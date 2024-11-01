The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, October 31 …

The director of cyber and infrastructure security says U.S. adversaries are targeting the election, with Russian, Chinese and Iranian operators trying to disrupt the vote with disinformation ahead of Election Day. NBC News' Tom Costello reports. — NBC News

Our Take: The head of CISA says overseas hackers are trying to disrupt the US election, and CO SecState Jena Griswold’s team just had machine BIOS passwords publicly on the internet for months.

But that’s not important right now.

CISA wants to make sure you know that disinformation is Iranian and Chinese hackers’ greatest weapon. Read that back.

Foreign hackers are trying to disrupt the election with disinformation, but the passwords to 600+ pieces of equipment pose no threat; “experts” are confident that there is no threat to CO elections despite the passwords being available online for months, the SecState’s office concealing the breach for days, and foreign hackers targeting the election.

These are not serious professionals. Safest and most secure. —

Russia is being considered as a potential player in a deal to halt the conflict raging between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, leveraging its unique position to prevent an even larger-scale war from erupting across a region consumed by crisis for more than a year. As a ceasefire agreement is drafted with the backing of U.S. presidential advisers Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, international outlets such as Israel's Ynet News and the Saudi-owned, United Kingdom-based Asharq Al-Awsat have cited sources in recent days saying that Russia has been asked by Israel to take part in the arrangement. Uncertainties surround Moscow's capacity to play an effective role as it contends with a war of its own in Ukraine, but the buy-in of a world power with ties to nearly every major stakeholder could provide crucial support to the initiative at a time when Washington's leadership in the Middle East has been increasingly called into question. "We always prefer the Americans," Orna Mizrahi, a former Israeli deputy national security adviser now serving as senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, told Newsweek. "But we understand that, because of [the Russians'] really good relations nowadays with the Iranians, maybe they can provide something that will contribute to this for the stability of any arrangement in the future. "Another point is the fact that they are part of the United Nations Security Council five and if we get to the point that we have some kind of a new resolution about the ceasefire in the United Nations Security Council, we would like that the Russians will approve it." Moreover, Mizrahi said the latest developments came at a time when Russia "wants to be involved, they want to be relevant to what's going on in the region." — Newsweek

Our Take: Traditionally, the two countries that are typically associated with Israel—in terms of foundational support—are Great Britain and America. The Anglosphere.

That would be because Great Britain "gifted" the territory known as British Mandate Palestine to the World Zionist Organization in order to create the Zionist State of Israel.

In 1939, a young John F Kennedy wrote a lengthy letter to his father after visiting Palestine. "After all, Palestine was hardly Britain’s to give away."

JFK then goes on to explain to his father the competing factions of interest in the emerging Israeli state.

"The sympathy of the people on the spot seems to be with the Arabs," he wrote. "This is not only because the Jews have had, at least some of their leaders, an unfortunately arrogant, uncompromising attitude... The question is further complicated by the fact that both groups are split among themselves. There is the strongly orthodox Jewish group, unwilling to make any compromise, who wished to have a government expressing this attitude, there is the liberal Jewish element composed of the younger group who fear these reactionaries, and wish to establish a very liberal, almost communistic form of government, and there are the in betweens who are willing to make a compromise. There are even further lines cutting these groups, but they do manage to present a united front now; if and when they get their claims, then the breakup will start."

He described the Zionists as violent terrorists, accusing them of bombing their own neighborhoods.

To bring this full circle, here is a video of Muammar Gaddafi speaking at the UN in 2009. During this speech, he warned that nefarious forces sought to create deadly viruses that would be unleashed on humanity, and these actors would then sell mankind the necessary vaccines. He also said that an investigation in the murder of JFK should be opened, because he believed it was Israel who did it.

(No wonder they killed him in 2011.)

America's connection to Israel is more obvious and understood among modern audiences. We are their bludgeoning tool.

But what is really interesting is that it is Russia who has a far greater cultural and ethnic connection to Israel than the Anglosphere. This audience knows this fact all too well—given the deep dives into the former Russian province known as the [Jewish] Pale of Settlement, which was established by Catherine The Great in 1791, and abolished by the Bolsheviks in 1917.

Three things that came out of the Pale of Settlement: The Bolsheviks, The Zionists, and 20th century organized crime. (It was the Jewish Mafia—who came from the Pale—that taught the Italian Mafia how to be white collar gangsters.)

When Hitler and the Third Reich helped the London Bankers and Zionists populate Palestine with Jewish settlers in 1933, the settlers that peacefully migrated came from Eastern Europe—mostly from the Russian borderlands. (Ukraine) That is why 20% of the modern population of Israel is Russian. It is also why the entire Israeli political spectrum is based on Socialism, as JFK pointed out in the letter to his father, referencing the communists (Bolsheviks) and the zionists (Nationalist-Socialists).

