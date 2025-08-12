Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
7h

I just cannot get enough of Trump 2.0. He and everyone on his team are kicking ass and taking numbers. As George Patton once stated "Over, Under or Through" never back down always pressing forward... on all fronts. Glorious!!!

Trump announcement in DC was pure Fire just when you thought it couldn't get any better... it does:-)

I am not tired of winning today, and tomorrow doesn't look any better (for the DS Rat Bastards) :-)

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
7h

It's simple math: 11 goes into 34 at least three times. Lock her up, for good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture