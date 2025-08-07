The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, August 6th …

“People have died. People have lost their livelihoods. People have lost their careers. People have not been promoted. Families have been destroyed. Finances have been wiped out. Millions of Americans were kicked off social media. News networks were not allowed onto the legacy media platforms.” [Clip Link] — Real Americas Voice

Our Take: So Devin Nunes said "people have died" because of the RICO Grande conspiracy.

John Solomon says the overriding charge is going to be "Deprivation of Rights Under Color Of Law."

So what is the punishment if somebody dies as a result of a violation of TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 242?

"...if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section...shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death." [Full Episode, Clip Link] —

US President Donald Trump has praised the outcome of Wednesday's meeting between his Russia counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, calling it “highly productive.” Both sides will work on ending the Ukraine conflict “in the days and weeks to come,”the American leader wrote in a post on Truth Social, hours after the meeting ended. According to Trump, “great progress” was made during the three-hour talks. He said he had updated some of America’s allies in Europe on the results but provided no further details. “Everyone agrees” the Ukraine conflict should come to an end, he stated. Commenting on the meeting, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Witkoff had exchanged “signals.” — RT

AND

President Donald Trump could meet Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, a White House official said on Wednesday, as the U.S. continued preparations to impose secondary sanctions, including potentially on China, to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. Such a face-to-face meeting would be the first between a sitting U.S. and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, some eight months before Russia launched the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two. Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have not met since December 2019 and make no secret of their contempt for each other. The New York Times reported that Trump told European leaders during a call on Wednesday that he intended to meet with Putin and then follow up with a trilateral involving the Russian leader and Zelenskiy. — Reuters

Our Take: Some people are frustrated with President Trump's foreign policy approach, but I think I see the strategy.

By onboarding all of these Trotskyite NeoCons — like Marco Rubio, who was confirmed UNANIMOUSLY by the Senate — President Trump has platformed a bunch of warmongers who can't help but bloviate about Putin whenever they find themselves in front of a camera. The messaging coming out of the NeoCon camp has always been hostility towards Russia, and that certainly hasn't changed under Trump.

The benefit of this dynamic is that it clouds the battlespace with noise. The noise creates confusion and narrative chaos, as the scheming sociopaths run around DC and Brussels doing everything they can to keep the war with Russia going.

But whenever President Trump wants, he can pick up the phone and call Putin, or announce that he intends to meet with him as soon as next week. Or maybe he won't. Maybe he'll do it in September at the WW2 victory parade in Beijing. Or maybe he won't. Maybe he'll give Putin 50 days to agree to a ceasefire. Or maybe he'll give him 10 days. Or maybe that arbitrary timetable is irrelevant, and Trump will provide a new one tomorrow. Or maybe he won't.

Imagine all the time, energy, and resources the enemy has expended trying to gameplan against Trump.

Nobody knows what the hell is going on, and that kind of chaos gives President Trump all of the advantage. Not to mention, Trump isn't even using the career diplomats at the State Department to negotiate these deals. He is using his old friends from the private sector, who happen to be highly successful, pragmatic businessmen.

Chaos. Confusion. Calamity. These conditions highly favor Donald Trump.

Another Take: With engineered tensions high, it's a good time to check in on the Prussian Problem.

Trump, Putin, and Our Boy Zelenskyy are triangulating around a narrative climax.

So, what's it going to be?

And why am I so excited about it? [Read More] —

Apple today announced a new $100 billion commitment to America, a significant acceleration of its U.S. investment that now totals $600 billion over the next four years. Today’s announcement includes the ambitious new American Manufacturing Program (AMP), dedicated to bringing even more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the U.S. Through AMP, Apple will increase its investment across America and incentivize global companies to manufacture even more critical components in the United States. “Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support.” — Apple

Our Take: We covered this announcement live yesterday on Badlands, and it’s worth a rewatch if you missed it.

The legacy media is reporting $100B in the headline to minimize the impact of Apple increasing their commitment to $600B.

