The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, the news from Tuesday, February 11th ...

The billionaire Elon Musk said in an extraordinary Oval Office appearance on Tuesday that he was providing maximum transparency in his government cost-cutting initiative, but offered no evidence for his sweeping claims that the federal bureaucracy had been corrupted by cheats and officials who had approved money for “fraudsters.” Answering questions from the media for the first time since his arrival in Washington to run the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Mr. Musk stood next to the Resolute Desk and asserted that his work was in the interest of the public and democracy. President Trump sat behind the desk, chiming in with approval as he let the world’s richest man expound for roughly 30 minutes on the rationale for the drastic overhaul of the federal bureaucracy. – The New York Times

Our Take: The brilliance of Elon Musk’s role in the War of Stories lies in the fact that he first rose to prominence from the opposite end of the sociopolitical and cultural spectrum as Donald Trump.

DOGE is a narrative translation layer for truths Anons have known for years.

So is Elon. –

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R–Fla.), the head of a new congressional task force aimed at exposing “federal secrets,” said Tuesday that she believes “two shooters” were involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. The task force — which will also probe pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s client list — intends to build on the Trump administration’s efforts to declassify records related to the assassinations of JFK, former New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and will start with a “thorough investigation” of JFK’s November 1963 shooting death in Dallas, Texas. “Based on what I’ve been seeing so far, the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single-bullet theory,” Luna said during a Capitol Hill press conference, referring to the Warren Commission. “I believe that there were two shooters,” she added. – New York Post

Our Take: This is cute and all but why do we need a task force for this? Just release the information publicly. Actual transparency isn’t going to come from congress. Don’t waste our time and money.

No more committees.

No more hearings.

No more info filters.

No more gatekeepers.

If they’re releasing the information in full anyway then the committee is redundant. If they aren’t releasing the information in full and all we get is congressional reports then the committee is subversive.

Either way, it’s retarded. –

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has written a letter to Elon Musk complaining about the subsidies and grants that the USAID agency has provided to NGOs, media outlets, and specific journalists in Slovakia. The Slovak prime minister congratulated Musk on his appointment and the decisions he is making. “It is indisputable that financial resources from USAID were used in Slovakia for political purposes, with the aim of distorting the political system and favouring certain political parties,” Fico wrote in a Facebook post. The Prime Minister continues to say that “even from incomplete public sources, it is clear that the USAID agency supported these entities with subsidies amounting to several million dollars over a relatively short period.” He also asked for more detailed information about money transfers to Slovakia, so as to “distinguish between useful and beneficial projects and blatant interference in Slovakia's internal affairs.” The Trump administration aims to abolish USAID, and Musk leads an agency aimed at improving the efficiency of the federal government. – Euractiv

Our Take: Now things are getting really interesting.

If/when Elon grants Robert Fico's request to obtain information on US-funded NGOs operating in Slovakia, it won't only provide an opportunity to prove that the State Department uses these proxy groups to destabilize foreign countries in order to implement regime-change operations; it may also provide the necessary information to prove that this funding was also connected to the assassination attempt on Fico last May.

If this does happen, the implications are immeasurable.

Not only would it prove Operation Gladio, it would justify the MAGA movement's desire to fundamentally transform the structure of the federal government. It would justify all calls to turn Washington DC inside out and hunt down all of the criminals slithering in its muck. –

The directors of supervision and enforcement at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau stepped down on Tuesday morning, with both citing the stop work orders issued in recent days by the agency's acting Director Russell Vought. The resignations by supervision head Lorelei Salas and enforcement head Eric Halperin were announced to their respective teams via emails that were shared with NPR by current and former employees of CFPB. The two officials were appointed to their roles over three years ago. Before Halperin and Salas resigned, they were put on leave by Mark Paoletta, general counsel at the White House Office of Management and Budget, according to a CFPB employee familiar with the situation who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to comment. NPR could not determine why Halperin and Salas were placed on leave. "The Bureau has been instructed to stand down. I do not believe it is appropriate, nor lawful, to stop all supervisory activities and examinations, and I cannot longer serve as the Supervision Director," Salas wrote in her email. Halperin sent a similar message. – NPR