These are historical facts that cannot be denied, and that is exactly why we spend so much time studying and analyzing this history, so we empower ourselves to make our own discernments and judgements on these complex geopolitical matters, independent of all other analysts—especially from the corporate media.

This history also empowers Putin to hold a unique form of leverage over Netanyahu and his religious fanatics—the children of the "arrogant [orthodox] leaders" JFK described to his father. There are an estimated 7 million Jews living in Israel, and as many as 1.5 million of them have Russian/Ukrainian heritage. Since the start of the Ukraine War, over 40,000 Jews have immigrated to Israel from Ukraine, and the Jewish Agency says that it expects another 100,000 to apply for citizenship from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus.

Remember, almost all of these people—along with much of the 1.5 million—will have dual-citizenship.

And look who has helped piece together this potential Putin-led resolution, according to the Newsweek article: Amos Hochstein. Many have been accusing Hochstein of advancing the "war" agenda, yet here is a diplomat that ostensibly works for the Biden administration, facilitating a potential end to the wars that would place Israel firmly in the hands of Vladimir Putin.

But I thought Putin was a bad guy to the Biden admin?

Now, will Netanyahu capitulate and bend the knee to Putin? Unlikely. However, we have an ace in the hole:

There's the Pincer Move implemented via "Trump's Gambit." Netanyahu's valued Arab Partners that he so often cites are demanding a Palestinian State before any normalization efforts will resume, and Trump is demanding that Netanyahu end his war before Trump returns to office.

And now Putin is being tagged into the ring to apply his own form of pressure, with 20% of the Jewish population of Israel being Russian.

Do you feel the squeeze coming? —

Our Take: Tricky one, here.

One way of looking at it is what I said in the early going:

“Only a few minutes into the Rogan-Vance sit-down, and it's already following the exact sort of tone I expected. Vance is presenting the more detailed, solid case for the 2024 platform, while also just coming off like a normal dude to millions who've been media-washed into thinking he's somehow weird. Trump's sit-down with Rogan was full of signal, most of which came in the form of his infamous asides, which he calls "weaves." With the Vance deployment, the campaign is able to cover virtually all persuasions of the sociopolitical spectrum. Trump doesn't need the votes. He wants the mandate, and if there were any disaffected liberals or independents who hadn't yet made the shift, this one-two punch (along with Google's obvious and publicized suppression attempts around them) should have pushed them over the edge. For everyone else, I suppose there's always the Con Inc. Doom Brigade, who are still waiting with bated breath to effect another turn on Trump when the fraud machine accelerates.”

That said, there’s another perspective, and that is the fact that, honestly, Vance doesn’t seem quite as plugged into the Trump plans as many believe he is.

That isn’t necessarily an indictment of him, but it’s not an endorsement.

Trump picked Vance for a reason. Vance’s narrative deployments, in my view, have been mostly positive for Trump.

But this election isn’t about him, and this plan certainly isn’t.

As I have been saying for months, this election, or the story of it, is all about public mandate.

Let’s see who has it, not because of reported vote totals, but the public’s reaction to them. —

Vice President Harris could win the presidential election next week. But fingers in Democratic circles are already being pointed behind the scenes, in the event that she falls to former President Trump. While some Democrats say they are increasingly hopeful that Harris will win, others have expressed mounting frustration about a string of factors that have plagued the campaign from the outset. Fingers are being pointed at Harris and her campaign when it comes to disappointment over her messaging, particularly on the economy. But some Democrats have already looked to pin the blame on President Biden, who some think took too long to step aside. “People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their ass and get a little ahead of Election Day,” one Democratic strategist said of the sniping. “It’s based on anxiety, stakes and the unique nature of this cycle. “We didn’t have a traditional process for this election. We didn’t have a primary. People just had to fall in line,” the strategist added, saying “it’s not surprising to me” that some of the blame game is happening even before Election Day. If Harris loses, “there will be a mad dash to assign blame,” the strategist added. — The Hill

Our Take: We are in the thick of the fog of war. Pollsters are out begging people to believe in close races, Politico is suggesting Harris might lose the popular vote but win the electoral college, and the top 2024 Halloween costume was very likely “garbage.”

Every independent I know is voting for Trump, and my leftie friends voted and checked out of the social sphere entirely in the past couple weeks. If ground game and candidate enthusiasm are indicative of the outcome — as they always were prior to 2020 — then Trump wins in a landslide.

