The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That's where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, March 20th...

Two top Republican lawmakers who lead military oversight committees expressed concern on Wednesday over a possible shake-up of the United States’s combatant command structure. CNN reported on Wednesday that the Pentagon is considering merging European Command and Africa Command into a single combatant command and doing the same for U.S. Northern and Southern Commands. The Trump administration is reportedly considering giving up the U.S.-held role of having a four-star U.S. general oversee all NATO military operations in Europe, known as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, NBC News reported. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the Senate and House Armed Services Committee chairmen, expressed concerns about both possibilities in a joint statement on Wednesday. “U.S. combatant commands are the tip of the American warfighting spear. Therefore, we are very concerned about reports that claim DoD is considering unilateral changes on major strategic issues, including significant reductions to U.S. forces stationed abroad, absent coordination with the White House and Congress,” they said. — The Washington Examiner

Our Take: Is Trump laying the groundwork to withdraw from NATO?

Consolidating some of the Combatant Commands is an interesting idea as well.

Trump is forging a new path forward in how America interacts with the rest of the world. —

***

Another Take: Oh boy, looks like we are going to divorce NATO, and consolidate the combatant commands for streamlined efficiency — because we aren't going to be conducting wars around the world anymore.

"Defense experts and former NATO commanders warn that relinquishing the SACEUR role could weaken U.S. influence in NATO..."

Uhhhh yeah, nerds. That's the point. —

Top House Democrats urged Education Secretary Linda McMahon and the Trump administration to reverse a Thursday move to begin dismantling the Department of Education. “Students, teachers, and schools across the country rely on the Department’s important work to ensure that all people are able to access and grow through education, and we have serious doubts the remaining staff at the Department have the capacity to fulfill this mission,” Reps… said in a Thursday letter to McMahon. “We urge you to reverse these short-sighted decisions before they cause any more damage to America’s students, families, and educators,” continued the letter. On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order to facilitate his goal of getting rid of the Department of Education. The order recognizes that it would take congressional action to completely close down the department, but Trump ordered McMahon to do all she can to result in its abolition. “Today, we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making,” Trump said during a White House signing ceremony Thursday. “I will sign an executive order to begin eliminating the federal Department of Education.”

– The Hill

Our Take: Promises made, promises kept. The Department of Education is a failed experiment, and a look at the data proves that we should end it.

As federal intervention and spending increases, performance decreases.

Additional data points:

There has been a 280% increase in inflation-adjusted per-pupil spending since 1960, but NAEP test scores have remained flat (and declining in recent years).

The U.S. spends over $800 billion annually on K-12 education, yet ranks around 30th in math and reading (PISA rankings).

The Department of Education budget exceeds $80 billion, with a significant portion spent on bureaucracy rather than classrooms.

41% of public school administrative costs are due to federal regulations (Heritage Foundation).

Non-teaching staff in K-12 schools grew by 700% since 1950, while student enrollment increased by only 100%.

Federal student loan policies contributed to a $1.7 trillion student debt crisis and tuition inflation (New York Federal Reserve).

School choice states (e.g., Florida, Texas, Utah) outperform many federally regulated states with lower per-pupil spending.

The only arguments for keeping the Department of Education are emotional blackmail. The data shows negative ROI for everyone except the administrators.

End it. –

***

Another Take:

What other document did he sign with this pen? –

European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane has reiterated the need for a digital euro, emphasizing its role in mitigating risks from stablecoins and reducing reliance on US payment firms, Bloomberg News reported on March 20. Lane said at a conference in Cork, Ireland, that the digital euro central bank digital currency (CBDC) is essential to ensuring Europe’s monetary and financial autonomy amid increasing geopolitical fragmentation. He added, “[Digital euro would] limit the likelihood of foreign-currency stablecoins gaining a foothold as a medium of exchange in the euro area.” […] Lane argued that a digital euro could address Europe’s fragmentation in retail payments and serve as a unifying force for collaboration among banks and payment service providers. — CryptoSlate

Our Take: Don't miss the signal in the Trump, Bessent and Lutnick push for stablecoins.

Stablecoins are tied to the value of national currencies, but can't be issued. They have to be backed by treasuries.

