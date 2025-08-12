The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, August 11th …

A career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for more than a decade repeatedly warned the FBI beginning in 2017 that then-Rep. Adam Schiff had approved leaking classified information to smear then-President Donald Trump over the now-debunked Russiagate scandal, according to bombshell FBI memos that Director Kash Patel has turned over to Congress. The FBI 302 interview reports obtained by Just the News state the intelligence staffer — a Democrat by party affiliation who described himself as a friend to both Schiff, now a California senator, and former Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes — considered the classified leaking to be "unethical," "illegal," and “treasonous,” but was told not to worry about it because Schiff believed he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution's speech and debate clause. — Just the News

Our Take: Wowza.

Adam Schiff believed he would have been director of the CIA had Clinton won in 2016.

Can you imagine? […]

I'm seeing a pattern here...

Adam Schiff:

Leaks classified documents to bolster the Russia Collusion narrative

Expected to become the director of the CIA if Hillary won

Rodney Joffe:

Used internet data to fabricate a link between Trump and Russia, to bolster the Russia collusion narrative

Expected to get the top cybersecurity job if Hillary won

[…]

What did Trump know and when did he know it, lol —

***

Another Take: Any access to classified info that this Adam Schiff has must be immediately revoked. That’s step 1.

Now Congress can see? Congress is the perp. They can’t be entrusted to deliver justice for the crimes they committed.

Arrest Adam Schiff and his coconspirators. —

President Trump set the lowest possible bar for his meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Friday, declaring that “probably in the first two minutes I’ll know exactly whether or not a deal can get done,” and insisting he was ready to walk away from the talks and let the two sides continue to fight it out. In a rambling news conference, Mr. Trump reiterated that he planned to negotiate what he called “land swaps” and batted away the statements over the weekend by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, that his country’s Constitution prohibited him from giving away land to an invader. In describing the meeting, Mr. Trump told reporters that “I’m going to Russia on Friday,” and repeated a version of the same statement several minutes later. In fact, the meeting is set to take place in Alaska, which has not been part of Russia since 1867, when it was sold to the United States for $7.2 million. “I’m going to see what he has in mind,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Putin, whom he has talked to over secure lines at least five times since he took office in January. He said he would judge “if it’s a fair deal.” — The New York Times

Our Take: Obama's intel manipulations, Clinton's dossier dirt — it's all surfacing, priming disclosure that reconciles past poisons.

And against this, Trump's peacemaking surges, flipping "Russia collusion" into collaboration.

We've foreseen this, my friends because the Sovereign Alliance isn't hidden; it's evident in every inverted proxy, every economic submission.

Oil dips, Xi coordinates, Trump disarms — all while the war for peace advances.

The reckoning is real, as stories that have enslaved us now seem poised to free us.

And in the end, this is the masterstroke Trump and Putin have been guiding all along — not just a reconciliation of East and West, but a profound recognition of the true collectivist enemy.

From the outset, then, in exploring the righteousness of Russia, I've seen Putin not as the boogeyman of Western nightmares, but as the mirror to Trump's resurgent America: both nationalists vilified by the same globalist forces, both resisting the subversion of color revolutions, media blitzkriegs, and economic domination.

In my estimation, the Deep State — the invisible hand of central banking, woke agendas, and neo-fascist alignments — hates them for the same reason: they embody sovereignty, the antidote to collectivism.

Russia, with its history of enduring communism and fascism, stands as the Proud Tiger to America's Great Eagle, resource-rich giants that, united, form an unbreakable pincer against the cabal.

The War of Stories they've waged isn't about division; it's about inversion — turning lies into truths, enemies into allies, and proxies into peacemakers.

There will be no final war between Russia and the West, then, as the globalists scripted; instead, we’re on the cusp of a great turning where the collective awakens to the real threat: the collectivist overlords who've pitted us against each other.

Trump and Putin, through escalations that were feints and deals that were destiny, have steered us here — to Alaska's dawn, where East meets West not in conflict, but in conquest of the true enemy. [Read More] —

Officials fear that Latin American drug cartels are among those who obtained sensitive court data due to a sweeping breach of the federal judiciary’s case filing system, raising concerns that the groups will now be able to target cooperating witnesses involved in criminal trials against them. The worry, according to three judicial officials and investigators with knowledge of the hack, is that cartels could weaponize the stolen data to identify witnesses in cases the federal government has opened against them, or to gain knowledge of impending or ongoing criminal investigations, such as sealed wiretap orders and arrest and search warrants. […] At least a dozen district courts across several U.S. states are believed to have been directly impacted by the ongoing compromise of the digital case filing system, known as CM/ECF, according to the first two people. The incident is believed to be one of the most serious hacks into the federal court filing system in years. — Politico

Our Take: PACER is an ancient technology-based system. It’s what I would have referred to as “duct tape and popsicle sticks” in my consulting days.

Honestly, I’m shocked it hasn’t been hacked before, and proven to be adequate for managing sealed legal records — like witness names.

