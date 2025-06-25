The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, June 24th ...

After bombing three of Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend, President Donald Trump is now demanding that everyone just simmer down. It’s hard to keep the peace when missiles are flying across borders, and Trump is learning firsthand that it takes more than simply posting online that a ceasefire is in effect to end military aggression. Early Tuesday morning, Iran reportedly fired a barrage of missiles that struck an apartment complex in southern Israel, killing at least four people. The Iranian military later denied firing the munitions in violation of the ceasefire. Israel responded by striking a radar base north of Tehran. Speaking to reporters outside of the White House, Trump said he was “not happy” with Israel and Iran. “We basically have two countries that are fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing,” he ranted. “[Iran] violated, but Israel violated it too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs — the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen — I’m not happy with Israel.” – Rolling Stone

Our Take:

The best bomb of the war so far was this F-bomb. —

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today getnativepath.com/badlands *Sponsored*

Another Take:

I don't call Donald Trump the 'Master of Narrative Warfare' for nothing.

For those of us who believe Trump actually engages MORE on the narrative battlespace than the kinetic one, we don't just consider the mass psychological effects of the Israel-Iran storyline, nor mounting (optical) tensions with Russia as second-order effects of the actual events playing out.

Quite the opposite.

We believe the actuals are often second-order effects on the back of the narratives the Sovereign Alliance wants to tell and sell.

So, how is Trump not just controlling the narrative battlespace, but shifting it into a new domain as the summer appropriately heats up in order to accelerate the necessary philosophical and cognitive sifting?

1) Resetting the Narrative Battlespace.

This one's fairly obvious and on-the-nose, but, in putting out public communications concerning Israel, Iran and everyone involved in the middle of and on the edges of the conflict, Trump is effectively forcing all parties to negotiate in a public forum, and he's doing so having deployed a narrative that reset said battlespace in a way warmongers will find untenable.

There's a reason Trump 'dropped the mask,' meaning he donned another one by dropping the F bomb on the back of his very real (but also probably fake) bombs over the weekend: he's telling the American people, and the world that the very foundations not just of the implied actual threat Iran posed to the western hegemon, but also the narrative impetus for Israel's continued campaign have been summarily crushed.

Trump didn't destroy nuclear weaponry. He destroyed a nuclear narrative, and now, those who guild themselves in peacemaker terminology, but who mean something much different are forced to either capitulate to the new conditions, or else change them in full view of the Collective Mind.

2) Off-ramps to War. On-ramps to Peace.

This is leaving everyone from Israel and Iran to war hawks in Congress and bureaucrats in NATO twisting in a mass psychological whirlpool of indecision, forced to choose the left or right-hand path, with Trump having greased the rails to de-escalation, thus making the escalatory climb that much more untenable for supposed sovereigns to maintain.

Of course, Russia is throwing an asymmetric wrench into the plans, and I do think that's by design.

Because ...

3) Denuclearization is RE-nuclearization.

Russia is not stumping for war. They're rapidly rebranding Trump's denuclearization narrative by bringing up the all-important question of enrichment I was actually commenting on several weeks ago.

Or did you miss the fact that Trump is simultaneously leading us into a new nuclear age of prosperity while ostensibly destroying the Hegelian one en route?

He needs help in doing that, and the Russians are leading the charge, championing Iran's nuclear program not as a means of war-making, but of future-building.

This isn't a divergence. It's a convergence.

And we're going to like how the movie ends. —

***

One More Take: Trump is a genius, and a master of narrative warfare. The decision to drop the F-bomb at the end ensured that the clip would go super-viral.

Also, here's Bannon talking about how Netanyahu and Mossad betrayed Trump.

