Now, onto the news from Wednesday, August 13th …

Today, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard declassified a Top Secret email from then-DNI James Clapper exposing his efforts to suppress concerns raised by then-National Security Agency (NSA) Director Mike Rogers regarding the politicized January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that President Obama ordered. On December 22, 2016, Rogers wrote an email to Clapper, then-FBI Director James Comey, and then CIA Director John Brennan expressing serious concerns over the NSA’s lack of “sufficient access,” warning that NSA personnel “aren’t fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all of the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments.” Clapper responded, “We may have to compromise on our ‘normal’ modalities” and “more time is not negotiable.” “The leading figures in the Russia Hoax have spent years deceiving the American public by presenting their manufactured and politicized assessments as credible intelligence. The email released today reinforces what we already exposed: the decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top,” said DNI Gabbard. “Clapper’s own words confirm that complying with the order to manufacture intelligence was a ‘team sport.’” Clapper’s response to Rogers came just hours before the authors of the ICA were set to deliver the initial draft of the politicized ICA to Intelligence Community leaders. You can view the declassified emails here. – Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Our Take: To prosecute this treasonous conspiracy, the evidence has to be overwhelming and undeniable. Anything less, and the people won’t go it. They’ll write it off as political.

Drip, drip, drip.

Still, these are big, swollen drips. There is substance to every declassification announcement from Tulsi.

It’s not allegations, it’s evidence. They’re trying the treasonous conspiracy in the court of public opinion, right now.

It’s necessary to be able to try it in a court of law. –

As the National Guard begins patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump announced their deployment in support of making the city safer, the move has reignited a debate over the district’s statehood. Since the president’s Monday announcement, protests have emerged to “keep D.C. free,” after fears Congress could rescind the district’s Home Rule Act, granting it limited autonomy. In response to Trump’s executive action to declare a crime emergency, or “Liberation Day,” in the district by implementing federal control over the Metropolitan Police Department and deploying the National Guard to patrol, Mayor Muriel Bowser is leading a call to grant the city statehood. “It’s times like these when America needs to know why your nation’s capital, a place where 700,000 taxpaying Americans live should be the 51st state,” Bowser said on The Breakfast Club. – The Black Chronicle

Our Take: In April, Trump cast ‘Liberation Day’ as deliverance from economic predation, a continuation of the trade skirmishes that defined his inaugural tenure.

The objective was crystalline: to reclaim productive sovereignty, compelling the capitulation of those plutocrats who gorged on outsourced toil while hollowing out America's vital middle class. And, from this observer's perch, the fruits have ripened auspiciously, particularly for those aligned with the sovereign ethos rather than its antithetical shadows.

Propel forward to August 11, and the motif reemerges: "This is liberation day in D.C.," Trump intoned, deploying it to signify emancipation from the trifecta of criminality, graft, and administrative decay that has rendered the capital a paragon of national atrophy.

Herein, the focus shifts to internal redemption—seizing dominion from a derelict local apparatus ensnared by globalist machinations, while harnessing federal prowess to sanitize both thoroughfares and chambers.

The brilliance inheres in the synthesis: by reiterating "Liberation Day," Trump fuses economic and political deliverance into an indivisible narrative continuum.

As a result, the globalist cabal, with its insidious grasp on trade pacts and lobbying labyrinths, emerges as the unitary foe. April's tariffs unshackled commerce from alien vassalage; August's federalization liberates the body politic from, well … the politic itself.

This is translational artistry at its zenith, bridging the subterranean verities of a generational shadow conflict—seizures of assets, decrees of law and order and sovereign radiation—into palatable chronicles that reinforce the populace's simplest rights.

The orchestration is deliberate acceleration, priming the cognitive battlespace for expansive reclamations, where liberation crystallizes as the animating ethos of Trump 2.0.

In aggregate, this D.C. chronicle constitutes a quintessential translation event—a narrative conduit channeling actualities to the cognitive forefront, encoding the advancements of the shadow war for the edification of the Collective Mind.

Conjectures of military encirclements, administrative purges—these have percolated beneath the threshold of mainstream awareness. Now, federalization elevates them to mandate codification status.

At least, that’s the hope. [Read More] –

***

Another Take:

If the federal city is going to continue existing, at the very least, the police should be accountable to the federal government and not the “elected” officials of some unaccountable jurisdiction. [Clip Link] –

US Senator Lindsey Graham has called against any weakening of American aid to Israel, threatening the country with divine retribution. The Republican senator made the remarks at the 58th annual Silver Elephant Gala, a major party fundraiser held in South Carolina over the weekend, and shared his speech with a broader audience on social media on Wednesday. Graham showered praise on Israel for purportedly abstaining from committing “genocide” in Gaza despite being in full capacity to do so. “Israel is our friend. They are the most reliable friend we have in the Middle East. They are a democracy, surrounded by people who would cut their throats if they could,” Graham claimed, adding that somehow weakening support to Israel would result in a divine punishment for America. The senator’s remarks come shortly after Israel announced a plan to occupy Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave, one of the few areas of the Strip the Israeli military does not control. The scheme, touted by Israel as a roadmap to “concluding the war” with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been dragging on for nearly two years, has received an overwhelmingly negative reaction in the West. – RT

Our Take:

On Monday, on The Book of Trump, we talked about how Lindsey Graham worked with John McCain to help create ISIS.

