US President Donald Trump will host El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele at the White House on Monday, as he seeks to deport more immigrants to a notorious maximum-security prison in the Central American country. The contentious deportation programme, which has faced several legal challenges, involves the US transferring alleged gang members to El Salvador, including Venezuelans accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua group. Trump has praised Bukele’s government for accepting individuals the US labels as threats. “President Bukele has graciously accepted into his Nation’s custody some of the most violent alien enemies of the World… They will never threaten or menace our Citizens again!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said 10 more alleged members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua had been flown to El Salvador.

Our Take: President Bukele is here!

POTUS is excited:

I’m excited, too. El Salvador was a successful pilot for rejecting globalism, and it’s time to scale that project for America and the world.

Tune into Badlands Live today for coverage of the festivities! —

In recent weeks, the buzz has been mounting about a new American plan — a “Mar a Lago Accord” — to upend the global monetary system. We can only hope it remains idle chatter. In brief, based on a detailed discussion paper by CEA Chair nominee Stephen Miran, the accord would have America’s trading partners help weaken the dollar and commit to providing low-cost, long-term financing to the US government, enforced by the threat of higher tariffs or removal of security guarantees. Intriguingly, there has been no announcement by the Trump administration or even a tweet by Trump, but Miran’s paper — along with various utterances by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — have led Wall Street observers to believe such an initiative is indeed in the offing. […] However, since foreign sales of US Treasuries and prospects of dollar losses could push up US interest rates and jeopardise the financing of federal budget deficits, foreign governments would have to increase the duration of their remaining holdings of Treasuries, even buying 100-year zero-coupon bonds from the US government — in essence, free financing for a century!

— Financial Times

Our Take: Is Trump pushing Mike Johnson's Big, Beautiful Package through the fake and illegitimate Congress so hard because he wants to create this exact dynamic?

This article was so necessary for the Financial Times to print that they skipped the paywall.

Read and understand that whatever Trump is about to do to upend global trade and the Regime's monetary system is very, very, very bad, according to the mouthpiece of the Regime. —

Light Heavyweight contenders Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes threw down earlier tonight (Sat. April 12, 2025) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an absolutely stellar victory, Reyes put Krylov to sleep with a picture-perfect counter punch. Reyes looked sharp from the first bell, landing a stiff jab that wobbled the knees of the Russian talent. Krylov recovered well and continued to advance, but he was swinging really wildly. He landed at least one right hand that Reyes felt, but “Miner” was playing a dangerous game. Before long, he payed for it! Reyes skipped backwards and planted with a masterful left hand down the middle, letting Krylov run directly into the power shot. There were shades of Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo in the connection, and Krylov hit the floor in a heap for the first true KO loss of his long career. With his confidence back, Reyes is still one of the very best Light Heavyweights in the world, and perhaps it’s not too late for a run at UFC gold? — MMAmania

Our Take: The last time Donald Trump walked out to a UFC arena crowd, he was received as a gladiator, and the people's champion.

Tonight, he was received as a conquering hero ... the Julius Caesar the establishment, grown fat and weak off their indulgence always feared.

Rubicon. Crossed. —

A controversial guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast called out the host for giving people who spread conspiracy theories or misinformation a platform to share their ideas. Douglas Murray, a conservative British political commentator, criticized several guests Rogan has had on the podcast, including Dave Smith, a comedian and recurring guest on the podcast who was in the studio at the time. “Look, I just feel we should get it out straight away, I feel you’ve opened the door to quite a lot of people who now have got a big platform who have been throwing out counter-historical stuff of a very dangerous kind,” Murray said on Thursday’s episode. Murray mentioned several previous podcast guests but specifically focused on podcaster Darryl Cooper, who made headlines by claiming Winston Churchill was the “chief villain” of World War II and altering the narrative of the Holocaust. — The Independent

Our Take: It’s clear that Douglas Murray’s existence relies on public trust that no longer exists. An awakening public is an existential threat to the power of the gatekeepers.

An awakening public why they call the exploration of alternative ideas, “dangerous.”

