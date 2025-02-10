The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

“Today’s jobs report reveals the Biden economy was far worse than anyone thought, and underscores the necessity of President Trump’s pro-growth policies. During his first weeks in office, President Trump declared a national energy emergency to Make America Energy Dominant Again, pledged to cut 10 regulations for every new regulatory action, and outlined a plan to deliver the largest tax cut in history for hardworking Americans. President Trump is delivering on his promise to restore our broken economy, revive small business optimism, create jobs, and ignite a new Golden Age for America.”

– The White House, Karoline Leavitt

AND

America's job growth slowed down in January after months of robust gains, according to the latest report shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which experts called "a mixed bag" for the U.S. housing market. Why It Matters: There is a strong correlation between the housing and the job markets: lower unemployment rates are generally linked to an increase in housing demand, as workers have more home-buying power. While the U.S. job market has been strong in the past few years and unemployment low, home prices appreciated faster than wages, eroding Americans' purchasing power. According to the January job report, wages are now rising faster than inflation, with the average hourly earnings up 4.1 percent year-over-year. In December, headline inflation was 2.9 percent. – Newsweek

Our Take: The year is 2026. Most of the government has been laid off. The media has terminal USAIDS.

Learning to code doesn’t matter. AI took those jobs. We deported the illegals.

A blue-haired land whale mows your lawn as an IRS auditor cleans your gutters.

The Golden Age is here. –

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reiterated its categorical rejection of statements regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, particularly those made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it rejected “such statements that aim to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including the ethnic cleansing they are subjected to.” The ministry likewise expressed its appreciation of the “condemnation, disapproval and total rejection announced by the brotherly countries” regarding the Israeli leader’s comments. – Arab News

AND

A senior Hamas official has warned that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza is at risk of “collapse,” Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Saturday. The militant group accused Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under a truce that halted intense fighting in the Palestinian enclave nearly three weeks ago. The ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US is intended to take place in three phases. During the first stage, Hamas is set to release 33 hostages, including children, female soldiers, the wounded, and the sick, in return for 1,904 Palestinians imprisoned by the Israeli authorities. On Saturday, 183 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons were released, while Hamas freed three Israeli captives it had been holding in Gaza. West Jerusalem described the emaciated appearance of the three hostages released today as “shocking.” – RT

Our Take:

While this isn’t the first time that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has singled out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the role he has played in the Gaza conflict, it is the first time that Netanyahu has been singled out in a written statement from The Kingdom.

Last June, during a meeting that was televised, MBS called for Netanyahu to be charged with war crimes for what he has done to Gaza. It’s odd that Bibi (and others) have acted like this didn’t happen. But it did.

This is what made it so strange when Netanyahu later went to the UN and seemed to present a plan to turn the Arab world against Iran, using the Abraham Accords as the underlying framework. No doubt, a plan that the NeoCons and Zionists had all along.

Now Netanyahu has altered the terms of the ceasefire deal, demanding that Hamas leadership leave Gaza forever, among other things. While that may [or may not] be a prudent request, the timing to implement it couldn’t be worse — immediately after Hamas has released three new Israeli hostages, and in the midst of Phase Two of a deal that President Trump put together to stave off World War 3.

None of this is a surprise, of course. Anybody who has been paying attention saw this act of subterfuge coming. But what do we think Trump’s response will be, if Netanyahu’s recklessness causes the deal to collapse? After everything Trump has ceded to Bibi and Israel?

In The Art of The Deal, President Trump talks about how your word as a negotiator is everything. Once you give your word that the deal is done, you can’t take it back. Once you do, you become known as an unreliable negotiator, and can never again be a deal maker.

If Bibi sabotages Trump’s ceasefire deal, will the President continue to stand by him? Or will he feed him to the wolves of Arabia? –

President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman. He also indicated that he would be dictating programming at one of the nation’s premier cultural institutions, specifically declaring that he would end events featuring performers in drag. Trump’s announcement Friday came as the Republican president has bulldozed his way across official Washington during the first weeks of his second term, trying to shutter federal agencies, freeze spending and ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the government. “At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture,” Trump wrote on his social media website. “We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!” – AP News

Our Take: Trump has named himself as Chairman of the Board for the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. The individual he replaced as Chairman is David Rubenstein.