The legacy media routinely deceives and manipulates the public so they can try to stop what’s coming…

But they can’t. —

On August 6, 2025, within the halls of Vanijya Bhawan in the capital of the Hindu civilization, two great powers — India and Russia — sealed the “Protocol of the 11th Session” of their Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation. The act itself moves beyond ordinary treaties, entering the realm of geopolitics as sacred craft. The fields touched by this accord are pillars of sovereignty. The protocol reaches deep into strategic domains. Beyond traditional industries like “aluminium and rail transport,” it addresses the lifeblood of technological independence: “cooperation in aerospace,” “rare earth and critical minerals extraction,” “underground coal gasification,” and the creation of advanced “industrial infrastructure.” Such sectors create the material and energetic foundations for a civilization-state to shape its own path. — EuroSiberia

Our Take: Trade Routes.

All of the Russia-India oil tariff stuff is a cover story for the decoupling and rerouting. Engaging with it as though it's real is retarded. —

The spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah party on Wednesday accused the government of waging war on the Haredi community, following the arrest of two Haredi draft evaders. “The State of Israel has declared war on yeshiva students. Haredi Judaism will embark on a global struggle like never before,” a spokesman for Rabbi Dov Lando, one of the most prominent rabbinic leaders of the so-called “Lithuanian” stream of ultra-Orthodoxy, declared in a statement. Alongside the Hasidic Agudat Yisrael, Degel HaTorah is one of the two factions in the United Torah Judaism party. Lando’s statement came as he held an “emergency consultation” with Haredi activists at his home in Bnei Brak, in order to arrive at “a consensus for a response” among the various Haredi sub-groups. — The Times of Israel

AND

A former Israeli commander appealed on Monday to US President Donald Trump to intervene and force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in the Gaza Strip. “For now, all we can do is to pray that Donald Trump will come to his senses and realize that he needs to force Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war, release the hostages, rebuild the country, and save it from collapse,” Yitzhak Brik, a retired major general, said in an opinion piece in the Haaretz newspaper. Ruling out the possibility of a permanent Israeli military rule in Gaza, Brik said the army ground forces “are very small and exhausted.” […] He warned that annexing parts of Gaza would isolate Israel internationally and lead to further economic and diplomatic boycotts. “It is political suicide.” — AA

Our Take: Well, it appears that the Dreidel Jews are prepared to launch a civil war within the Diaspora against the Prussian Jews, in order to prevent the latter from conscripting the children of the former into the IDF.

It's odd, because the Ultra-Orthodox do seem to heavily favor the continued annexation of neighboring lands (not just Palestine), yet they are not prepared to offer up their children in order to gain these lands (or "reclaim" them) through military conquest. So how do they expect to acquire them? Through the blood and sweat of other men?

Now we also have former IDF generals and other earnest analysts warning that President Trump is allowing Netanyahu to lead Israel toward political suicide, as the entire world turns on it. And that's before you account for the collapsing economy (due to wartime attrition) and the full-blown mental health crisis unfolding in the IDF, likely due to years of exposure to the brutality and dehumanization of the Palestinian people.

Perhaps that was always the point? Never interrupt an enemy when he is in the process of destroying himself. —

The Martha’s Vineyard home where former President Barack Obama and his family used to spend their summers has been sold for $37 million, according to reports. Known as Blue Heron Farm, the family rented the home for three summers starting in 2009, according to Realtor.com. It was then sold to new owners and taken off the rental market. In July, billionaire businessman Lex Wexner bought the home for $37 million, brokered by Brian Dougherty of Corcoran and Maggie Gold Seelig from MSG Group Real Estate. Wexner founded L Brands, a retail empire that included Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. — Cape Cod Times

Our Take: Obama took trips to Martha's Vineyard every summer as President. In 2016, Hillary Clinton just so happened to visit Martha's Vineyard for 2 days at the same time Obama was there.

The days that followed had a flurry of shenanigans related to the Russia Collusion Hoax.

[Full Episode, Clip Link] —

The US State Department has voiced rare support for El Salvador’s decision to abolish presidential term limits, paving the way for President Nayib Bukele to seek indefinite reelection. Critics argue the controversial move undermines democratic stability. El Salvador’s legislature, controlled by Bukele’s Nuevas Ideas party, approved the constitutional amendment swiftly in a vote late last week, sparking immediate backlash domestically and internationally. The amendment clears the way for presidents to serve multiple consecutive terms. Now, the US is publicly backing the Central American nation’s leadership.

— CNN

Our Take: Nayib the dictator, lol —

Another Take: Term limits aren’t the solution for effective, representative governance. Real elections are the answer.

When we have real elections — where the outcome is a verifiably accurate representation of the will of the verified eligible voters — the people can decide if someone is too old or has been in a seat too long.