I will question history because I know that The New York Times writes its first draft, and they’re even more insufferably elitist and condescending than Douglas Murray.

The established narratives are never fully real, they’re spun; and they rely upon public trust to stick. You must question them and parse their verifiable facts to discern what’s true. You should be greedy with your trust considering how comprehensively it has been violated.

Because the volume of information that is now available is so vast, there will be disagreements — but truth does not run from disagreement.

None of this is “dangerous” as Murray asserts… unless you’re committed to something other than truth. —

Just over a month ago, retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster received an unexpected call on his personal cell, four sources told CBS News. It was from the White House and he was instructed by the voice on the other end to stand by for the president. McMaster, who had served as national security adviser during President Trump's first term and was ousted after 13 months, was surprised to hear from Mr. Trump at all. Just a day earlier, on March 2, Mr. Trump had lobbed his latest insult at McMaster, blasting him on social media as a "weak and totally ineffective loser." […] "Henry..." is how Trump opened the call before launching into the conversation, according to two sources who were not authorized to discuss private conversations. It was then that McMaster knew this familiar voice was indeed Mr. Trump. But he also realized something else: the commander-in-chief had not intended to call him at all. McMaster goes by H.R., short for Herbert Raymond. Not Henry. "Mr. President, this is H.R. McMaster," he said into the phone. "Why the f*** would I talk" to H.R. McMaster? Trump asked dismissively, and then Trump launched into a scathing critique of his former aide, two sources said. The call was brief. — CBS News

Our Take: This is one of those stories that really warms the heart, while firing up the Trump-a-Mania pistons.

My favorite part about this narrative deployment is that the "leak" appears to have come from the HR McMaster camp, and there appear to think that they are "owning" President Trump with it.

So let me get this straight: President Trump "accidentally" rings up HR McMasters, and starts talking to him as if he is somebody else; McMasters interrupts Trump to tell him that he's speaking to the former general, not the South Carolina Governor; Trump responds by saying, "Why the f*** would I want to talk to [that loser]?" and then goes into a "scathing critique" of the guy he totally didn't mean to call — the same guy who just went on 60 Minutes to slander Trump?

And the media actually believes that the phone call was a mistake? Hahaha!

—

These AI coding assistants, like large language models in general, have a habit of hallucinating. They suggest code that incorporates software packages that don't exist. Running that code should result in an error when importing a non-existent package. But miscreants have realized that they can hijack the hallucination for their own benefit. All that's required is to create a malicious software package under a hallucinated package name and then upload the bad package to a package registry or index like PyPI or npm for distribution. Thereafter, when an AI code assistant re-hallucinates the co-opted name, the process of installing dependencies and executing the code will run the malware.

— Bleeping Computer

Our Take: Just like people will need to start testing if their future wife or husband are vaccinated, we'll need to know with certainty if the software we use had copy pasted code written by current generation proto-AI.

What's described in this article is just one example. Don’t think "it's safe if it's not Python" — it's not possible to overstate the level of FO in the coming softwar for people who FA on this issue. —

As the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act heads to the Senate, there has been growing debate on how the bill may affect voting for millions of married women, particularly those who have changed their last names, if it becomes law. The legislation, known as the SAVE Act, looks to make sweeping reforms on voter registration. It was introduced in response to fears about voter fraud... Among the most notable changes outlined in the bill is the requirement to prove U.S. citizenship before registering to vote. […] Some lawmakers who oppose the SAVE Act argue that the bill could make it harder for married women to vote. "This voter suppression bill will disenfranchise millions of voters, especially married women," Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said on social media. — NPR

Our Take: If we eliminate the secret ballot, we wouldn’t need voter ID. People would be accountable for voting while ineligible. —

***

Another Take: People like Ilhan Omar are talking about married women because they know the SAVE Act has the potential to identify and prosecute fake voters, because they’ve worked hard to inflate our voter rolls with fake voters, and because they know The People support the idea that only eligible voters should be allowed to vote in US elections.