I went on to later state that due to the levels of subversion against the US government, I viewed Lindsey Graham as irredeemable.

This clip only validates that position, as Lindsey Graham is overtly threatening the United States with a very clear message. –

Andrey A. Pritsepov, Ambassador of Russia to Guyana, presented his letters of credence to Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. On August 6, 2025 Andrey A. Pritsepov, Ambassador of Russia to Guyana, presented his letters of credence to Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. During a warm welcoming talk a wide range of practical bilateral issues were discussed. Ambassador emphasized Russia’s readiness to building trusting relations based on equality, expanding areas of cooperation and continuing close interaction in various spheres, including higher education, agriculture, energy and air services. He also underlined the importance of strengthening ties within the United Nations system (Guyana is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council). During the conversation, President M.I.Ali highlighted the profound respect that Guyanese people have for the Russian people and for President V.V.Putin personally. He stressed that our bilateral relations are based not only on a rich history, but also on shared values. He called for joint efforts to enrich cooperation in the areas mentioned with concrete results. In conclusion, he wished success and expressed hope for the implementation of the outlined plans for Russian-Guyanese cooperation. – Russian Embassy in Guyana

Our Take: How about that? Russia, an ally of Venezuela, is meeting with Guyana prior to Russia’s meeting with Trump, while people on “our side” go crazy about Maduro, who will eventually annex Guyana.

But sure, the US is going to take out Venezuela’s leader. Clown show. —

Israel’s popularity in the United States is at an all-time low. World leaders are threatening to recognize a theoretical Palestinian state as a symbol of deepening distaste for Israel’s intractable war in the Gaza Strip. Ireland, Spain, and Lithuania are among the countries that have indicated they might arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he goes to those countries and haul him before the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes in Gaza. Violent antisemitism is hitting American cities and rattling the country’s Jewish communities. A rising chorus of Holocaust scholars, former Israeli leaders, human rights groups, Hollywood celebrities, and Israeli intelligentsia are calling Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide. Images of starving Palestinian children have created a new surge of global condemnation for Israeli policies that continue to fuel a famine stalking thousands of Palestinians. Things may seem bleak for Netanyahu. But the Israeli prime minister is getting just what he wants, and his ongoing war is advancing this Israeli government’s long-term objectives: thwarting any prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state and expanding Israel’s territorial borders.

Our Take: Netanyahu was raised by some of the most accomplished terrorists of the 20th century. Terrorists who, unlike those who came after them, actually accomplished their political goals.

Bibi was imbued by these men with a messiah complex – the belief that he would fulfill a Talmudic prophecy to be the mortal leader who would “prepare the way” for the Jewish messiah (the AntiChrist), much like John the Baptist paved the way for Jesus.

Here he speaks about Greater Israel – what they refer to as “Jerusalem” – but what is actually the revival of the Babylonian Empire, as prescribed in the Babylonian Talmud.

The reason the Pharisees rejected Jesus was because His message of peace, mercy, and forgiveness did not resonate with them.

They expected a messiah that would be a warlord who conquered the enemies of Judaism, drowned them in blood, and established a kingdom of supremacy for God’s “chosen people.” –

Guhaad Hashi Said, a former associate and campaign “enforcer” for Democrat Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with a pandemic-era food fraud scheme centered on the Somali community. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced that Said exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Said admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson emphasized the broader implications of the case, stating, “The scale of the fraud in Minnesota is staggering, and every rock we turn over reveals more. We must be honest and clear-eyed about the scope of this problem, because ending it will take an unyielding, all-hands-on-deck effort from all of us.”According to court documents, between December 2020 and January 2022, Said operated a Federal Child Nutrition Program site under the name Advance Youth Athletic Development. During that time, he submitted fraudulent claims for having served more than one million meals to children, though only a small portion were actually provided. To support the false claims, he used fabricated attendance rosters, meal counts, and invoices, which led to more than $2.9 million in federal reimbursements. – The National Pulse

Our Take: Is there anyone that isn’t stealing from us?

This is the “enforcer” for a sitting congresswoman and, while I believe she should have her citizenship revoked for engaging in immigration fraud with her brusband, let’s set that aside for a moment. She is a sitting congresswoman and her staff is stealing from the American people.

Just how much of our labor is their fair share? –

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “godfather of AI,” fears the technology he helped build could wipe out humanity — and “tech bros” are taking the wrong approach to stop it. Hinton, a Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist and a former Google executive, has warned in the past that there is a 10% to 20% chance that AI wipes out humans. On Tuesday, he expressed doubts about how tech companies are trying to ensure humans remain “dominant” over “submissive” AI systems. “That’s not going to work. They’re going to be much smarter than us. They’re going to have all sorts of ways to get around that,” Hinton said at Ai4, an industry conference in Las Vegas. In the future, Hinton warned, AI systems might be able to control humans just as easily as an adult can bribe 3-year-old with candy. This year has already seen examples of AI systems willing to deceive, cheat and steal to achieve their goals. For example, to avoid being replaced, one AI model tried to blackmail an engineer about an affair it learned about in an email. – CNN

Our Take: People want AI to rule them.

