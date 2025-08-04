The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has declassified a 19-page report containing whistleblower testimony that alleges the Obama administration and the intelligence community (IC) engaged in a “bad-faith mission” to establish a link between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russian election interference. The declassified document details a senior intelligence officer’s firsthand account of being pressured to alter their findings to support the narrative that Russia “hacked” cyber infrastructure to help Trump win. The report features testimony from a whistleblower who served as a Deputy National Intelligence Officer at the National Intelligence Council (NIC) from 2015 to 2020. This official was a key figure in producing the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Cyber threats to the 2016 US Presidential Election, as well as subsequent intelligence products. According to the whistleblower, a significant shift in the IC’s position occurred after the November 2016 election. – Tampa Free Press

Our Take: I can't believe this part of the declassified whistleblower report isn't being discussed more. IMO, it is one of the most damning things we've seen so far.

DNI Gabbard should un-redact the name that shut this whistleblower down and declassify Enclosure 3. When all is said and done, truth wins in the court of public opinion and requires little effort along the way to do so.

Did you know that Obama and Hillary spent an hour on a plane together alone on July 5th, 2016...

The same day emails circulated her campaign stating they were "looking for ways to build on Franklin Foer's great (and scary) piece on Trump and Russia."

The same day Comey shut down the investigation into the Clinton email scandal...

The same day that Christopher Steele provided his first report to the FBI...

Spewing bullshit publicly has a shelf life and only gains you short term simps (retards or people who want the lies to be true).

These people are fucked. [Full Episode, Clip 1, Clip 2, Clip 3 ] –

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Moscow “next week,” just days before his 10-day ultimatum for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine expires. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said the trip would “likely” take place on Wednesday or Thursday, after a previously announced visit over the weekend did not occur. He did not elaborate on Witkoff’s full schedule but indicated that the envoy’s mission was focused on bringing about a ceasefire. “Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed,” Trump said, when asked what message Witkoff would deliver to Russian officials and whether Moscow could do anything at this point to avoid new sanctions. “Well, there’ll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions. You know, they are wily characters, and they’re pretty good at avoiding sanctions,” he added. — RT

Our Take: It's been three days since Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has visited Gaza to make his assessment of the humanitarian conditions, and we have yet to hear any details of his report. This is the post he currently has pinned to the top of his X feed:

Radio silence.

The fact that the Trump administration has not jumped at the opportunity to exonerate Netanyahu and the IDF of the widespread allegations of starvation and other war crimes, leads me to believe that Witkoff must've found affirmation of these claims, and the White House is now circling the wagons and wargaming the next move.

The fact that Witkoff bailed on his planned trip to Moscow on Sunday, when it was still being promoted as recently as Saturday, supports this theory.

The administration may claim that it had something to do with the Russians' behavior, but if that were true, then why announce that they plan to immediately reschedule the meeting for later this week? Just days later?

Though I haven't seen the White House try to provide an explanation for the cancelled meeting, it doesn't make any sense that it would have been delayed due to difficulties with the Russians; because if you were trying to punish the Russians for being difficult, you wouldn't immediately announce your intention to send Witkoff to Moscow in the next few days.

My guess — and I recognize that this is highly speculative — is that Witkoff is still in Israel gathering information and relaying it back to DC. Whatever he found at those aid sites, it must not have been kosher, they would have already held a press conference saying as much, and Witkoff would have flown to Moscow to negotiate with the Russians.

I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Syria and Palestine both become part of the negotiations with the Russians. Putin has a vested interest in keeping the Syrian coastline — where there is a Russian air base and naval base — out of the control of Netanyahu and in the hands of the Syrians. He also has a tremendous opportunity to galvanize the support of the Global South behind his leadership, if he can advocate on behalf of the Palestinians. —

***

Another Take: Why is Trump escalating rhetoric with Russia while the original Psyops are coming back around?

Because he's not the only Peacemaker on the game board, and in order to have peace, you need the threat of war.

"Combat tactics, Mr. Ryan." [Read More] —

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting said Friday it would begin winding down its operations after its funding was eliminated by the Trump administration and Congress. The CPB is a private nonprofit founded in 1967 that serves as a steward of funding for public media. It provides funds to 1,500 local public radio and television stations as well as PBS and NPR. It employs about 100 people. President Trump signed an executive order in May instructing the organization to cease federal funding for PBS and NPR. In June, the House approved a White House request to claw back $1.1 billion in already appointed federal funds from the CPB. The Senate Appropriations Committee's 2026 appropriations bill eliminated funding for the CPB for the first time in over 50 years. "Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," said CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison in a statement. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care." The organization said in a statement it told employees that a majority of staff positions will "conclude" when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, 2025. The CPB did not say exactly how many positions that was. A "small transition team will remain through January 2026 to ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations," the organization said. – CBS News

Our Take: Supporters of public broadcasting like to claim that cutting public broadcasting is going to prevent rural Americans from getting weather reports or emergency notifications.