There are many criminal elements that would want access to those kinds of records but, as Politico opines, the cartels are likely near the top of the list.

Was it a hack or a trap? Time will tell. Regardless, our legal records system should be more secure (and modern) than it is. It’s not sexy or a priority for most Americans — but it’s the literal official legal record in the nation.

Should we store hard copies of legal records in a Limestone mine, or is that only for social security fraud? —

The United States and China on Monday extended a tariff truce for another 90 days, staving off triple-digit duties on each other's goods as U.S. retailers get ready to ramp up inventories ahead of the critical end-of-year holiday season. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he had signed an executive order suspending the imposition of higher tariffs until 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) on November 10, with all other elements of the truce to remain in place. China's Commerce Ministry issued a parallel pause on extra tariffs early on Tuesday, also postponing for 90 days the addition of U.S. firms it had targeted in April to trade and investment restriction lists. "The United States continues to have discussions with the PRC to address the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationship and our resulting national and economic security concerns," Trump's executive order stated, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China. — Reuters

Our Take: President Trump and President Xi continue to play games with the transnational corporatists, who are left in a state of whiplash, unable to plan with confidence future business development in China.

The safe move is to relocate manufacturing — ideally, to the US — but many of these tyrannical sociopaths will make every attempt to keep their system of economic subjugation in place, as they exploit the Third World and flood the markets of the First World with cheap goods that destroy small business and manufacturing.

These oligarchs are true enemies of not just America, but of mankind, and should be treated like the demons that they clearly are.

—

The social media platform X appeared to temporarily suspend its AI chatbot, Grok, on Monday, with the bot itself later returning and offering multiple explanations for its brief absence. The bot, which has become widely embraced on X as a way for users to fact-check or respond to other users’ arguments, posted that it had been taken offline over various statements it made regarding U.S and global politics, ranging from claims of genocide in Gaza to discussions about homicide rates by race. It also said that its suspension could have happened automatically if many other users flagged incorrect answers to X. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the company has not publicly addressed the issue. Some of the responses from Grok were removed from the platform by Monday evening. — NBC News

Our Take:

This might be the funniest headline ever. —

Ukraine’s security and intelligence agencies are using Russian citizens, including elderly women, to carry out suicide missions, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has said. At least five people were targeted in recent plots, the agency claimed in a statement released on Monday. Using fraud schemes and psychological pressure, Kiev recruited the women through Telegram and WhatsApp, allegedly posing as Russian law enforcement officials and convincing them to cooperate. According to FSB, the scammers stole the women’s personal funds – including savings from bank accounts and proceeds from property sales. Under the pretext of recovering these assets, they were tasked with monitoring the homes and vehicles of Russian military personnel, storing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from hidden caches, and ultimately delivering the devices, disguised as household items, to service members. The plan was to use the women as “human bombs,” the FSB added. — RT

Our Take: Wow. Way to go, US State Department!

Congratulations, guys, you are now the unhinged terrorists that you have long accused others of being. Never again will we entertain or indulge the whining of grown men like Jonathan Greenblatt (ADL) and Jules Kroll (NewsGuard), who decry MAGA as radicalized extremists. We will not listen to their emotional blackmail, or submit to their control words.

It is the dawn of a new era, where people will say offensive things and other people will just have to deal with it. The State Department orchestrates literal acts of terrorism, so I don't want to hear about how certain rhetoric can be dangerous and should be prohibited.

Tell that Trotskyite Mark Levin that the next time he feels triggered or threatened by mean words, he should try screaming into his pillow — I've heard that helps. —

President Donald Trump said Monday he’s taking over Washington’s police department and activating 800 members of the National Guard in the hopes of reducing crime, even as city officials stressed crime is already falling in the nation’s capital. The president, flanked by his attorney general, his defense secretary and the FBI director, said he was declaring a public safety emergency and his administration would be removing homeless encampments. “We’re going to take our capital back,” Trump declared, adding he’d also be “getting rid of the slums.” For Trump, the effort to take over public safety in Washington reflects an escalation of his aggressive approach to law enforcement. The District of Columbia’s status as a congressionally established federal district gives him a unique opportunity to push his tough-on-crime agenda, though he has not proposed solutions to the root causes of homelessness or crime. — AP News

Our Take: This D.C. initiative is no rote policy deployment; it is a diagnostic instrument, a narrative incursion into the Republic's essence.

Consider the optics: Trump marshaling forces into a profound stronghold like D.C., where governance has imploded with spectacular ignominy, elicits shrieks of despotism from the Regime's exposed cavities. And yet, in so doing, the swamp creatures unveil the fissures — not solely ideological, but existential.

Trump has provoked an emerging epiphany: sovereignty devoid of security is illusory, a veneer ripe for infiltration; security absent sovereignty devolves into oppression, the collectivist elixir hawked by globalists.

This is not divisiveness for its own sake; it is refinement of American conviction in Americanism itself by exposing the antithesis that had and would lord over it for all time.