Yet, it feels like the world is collectively holding its breath.

There is no universe in which I will “trust the outcome” of an unverifiable election, and certainly not when, every day, a new “horrifying new discovery” is projectile vomited onto voters. Stolen ballots, leaked passwords, machine glitches, known issues, unscannable ballots, BMD misprints, and more are happening around the nation.

I’m not surprised that Harris insiders are allegedly pointing fingers, but I also have zero faith that The Hill is just doing journalism here. Everything is narrative. If The Hill is hyping hysterics in the Harris camp, with less than a week until Election Day, there is a reason. I doubt that reason favors truth and objectivity to dutifully inform the American public.

Election Day is sure to be exciting and unprecedented, and we will bring you all of it on Badlands beginning at 1pET. Regardless of the “outcome,” it’s sure to be a weird, wild and wonderful day. Long live the Republic! —

The US and South Korean defence chiefs have called for North Korea to withdraw its troops from Russia, as the US envoy to the UN, Robert Wood, bluntly warned that Pyongyang’s forces entering Ukraine “will surely return in body bags”. Washington says 10,000 North Korean troops have been deployed for possible action against Ukrainian forces. Russia and North Korea have deepened their political and military alliance as the Ukraine war has dragged on, but sending Pyongyang’s troops into combat against Kyiv’s forces would mark a significant escalation that has sparked widespread international concern. “I call upon them to withdraw their troops out of Russia,” US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Pentagon on Wednesday, echoing a call made at a joint appearance with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-hyun. The White House has said that Pyongyang’s forces would become “legitimate military targets” if they fight against Ukraine, and Austin echoed that stance on Wednesday. North Korean troops would be “co-belligerents, and you have every reason to believe that … they will be killed and wounded as a result of battle,” he added. Speaking before the UN security council, Wood gave an even more explicit warning, saying if Pyongyang’s forces “enter Ukraine in support of Russia, they will surely return in body bags.” “I would advise Chairman Kim [Jong-un] to think twice about engaging in such reckless and dangerous behaviour,” Wood added. Despite his call for them to withdraw, Austin said there was a “good likelihood” that Moscow would still proceed. — The Guardian

Our Take: I would like to start by sharing a picture of Robert Wood, the American Envoy to the UN. (Feel free to laugh out loud.)

Why is it that it it's always guys who look like this who seem to be the most eager to articulate their bloodlust? I would argue that these weaklings are the true examples of "toxic masculinity," because they appear to completely lack any masculinity.

It's always weak men who think that articulating a capacity, and eagerness, to kill makes them tough. It's a very passive-aggressive trait. Strong men don't have to explain their capacity to cause harm. That is typically self-evident. It's one of the many reasons why the world respects Donald Trump. Despite all of his congeniality, they understand that he will not hesitate to exercise force, when necessary. (And he demonstrated that in very measured moments, on multiple occasions.)

The world is uniting in a way that we have never really seen it do before. What it is uniting against is not a nation or a population. It is uniting against an organized crime syndicate that has, for too long, ruled the world.

If the American People have any honor—and I firmly believe that we do—then we will be in the vanguard of that worldwide alliance; of that Sovereign Alliance. —

Howard Lutnick, co-chair of the Trump-Vance transition team, said in a Wednesday interview that former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is backing former President Trump, is seeking the federal data to prove vaccines should be kept off the market. Lutnick added, however, that Kennedy will not get — nor does he want — the job of secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). “He’s not getting a job for HHS,” Lutnick told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, pushing back against the claim that Trump had promised Kennedy the job. “He wants the data, so he can say, ‘These things are unsafe.’ He says, ‘If you give me the data, all I want is the data, and I’ll take on the data and show that it’s not safe. And then if you pull the product liability, the companies will yank these vaccines right off, off of the market.’” “So, that’s his point. He’s not trying to do anything, but things that made sense,” Lutnick added. He said he recently spent 2 1/2 hours with Kennedy, who explained to him several theories related to vaccines that Lutnick said made sense to him. — The Hill

Our Take: A few days ago, I used the word "activated" with relation to new Transition Team Leader Howard Lutnick.

That came on the back of a sit-down interview he did with Financial YouTuber Anthony Pompliano, in which he not only told the story of his rise through the ranks of the Wall Street sector in the 80s & 90s, but the utter devastation he and his friends, family and coworkers suffered directly on 9/11, when he was at Ground Zero to witness it firsthand.

He's embraced Bitcoin as a Stockpile Asset for the US, is the one responsible for Trump's tariff obsession, inspired by William McKinley, and is now telling all eight people watching CNN that vaccines cause autism.