They're very literally more "real" than Fed notes.

Stablecoins end central banks. —

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that individuals accused of destroying Tesla property will face “severe charges” carrying potential 20-year prison sentences if convicted. The charges follow a series of attacks where suspects allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles and dealerships and vandalized charging stations nationwide — an apparent response to CEO Elon Musk’s federal streamlining initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Department of Justice (DOJ) specifically targeted three suspects accused of arson and graffiti against Tesla properties across Oregon, Colorado and South Carolina. “The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said in a press release. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.” — Daily Caller

Our Take: Tesla's properties and vehicles are facing arson, shootings, and vandalism across at least ten states since January 2025.

Additionally, individual Tesla owners are being terrorized — made to live in fear — by these activists. A website called “Dogequest” published the personal information of Tesla owners nationwide in an apparent bid to shame and intimidate them as Elon Musk’s ties with the Trump White House have grown. From the NY Post:

"The site, called “Dogequest,” reportedly reveals the names, addresses and phone numbers of Tesla owners throughout the US using an interactive map — and uses an image of a Molotov cocktail as a cursor. The site’s operators, who also posted the exact locations of Tesla dealerships, said that they will remove identifying information about Tesla drivers only if they provide proof that they sold their electric vehicles."

As I posted on X, this type of conduct is a Voting Rights Act violation. Intimidation and threats of violence, and actual violence, enacted to impact Tesla owners' support and advocacy for America First causes and candidates — including President Trump — is a violation of civil rights laws.

The actual harm from these violent acts provides standing to bring such a claim. If you own a Tesla, and you're living in fear because of radical crazy people, file a lawsuit.

Leftists can’t have it both ways. —

As the cabinet deliberates the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, an “Israeli official” accuses the spy chief of doing nothing to stop the Hamas October 7, 2023, attack even though, the official claims, Bar knew it was going to happen beforehand. “Ronen Bar preferred not to attend the government meeting [tonight] dealing with his case, simply because he was afraid of giving answers,” says the official, whom Channel 12 identifies as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, “and especially of answering one question: Why, after you knew about the Hamas attack many hours before it happened, did you do nothing and did not call the prime minister – something that would have prevented the disaster?” Netanyahu has sought to place the responsibility for the colossal failure on the shoulders of the security establishment, arguing he was not woken up when signs of an impending attack were being picked up by Israel’s intelligence services in the hours before Hamas’s invasion and slaughter.

— The Times of Israel

AND

The Israeli government around midnight on Thursday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel’s ouster of the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, a move that has further roiled a deeply divided country still at war. The cabinet unanimously decided that the Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, would be removed from his post on April 10, or sooner if another director is named, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office shortly after midnight. But in a stark challenge to Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Bar refused to attend the nighttime meeting over his dismissal. Instead, he sent a stinging letter addressed to the government stating that the process was illegal and that the prime minister’s motives were “fundamentally flawed.” The attempt to fire Mr. Bar is likely to be contested in the country’s Supreme Court. — The New York Times

Our Take: There were so many different headlines that I wanted to include in this take, but settled on these two. However, for the sake of brevity, I will share another headlines I was considering.

You can read Bar's full letter here. In summary, Bar says that he is currently investigating Netanyahu's inner circle for their corrupt ties to Qatar — where Hamas leadership resides.

So Netanyahu and Bar are now accusing one another of somehow being involved — or having foreknowledge — of the October 7th attack. Another former Shin Bet director, Nadav Argaman, claimed in an interview last week that he had knowledge of Netanyahu's dealings with Qatar concerning the funding of Hamas, threatening to go public.

So, it would seem that Trump's Gambit against Netanyahu has succeeded, and the collapse of Bibi's government is imminent. And with the fall of the radical Zionists, the NeoCons, spooks, and DC warmongers will follow — as they will be exposed for supporting the same radical Islamic terrorism groups that they point to as they beat the war drums.

We may be about to witness a political civil war in Israel.