In December of 2021, I wrote an article entirely focused on David Rubenstein.

–

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed Colleen Shogan, the Archivist of the United States, and announced plans to shake up the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in his latest moves to upend institutions in Washington. The national archivist is responsible for overseeing government records and heads the National Archives, an agency Trump has repeatedly criticized since it alerted the Justice Department to Trump's handling of classified documents in early 2022. The Kennedy Center, which receives federal funding, is one of the nation's leading arts facilities and has long enjoyed bipartisan support and national renown. Presidents appoint members of its board of trustees. Trump has had a mixed relationship with both institutions. – Reuters

Our Take: I've been looking into the Archivist at NARA who was just dismissed by President Trump, Colleen Shogan. It turns out she's associated with David Rubenstein, the global Regime elite "philanthropist," David Rubenstein. The same David Rubenstein who Trump just dismissed as the Chairman of the Kennedy Center.

David Rubenstein is an elite even among the global Regime elite. He also happened to start the Rubenstein Center for White House History. Turns out, his Senior Vice President and Director of the Center was Colleen Shogan.

The following is a working conspiracy theory and I welcome feedback.

Knowing what we know about presidential records held at "Presidential Libraries" and Biden's Senate records held at the University of Delaware, is it too much to suspect that the Rubenstein Center may be serving that same purpose for records moved from NARA?

The Machine says no, but if it were ever to come to light that the Center for White House History happened to have NARA docs, it would be a simple mistake, cleared up quickly by commie bureaucrats.

This is very interesting, to say the least.

also points out to me that Rubenstein has his own Holocaust Museum collection as well.

Does this guy want to own history? Is he rewriting the Official History now? That was obviously the purpose of AI, funnel everyone back into the Central Narrative, getting everyone on the same page as a new history is conditioned?

He also reminds me that I forgot to mention the fake president Joe Biden giving him a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Joe Biden is not a fake president in David Rubenstein's history.

Which one are you helping to write while promoting the waking up of normies at the expense of people telling the truth?–

US President Donald Trump will begin talks with Arab leaders regarding his proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries while the enclave is being rebuilt, Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Fox News on Sunday. Trump's plan has drawn international condemnation. In the interview, Herzog insisted that the US president is not talking about taking over Gaza militarily and urged neighboring nations to offer alternative solutions. ”President Trump is due to meet with major, major Arab leaders, first and foremost, the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt, and I think also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as well...They are partners that must be listened to, must be discussed with. We have to know their fields as well and see how we build a plan that is sustainable for the future,” Herzog stated. Trump's plan envisions Gaza’s redevelopment into what he calls “the Riviera of the Middle East,” with displaced Palestinians initially relocating to Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations before some are resettled in the redeveloped territory. – RT

Our Take: More and more, Trump’s [radical] proposal to take over Gaza is starting to soften and seem more palatable — the idea of the extremely wealthy neighboring Arab nations stepping in and taking responsibility for the project has always seemed like the most logical approach to me.

We’ll wait and see how the proposal develops. In the meantime, here is my proposal:

1) If it is determined by the Palestinian Authority that Gaza should be vacated in order to rebuild, establish temporary housing/tents in Israel, with the Russian military providing security as peacekeepers in both Gaza and the refugee camp(s). Israel is over 20% Russian, so there is at least some ethnic overlap.

2) All costs associated with the temporary housing should be charged to the Israeli government. All US financial aid should be ended, and all US gov funding should be prohibited under US law. If Israel has to sell off assets to cover the debt, so be it. Israel is a socialist government, and has ownership stake in a number of lucrative corporations.

3) The rebuild should be funded by Arab partners in the region, primarily Saudi and the UAE. Property rights should be granted to the Palestinians, while the Arab investors can benefit from business enterprises they establish in the post-construction Gaza. Sweat equity opportunities for Palestinian construction workers who participate in the rebuild should be explored, as well as mentorship/training programs. Job training programs will expedite the resettlement process.