(It's happening, people.) —

US President Donald Trump says he would like to see an agreement with Russia that would put an end to the hostilities in Ukraine. He made the remarks on Tuesday morning speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to the NATO Summit in The Hague. Asked how he would react if the summit’s final declaration includes language condemning Russia, Trump said: “I’ll have to take a look at it. But, you know, I’d like to see a deal with Russia.” Trump also brought up a phone call he’d recently had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Putin offered to facilitate negotiations with Iran. Trump said he didn’t need help on that front but emphasized that he was focused on reaching a deal with Moscow to end the Ukraine conflict. Since returning to office in January, Trump has sought to restore ties with Russia that had been largely severed under his predecessor, Joe Biden. Moscow has welcomed the shift and expressed willingness to normalize relations. – RT

Our Take: You know what makes the timing of this deployment so interesting?

Russia just called out Israel at the UN for attending a UN Security Council Meeting, because they have nuclear weapons but have never signed any nuclear proliferation treaties.

Awkward… —

***

Another Take: I’ve been saying all week that the Iranian escalation narrative would mark an on-ramp for the renewal of US-Russia tensions, which will be the biggest storyline in the Peacemakers Arc.

Just keep in mind, Trump and Putin told you where the story ends.

Try to enjoy the run-up. —

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is the leader as first-choice votes are tallied in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, ahead of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who declared his rival the winner even though no candidate is set to secure a majority in the first round of the ranked choice election. Mamdani had been surging in the race’s final weeks as he touted a progressive vision for a new direction for the city — one with rent freezes and city-run grocery stores price caps, free city buses and more. He boosted his appeal with energetic direct-to-camera videos, as well as moves like spending a weekend night before Election Day walking the length of Manhattan, stopping to chat with voters and record clips along the way. And he won the backing of prominent liberal politicians in the city as the flag-bearer of a unified, progressive effort aimed at depriving Cuomo a political comeback. – NBC News

Our Take: Muslim socialist wins fake election decided in comic fashion against Andrew Cuomo.

Hilarious. —

The Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing a fellow student at a high school track meet in April has been indicted for first-degree murder. On Tuesday, June 24, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Karmelo Sincere Anthony was indicted by a grand jury for the April 2, 2025, stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco. Both boys were 17 at the time of the incident. The Texas criminal justice system considers 17-year-olds to be adults. – People

Our Take: Since the tragic death of Austin Metcalf in April of this year, we’ve been gaslit that his attacker, Karmelo Anthony, was actually the victim and that the entire affair was an example of institutionalized racism.

Imagine how that must have felt to Metcalf’s family, especially his twin brother who held him as he died.

Just a few days ago, authorities released (finally) the CCTV footage of the event, which disputes the widespread narrative of the murder. Turns out, the stabber was the aggressor and eventual murderer. Now he has been indicted for Austin Metcalf’s murder, and legal experts believe the video of the murder undercuts his defenses.

Over half a million dollars has been raised for Karmelo Anthony since he became an alleged murderer. Fits with society’s overall trend of lionizing dangerous criminals. —

Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, one of the first technologists hired as part of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is no longer working for the federal government, according to multiple sources. Coristine received full-time employment status at the GSA late last month, as reported by WIRED. As of Tuesday afternoon, his Google Workspace account with the General Services Administration (GSA) was no longer active, according to a source with direct knowledge. His name also no longer appears on a White House contact list of current DOGE employees on the federal payroll maintained by a senior administration official, the official says. In May, Coristine appeared to be attending regular meetings with departments and agencies, including a May 5 meeting with the Commerce Department to discuss Trump’s golden Visa, a May 15 meeting to discuss implementing the DOGE agenda at the military, and a May 22 meeting with the Treasury Department. He was listed on a report regarding the GSA workforce on June 10. That report comes out once a month. – Wired

Our Take: Big Balls resigned from the federal govt yesterday, per a White House official. Gonna miss that guy. —