AND

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is canceling more than $100 million in vendor contracts as part of a cost-cutting maneuver by the agency’s new leadership, potentially putting its cybersecurity efforts at risk. The cuts come as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency pores over the CFPB’s internal finance and procurement data and while the agency is at a virtual standstill under an order from acting Director Russell Vought. Musk is currently developing his X social media platform into a payments platform. Cybersecurity contracts and other internal management systems weren’t included on a list of “essential” contracts obtained by Bloomberg Law, meaning they’re vulnerable to cuts. Vought also serves as the director of the Office of Management and Budget. “Acting Director Vought is wasting no time getting to the bottom of the waste, fraud, and lavish spending at this rogue and weaponized agency and in bringing it to heel,” an OMB spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg Law. “We are in the process of canceling hundreds of wasteful and unnecessary contracts worth over $100 million.” – Bloomberg Law

Our Take:

It's going to be epic watching them hold signs for USAID, then CFPB, then Dept. of Education, then the IRS, EPA, NED, and the list goes on.

He's moving too fast for them to develop a foundation for their protests.

They don't know what to do right now. They've never been proverbially punched in the mouth over and over and over again like this. –

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that "four employees are being fired today for circumventing leadership and unilaterally making the egregious payment for hotels for migrants in New York City." The firings come after Elon Musk wrote on X Monday that "The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants." "Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist," the DHS also said. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people." Musk said in his message that the "money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!" and that "A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds." – Fox News

Our Take: The government dealing publicly with insubordination is a new look, and it deserves a moment of recognition. It’s easy to look past this story due to the many purges happening across the federal government, but let’s stop and appreciate this moment.

There was an order. The order was defied. The parties that defied the order were immediately terminated.

That’s how it should work, but it hasn’t for a very long time.

It’s a beautiful thing. –

Donald Trump on Tuesday restated his plan for the U.S. to take over Gaza and permanently resettle its residents, as he met Jordan's King Abdullah amid widespread opposition to his plan among Washington's Arab allies, including Jordan. […] "We're going to take it. We're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it. We're going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East," Trump said of Gaza, saying his plan would "bring peace" to the region. Trump has said he would consider withholding aid from Jordan if it refuses to resettle Palestinians. King Abdullah has previously said he rejects any moves to annex land and displace Palestinians. Asked on Tuesday about taking in Palestinians, he said he had to do what is best for his country, and said Arab nations would come to Washington with a counterproposal. "The point is how to make this work in a way that is good for everybody," he said, without explicitly supporting or opposing Trump's plan. — Reuters

Our Take: “Asked on Tuesday about taking in Palestinians, he said he had to do what is best for his country, and said Arab nations would come to Washington with a counterproposal.

"The point is how to make this work in a way that is good for everybody," he said, without explicitly supporting or opposing Trump's plan.

Three out of four Americans — 74% — in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted February 7-9 said they opposed the idea of the U.S. taking control of Gaza and displacing the Palestinians who live there. The poll showed that Republicans were divided on the issue, with 55% opposed and 43% supportive.”

Let's take a look at King Abdullah's first visit to the Trump White House, back in April 2017.

This clip seems important:

I actually mentioned this press conference during my interview with General Kwast last summer. I noted how President Trump was aware of the Hashemite's (bloodline of the Prophet Muhammad) legendary hospitality — a practice that has become custom in Islamic culture, started by the Prophet Muhammad's great-grandfather, Hashim.

That's an important point: King Abdullah and his son, Hussein — the Crown Prince — are Hashemites, meaning they are the last two direct descendants of Muhammad. Others make claim to being descendants, but those connections are all more distant. The Hashemites are recognized almost as royalty, of sorts, in the Islamic world, despite King Abdullah also being seen by some as a puppet of the west.

His capitulation is understandable. In 1958, his Uncle Faisal, the King of Iraq and grandson of the Prince Faisal seen in Lawrence of Arabia, had his hands, feet, and head cut off, and his body put on display. The same thing was done to his other uncle, Abdullah. The women and children were rounded up, marched out into the courtyard, and all shot in the head. And that was the end of the Hashemite Kingdom of Iraq.