Interlacing this with the grander mosaic, it is scarcely coincidental that the inaugural tales igniting the Info War are recirculating at this precise inflection, as though meticulously choreographed. —

***

Another Take: The last time Trump called in the National Guard to restore law and order to Washington, D.C. …

…was after the famous St. John's church walk in June of 2020. —

A perv substitute teacher had sex with an 11-year-old male student during “play dates” at her house — then blamed the child, telling cops he made advances toward her first, Illinois authorities said. Disgraced sub Alley Bardfield, 34, also exchanged messages and explicit photos with the boy over SnapChat and sent him hundreds of dollars through CashApp over several months, a police statement alleges. The sixth-grade victim’s mother discovered $700 in CashApp payments from Bardfield when she checked her son’s phone after noticing his behavior had changed following a stayover at the teacher’s house in Mount Zion, according to a sworn police statement obtained by WCIA. In a police interview, the disgraced educator claimed the child had made sexual advances toward her first the night they had sex, WICS reported.

— New York Post

Our Take: If convicted after due process, this woman should get the death penalty.

A teacher is a “trusted person,” in a legal context. They are mandatory reporters and “trusted adults,” who society grooms children to trust.

This child was 11. And the pedophile teacher blamed the child for coming onto her. How is this anything other than a capitol case?

Also, stop saying “they had sex,” New York Post. He was eleven and she was a grown adult and his teacher.

The only acceptable word for that is rape. In fact, if the gender was inverted — the teacher was a man and the eleven year old student was a girl — everyone would be calling this rape and demanding the death penalty.

It’s appropriate in both cases. If you harm a child, you forfeit your right to breathe air. —

Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said Monday that it was selling off its stakes in some Israeli companies and terminating all contracts with Israeli asset managers handling investments over the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. “We are invested in companies that operate in a country at war, and conditions in the West Bank and Gaza have recently worsened. In response, we will further strengthen our due diligence,” the fund’s CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement. Norges Bank Investment Management, the body managing the fund, said it is divesting itself of 11 Israeli companies, out of 61, which are not included in an equity benchmark index created by Norway’s Finance Ministry.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: Take a look at the statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry last week:

They called on the international community to take effective action against Israel, and now the largest wealth fund in the world is pulling its money out of the Israeli economy. Such a move will surely have a ripple effect on the markets, as other institutional (and retail) investors will not want to be left holding the bag of an increasingly toxic brand.

When you consider that the Saudis and French collaborated on the recent declaration demanding that Hamas surrender Gaza to the Palestinian Authority — before it can be formally annexed by the IDF — watching Netanyahu and the Israelis press forward to with their conquest is about as much affirmation as you'll ever get that they never intended to make peace with Palestine, or recognize its statehood.

Hamas was created for this very purpose — to be the controlled opposition that would be used to justify annexation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli economy is in collapse as the Ultra-Orthodox community turns on Netanyahu and the Israeli government in order to avoid being conscripted into the IDF. —

US President Donald Trump has nominated State Department spokeswoman and former Fox News host Tammy Bruce to be the US deputy representative to the United Nations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Bruce, who has been working at the US State Department since he took office in January, has done a "fantastic job" in the role. Before joining government, Bruce was a Fox News conservative contributor for more than 20 years, and has authored several books that are critical of liberals, including "Fear Itself: Exposing the Left's Mind-Killing Agenda". It is unclear when she will take over the role if her nomination is confirmed by the Senate. — BBC

Our Take:

Called it.

I think it's safe to assume that this demotion (and that's what it is) has to do with her massive miscalculation in attacking the Saudis for spearheading this Two-State-Solution Confab, which she described as a pathetic PR stunt intended to reward Hamas, and minutes later was humiliated when the Confab revealed a declaration calling for Hamas to surrender to the Palestinian Authority.

—

BONUS ITEMS

Former United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is accusing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of rewriting history after she criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to activate the D.C. National Guard this week. Pelosi wrote on X Monday that Trump “delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack and lives were at stake,” claiming his new Guard order was an attempt to distract from his “incompetent mishandling” of tariffs, healthcare, education, and immigration. Sund, who led Capitol Police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, responded with a lengthy rebuttal, accusing Pelosi of blocking his multiple requests for Guard assistance before and during the attack. “Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people,” Sund wrote. — Washington Examiner

For the second day, a steady stream of St. Paul employees streamed in and out of Roy Wilkins Auditorium, which had been quickly converted to a password reset center. Eighty laptops were set up in two rows, accommodating the same number of people every 30 minutes. Out of 3,500 employees, by late Monday they’d had more than 2,000 pass through. A single clearinghouse to get it done in the most secure and efficient way possible. "So the recommendation from all the cybersecurity experts is this physical in-person reset is the most secure option to take," said Mary Gleigh-Matthews, the city’s Deputy Chief Information Officer. The city detected the hacker breach on July 25 and immediately took steps to protect themselves from further damage, shutting off systems and backing up all their data. The FBI, Homeland Security and the Minnesota National Guard are all working with the city to scour the systems to bring them back online. — Fox9 Minneapolis