4) Foreign land ownership should be banned until further notice to prevent predatory practices. Development deals should be structured to split equity of built improvements between investors and Gazan land owners. The Palestinian Authority should have final say on how these deals are structured as well as land ownership rights.

5) Mineral rights and other natural resources in Gaza should remain under Palestinian control. Joint partnerships for mining and gas extraction can be explored with the Palestinian Authority.

6) All militant activity from either side that attempts to break the peace should be met with a zero tolerance policy. The death penalty, or imprisonment by the Russian military.

What other considerations did I miss? –

A USAID worker who managed to survive widespread cuts by DOGE has described the horror watching their coworkers being fired. President Trump has gone scorched-earth against the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) this week, claiming it is 'corrupt'. Amidst huge amounts of layoffs at the agency, one staff member described to NPR how during a virtual staff meeting on Monday people started leaving one by one as their access was cut off. The staffer said: 'It was like from a horror film', after the administration ordered at least 8,000 staffers and contractors onto permanent leave or furlough. "There is no bottom to this stupidity," a separate USAID staffer told the public broadcaster. Another added that government "Might as well shut it all down. 290 people won't be able to do anything." The Trump administration had originally planned to keep 297 staff but that number has now risen to 611 according to a notice issued late on Thursday night. – The Daily Mail

Our Take: The Deep State has used the Hegelian Dialectic against the people for generations, seeding problems, provoking reactions en route to engineered “solutions.”

The DOGE storyline is about reversing that dialectic in full view of the Collective Mind.

The process is being punished.

The DOGE deployment is just the first in a cascade of game theory pincers we're going to see in 2025.

If the System folds, their sins are laid bare.

If the System resists, their sins are implied and THEN laid bare.

Either we win or [they] lose. The rest is a matter of timing. –

***

Another Take: From

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem called the FBI "corrupt" and appeared to accuse the bureau of leaking plans for "large-scale" immigration enforcement plans in the Los Angeles area. The LA Times published an article Friday that said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would lead the operation, focusing on those without legal status in the U.S. or who have pending orders of removal, according to an internal government document reviewed by the publication. The document was reportedly circulated among some government officials last week. The Times also reported that a federal law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal said LA FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration officers and agents are being called in to assist. Noem shared the article on X, taking a dig at the FBI. "The FBI is so corrupt," Noem wrote. "We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law." ICE sources told Fox News they do not know where Noem got the information or what she is basing it on. – Fox News

, as seen on Newsmax:

Our Take: The vote to advance Trump’s nominee for FBI Director out of committee was expected to happen on Thursday, but the committee moved it by a week. It’s now expected to take place on February 13.

This story is an example of why Patel needs to be confirmed immediately, and why Democrats need to stop wasting everyone’s time. Of course, you wouldn’t be crazy for thinking their delays and obstruction are intended to create chaos and sabotage. But regardless of intent, necessarily delaying the inevitable has the potential to cost lives.

It has the potential to sabotage accountability. If true, accountability must go all the way.

Related: The Senate will convene at 3:00pm today, and Kelly Loeffler is expected to be confirmed to lead the SBA. At approximately 5:30pm, the Senate will vote on the motion to invoke cloture on the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for DNI.

–

US President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to reestablish relations with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, highlighting their past rapport and emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Trump told reporters, “We will have relations with North Korea and with Kim Jong-un.” Trump reflected on his previous interactions with Kim, stating, “I got along with him very well, as you know. I think I stopped the war.” He suggested that his 2016 election victory helped prevent conflict, adding, “I think if I wouldn't have won that particular election, you would have ended up in a very bad situation. But I did, and we had a good relationship.” Trump emphasized that his ability to engage with Kim was beneficial for global stability. “I think it's a very big asset for everybody that I do get along with him. I mean, I get along with him, he gets along with me, and that's a good thing, not a bad thing.” He also noted that other powers in the region, particularly Tokyo, see value in his diplomatic approach. – RT

Our Take: On a recent episode of The Book of Trump, I was joined by avowed elocutionist, Patrick Gunnels, to discuss Donald Trump’s famous reality television show, The Apprentice.