Keeping illegal, dead, and otherwise ineligible (or wholly fabricated) voters on the voter rolls hurts the election fraud machine.

But they can’t just come out and say that.

Americans want all eligible voters to vote. By definition, that means we have to be able to determine eligibility. For years we’ve been told that there are eligibility checks in the government system to prevent ineligible voters. They say that, but it’s repeatedly been proven that these checks are a narrative — they don’t actually happen in a meaningful way.

Every voter that Rock the Vote, Michele Obama, and Scott Presler register in the field likely ends up on the rolls — and none of those guys are checking eligibility (If they were, they’d 100% be sued.)

After flooding our nation with millions of illegals, and after changing laws and relaxing controls on voter registration, the establishment is watching their machine get attacked and exposed and dismantled before their eyes — impotent to stop it.

Their best (only, really) acceptable argument is, “think of the married women!”

These are the same people that wanted you to show vaccine papers before being allowed to buy food. They aren’t concerned about disenfranchising married women.

They’re concerned about being found out. Accelerate. —

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff met briefly with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shortly after their two countries held their first round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman and agreed to hold a second round next week. The first known meeting between US and Iranian officials in years appeared to be a way for both sides to save face after US President Donald Trump announced at the beginning of the week that the talks would be direct, while Araghchi insisted that they would be indirect. Regardless, both the over two-hour-long session mediated by Oman — with the US and Iran delegations in separate rooms — and the subsequent minutes-long conversation between Witkoff and Araghchi represented a potentially major tipping point in ties between the US and Iran. Trump has warned that the failure of these talks could lead the US to strike Iran’s nuclear program. The US president said earlier this week that Israel would participate in such a strike, if not lead it. — The Times of Israel

AND

A second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran is expected to take place on Saturday in Rome, the Axios news site reports, citing two sources with knowledge of the issue. An Israeli official told the news site that US envoy Steve Witkoff briefed Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on the talks, which Israel is wary of supporting. According to the report, the Trump administration emerged satisfied from the first round of talks in Oman this weekend, which marked the highest-level dialogue between US and Iranian officials in eight years. The Iranian foreign ministry said earlier today that the next round of talks will remain “indirect,” although Axios reported that Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke Saturday for around 45 minutes, much longer than publicly revealed, and that the White House wants to continue such direct dialogue. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Oman (southeast of Saudi Arabia) and met (indirectly) for more than two hours with the Iranians.

Prior to this weekend's meeting in Oman, Witkoff traveled to St Petersburg to meet with Putin.

Outlets in the Middle East are reporting that Witkoff arrived at the meeting in Oman with a draft proposal in which there was no mention of dismantling Iran's nuclear program, and that this is keeping the Iranians earnestly engaged. (These reports were shared by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.)

It's said that the discussions between Witkoff and Tehran is trending toward de-escalation, and now they are talking about holding a second round of meetings in Rome — the home base of #OurGirl Georgia Meloni.

If they are able to get this Iran Deal done before Putin and Trump meet in Riyadh next month, then the stage will be set for those two to have a major bromance and join forces to end the escalating conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

—

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin accused "Real Time" host Bill Maher in a testy exchange on Friday of having "fallen into the trap" by meeting with President Donald Trump the previous week. Maher, a longtime Trump critic who's nonetheless stood out on the late-night circuit with his criticism of leftist excess, said Trump was "gracious and measured" during his visit to the White House, acknowledging his warm words might not be well-received by progressives. Rogin, however, pushed back on Maher's decision to visit the White House and suggested that he had been used as part of a "PR stunt." "I think you've fallen into the trap, and I think I represent 99% of the internet when I say this: you've played the game of proximity is principle," Rogin said. "I'm not questioning your motivation, I'm questioning Trump's, OK?" Rogin emphasized that both he and the audience trusted that Maher met with Trump in good faith, but questioned Trump's motives for the dinner. The praise seemed to have struck a nerve with Maher, who told Rogin, "You don't have to patronize me, dude. I don't know you. I've never met you." — Fox News

Our Take:

Make no mistake, this is capitulation. It's well thought-out, detailed, subtly subversive capitulation, but capitulation nonetheless.

