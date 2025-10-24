The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, October 23rd…

While Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier were the most notable arrests made in a massive federal indictment for illegal sports gambling and poker game rigging, several mafia groups were also implicated. “The fraud is mind-boggling,” FBI Director Kash Patel said, emphasizing that the arrests are part of a yearslong illegal gambling investigation that “envelops both the NBA and La Casa Nostra.” “Not only did we crack into the fraud that these perpetrators committed on the grand stage of the NBA, but we also entered and executed a system of justice against La Cosa Nostra to include the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Luchese crime families,” Patel said. — News Nation

Our Take: Don’t underestimate the convergence implied in the NBA gambling sting. There’s a reason Trump’s FBI is signal boosting this while tying it back to some of the most organized crime syndicates in the US.

Implication: The System of Systems is all around us.

And sports are fake. —

Get Free Shipping with Badlands, Long-time sponsor Luv Litters is offering free shipping on orders to Badlanders, which you can claim by following the linked banner. This is all natural litter that eliminates odors without risking your family’s respiratory health, and as someone who’s been using this type of litter before I even knew these guys, I can tell you it’s a game-changer *Sponsored*

The U.S. flew Air Force B-1 bombers near Venezuela on Thursday, stepping up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro only days after other American warplanes carried out an “attack demonstration” near the South American country. Two B-1 Lancers took off from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday and flew near Venezuela, though they remained in international airspace, according to a U.S. official and flight tracking data. The B-1 can fly at supersonic speeds and carry 75,000 lbs. of bombs, more than other U.S. bombers. They can also conduct maritime surveillance. The aircraft haven’t been moved to bases in the region, as they have the range to reach anywhere in the Caribbean from the U.S., according to a defense official. — The Wall Street Journal

AND

President Donald Trump denied a report published Thursday by The Wall Street Journal that U.S. B-1 bombers were sent near Venezuela as tensions escalate with the nation led by President Nicolás Maduro. The Journal reported that two Air Force B-1 bombers flew near Venezuela just days after other U.S. warplanes conducted an “attack demonstration” close to the South American country. The newspaper added that two Lancer bombers departed from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and flew near Venezuelan territory while remaining in international airspace, citing a U.S. official and flight-tracking data. Trump said, in part: “No, that’s not accurate. But we’re not happy with Venezuela.” — Newsweek

Our Take: The Venezuela war story is not going well for the warmongers and the people who think it is our business to dictate to some faraway foreign land who their leader should be based on things we saw on a Screen.

At some point, we have to stop being retarded. [Clip Link] —

US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as part of a trip to Asia, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday. Trump will depart for Malaysia and South Korea, where he will meet with Xi next Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC). Leavitt did not provide further details on the meeting. The announcement comes amid an escalating trade war between the two countries. Trump threatened last week to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting in November. […] Later on Wednesday, the US president said the two leaders would reach agreements on everything from trade to nuclear power, adding that he also plans to address China’s purchases of Russian oil. The meeting in South Korea will be the first face-to-face for the leaders since Trump returned to power in January. They have spoken at least three times this year, but last met in person in 2019 during Trump’s first term in office.

— RT

Our Take: Oh muh Gawd, it’s Xi Jinping’s music!

It looks like President Trump and President Xi are going to get to have their own little Sovereign Alliance micro-bro fest in South Korea.

The optics are important, as President Trump and President Xi are working to decouple the economies of the two nations, understanding that Oligarchs have spent the past century subjugating small provincial towns in both China and the USA — and using that leverage to consolidate their power.

I would love to see these meetings become the clear catalyst that drives people into action, which is why it is so important that we must take the time to think about it and debate among ourselves.

Xi and the bros are definitely helping President Trump corral these bloodthirsty sociopaths in the federal government, at least as far as I can tell. I suspect that President Trump will continue to operate with the framework that gives him and his team the strongest possible welcome. —

President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he was terminating all trade negotiations with Canada because the Ontario provincial government aired an ad featuring former President Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. Trump’s announcement accused Canada of trying to influence a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that could doom many of his tariffs, including ones on Canada. His statement came after The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said that the ad misrepresents a presidential radio address Reagan delivered in April 1987, and that his remarks were edited without permission. The foundation did not say what was misleading. — CNBC

Our Take:

Learning today that Americans have been propagandized by Canada renewed my resolve for Maple Liberation.