Towards the end of the show, I mentioned the peculiar timeline surrounding Dennis Rodman’s first visit to North Korea in 2013 – how it occurred just weeks after he departed the show.

I also mentioned that the talent agent responsible for booking the trip — which he claimed was made “in error” (he thought it was South Korea) — was the same agent who negotiated Trump’s NFT offering in 2022. He’s also Hulk Hogan’s agent.

We’ll be doing a full episode on Dennis Rodman and his role in establishing peace with North Korea in the near future, but for now I’m left to wonder how soon we will establish an embassy in Pyongyang, and whether Rodman will be named ambassador. –

President Donald Trump’s posse at Sunday’s Super Bowl game in New Orleans included Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and her son. But as the other members of the first family watched the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles vie for the championship, first lady Melania Trump was nowhere to be found. Melania Trump has made few public appearances since Trump lost to former President Joe Biden in 2020 and was rarely present during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. In a statement Sunday, Trump said that the first lady “joins me in sending our best wishes for a great Super Bowl Sunday.” – Huff Post

Our Take: Understanding what the PSYOP wants from you is incredibly important.

If you can figure out what the PSYOP wants, it doesn't matter if it's the good guys or the bad guys pushing the PSYOP, what matters is whether you allow yourself to fall for it.

The Superbowl PSYOP wants you to go back into the matrix and clap like trained seals to commercials that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside as if nothing ever happened and these people didn't make billions of dollars trying to poison your body and mind for the last decade plus.

Just because you like the way a PSYOP makes you feel or because you think the good guys are the ones pushing it doesn't make it any less of a PSYOP.

–

***

Another Take: So after Lamar calls out Pedophilias in the Super Bowl halftime show, it ends with "GAME OVER":

As in, it's GAME OVER for them all. –

BONUS ITEMS

Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has started taking control over the Department of Education. DOGE officials have gained the access to “administrator” email accounts at Department of Education. DOGE's action led to sharp ciriticism from American activists and politicians, including Congressman Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost. Reacting to his criticm, Elon Musk said, “No such department exists in the federal government,” reported MSNBC. Donald Trump on Sunday had described the Department of Education as ineffective, wasteful and dominated by radical leftists, reported AFP citing Fox News interview. – Mint

PAEDO Jimmy Savile’s Scottish lair went up in flames last night. A fire could be seen ripping through garages next to the notorious sex beast’s house as onlookers whipped out their phones to video the inferno. Cops locked down the road and urged residents to avoid the area last night. Firefighters were called to the blaze in Glencoe, Scotland. [...] The paedophile DJ’s former cottage Allt-na-Reigh has become a morbid tourist attraction for thousands of walkers and selfie-takers visiting the famed spot. – The Scottish Sun

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will be shut down for a week, according to multiple reports. […] The Office of Management and Budget’s Director, Russell Vought, has been recently attempting to crack down on the CFPB’s activities. In a social media post late Saturday night, he said he had “notified the Federal Reserve that CFPB will not be taking its next draw of unappropriated funding because it is not ‘reasonably necessary’ to carry out its duties.” “The Bureau’s current balance of $711.6 million is in fact excessive in the current fiscal environment. This spigot, long contributing to CFPB’s unaccountability, is now being turned off,” Vought added. NBC News has also reported that Vought sent an email to employees unveiling a series of directives for the CFPB that would instantly go into effect. – The Hill

President Trump ordered the Secret Service on Friday to provide him “every bit of information” about his two would-be assassins. “I’m entitled to know,” he told The Post. “I want to find out about the two assassins… Why did the one guy have six cell phones and why did the other guy have [foreign] apps? “No more holding back because of Biden. I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough. No excuses.” – New York Post

The vast majority of “independent” journalists and media are, in fact, part of a global money laundering operation aimed at promoting the globalist agenda, along with NGOs funded under the same scheme. We had already reported this before, but now there is official confirmation, with new names, figures and documents. – Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, on X. Translated from Spanish by Google.