This was done because King Faisal dared to work with his cousin, King Hussein of Jordan, the father of the current king, to combine Jordan and Iraq into a single Hashemite Kingdom — something that the ruling western oligarchs could not tolerate. Hussein was only spared because he had already departed for Jordan by the time the violence started. (see: Operation Gladio)

In all likelihood, King Abdullah and his family have their lives under a constant threat of brutal murder. The photographs of what happened to their kin are widely published online.

If Palestinians are forced into Jordan, Abdullah and his family will likely face the mob, and President Trump certainly knows this. Were this to happen, not only would it be the death of what seems to be a decent man, and a decent family, it would also be the end of the [direct] bloodline of the Prophet Muhammad.

Once the heat of the moment passed, and the revelation of what had transpired set in, that could potentially trigger a much bigger reaction from a much wider audience. —

Elon Musk’s offer for the assets of OpenAI could end up costing Sam Altman, whether he takes it or not. For months, the OpenAI chief executive has been working with investors to determine how to fairly compensate the nonprofit that currently controls the company as part of a plan to spin it out and make the ChatGPT developer a for-profit venture. Musk’s $97.4 billion offer, with the backing of a consortium of investors, could force OpenAI’s board of directors to reassess how it is valuing the nonprofit, which the board has said will be fairly compensated in the transaction and own a stake in the for-profit. The higher the valuation of the nonprofit, the bigger its stake would likely be in the for-profit OpenAI following a conversion. At the same time, OpenAI is negotiating how much equity Microsoft, its biggest investor, should get in the for-profit company, along with other backers and employees. – The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: So, Elon Musk reportedly offered to acquire OpenAI.

Maybe this is just a coincidence, but the current chairman of the board for OpenAI is the same guy who was chairman of the board for Twitter Inc. during Elon's acquisition in 2022. –

Bitwise highlights the ownership dynamic around Bitcoin, showing the dominance of individual investors. With an endless stream of reports of institutional buys from exchange-traded funds and corporations like MicroStrategy in recent months, it is hard to blame market participants for increasingly believing that Bitcoin is becoming an institutionally controlled asset. However, this could not be further from the truth, per data recently highlighted by Bitwise. Bitwise, a $5 billion asset manager, has recently highlighted Bitcoin’s ownership dynamic. In an X post on Monday, February 10, Bitwise shared an excerpt of its Q4 2024 crypto market report showing that as of December 31, 2024, individuals were by far the largest holders of BTC, with 69.4% of the supply, compared to only 6.1% by investment funds, 4.4% by businesses, and 1.4% by governments. – The Crypto Basic

Our Take: 69% of supply is held by individuals.

Good luck to the rest of the world who will have to battle for a fraction of BitPower. –

The European Steel Association (Eurofer) expects US tariffs on steel imports to negatively affect the EU steel industry, Eurofer President Henrik Adam said on Tuesday. On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an order enacting a 25% tariff on steel imports. The EU steel exports could drop by up to 3.7 million tonnes, as Washington is the second-largest export market for European producers, accounting for 16% of total EU steel exports in 2024, Adam said, adding that such losses cannot be offset by EU exports to other markets. "Already today global steel overcapacity is being off-loaded massively on the vulnerable EU steel market at very cheap prices, mainly from Asia, North-Africa and the Middle East. This is leading to the inability to invest in the green transition and ultimately de-industrialisation of Europe. In 2024 alone, the EU steel industry had to close 9 million tonnes of capacity with over 18,000 job cuts announced. The Executive Order by President Trump will inevitably further exacerbate the situation," Adam said. — Sputnik

Our Take: So... you're saying that Trump's tariffs threaten to bring Europe to its knees?