—

An explosion rocked an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar region where firefighters are trying to extinguish a blaze that broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week, regional authorities said on Friday. “During the extinguishing process, due to depressurization of the burning tank, there was an explosion of oil products and release of burning oil,” officials said on the Telegram messaging app. The fire spread to another tank, and the fire area increased to 10,000 square meters, they added. Two firefighters were injured. The depot, near the village of Kavkazskaya, is a rail terminal for Russian oil supplies to a pipeline linking Kazakhstan to the Black Sea. Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had already violated a proposed ceasefire on energy sites by attacking the depot. — Alaribiya

Our Take: One of the key Macros of Trump 2.0 is a trend I'm calling Hyper-Normalization.

From the on-shoring of US manufacturing to a peace through strength approach to foreign policy, Trump's solutions are retroactively codifying a core truth:

Peace (and prosperity) was always an option. —

A recent resurgence of measles is hitting multiple U.S. states, sending a concerning number of children to hospitals. In the past two months, public health officials have reported a total of 301 confirmed cases, with more than 170 infections concentrated in Gaines County in West Texas, where a school-aged child died last month—marking the first measles death in a child in the U.S. in 22 years. And recently an adult in New Mexico died after testing positive for the disease. Both people were unvaccinated. The severity—and seemingly continuous spread—of cases in recent outbreaks has experts calling for a closer examination of the nation’s rates of childhood measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations. — Scientific American

Our Take:

—

The Taliban has freed American citizen George Glezmann, more than two years after he was detained by the Islamist regime in Afghanistan. The airline mechanic, 66, was released after weeks of negotiations led by Qatari and US mediators. He was on holiday in the country when he was seized by the Taliban's intelligence services in December 2022, and was later designated by the US government as wrongfully detained. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the news in a statement. “Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra,” he said. Mr Glezmann arrived in Qatar on Thursday after a deal was struck between the Taliban and the Trump administration that Qatari negotiators helped broker, the US State Department said. — ABC News, AU

Our Take: These jokers in the media are burying the lead. Looks closely at this picture:

That's Adam Boehler, the Trump-appointed envoy for hostage negotiations. He triggered the Netanyahu simps into oblivion last week when he went around Bibi to meet face-to-face with Hamas — something that nobody from Israel or the US had done since the October 7th false flag attack.

In the aftermath of the interview, the Netanyahu camp and MSM went after Boehler, demanding that the White House withdraw his nomination as envoy due to his cavalier nature and what they consider to be incompetence. The White House responded by saying that not only did they know in advance that Boehler would be meeting with Hamas, they approved of it.

It was then revealed that Boehler's nomination had been withdrawn, which the MSM claimed as a major victory. However, it was subsequently clarified that it was actually Boehler who withdrew his own nomination — weeks before traveling to Qatar to meet with Hamas — indicating that perhaps he always intended to go HAM on CNN, drop the mic, then boogie on over to Afghanistan to rendezvous with the Talibros and scoop up a long-sought American hostage.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid confirmed Boehler's involvement.

When I went on The Daily Herold on Tuesday, I said Boehler was the guy to watch, and the horse I would be on.

I think he will continue to play a role in this story. —

Michelle Obama's new haircut has sparked a discussion online, largely among conservative accounts. The former first lady is cohosting a new podcast with her older brother, Craig Robinson, titled: IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson—short for "in my opinion." The show has a heavy focus on audience questions, and each week, the siblings share their opinions on topics like marriage and parenting alongside a special guest. IMO's most recent episode was released on Wednesday and featured Knocked Up star Seth Rogen and his wife, filmmaker and actress Lauren Miller Rogen. Michelle Obama wore a collared shirt with a blazer and blue jeans for the interview, and she had her hair pulled back into three buns. Since the episode's release, social media users have shared their opinions on her hairstyle via X, formerly Twitter. — Newsweek

Our Take: Michelle Obama and Seth Rogan garner a whopping 14k views on the podcast.

It's hard to “change the world” when your propaganda machine is annihilated, I guess. —

Since New York City doesn’t seem interested in addressing crime on the subway system, the Trump administration is giving them a little nudge in that direction. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Wednesday sent a letter to Janno Lieber, who heads the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NYMTA) threatening to cut off federal funding to the agency if it did not address its demands. Duffy demanded that the NYMTA “ensure a safe and clean environment, reduce crime and fare evasion, and maintain a safe operating system” to protect New Yorkers. — Townhall

Our Take: If there is one thing I have learned covering the local Colorado government, it’s that public transportation is rife with waste, fraud, and abuse.