Lutnick is a self-made billionaire, one of several who seem to have been instrumental in shielding Donald Trump in various ways and at various points in his life, and many of whom are curiously being brought into a more public fold in the waning days of the 2024 election cycle.

The A Team is being assembled for Trump 2.0. —

Israel plans to pursue peace agreements with Arab countries after its military goals are achieved in Gaza and Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the country's parliament, the Knesset, on Monday. Netanyahu made the remark days after Israel launched a flurry of strikes on Iranian military facilities on Saturday, in retaliation for Tehran’s missile barrage on the Jewish state earlier this month. Iran cited a string of assassinations of senior Hezbollah officials, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the reason for the attack. “The day after Hamas no longer controls Gaza and Hezbollah no longer sits on our northern border, we are working these days on plans to stabilize those two fronts. But the day after includes something else of utmost importance,” Netanyahu told lawmakers. After these goals are accomplished, he stated, Israel will continue peace efforts in the region “with the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, in order to achieve peace with other Arab countries.” Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire since the Jewish state launched its military operation in Gaza in response to Hamas’ surprise attack against Israel on October 7 last year. Israel escalated its campaign against the Shiite militant group in September, launching Operation Northern Arrows to attack Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. — RT

Our Take: I wanted to break out this article separate from the one about a potential Russia-brokered peace settlement between Israel and Hezbollah, just to highlight the leverage that "Trump's Gambit" has created.

This may be nothing more than hollow rhetoric from Netanyahu; perhaps a feign designed to freeze the various sharks that are encircling Bibi.

This audience understands that the religious zealots upon whom Netanyahu is totally dependent, in order to maintain his political power, will never allow for a peace deal that doesn't grant them the annexation of lands that they believe were given to them by God thousands of years ago. Nor will the Arabs agree to anything Israel is asking or offering without a fully ratified Two-State Solution deal— the Saudis have already made that clear.

But the fact that Bibi feels the need to make this flex indicates to me that he is feeling the geopolitical pressures of "Trump's Gambit." Netanyahu is now trapped in a vice, being squeezed by the religious zealots in his cabinet who are demanding war, and the geopolitical sharks encircling him in the waters of a multipolar future.

Accelerate. —

BONUS ITEMS

Earlier in the day, a video went viral of voters in Kentucky having 'issues' with an electronic voting machine that selected "Kamala Harris" when the voter had pressed on "Donald Trump"...

Admittedly, we have seen a few of these style of clips over the past few weeks and viewed it with the same level of skepticism we usually do. However, this time is different because the local County Clerk just issued a statement on Facebook confirming the issue "did occur"... but not before he had denied it occurred. According to the Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown, the machine was taken out of service while waiting for a rep from the AG's Office. — ZeroHedge

Donald Trump is turning Pennsylvania into ground zero for preemptive claims of a rigged election. When voters in Bucks County, a key suburb outside Philadelphia, faced long lines and early cutoffs while trying to request and cast mail ballots in person, Trump aides and allies not only successfully sued to extend the on-demand voting period, but also seized on it as evidence of voter suppression and intimidation. When Lancaster County said it was reviewing voter registration applications for possible fraud, Trump falsely claimed that there were thousands of “fake ballots.” York County said it had received thousands of voter materials it was reviewing — which, Trump said, were “THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT applications.” If Trump loses the state, these are the bricks that could make up the foundation of his attempts to overturn that loss. “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before,” Trump posted without evidence to his social media site Wednesday morning. And he continued Thursday: “We caught them CHEATING BIG in Pennsylvania. Must announce and PROSECUTE, NOW!,” he posted. “Who would have ever thought that our Country is so CORRUPT?” — Politico

They had walked through the night while it was cool, their spirits – despite the odds stacked against them – still high. A ragtag army of 2,000 migrants travelling by foot and in convoy, trying to reach the United States before the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. As the sun came up on Thursday morning, the migrants had managed 90 miles in the five days since setting out from Tapachula, the main city on Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala. They only have another 1,000 miles to go to arrive at their promised land: Mexico’s northern border. One of the caravan’s organiser’s calls it “their exodus”; it could almost be a pilgrimage. The prospect of a Trump presidency – and with it even tougher border restrictions – has galvanised them to start walking now. A second convoy will set off on Nov 5, deliberately timed for election day, “so Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know we are heading their way” in an effort by human rights activists to emphasise their plight. Trump is now demanding the death penalty for migrants who kill US citizens and has made mass deportations a central plank of his vote-winning strategy but it is also clear a deal between the current administration and the Mexican government has already made life extremely difficult. — The Telegraph

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

