Americans increasingly say they trust President Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party over Democrats to handle the U.S. immigration crisis. In January 2025, polling data shows the Republican Party holds a 22-point margin in terms of being trusted to address immigration problems, a marked shift from 2017 when Democrats held an 11-point advantage. “I just want to note how different things are from where we were when Donald Trump first took office and how much more the American people are on the side of Republicans than they were eight years ago,” CNN data analysis Harry Enten explained during a recent segment. He continued: “You go back to April 2017—look at this—the Democrats held an 11-point advantage over Republicans. So Americans were not liking what Donald Trump and the Republican Party was doing back at the beginning of his first term.” – National Pulse

Our Take: On the Macro, Trump isn’t so much going to war with the concept of “Administration” … he’s simply proving it has no power. From dismantling the US Administrative State to bypassing the EU to deal directly with foreign leaders, Trump is reminding the people they ARE the power.

The bureaucracy was never legitimate. It doesn’t have to be torn apart limb from limb (though it will be,) it simply needs to be ignored.

Mandate can be lent by the people to their leaders. It can also be taken away.

So, where it concerns those who would seek to govern those leaders, and by extension, the people who chose them to represent their sovereign will, that mandate was never lent in the first place, which means administrative power subsists entirely on compliance. It is illusory, and always was.

All in all, our Golden Age dream is looking like [their] worst nightmare, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. –

Donald Trump is quietly reigniting a fight over the Census that could have major implications for power and policy — including the reapportionment of House seats and billions in federal funding. Trump pushed hard to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census — which critics argued would discourage people from participating, even if they are in the country legally — with the ultimate goal of excluding immigrants in the country illegally from the count for apportionment. Historically, that’s not how it’s been done; the 14th Amendment requires House seats be apportioned by “counting the whole number of persons in each State,” and non-citizens have never been excluded from apportionment totals. Adding the question was litigated heavily, with the Supreme Court ultimately ruling that the Trump administration could not do so, largely on procedural grounds. Had Trump won this fight it would have been hugely consequential. The census is a massive, constitutionally-mandated undertaking that has a dramatic effect on American politics — resetting the number of House seats (and therefore the number of Electoral College votes) each state gets and directing billions of federal dollars. – Politico

Our Take: Many of you have heard me discussing this for years.

There is no way there are anywhere close to 340 million Americans. The Census measures total people in the country, Americans or not. Then, of course, data is hard to obtain, inaccurate, and can be manipulated.

What will it mean if we find out we’ve been footing the bill for many millions more than we were told? What will it mean about our elections? –

Ukraine must become a military dictatorship, diverting any resources it still has toward the conflict with Moscow, Dmitry Korchinsky, a radical Ukrainian nationalist and longtime proponent of war with Russia, has said. The politician, who leads the small far-right Bratstvo (Brotherhood) party, made the remarks in an interview with the Govorit Veliky Lviv YouTube channel on Monday. The nationalist lamented the state of Ukrainian society, claiming that a significant part of it still believes it is “possible to turn a blind eye to the war.” “Data from sociological surveys, especially during wartime, their open publication, all of this benefits the enemy. This should be banned, people should be imprisoned for this,” he said, expressing regret that many people “still expect some kind of peace.” Korchinsky condemned any criticism of Ukrainian military and political leadership, as well as enlistment officers, insisting such behavior must be punished and those responsible targeted by the Ukrainian Security Service.

– RT

AND

Israel is considering sending Soviet and Russian-made weapons captured in Lebanon to Ukraine, with signs transfers may be under way. Israel reportedly met with Ukrainian diplomats on Tuesday to discuss a weapons transfer. Since then, US military cargo planes have been tracked flying from Israel to an airbase in eastern Poland. “There are signs that Israel has begun supplying Ukraine with Soviet and Russian-made weapons,” Two Majors, a pro-Russia military blog on the Telegram social messaging site, told its 1.2 million subscribers on Sunday. It posted photos of dozens of shoulder-mounted missiles laid out on hard-baked ground, as well as two screengrabs of a US military plane flying from Ramstein airbase in Germany to Hatzerim airbase in Israel and then to Rzeszów in Poland, near the border with Ukraine. – Yahoo News

Our Take: The politician, who leads the small far-right Bratstvo (Brotherhood) party, made the remarks in an interview with the Govorit Veliky Lviv YouTube channel on Monday. The nationalist lamented the state of Ukrainian society, claiming that a significant part of it still believes it is “possible to turn a blind eye to the war.”

“Data from sociological surveys, especially during wartime, their open publication, all of this benefits the enemy. This should be banned, people should be imprisoned for this,” he said, expressing regret that many people “still expect some kind of peace.”

Korchinsky condemned any criticism of Ukrainian military and political leadership, as well as enlistment officers, insisting such behavior must be punished and those responsible targeted by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

Now THAT is the kind of Nazism that this story deserves.