“Doug Ford, the premier of the Ontario province in Canada, recently said the province would spend $75 million on ads to run in the United States featuring Reagan criticizing tariffs.”

Those sneaky canuckers are trying to manipulate our courts and turn Americans against Trump — to avoid paying their fair share of their own existence!

The tariffs are a corrective measure for a trade imbalance. Canada is engaging in information warfare so they can continue ripping us off.

Remember when their globalist prime minister swore allegiance to the British Crown?

If Canada is Globalism’s Alamo, the script writers should win awards.

—

The tenth stop on our Great American Restoration Tour in Cocoa Beach, FL is rapidly approaching, and we want you to join us! In-person and virtual tickets are on-sale now! Get your tickets today! — Badlands Media

A summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not completely off the table,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing on Thursday. Trump called off a planned summit with Putin in Budapest a day earlier, after it was announced last week following a conversation between the two leaders. Leavitt was asked to comment on the decision and the recent US sanctions on major Russian oil companies. “A meeting between these two leaders is not completely off the table. I think the president and the entire administration hopes that one day that can happen again,” she replied. Trump “has not seen enough interest in enough action” from Russia to move towards a peace settlement, she said. Moscow has maintained that it remains “fully committed”to a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, provided its “root causes” are addressed. — RT

Our Take: This is starting to feel a lot like the June 2018 Singapore Summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, where President Trump felt obliged to cancel the summit 2-3 weeks before the event — effectively citing that KJU was fat and stupid and therefore can’t be trusted — only to turn around and show up in Singapore and meet with Kim Jong Un anyway, setting the stage for the iconic moment at the DMZ a year later.

The losers in the GOP Establishment need to understand something:

We like and respect Vladimir Putin infinitely more than we like any of you.

If that bothers you, then maybe you should embark on a journey of self-improvement so we wouldn’t be forced to despise you so deeply?

—

***

Another Post: The Philosophy Behind the Sovereign Alliance

“These countries have a philosophical alliance—mutually unwinding from systemic evil and resetting on a new game board.”

“Trump says, we don’t have to do it for them. That’s partly true—but it’s also part confession.”

“If the goal is a world of balanced trade, then moral responsibility becomes geopolitical strategy.”

“Every country has a choice—stay with the regime and sink, or pivot toward sovereign balance.” [Full Episode, Clip Link] —

&

President Donald Trump on Thursday insisted that he could continue to launch strikes against alleged drug traffickers abroad without Congress first passing an official declaration of war. “I’m not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war,” he said. “I think we’re just doing to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We’re going to kill them, you know, they’re going to be like, dead.” Trump’s dismissal came as he suggested his administration would soon begin targeting those deemed as cartel members within countries like Venezuela, in addition to continuing to strike alleged drug boats in international waters. The president said he would notify Congress first before beginning any operations on “land,” but contended that the plan would not face any pushback from lawmakers. — CNN

Our Take: Normies believe Trump constantly shitpoasting about random shit is a sign that we’re all hurtling toward the event horizon when it’s actually indicative of the polar opposite.

Whenever you get a bit worried about fake WW3 or fake nukes, look at Trump’s timeline.

He feels fine. —

***

Another Take: “I think we’re just doing to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay?”

Okay, Trump. I’m good with it — it provides adequate warning to criminal threats and follows through on those threats. The key takeaway for people that don’t want to be killed is to stop the boats, right? So, if you’re running drugs into America for the cartels, you will be stopped, and you’ve been warned?

What is the penalty for running policy and legislation for the cartels? That does way more harm to Americans than the drugs, and they were adequately warned when they swore their oaths. [Clip Link] —

Seemingly putting the kibosh on the Israeli right’s dream of applying sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, US President Donald Trump has said Israel would lose “all support” from the United States if it tried to move ahead with annexation. The comments published Thursday by Time magazine were made by Trump during an October 15 interview, prior to the Knesset’s passage on Wednesday, in a preliminary reading and against the prime minister’s wishes, of a bill that would apply Israeli sovereignty to all West Bank settlements. Underlining the administration’s lack of patience for such efforts, Trump’s deputy JD Vance said Thursday as he departed Israel that the previous day’s vote had offended him and was “very stupid.” “It won’t happen. It won’t happen,” Trump told Time, referring to annexation. “It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can’t do that now. We’ve had great Arab support. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened.”