Without real elections, we have tyranny with or without term limits.

We haven’t had real elections in many generations.

Does El Salvador have real elections? —

As U.S. tariffs on Brazilian goods jumped to 50% on Wednesday, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told Reuters in an interview that he saw no room for direct talks now with U.S. President Donald Trump that would likely be a "humiliation." Brazil is not about to announce reciprocal tariffs, he said. Nor will his government give up on cabinet-level talks. But Lula himself is in no rush to ring the White House. "The day my intuition says Trump is ready to talk, I won't hesitate to call him," Lula said in an interview from his presidential residence in Brasilia. "But today my intuition says he doesn't want to talk. And I won't humiliate myself." — Reuters

Our Take: FAFO, Lula.

"I won't humiliate myself," he says. To me, a 50% tariff being imposed on your country without any effort to negotiate better terms seems pretty humiliating — especially with Lula saying he doesn't plan to reciprocate. And now Lula wants to prosecute Bolsonaro for daring to negotiate with Trump about these tariffs? What a clown.

The optics couldn't be worse for Lula. What President Trump is demonstrating is that the United States doesn't need any specific country. If we were to suddenly stop doing business with Brazil, for example, there might be some short-term turmoil. But in the end, the US would be fine. Brazil, on the other hand, would suffer economically without access to American markets — as would any country.

The MAGA message to the world is simple: We don't need you. You need us. We are looking for strong partners, so bring us your best offer.

—

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that the company has begun public Beta testing its new AI search feature, Truth Search AI, on the Truth Social platform. Powered by Perplexity, a software and AI company dedicated to providing direct, contextually accurate answers with transparent citations, Truth Search AI is intended to enhance the Truth Social platform and exponentially increase the amount of information available to its users. Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "We're proud to partner with Perplexity to launch our public Beta testing of Truth Social AI, which will make Truth Social an even more vital element in the Patriot Economy.”

— Truth Social

Our Take: A few months ago, we were told that Perplexity AI might merge with TikTok.

Now, Perplexity AI is partnering with Truth Social.

I have speculated for years that TikTok is going to end up under Truth Social/Trump Media. The same "billionaire," Jeff Yass, has money in both that will be drained, same model as the Twitter "sale." —

Taylor Adam Lee, 22, of El Paso, Texas, was arrested today on charges of attempted transmission of national defense information to a foreign adversary and attempted export of controlled technical data without a license. “According to the criminal complaint, the defendant sought to transmit sensitive national defense information to Russia regarding the operation of the M1A2 Abrams, our Nation’s main battle tank,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “The National Security Division will continue to work with our law enforcement and military partners to ensure that such serious transgressions are met with serious consequences.” “National security has long been one of the highest priorities of the Justice Department, and here in the Western District of Texas, we remain alert for those who wish to help our adversaries and harm the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas.

— US Department of Justice

Our Take: There was a time in the American news cycle where this would be the biggest story in the country.

We caught a spy! “Boil him in oil,” as Nixon once said (of Alger Hiss).

Today, it doesn’t even register in the chaos cycle, and that’s sad — because people miss it.

In midst of the distillation of RussiaGate revelations — and with the possibility of peace in fabricated war — “spies for Russia!” are being arrested and prosecuted.

If any layer of this is real, I wonder if Russia is outing traitors? Could be…

And I love that plot twist. —

BONUS ITEMS

At least five soldiers were wounded after an Army sergeant who was recently arrested allegedly opened fire Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford, a U.S. Army active-duty automated logistics sergeant from Jacksonville, Florida, who was assigned to the installation. Army officials said Radford allegedly used a personal handgun in the shooting, and was tackled by other soldiers before being taken into custody. He had not deployed to combat. — Fox News

Virginia Law prohibits foreign nationals from making political donations—but CCP members typically can’t hold foreign citizenship. Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger raked in $50,000 in campaign donations from an electric vehicle tycoon who is a member of the Chinese Communist Party, according to campaign finance records. The funding is perplexing given that Virginia law forbids foreign nationals from making political contributions, and Chinese law typically bans CCP members from holding foreign citizenship or permanent residency. Pin Ni, an executive at Chinese automotive conglomerate Wanxiang Group and the head of the company’s American subsidiary, gave the donations to Spanberger’s campaign in April and May. — Washington Free Beacon