While certain European leaders are flapping their gums at President Trump and trying to organize to keep the Ukraine War going without the United States? As if they have anything they could possibly threaten him with…

This is exactly why you do the tariffs. It's the best bargaining chip you have in your arsenal. —

President Donald Trump's trade envoy nominee Jamieson Greer told his confirmation hearing Thursday that universal tariffs were worth studying, adding that he would work to restructure global trade ties. On the campaign trail, Trump raised the idea of across-the-board tariffs on all US imports, and Greer would be a crucial figure in implementing the president's trade and tariffs agenda if confirmed as US trade representative. A universal tariff "is something that should be studied and considered" to see if it can reverse the direction of the US trade deficit and offshoring, said Greer, a trade lawyer and official in Trump's first administration. He was responding to concerns over sweeping duties, which some lawmakers warned could drive up prices. – MSN

Our Take: Nominees continue to move through committee with nominee for US Trade Representative Jamison Greer facing a vote in the Finance Committee Tuesday. Unfortunately a member was absent, so the vote was delayed.

DNI Nominee Tulsi Gabbard is on the 30-hour clock. She was supposed to be confirmed around 12:30aET today (Weds), but was reportedly delayed due to snow. It’s expected at 11aET today. Whenever her vote happens, it will be followed by the vote to invoke cloture for HHS Nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Here is the process as currently expected:

Cloture on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be HHS Secretary. 30 hours of debate Confirmation of Kennedy. Cloture on Howard Lutnick to be Secretary of Commerce. 30 hours of debate Confirmation of Lutnick. Cloture on Brooke Rollins to be Sec. of Agriculture 30 hours of debate Confirmation of Rollins. Cloture on Kelly Loeffler to be Administrator of the SBA 30 hours of debate Confirmation of Loeffler Cloture on Dan Driscoll to be Nominee for Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll (ostensibly, as no updates are listed for Driscoll)

Today there are hearings on the nomination of Lori Chavez-DeRemer to be Secretary of Labor in the HELP Committee and “hearings to examine pending nominations” – with no additional details – in Judiciary.

Tomorrow, the rescheduled vote for Kash Patel is set to take place in the Judiciary Committee and hearings on the nomination of Linda McMahon to be Secretary of Education are scheduled in the HELP Committee.

Here is who is confirmed so far:

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio CIA Director: John Ratcliffe Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth DHS Secretary: Kristi Noem Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent Transportation Secretary: Sean Duffy EPA Administrator: Lee Zeldin Secretary of the Interior: Doug Burgum Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright Secretary of Veteran Affairs: Doug Collins Attorney General: Pam Bondi Secretary of HUD: Eric Scott Turner OMB Director: Russell Vought

Stay tuned to Badlands for continuing coverage of the Senate Confirmation hearings for Team Trump! –

BONUS ITEMS

The Court of Appeals of the State of New York—the highest judicial body in the state—is hearing arguments on a contentious law allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections. Legislation passed in 2022 would permit approximately 800,000 noncitizens, who are lawful permanent residents or authorized to work in the U.S., to vote in municipal elections if they have resided in New York City for at least 30 days. Notably, the legislation was previously invalidated by the state’s Second Judicial Department, citing violations of the New York State Constitution and Municipal Home Rule Law. The decision upheld a lower court’s ruling. Concerns were raised that these noncitizens could represent as much as 15 percent or more of the electorate in some future elections, significantly impacting local election outcomes. – The National Pulse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is proposing an exchange of seized territory with Russia as part of any potential negotiations to end the war. Ukraine holds control of a small pocket of Russian territory, parts of Kursk Oblast, captured during a surprise incursion in August. Zelensky, in an interview with The Guardian, said he planned to offer Russia control of Kursk in exchange for Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation. “We will swap one territory for another,” Zelensky said. Zelensky did not say which territory Kyiv would request be returned to Ukraine in an exchange for Kursk, nor did he address negotiations over the status of other land occupied by Russia. “I don’t know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority,” he said. – The Hill

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the Trump administration will work to make the U.S. the "gold standard worldwide” for artificial intelligence as he issued strong warnings against regulating political speech. Speaking Tuesday to an audience in Paris that included several European Union leaders, he took particular aim at the bloc’s tough regulatory approach to social media platforms and AI, accusing it of trying to clamp down on Silicon Valley. "The Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on U.S. tech companies with international footprints,” Vance said during an AI summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. "Now America cannot and will not accept that, and we think it’s a terrible mistake, not just for the United States of America, but for your own countries.” He also said that the AI revolution won’t occur "if we allow AI to become dominated by massive players looking to use the tech to censor or control users’ thoughts.” – The Japan Times