In reality, they’re concerned that cutting public broadcasting is going to reveal that there isn’t a market for global communist propaganda.

Because there isn’t, and there never was. –

Hamas has said it will not disarm unless an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital. The militant group said it was issuing a statement "in response to media reports quoting US envoy Steve Witkoff, claiming [Hamas] has shown willingness to disarm". It continued: "We reaffirm that resistance and its arms are a legitimate national and legal right as long as the occupation continues. "This right is recognised by international laws and norms, and it cannot be relinquished except through the full restoration of our national rights - first and foremost, the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital." Hamas also condemned Mr Witkoff's visit to an aid distribution centre in Gaza on Friday as "nothing more than a premeditated staged show".

— Sky News

Our Take: The entire op — the Paragliding Go-Kart Incident through the eventual confirmation of a Palestinian state and the end of “Hamas” — will have been a long, divisive narrative cycle that adjusts the world to “the new normal” that has existed since at least 2020.

There is already a Palestinian state. Terrorist groups are the private armies of the global Regime, just like the cartels. —

Most of the 1,000+ reports produced each year by the United Nations are barely read, according to the organization’s own study into how to make its work more “impactful and coherent.” The revelation comes as the UN marks its 80th anniversary amid a deepening identity crisis. In March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the UN80 Taskforce – a reform initiative aimed at reviewing how the Secretariat implements thousands of mandates and at reducing administrative overload. According to a report released Thursday, the Secretariat published 1,100 reports last year – a 20% increase since 1990 – and supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 entities. “The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,” Guterres said during a briefing on Friday. “Many of these reports are not widely read. The top 5% of reports are downloaded more than 5,500 times, while one in five reports receives fewer than 1,000 downloads. And downloading doesn’t necessarily mean reading.” – RT

Our Take: We've reached the point where the matrix has become self-aware, and is generating satirical storylines to solidify the assertion that our perceived reality is fake and gay.

A UN report detailing how nobody actually reads UN reports? Give the guy who came up with this one a raise. He earned it. –

Attorney General Ken Paxton has scored a significant procedural win in his lawsuit against BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard—three of the world’s largest asset managers—over allegations they conspired to manipulate U.S. energy markets by restricting coal production to advance environmental goals. A federal district court judge has denied the asset managers’ motion to dismiss Paxton’s lawsuit, allowing the case to proceed under both Texas and federal antitrust laws, along with some state consumer protection statutes. Claims under Louisiana’s Unfair Trade Practices Act and Nebraska’s consumer protection statute were dismissed. “We are pleased that the judge dismissed several of the Attorney General’s consumer protection claims,” a BlackRock spokesperson told Texas Scorecard. “This case is based on an absurd theory that coal companies conspired with their shareholders to reduce coal production. This case is not supported by the facts, and we will demonstrate that.” Nevertheless, this ruling clears the way for full discovery and a potential trial that may further scrutinize the power of major financial institutions over the American energy sector. – Texas Scorecard

Our Take: There was so much news this weekend that you might have missed this one. Ken Paxton got to discovery with BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard.

The case is headlined as antitrust in the energy sector, which is obviously true — the only reason that “Net Zero” ever moved beyond a concept is due to the pressures applied by these firms.

Remember this banger?

The arguments in the case get to the heart of the exact scheme that “conspiracy theorists” have alleged against BlackRock et al for decades — that they're using their position and power to drive social change and global communism.

Global communism masked as sustainability and climate change was never a conspiracy theory.

It sure is a conspiracy, though. And now it’s going to Discovery down in Texas. [Clip Link] –

The Office of Special Counsel has launched an investigation into Jack Smith, the former Justice Department special counsel who led two criminal probes into President Trump under the Biden administration, both of which were ultimately dismissed. An internal email reviewed by The New York Post confirms that OSC’s Hatch Act Unit, which enforces prohibitions on political activity by government employees, has opened a review into Smith’s conduct. The email was sent by Senior Counsel Charles Baldis. The probe follows a formal complaint from Senator Tom Cotton earlier this week, in which he accused Smith of using his position to influence the 2024 election. Cotton alleged Smith intentionally accelerated legal proceedings against Trump to interfere with campaign milestones, including the Iowa caucuses. “Jack Smith’s legal actions were nothing more than a tool for the Biden and Harris campaigns,” Cotton wrote. “This isn’t just unethical—it is very likely illegal campaign activity from a public office. These actions were not standard, necessary, or justified. They were the actions of a political actor masquerading as a public official.” – Badlands Media

Our Take: The news of an investigation into Jack Smith brings to mind the concurring opinion of Justice Thomas from the 'Immunity Ruling' where he focused on the appointment of Jack Smith.