I can’t speak for New York, but Colorado’s RTD has a one billion dollar budget —and they still can’t keep the trains on time, the tracks free of debris, or the passengers safe.

NY has a head start on CO in terms of corruption, so I can only imagine how bad it is there. Trump is obviously negotiating, but a serious endeavor would include an audit before releasing funds. —

The Central and Northern Missouri chapter of Catholic Charities will end its refugee resettlement program March 31. In an email to supporters, Executive Director Litz Main said the nonprofit had to end the program due to the lack of federal funding. “We deeply appreciate your partnership and shared commitment to serving those in need,” Main said in the email. “As we navigate this transition, we welcome opportunities to collaborate in new ways to continue supporting refugee families in our region.” The cuts come from a federal level, after President Donald Trump suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and halted all funding for agencies that support refugees. Although the executive order was blocked by a federal judge in February, local resettlement programs still face a lack of federal funds. There is no indication when the program will resume, and the case is expected to face an appeal from the Trump administration.

— Missouri Independent

Our Take: Where are all the "I support the good things Trump does" crowd? Still waiting on Massie and DeSantis, I imagine.

This is what America winning looks like! #MAGA #Trump #AmericaFirst

Trump is exposing the shills daily.—

UFC fighter Conor McGregor solidified his bid for Ireland’s presidency on Thursday with a promise to preserve his native country by tackling migration, days after meeting with President Trump at the White House. McGregor has decided to campaign as a leader in opposition to the European Migration Pact, which would create a streamlined approach to border security and immigration and speed up the asylum process for European Union members. “The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill,” he wrote in a Thursday post on social platform X. “Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!” — The Hill

Our Take: Oh muh Gawd — it's Conor MacGregor's music!

Welcome to the Thunderdome, Conor. Take no prisoners.

Trump-a-Mania is running WILD, brother. —

BONUS ITEMS

"Today, President Donald J. Trump agreed to withdraw his March 14, 2025 Executive Order regarding the Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP law firm (“Paul, Weiss”), which has entered into the following agreement with the President: 1. Paul, Weiss agrees that the bedrock principle of American Justice is that it must be fair and nonpartisan for all. Our Justice System is betrayed when it is misused to achieve political ends. Lawyers and law firms play a vital role in ensuring that we live up to that standard as a Nation. Law firms should not favor any political party when it comes to choosing their clients. Firms also should not make decisions on whom to hire based on a person’s political affiliation. To do otherwise is to deny some Americans an equal opportunity for our services while favoring others. Lawyers abandon the profession’s highest ideals when they engage in partisan decision-making, and betray the ethical obligation to represent those who are unpopular or disfavored in a particular environment. [more]

— President Donald J. Trump

Former left-wing congresswoman Cori Bush’s husband was charged on Thursday with defrauding the federal government to illegally collect tens of thousands of dollars in loans under COVID-era small business relief programs. Cortney Merritts, who secretly married Bush in 2023, falsified details about his purported businesses in order to obtain more than $20,000 in loans from the Small Business Administration in 2020 and 2021 under the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, the Department of Justice said in a statement. — Washington Free Beacon

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian congressman and a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, said on Tuesday that he would seek political asylum in the United States, claiming he is the target of persecution for defending the right-wing movement embodied by his father. The third-oldest son of the former Brazilian president has been in the United States since late February, just as Brazil’s Supreme Court began weighing whether to seize his passport over accusations that he tried to interfere in the case involving his father’s alleged role in a coup plot after the older man lost the 2022 election. Mr. Bolsonaro, 40, said in a video posted on social media that he intended to remain in the United States and step back from his role as a federal lawmaker. Mr. Bolsonaro has close ties with the Trump family and has visited President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home and club. Mr. Bolsonaro also denounced a Supreme Court justice, Alexandre de Moraes, for targeting him. — The New York Times

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.