None of the things Bill learned at dinner were revelations to him.

But they were to his viewers.

Either way, retreat is defeat in the Mind War. —

Soldiers in the IDF’s Intelligence unit 8200 wrote a joint letter calling on the government to release the hostages, even if it means stopping the fighting in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Friday. Hundreds of reservist officers, active-duty soldiers, and retired officers signed the letter and, according to KAN, the organizers intend to publish it in a similar way to the letter published by fighters of the Air Force recently. The 8200 officers said, “We identify with the grave and troubling assertion that, at this time, the war serves primarily political and personal interests, not security interests." "Continuing the war contributes nothing to its stated objectives and will lead to the deaths of hostages, IDF soldiers, and innocent civilians. We are concerned about the erosion of the reserve force and the growing rates of non-reporting for duty, and we worry about the long-term consequences of this trend.” — The Jerusalem Post

AND

A group of more than 250 Mossad veterans and nearly 200 reserve medical officers have signed letters calling for the end of the war, Israeli media reported on Sunday. The two new letters add to the two already existing letters signed by veteran pilots and Unit 8200 veterans published on Tuesday and Friday, respectively. The Mossad veteran's letter included three former Mossad heads, Danny Yotam, Ephraim Halevi, and Tamir Pardo; a former deputy head of the Mossad; and dozens of department heads and deputy department heads. The initiative is reportedly led by David Midan and Gail Shoresh. "We, the Mossad intelligence and special services veterans, who have dedicated many years to safeguarding the country's security, will not continue to stand by. We express our full support for the pilots' letter, which also reflects our deep concern for the future of the country, and we join the call to act immediately to reach an agreement to return all 59 abductees home, without delay, even at the cost of ceasing fighting." — The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Now we have hundreds of members of Israeli military intelligence (Unit 8200), as well as three former directors of Mossad — and "dozens of department heads" (unclear if they are active duty) — all signing letters demanding that a deal be cut to bring the remaining hostages home and end the war. Hundreds of members of the air force reserves signed a similar letter last week, and all of them were expelled from the military. (60 of them were active duty.)

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid — a veteran of Unit 8200 — has been sharing news articles written by his peers that say these expulsions represent only the beginning of Netanyahu's political purge of the military; but these letters represent a growing pattern of dissent and revulsion among the Israeli intelligence and armed services, against what they all likely perceive to be a futile war.

"[The Mossad veterans] concluded the letter saying, "The sanctity of life, Mr. Prime Minister, takes precedence over 'God of Revenge.'"

It is interesting how the desire for revenge can become all-consuming, and ultimately self-destructive. I recall a certain historical figure teaching those lessons some 2,000 years ago. —

Pop-star Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King are ready to take off in a glammed-up historic space all-female tourism flight scheduled for Monday morning. Blue Origin’s New Shepard 31 is set for launch starting at 9:30 a.m. from the company’s west Texas base, with the three celebs set to be joined by crew mates Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn. Blue Origin’s founder is ex-Amazon boss Jeff Bezos — and he’s sending his fiancée Sanchez to space as part of the mission. — New York Post

Our Take:

They’re making spacemen seem unserious. —

BONUS ITEMS

WEEK OF VICTORIES at the White House! 145% Tariffs on China

Bilateral with Netanyahu

L.A. Dodgers & Racing Champions

Gas and Energy Prices Down

Real Wages UP, Inflation DOWN

Companies Invest Billions

U.S. Coal EO

4 SCOTUS Wins — The White House

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State. — Rapid Response 47

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday fired the commander of a Space Force base in Greenland hours after a report that she had sent an email to the entire base criticizing Vice President JD Vance after his visit there last month. The Space Force said in a statement that Space Force Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base, was removed from her command by Colonel Kenneth Klock, commander of Space Base Delta 1, for “loss of confidence in her ability to lead.” “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the statement said, adding, “Colonel Shawn Lee has assumed command.” Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell posted that statement from his account, adding, “Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.” — Breitbart