It also mirrors the commentary coming out of Tel Aviv, which sanctioned the oldest newspaper in Israel for publishing articles that criticized the government, claiming that it undermined national security during war time. Now we're learning that Netanyahu is considering sending weapons that the IDF captured in Lebanon to Ukraine.

It is going to be fascinating watching Trump and Putin come together and become friends.

And now the MSM and the Unity are stuck supporting some real authoritarian clowns. –

The Trump administration is ramping up arrests of immigrants in the country illegally, government data show. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made nearly 1,200 arrests on Sunday and just under 1,000 on Saturday, marking an uptick after arrest numbers in President Trump’s first few days in office were roughly in line with daily averages seen under the Biden administration. ICE arrested approximately 310 people a day during former President Joe Biden’s last year in office. Trump, entering his second week in office, is looking to make early progress on his campaign vow to carry out the largest mass deportation in U.S. history, with his team targeting immigrants in the country illegally with criminal backgrounds, including minor offenses. The president was criticized by Democrats last week for publicizing arrests of immigrants with serious criminal histories—even though overall numbers suggested the operations amounted to business as usual. Over the weekend, senior ICE officials told the rank and file that each of the agency’s offices will now be responsible for hitting a target of 75 arrests a day, or roughly 1,000-1,500 a day across the country, according to two people familiar with the discussions. – Wall Street Journal

Our Take: Trump said "rookie numbers"

ICE is averaging about 450 arrests per day right now - at this rate that would lead to 650K arrests over Trump's 4 year term

Even at 1200-1500 per day, we're looking at about 2 million over Trump's 4 years.

We're going to need more manpower to make a meaningful dent - Trump has floated bringing those 88,000 IRS Agents over for border duties, & Stephen Miller has floated the idea of deputizing National Guard members. –

A trans-identified male in Edmonton, Alberta, has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women at a women’s shelter in the city. Mika Lin Katz, 37, is also known as Michael Collins. On January 24, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a press release on the incidents, revealing that Katz had first come to their attention in August of 2024 after two women came forward to report they had been victimized by Katz. Following an investigation, Katz was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. Despite the serious nature of the charges, Katz was then released with conditions, including to not contact or communicate with any of the complainants; not possess any weapons, firearms or ammunition; and not be within 50 meters of any women’s shelter in Alberta. – Reduxx

Our Take: Oh, Canada.

As J.K. Rowling posted on X about this story, “The thing that never happens has happened again.”

America’s northern neighbor and possible future territory is a hotbed for the current social contagion. That is, women don’t have safe spaces in Canada. Women are not even safe from sexual assault in a women’s shelter because demanding women-only spaces is now transphobic. No, really, it’s true:

“Despite Canada’s vast size, there is only one known single-sex shelter in the country. Vancouver Rape Relief (VRR), located in the province of British Columbia, is Canada’s oldest rape crisis shelter. In 2019, it was stripped of its city funding after asserting it had a right to provide services exclusively to females. Trans activists successfully lobbied the Vancouver city government to make the shelter’s funding contingent on accepting males who identified as transgender.”

Trans females – or, men assigned at birth who demand access to female spaces – are a statistically concerning bunch. Consider trans female inmates… The majority of trans female inmates (62%) are sex offenders. From Yahoo back in December:

“Almost two thirds of transgender prisoners who identify as female are convicted sex offenders… Out of the 245 trans women inmates, who are legally recognised as male, a total of 151, or 62 per cent, had committed at least one sexual offence.”

Female inmates are being locked up with sex offenders and, if they say anything about it, they’re punished for being bigots. Abuse victims seeking refuge in a women’s shelter are being assaulted by sex offenders, and if they say anything about it, they have their shelters closed…for being bigots.

Make women safe again, and make mental institutions great again. Globally. It’s time to end this deceptive and demonic experiment. –

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman defended his meeting with President Donald Trump during an appearance on "The View" on Monday, saying that working with the president was part of his job. Fetterman was asked by "The View" hosts about his highly publicized visit to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump ahead of the inauguration, which drew some backlash from members of his party. The Democratic senator, who has expressed a willingness to reach across the aisle, praised Trump as "kind" and "cordial." "I think overall it was a positive experience. I mean, he was — he was kind. He was cordial. It wasn’t in a — in any kind of theater, it wasn't trying to get your picture taken to put something out on social media. It was really just a conversation," Fetterman recalled. – Fox News

Our Take:

I don't care if he "might switch parties" or if he's said some nice things about Trump lately.

It doesn't matter.

There is no way this is the best person PA could have elected to go to Washington DC in an exclusive group of 100 representatives of the United States.