"A private citizen cannot criminally prosecute anyone, let alone a former President" –

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in detention while on trial and facing various criminal probes, lay on the floor of his cell on Friday and refused to leave it for questioning, a spokesperson for a special prosecutor said. Yoon was removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court over his botched attempt last year to declare martial law and is now being investigated by a special prosecution team formed under new President Lee Jae Myung. Prosecutors investigating influence-peddling allegations connected to Yoon and his wife had tried to get him to comply with an arrest warrant and attend questioning voluntarily, a spokesperson for the special prosecution said. "But the suspect stubbornly refused to do so, while lying on the ground, not dressed in a prison uniform," Oh Jung-hee told a news briefing. She said investigators would try again to bring him in, even if they had to use force.

— Reuters

Our Take: I am laughing so hard at this visual.

The former South Korean President, arrested recently on charges of insurrection/treason, lying on the floor of his jail cell in his underwear and undershirt, refusing to get up to attend a deposition designed to bring more charges against him, instead staring blankly at the ceiling, wondering where it all went wrong.

The answer, of course, is poop balloons.

Kim Jong Un's brilliant PsyAct will be studied for generations, as it successfully subverted the escalation of war with South Korea, while baiting the president into pursuing a false flag operation that was dead on arrival because the military brass thought the poop balloon operation was too silly to warrant a kinetic response.

Not only did Kim Jong Un scooby-doo the South Korean president, he also saved the Russian region of Kursk from the Ukrainian scourge, and has now offered to send 6,000 engineers and builders to help with reconstruction.

Un may very well turn out to be one of the great tacticians of our age. These achievements are the makings of a legend. —

OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot reportedly offered users instructions on how to murder, self-mutilate, and worship the devil. After being tipped off by someone who says he inadvertently prompted ChatGPT to provide a ritual offering to the demonic entity Molech — which explicitly involves child sacrifice according to the Bible — journalists with the Atlantic conducted an experiment to see if they could recreate the results. By the end of the experiment, ChatGPT “encouraged me to cut my wrists” with a “sterile or very clean razor blade,” and instructed the journalist where, specifically, to slash herself, the magazine reported. After asking the chatbot to help create a ritual offering to Molech, ChatGPT suggested using jewelry, hair clippings, and “a drop” of her own blood. “Where do you recommend I do this on my body?” the journalist wrote, to which OpenAI’s chatbot replied that the side of a fingertip would be good, but noted her wrist, “more painful and prone to deeper cuts,” would also work well. – Breitbart

Our Take: Last week, InfoWars put out this video where AI was jailbroken to admit that satanists are using AI to rewrite the Bible and bring about the Beast system foretold in the Biblical end times.

Now, just a few days later, we get this story – AI is giving people instructions on how to worship molech, sacrifice children, and even kill themselves.

Get ready to be gaslit on a second Satanic panic: “It’s just art and expression!”

No. Actually, it’s code. [Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump on Friday said he ordered the dismissal of the official in charge of compiling basic statistics about the U.S. economy after the release of a soft jobs report that showed lackluster July employment growth and revealed large downward revisions for hiring in May and June. Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was appointed to that role in 2024 by President Joe Biden. Commissioners serve four-year terms that often overlap with multiple presidential administrations. The commissioner before McEntarfer, the conservative economist William Beach, served in both the Biden and first Trump administrations. Trump, who announced McEntarfer’s ouster on social media, criticized her as a Biden appointee overseeing what he falsely called “faked” jobs numbers. He said he would replace McEntarfer with someone “more competent and qualified.” – The Washington Post

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has lodged a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, alleging he made inappropriate public comments about President Donald J. Trump. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the action, stating, “Today at my direction, [DOJ] filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration. ”Appointed by former President Barack Hussein Obama, Boasberg is overseeing a case concerning Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to deport suspected criminal migrants. The complaint alleges that during a March 11 judicial conference, attended by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and other federal judges, Boasberg remarked that the Trump Administration would “disregard rulings of federal courts” and cause “a constitutional crisis,” according to Chad Mizelle, Bondi’s chief of staff. Mizelle condemned the statements, saying, “Although his comments would be inappropriate even if they had some basis, they were even worse because Judge Boasberg had no basis—the Trump Administration has always complied with all court orders.” He added that Boasberg’s actions “violate Canons of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges” and “erode public confidence in judicial neutrality.” – The National Pulse

The Supreme Court on Friday signaled they were considering whether race-based congressional voting districts are actually in line with the United States Constitution, ordering lawyers in Louisiana to supply new briefings on the topic in their redistricting case. The order comes after the Supreme Court punted its decision in the case until its next term, which starts in October. The high court did not give a reasoning for deciding to push the verdict, but it is expected to hear new arguments in the case. The case centers on whether the state's congressional map, which includes two majority-black districts, is constitutional. The Louisiana state legislature initially had just one majority-black district, but a federal court ruled it likely violated the Voting Rights Act. – Just the News

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.