A preliminary classified U.S. report says the American bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran set back the country’s nuclear program by only a few months, according to officials familiar with the findings. The strikes sealed off the entrances to two of the facilities but did not collapse their underground buildings, the officials said the early findings concluded. Before the attack, U.S. intelligence agencies had said that if Iran tried to rush to making a bomb, it would take about three months. After the U.S. bombing run and days of attacks by the Israeli Air Force, the report by the Defense Intelligence Agency estimated that the program had been delayed, but by less than six months. The report also said that much of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was moved before the strikes, which destroyed little of the nuclear material. Iran may have moved some of that to secret locations. – The New York Times

Our Take: The fake kinetic war is the fully-visible cover story for the very real information war. —

***

Another Take: Trump’s narrative deployments are layered traps in a fifth-generation war meant to cultivate the mass public mandate for peace.

To do that, he needs to expose those who want the other thing.

[Read More] —

The United States Treasury Department has sanctioned the alleged leader of Tren de Aragua (TDA), a Venezuelan gang that the administration of President Donald Trump has used as justification for its immigration crackdown. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano was not only sanctioned but also indicted by the Department of Justice. According to unsealed court documents, Mosquera Serrano faces charges related to drug trafficking and terrorism. He was also added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, with a $3m reward offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction. In the statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Tren de Aragua, under Mosquera Serrano’s leadership, of “terrorizing our communities and facilitating the flow of illicit narcotics into our country”. – AlJazeera

Our Take: Will be interesting to see if this goes anywhere. According to the reporting, this TdA leader was indicted and added to the FBI Most Wanted List. They don’t have him yet and, if history is our guide, it could take years to roll him up, if they ever do.

But the news about Serrano is encouraging because it means the FBI (and federal government broadly) is taking these organized criminals, and their presence in our country, seriously. That’s a big change from the prior administration that let them all in and protected their rackets.

It’s also encouraging for those of us that live in sanctuary states where authorities are still giving aid and comfort to foreign organized criminals.

Isn’t giving aid and comfort to foreigners harming our country some sort of crime? —

Russia and Mali have agreed to expand cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Rosatom announced on Tuesday. The deal with the Russian state nuclear power firm covers infrastructure development, joint projects in healthcare and agriculture, and the training of specialists from the West African country. “Signing this agreement marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Russia and Mali,” Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said. He added that the deal would support Mali’s energy and scientific development while “opening up wide-ranging opportunities for both countries.” The agreement follows Monday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali’s interim president General Assimi Goita, where Putin highlighted promising areas for future cooperation, including geological exploration, natural resources, energy, logistics, and humanitarian fields. The two countries have been strengthening ties, with an initial memorandum on nuclear cooperation signed in October 2023 paving the way for this latest deal. – RT

Our Take: According to ChatGPT, 45% of the population of Mali does not have access to electricity.

Last week, Russia signed a similar agreement with Mali's next door neighbor, Burkina Faso, where 80% of the population does not have electricity.

These moves represent the essence of what we expect from the Golden Age, where cheap, affordable energy leads creates an abundance that will lift the world out of poverty and, we hope, elevate humanity into a new epoch.

The Sahel states will perhaps serve as the definitive case study on how quickly a nuclear energy program can transform a society. —

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, on Tuesday shared her disapproval with President Donald Trump over his decision to attack nuclear sites in Iran without congressional approval. Several Democratic lawmakers were outraged after Trump’s attack, leading Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to suggest he could be impeached. Rep. Crockett also expressed frustration, writing via X “Congress must authorize military force before any president—including Trump—launches a strike.” She doubled down on those comments in a video circulating X in which she used vulgar language to deride Trump’s decision. “And to understand enough about the Constitution to the extent that I’m the one that’s supposed to make the f---ing decision, or at least get a vote,” she said in the clip. That remark sparked applause from those gathered in the room. – Komo News

Our Take:

Video h/t: PepeLivesMatter

Agent Crockett is crushing it. She’s making it impossible for congressmen and senators to be able to sell narratives. “We don’t know anything.” —