Sorry, not sorry. –

On Monday, Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek took over rival OpenAI’s coveted spot as the most-downloaded free app in the U.S. on Apple’s App Store, dethroning ChatGPT for DeepSeek’s AI Assistant. Global tech stocks sold off and were on pace to wipe out billions in market cap. Later on Monday, DeepSeek said it would temporarily limit user registrations “due to large-scale malicious attacks” on its services, though existing users will be able to log in as usual. Tech leaders, analysts, investors and developers say that the hype — and ensuing fear of falling behind in the ever-changing AI hype cycle — may be warranted. Especially in the era of the generative AI arms race, where tech giants and startups alike are racing to ensure they don’t fall behind in a market predicted to top $1 trillion in revenue within a decade. – CNBC

AND

Climate crisis move aside, there is a new fake emergency in town: “At Davos, Guterres slams backsliding on climate commitments

22 January 2025

The world’s political and business elite present in Davos on Wednesday faced an uncompromising address from UN chief António Guterres as he rounded on a lack of multilateral collaboration in an “increasingly rudderless world” at risk from two existential dangers: climate change and unregulated Artificial Intelligence (AI).” [...] OK, maybe by “the next existential threat”, the UN just meant “another existential threat.” But it is an interesting turn of phrase. Of course, it has been obvious for some time the UN would need a new crisis to replace the faltering climate crisis. I predicted back in 2017 that AI would be the next fake crisis; George Soros endorsed the AI crisis in 2023; the fake AI crisis has long been an obvious replacement for the fake climate crisis, because of its potentially bipartisan appeal. Hollywood has prepped us with lots of scary movies about AI run amok. – WattsUpWithThat.com

Our Take: Wow. Who could have seen this coming?

As I've been saying for months, and as I signal boosted last week, when it comes to Narrative Warfare, analysis doesn't END with reverse indicators, but it should absolutely begin there.

As such, when the enemy fears something, and more importantly, when he tells YOU to fear something, you might want to check your underlying premises. When you do, you might find that your original impetus for forming that fear was based not only on a foundation of lies…but that it could be preventing you from considering some seismic and encouraging possibilities.

MUCH has been made of the rapid, exponential push into the AI era. From MAGA normies to WEFian Globalists, it seems everyone is telling you we're about to enter warp speed en route to a post-apocalyptic future wherein T-1000s patrol burned out hellscapes doing the bidding of ChatGPT Version 2030.

Healthy skepticism regarding ANY massive technological and energetic sea change makes sense, but have you stopped to consider the prospect that the enemy wants you to fear what HE fears the most?

After all, luddites have been telling us for decades that the internet age has made humans more dependent on technology than ever before, while perpetuating a mental health crisis among American and global youth, all while making us all more surveilled than ever before.

The thing is, they're right; and yet, the internet age has ALSO made the enemy more surveilled than ever.

It is a complete and total fiction that the news BECAME fake circa 2016, or even going back to the Obama and Bush eras. In fact, the news was not only fake stretching back to the 50s and 60s, one could argue it was significantly MORE fake, since there were only 3-4 major networks and a handful of “trusted” newspapers pushing a remarkably consistent central narrative into the Collective Mind on rails.

The internet age has been fraught with its own challenges, but everything from the Q Drops to the rise of the memetic and magical Trump era would have been impossible without it.

Now apply this framing to the AI boom.

Technological advancements, much like weaponry, are merely tools. They're human extenders, not limiters; as such, analysis over the potential impact of technology should begin by examining WHO is afraid of it, and more importantly, WHY.

So, when you see Globalist Vampires shivering at the thought of a march into an exponential technological future defined by a technology that has the potential to supercharge human ingenuity by freeing human time, are they afraid Skynet will take over? Or are they afraid Skynet will be taken down? After all, from the Dead Internet Theory to the Matrix, it should be clear to you by now that we've been manipulated by this technology for the better part of a decade, if not longer.

We're seeing disclosure in the form of seemingly-organic discovery and advancement. The future is brighter than you could imagine, Anon.

Just not for the bad guys. –

On Sunday, the leader of the alliance of rebel forces in the DRC, which includes the M23 group, reportedly said that they had captured the city of Goma in eastern DRC, although the Congolese authorities have yet to confirm the city's capture. The East African Community (EAC) will convene an extraordinary summit on the DRC-Rwanda crisis within 48 hours, where Rwandan President Paul Kagame will meet DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, Kenyan head of state and EAC chairman William Ruto said on Sunday. "After consulting the heads of state of the EAC member states, we will convene an extraordinary summit in the next 48 hours to chart the way forward," the Kenyan president said in an address on X. According to media reports later, the summit is expected to be organized on Wednesday.

– Sputnik Africa

Our Take: You may recall the failed coup attempt last May against the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This was led by a Congolese-American national named Christian Malanga, who was killed during the failed operation by state security forces.

The 37 surviving coup plotters – many of which are former special forces from various western nations – were sentenced to death by execution in September, including Malanga's son, Marcel.