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: “It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arabs.”

I have been emphasizing this fact for years now. President Trump gave his word to the Arabs that Palestine would be saved; that Netanyahu would be brought to heel; that there would be peace in the Middle East. And according to President Trump’s 1987 best-selling book, your word is your most important asset as a negotiator.

For this reason, I always believed that this day would come — the day when Israel would cross the line and need to be checked and brought to heel. (I actually think we are going to see much more of that, moving forward.)

The Knesset’s decision to vote on West Bank annexation as JD Vance was flying to Israel was a flagrant act of defiance and disrespect toward President Trump. The cherry on top of the proverbial sundae was Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich going viral for disrespecting the Saudis.

With Saudi Crown Prince MBS coming to DC next month, I think we can expect Saudi-American relations to take the next logical step forward.

It wouldn’t surprise me if that step places Saudi Arabia ahead of Israel in terms of prioritization of strategic partnerships. —

***

Another Take:

“The right” is helping them sell the op.

[…]

What if everyone on the Screen is ‘in the show’?

It is becoming harder to deny.

It should have never been denied in the first place.

It is literally called programming.

We know (generally) who runs and funds the programming.

We know they are Scientific Materialists who believe the only good in this world consists in having and doing more things.

We have allowed ourselves to be hoodwinked.

The point is not getting hoodwinked at all. —

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) objected to a request by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Thursday for the Senate to immediately consider and pass a bill to pay all federal workers, members of the military and federal contractors during the 2025 government shutdown. It was one of two Democratic-sponsored bills to pay federal workers during the shutdown that Johnson rejected on the floor. The True Shutdown Fairness Act, sponsored by Van Hollen, would also prevent the Trump administration from attempting mass layoffs of federal workers during the shutdown, employee restructurings known as reductions in force. — The Hill

AND

Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-sponsored bill Thursday to pay active-duty members of the military and other essential federal employees who have been required to work during the government shutdown. Democrats blocked the Shutdown Fairness Act of 2025, sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), in a mostly party-line 54-45 vote. It needed 60 votes to advance. Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) crossed party lines to vote in favor of the measure. Fetterman — along with Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Angus King (I-Maine) — has also been voting with Republicans to reopen the government. The two Georgia Democrats have been voting against that stopgap funding bill. — The Hill

Our Take: Since the legislators can’t come to an agreement, let’s go popular vote on this shutdown thing.

I vote we fund the military, eliminate the majority of federal government jobs, and have Congress make minimum wage — and be the only job role beholden to it. This is my best offer.

The next one involves a high-tech arena, funny outfits, and congressional tributes. —

BONUS ITEMS

Switzerland was famous (or infamous) for staying neutral in World War II. It simply would not take a side between the Nazis and the rest of the world. However, when it comes to free speech, Switzerland has declared war on anyone who challenges certain orthodox positions, including gender policies. Just ask Emanuel Brünisholz. Brünisholz is reportedly about to start a 10-day prison stint due to his voicing skepticism about claims that skeletons are transgender. There is very little coverage of this story. Free speech cases are often downplayed by European media. So, we have only limited information coming from conservative sites. — Jonathan Turley

If you were alive to witness the events of 9/11, you probably remember the sudden emergence of the “Coexist” bumper stickers and t-shirts across the US after the tragedy. The intended message being that different cultures must be “tolerant” of each other and live in harmony. If you caught yourself with a twinge of visible pain in your face every time you saw this slogan, you were not alone. […] Today, far-left movements have completely merged with the institutions of the mega-rich. We call this partnership “globalism” and a key pillar of their agenda is STILL mass immigration, on a scale that dwarfs anything the west saw in the late 1800s and early 1900s… We have seen the ideological ravages of this program in Europe where liberals and Christians alike face a social brutality that they have not dealt with in decades. Furthermore, it is a brutality we are not allowed to defend ourselves against. — Alt Market

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.