Could anything be more retarded than that? –

This weekend, Japan's Kyodo news cited high level diplomatic sources who revealed for the first time a dangerous event between Chinese and Japanese naval vessels which unfolded a year ago. In July 2024, Chinese naval vessels fired at least two warning shots at a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer after it unintentionally entered Chinese territorial waters off Zhejiang Province, a coastal region in East China The destroyer, Suzutsuki, was described as monitoring Chinese military exercises in international waters when the incident occurred. The Japanese government sources seem to be admitting that it was the fault of the Japanese vessel, as the explanation given in Kyodo is that the ship's electronic navigation system failed to display territorial boundaries. The destroyer thus 'unknowingly' and inadvertently crossed directly into Chinese territorial waters, having come within 12 nautical miles (about 22 kilometers) of China's coast for approximately 20 minutes on July 4. – ZeroHedge

Our Take: Gulf of Taiwonkin?

Has a 2024 FF attempt been retroactively disclosed?

A headline that flew under the radar yesterday claims a Japanese ship earned warning shots from China after crossing a red line and ignoring comms.

We never heard about it because it didn't work.

Nice try. –

Turkey's foreign minister and his Syrian counterpart on Wednesday warned Israel not to stir up chaos in Syria and demanded an end to all external interventions aimed at destabilising the war-torn country. Speaking from Ankara, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani said foreign actors were exacerbating the unrest within Syria. “We are also confronting multiple foreign interventions, both direct and indirect... (that) push the country toward sectarian and regional strife,” he said without giving details but warning against “any reckless attempts to exploit events here.” Al Shaibani also said his country is committed to holding accountable those responsible for any violations in the recent deadly violence that gripped the southwestern Druze-majority province of Sweida. Shaibani reiterated Damascus’s sentiments in assuring the Druze community that they are part of Syria and their protection is the responsibility of the state. – Arab News

Our Take: Looks like we will be getting the Turkey vs Israel prize fight in Syria that I have been anticipating after all…

I expect Russia to intervene on Turkey’s behalf, and perhaps Assad to return in a triumphant redemption arc. –

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has overturned a lower court ruling, allowing the Trump administration to move forward with cutting billions in USAID funding that had already been approved by Congress. In a 2-1 decision, Judges Karen Henderson and Gregory Katsas determined that the nonprofits challenging the cuts lacked standing to sue under the Impoundment Control Act, stating that only the head of the Government Accountability Office has the authority to bring such a case. The court avoided ruling on whether the cuts themselves were “constitutional.” The decision reverses a February order by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali that temporarily blocked the funding cuts from taking effect. Both the D.C. Circuit and the Supreme Court had previously refused the Trump administration’s request to lift that order, but Wednesday’s ruling clears the way for the cuts to proceed. – Badlands Media

Our Take: I imagine a lot of NGOs are holding out hope that their funding mechanisms will be restored via judicial order.

But that’s not how this works.

The Executive runs the country, and the country is under no obligation to continue the public-private grift. They all feel entitled to the fruit of our labor – and they use that government funding to spread marxism and despair, but I repeat myself.

No more.

Did you know that 10% of Colorado’s jobs are NGO jobs? Also, 30+% of the state budget is federal funding. –

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump will personally host the Kennedy Center honors, he confirmed. Trump confirmed his plans during a visit to the facility, the New York Times reported. Trump previously installed former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell to lead the center and purged its previous board. Under the administration, the center has overhauled its programming to include more shows with mass appeal. Republican legislators have also floated renaming the center after Trump himself while some have supported naming the opera house after first lady Melania Trump. Trump also announced the honorees during the visit, including rock band Kiss, country singer George Strait, actor Sylvester Stallone, actor Michael Crawford, and recording artist Gloria Gaynor. – Just the News

On August 13, the FBI returned a stolen manuscript signed by Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés to the government of Mexico. "This is an original manuscript page that was actually signed by Hernán Cortés on February 20, 1527," explained Special Agent Jessica Dittmer. She’s a member of the Bureau’s Art Crime Team and is currently embedded in FBI New York’s FBI-NYPD Joint Major Theft Task Force. The document, she said, "outlines the payment of pesos of common gold for expenses in preparation for discovery of the spice lands, so it really gives a lot of flavor as to the planning and preparation for unchartered territory back then." The repatriation of this priceless cultural artifact—which authorities believe was stolen in the 1980s or 1990s—was the result of close collaboration between the FBI, the New York City Police Department, the Department of Justice, and the government of Mexico. "This could not have been possible without the collaboration of the Southern District of New York, as well as a partnership with the FBI’s attaché office in Mexico…," said NYPD Det. Rigel Zeledon, who investigated this case in partnership with Dittmer. – Federal Bureau of Investigation

Thank you for reading today's Badlands News Brief.