It seems evident that Malanga was working on behalf of interested parties, most likely former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and Israeli diamond oligarch Dan Gertler, the latter of which was sanctioned by President Trump's Executive Order 13818 in December 2017 for human trafficking and child slavery violations. As a result of these sanctions, Gertler his [highly-coveted] mineral rights in the DRC, which could potentially be worth trillions.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi was elected into office in 2018, ending the rule of Joseph Kabila and his father, which had lasted for decades. Joseph Kabila was dear friends with Dan Gertler, and was the one who granted him the mineral rights, which effectively equated to a monopoly inside the DRC. Because Gertler was distributing funds to a number of Israeli oligarchs, as was revealed in the Paradise Papers leak, Yossi Cohen and Mossad had a vested interest in restoring Gertler's mineral rights. Cohen was actually caught sneaking around the DRC in 2019, and was directly accused of plotting a coup by Kabila's aides and was barred from the country. As a result, Cohen was forced to resign as Director of Mossad.

In 2022, The Biden DOJ successfully prosecuted Dan Gertler and his corporate partner, Glencore, allowing a company from the UAE to acquire Glencore's related assets. (A Devo proof, imo.)

So now we have some proxy forces and the Rwandan military seizing territory in eastern DRC?

What a coincidence.

What is encouraging is watching the African nations organize a quick response, following in the footsteps of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (both of which count African nation-states among its members). They are not looking west for the USA or UN to come in and restore order, and they aren't even looking east for Russia or China to intervene.

They are adopting, ostensibly, a posture of self-reliance, which is indicative of a Multipolar World Order. These are the signs of the emerging Golden Age.

–

Congressman Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., has introduced a bill that would prevent states such as California from allowing illegal immigrants to enroll in Medicaid. Kiley estimates this would save California $6.5 billion per year; in January 2024, the state expanded Medicaid enrollment to include all illegal immigrants. “This common sense legislation ensures that taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits are preserved for those who lawfully qualify, prioritizing the needs of American citizens and legal residents while promoting fairness and fiscal responsibility,” Kiley said in a statement on the bill. Kiley also noted that many Americans enrolled in Medicaid, a taxpayer-funded public healthcare system for low-income individuals, are already struggling to find doctors. – Just the News

Our Take: Since entitlements are bankrupt, this legislation is common sense; but it’s shameful and a stain on America that this policy objective needs to be accomplished through legislation.

It was criminal for our handlers to shackle Americans with the bill for all the world’s healthcare. Lawmakers did this eagerly and without reservation, accelerating the decline of American systems and money and way of life.

There cannot only be a change of process or law. There also must be accountability for those who intentionally crippled us while we paid their salaries. MAGA. –

Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of more than a dozen prosecutors who worked on former special counsel Jack Smith‘s team on Monday, gutting the office that led two historic criminal prosecutions of President Donald Trump. A Justice Department spokesman confirmed the firings to the Washington Examiner but did not disclose the names of those who were let go. McHenry deemed them untrustworthy, the spokesman said. “Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully,” McHenry wrote to the lawyers. Smith, who resigned as special counsel before Trump took office, brought criminal charges against Trump in Florida and in Washington, D.C., related to Trump’s handling of classified documents and his allegedly illegal attempts to overturn the 2020 election, respectively. – Washington Examiner

For any self-identified transgender people with hopes of serving in our military, there’s good news! You still can! Just maybe don’t show up to the recruiter announcing that you have a penis and expect to be sleeping in the women’s barracks. President Trump is reportedly set to sign an executive order that will prohibit taxpayer-funded accommodations for trans-identifying people in the military. That includes hormone replacement drugs, cosmetic genital surgery, cosmetic breast removal, and mixed-sex housing. Just as when Trump did this in his first term, the media are attempting to frame the event as a cruel setback for civil rights. During an interview segment on Monday, a CNN screen graphic described the coming order as “banning transgender service members.” According to the New York Post, a White House document previewing the order offers the administration’s reasoning for the directive. “It can take a minimum of 12 months for an individual to complete treatments after transition surgery, which often involves the use of heavy narcotics,” it says. “During this period, they are not physically capable of meeting military readiness requirements and require ongoing medical care. This is not conducive for deployment or other readiness requirements.” – The Federalist

The Trump administration late Monday directed federal agencies to pause the disbursement of loans and grants while the government conducts a review to ensure spending aligns with President Trump’s agenda. A memo issued by acting director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Matthew Vaeth directs federal agencies to temporarily pause “all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance.” “This temporary pause will provide the Administration time to review agency programs and determine the best uses of the funding for those programs consistent with the law and the President’s priorities,” the memo states. The memo indicates that Social Security or Medicare benefits should not be impacted, nor should assistance that is provided directly to individuals.

– The Hill

