil and other assets. – RT

AND

US President Donald Trump has said Washington is seeking to reclaim oil, land, and other assets from Venezuela, arguing that previous administrations had allowed Caracas to strip America of its economic interests in the country. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Trump said Venezuela took “oil rights” and other assets that he claimed belonged to the US, prompting his decision to impose a naval blockade on the Latin American state. “They took our oil rights. We had a lot of oil there,” Trump said. “They threw our companies out, and we want it back.” Trump accused previous administrations of weakness, which enabled Venezuela to seize control of assets once held by American companies. “They took it away because we had a president that maybe wasn’t watching,” he said. “But they’re not going to do that. We want it back.” – RT

Our Take: All of this feels like theater to me— as many of you know.

Josh Reid provides some context:

What is interesting is that Exxon — the company most often affiliated with Venezuelan oil — does not have any oil rights in Venezuela, and haven’t since 2007, due to the situation described by Josh.

Exxon actually has its oil rights with neighboring Guyana, which shares territorial waters with Venezuela where the oil reserve is located.

It is Citgo, which acquired Hess this past July, that has the oil rights in Venezuela. Hess has held the rights for years, with Exxon holding a first right of refusal, should Hess ever look to sell the rights. (Citgo bypassed this by acquiring the entire company, which was upheld after a lawsuit from Exxon.)

Citgo is actually owned by PDVSA, the Venezuelan state oil company.

Or at least it was, until some US judges saw fit to force Venezuela to sell Citgo in order to satisfy its owed debts. This court order was issued less than three weeks ago, on December 2.

But what is strange is that back in July, just days after Exxon’s claim against the Citgo/Hess buy-out was denied — finalizing the deal — President Trump offered an exemption to Citgo related to the sanctions he imposed on Venezuela in 2019. This exemption allows Citgo to bring the Venezuelan oil back to the US for refinement and sale.

While Trump’s exemption to Citgo forbids the company from paying any taxes or fees to the Venezuelan government for the oil, it does allow Citgo to give PDVSA crude oil, which can be sold for money.

So what is really going on here? I’m not exactly sure, but it isn’t the official story we are being told. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

***

Another Take: “When Trump says Venezuela stole oil from the United States, he’s talking about projects by Oil Companies that were nationalized by the government of Venezuela two decades ago. No one campaigned on using our soldiers to overthrow Venezuela to make these Oil Companies whole again.”

Even Thomas Massie is smarter than the Maduro haters, and that’s saying something, because they are a sad band of clueless degenerates. – Chris Paul

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed he will leave his position in January, publicly announcing his departure in a post on X after reports surfaced that he had begun clearing out his office and saying goodbye to colleagues. “I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino wrote, thanking President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel “for the opportunity to serve with purpose.” He added, “Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.” President Trump acknowledged Bongino’s decision, praising his performance and suggesting he plans to return to media work. “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Bongino returning to media work will be interesting. For months (years?) his podcast was dedicated to exposing the treasonous conspiracy. Then Trump won in 2024, and Bongino went into the administration to clean up all that corruption and make America great again…

Now he is going back into media?

What’s that about? Is Kash next? — Ashe in America

BONUS ITEMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now officially recommends “individual-based decision-making” for women deciding whether to give the hepatitis-B to their newborns within 24 hours of birth, as opposed to universally recommending that all newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine. Individual-based decision-making means parents and health care providers should consider vaccine benefits, vaccine risks, and infection risks. Parents should consult with their healthcare provider and decide if and when their child will begin the hepatitis B vaccine. The proposed recommendations will not affect the supply of the hepatitis B vaccine, and the vaccine will still be offered if a mother is interested. The agency’s vaccine advisory committee voted for the recommendation earlier this month, uprooting more than three decades of agency recommendations. – One America News

The Department of Health and Human Services has canceled seven federal grants worth millions of dollars to the American Academy of Pediatrics, citing misalignment with agency priorities. Officials said the grants conflicted with HHS priorities due to the group’s use of “identity-based language,” including references to racial disparities and “pregnant people,” and insufficient emphasis in at least one program on nutrition and chronic disease prevention. Three grants were issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and four by the Health Resources and Services Administration. “These elements are not incidental; they are woven through the title, narrative and work plans,” CDC Office of Grants Services Director Jamie Legier wrote, adding that the projects no longer align with HHS and CDC priority areas. Several termination notices cited a federal statute allowing cancellation when an award no longer advances agency goals. The AAP has criticized HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for unilateral changes to vaccine policy and for dismissing the CDC’s independent vaccine advisers. – Badlands Media

Caroline Ellison, the former cryptocurrency executive and ex-girlfriend of Sam Bankman-Fried, has been quietly moved out of federal lockup after serving roughly 11 months of her two-year prison sentence, Business Insider has learned. Ellison, 31, was transferred on October 16 from the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut to what’s known as community confinement, a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. That means Ellison, the former CEO of Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research cryptocurrency hedge fund, remains in federal custody but is now either in home confinement or a halfway house, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso told Business Insider. – Business Insider