Federal agents arrested 11 Iranians living in the U.S. over the past few days, Department of Homeland Security officials announced on Tuesday. Almost all the arrests were made on Sunday after U.S. military planes bombed key Iranian nuclear sites. President Donald Trump has said he ordered the strikes to put a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the "world's number one state sponsor of terror." The arrests also come as some Americans fear violence in the U.S. amid the conflict with Iran. Mayors from New York City to Los Angeles have said that they are watching for any threats to public safety. Among the people arrested, officials said, were: Mehran Makari Saheli, a 56-year-old convicted of illegal firearm possession and former member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Ribvar Karimi, a former Iranian army sniper who failed to adjust his immigration status; and Yousef Mehridehno, who was labeled by Homeland Security as a “suspected terrorist” who lied on a visa application. Karimi had an Islamic Republic of Iran Army identification card in his possession when he was arrested, federal officials said. – USA Today

Our Take: It’s good that the Trump Administration has essentially closed the border and stopped the criminals and their payloads from entering the nation. That being said, this news confirms what we all know:

There’s a bunch of people in our country that don’t belong here. They have to go… especially if they’re enemy combatants of a hostile foreign nation.

Why is this hard? —

BONUS ITEMS

At least 25 people have been killed and 63 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack at a church in Damascus, Syria's health ministry has said. A man opened fire with a weapon at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Prophet Elias in the Dweila neighbourhood during a service on Sunday evening before detonating an explosive vest, according to the interior ministry. It said the attacker was affiliated with the jihadist group Islamic State (IS). There was no immediate claim from the group itself. Photos and video from inside the church showed a heavily damaged altar, pews covered in broken glass and blood spattered across the walls. – BBC

House Democrats overwhelmingly joined with their Republican colleagues Tuesday against holding a vote to impeach President Trump for striking Iranian nuclear sites unilaterally… It is the clearest signal to date of the distaste many Democrats have with the idea of even attempting to impeach Trump — an effort that would likely fail in either chamber of Congress. Driving the news: Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) forced a vote on a five-page impeachment resolution accusing Trump of "Disregarding the Separation of Powers" and "Devolving American Democracy into Authoritarianism by Unconstitutionally Usurping Congress's Power to Declare War." It focuses on the fact that Trump did not seek congressional authorization for the strikes or provide evidence demonstrating there was an "imminent threat" to U.S. forces. By the numbers: House voted 344 to 79 on a GOP motion to "table" — kill — Green's article of impeachment. Among Democrats, 128 voted with Republicans to defeat Green's measure while 79 voted to bring it to the floor.

– Axios

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for another term in office, fending off a more moderate challenger, Decision Desk HQ projects. Bragg, who received widespread national attention over his successful prosecution of President Trump, defeated Patrick Timmins, a former prosecutor in the Bronx who ran on a more moderate platform. Timmins argued that the district attorney’s office under Bragg should have been more aggressive in prosecuting certain crimes. Bragg, the first African American to hold the office, ran in 2021 on a more progressive platform calling for an end to prosecuting lower-level nonviolent crimes and lesser charges and sentences for nonviolent crimes as well. He faced some criticism during his tenure over accusations that he backed away from some of what he called for. – The Hill

In a chilling jailhouse interview, the man accused of a gruesome, religiously motivated murder of a beloved pastor in Arizona said he had committed the crime and revealed he had a broader hit list of religious leaders he intended to kill during his murderous rampage. Adam Christopher Sheafe, 51, told True Crime Arizona Monday that he crucified 76-year-old Pastor William Schonemann, known in the community as “Pastor Bill,” inside his New River home in April. Sheafe said the attack was part of what he claimed was a divine mission to punish religious leaders who, in his view, were misleading followers. “I drove from there (Phoenix) to Bill’s house, like two in the morning on a Sunday night, and I executed him,” Sheafe told the correspondent Briana Whitney, who sat across the table from him. Schonemann was found dead in his bed, covered in blood, on April 28 during a welfare check.

– The Independent

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.