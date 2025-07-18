The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

The Trump administration has asked Israel to halt its strikes on Syrian government targets and to open direct talks with Damascus, a senior U.S. official told Axios on Wednesday. Why it matters: U.S. officials are highly concerned that the Israeli attacks — including on Syrian military headquarters in Damascus and near the presidential palace — could destabilize the new Syrian government. The official said the past 48 hours could seriously undermine progress toward a new security agreement between Israel and Syria as a first step toward normalization. Those discussions had previously been showing significant progress, the official said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Wednesday that the U.S. was "very concerned" about the Israeli strikes in Syria and wants the fighting to stop. Behind the scenes: U.S. special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack conducted several calls on Tuesday and Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's top adviser Ron Dermer to push for deescalation. "We told the Israelis to stand down and take a breath," the senior U.S. official said, adding that the administration is pushing for direct talks between Israel and Syria to solve the crisis. – Axios

Our Take: Netanyahu just announced that Israel will invade and occupy southern Syria.

I've been speculating that this move was coming for months, and not just because they want to establish "Greater Israel," though that is likely a big factor. I think this is also about a ground war with Iran.

Here's an appearance I made on The Daily Herold with Jon Herold on April 10th.

[Clip Link] –

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would sue the Wall Street Journal and its owner over a new bombshell report about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to begin the process of unsealing grand jury testimony in the disgraced financier’s criminal case. “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” Trump said on social media, though it’s unclear that a judge would approve the request. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” That post came less than an hour after the president responded to a report in the Journal alleging he had sent a racy birthday letter to Epstein. Trump said he had personally warned the Journal’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, and its editor in chief, Emma Tucker, that the letter was “fake” before the report was published, calling the story “false, malicious, and defamatory.” “President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal,” Trump wrote on social media hours after the Journal published its report. – Politico

Our Take: It's important to ignore your confirmation biases and examine all possibilities surrounding narratives within the information war.

If you blind yourself to potential truths because those truths may not feel as good or don't accomplish what you want to see happen, you are setting yourself up for failure. [Clip Link] –

***

Another Take: Donald Trump’s instigation and then navigation of the “Epstein Files” Hoax have been masterful. The high-volume public conversation has allowed Trump and MAGA to pre-weather the storm. In the pre-Trump years, attempts to take down politicians would receive widespread buy-in from the public, assuming some part of the story had to be true.

It’s safe to assume the Trump side knew the article was coming at some point prior to the DOJ/FBI unsigned memo. They released it on a Sunday night, on a holiday weekend, and the story resulted in a Regime-led battle online in an attempt to cleave Trump from his MAGA base through psychological warfare. The Trump side has waged a 12-day war on the Trump-Epstein series and won. [Read More] –

***

One More Take: You didn't have to know where the Epstein Narrative was or is going in order to recognize the unmistakable pattern of the Trump Quicksand in action.

Did you watch who fell into it?

Trump has been telling you for years he's a counter-striker, which doesn't mean what some think it means. From 2022:

"Trump often resembles a counter striker. In fact, he has referred to himself as such on many occasions.

Contrary to how those not well-versed on the particulars of combat sports and the ‘sweet science’ perceive counter striking, the technique and style is not reactive; in fact, it’s quite the opposite, as the most skilled counter strikers first set patterns for their enemies to track and react to before then breaking that pattern in order to deliver a devastating—and often fight-finishing—blow.

Put another way, while an initial view of a counter-strike knockout may appear as if the winning fighter has successfully reacted to his opponent’s move, or that he has ‘moved second rather than first,’ the opposite is actually the case, providing a fascinating mirror to the manner in which the ‘Infinite Side’ in Fifth-Generation Warfare tends to operate.

In the same way that a skilled counter-striker will deploy feints, jabs and ‘simple’ kinetic techniques in the first few rounds or first few exchanges of a fight with either a defensive or aggressive opponent before gauging the reactions to those feints and jabs, so too will the Infinite Side in Fifth-Generation Warfare populate the psychological or informational environment with deployments and storylines that—whether true, false or some mix of the two—are designed to present tantalizing-seeming opportunities for attack.

You often see myself and others in this community referring to Trump’s Narrative Deployments as ‘bait’ for a reason: while the enemy side ‘reacting’ to the bait believes they are the ones initiating a move and thus, seizing the initiative and therefore advantage in the Information War, they often realize with the benefit of hindsight that their own move was successfully provoked, and therefore measured, accounted for and even desired by their most tactical, technical and discerning opponent.

And that is NOT a position you want to be in, either in the realm of Fifth-Gen Warfare or kinetic conflict. It is an exposed position and therefore a vulnerable one.

This is why counter strikers are widely seen as the most tactical, technical and ultimately effective fighters in boxing, kickboxing and even MMA, and tend to reflect the keenest minds among the fight community, and thus tend to make up some of the most successful in the history of combat sports.

You see, counter strikers are never using offense OR defense, but rather both at once, simultaneously, putting their opponents at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to reacting to sudden changes on the game board and complexion of the contest." –

The Trump administration is criticizing the Federal Reserve's renovation project amid a feud with the independent institution over interest rates. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell defended the bank's $2.5 billion headquarters renovation budget in a letter Thursday, in response to accusations from a top Trump administration official who alleged mismanagement and potential legal violations. "While periodic work has been done to keep these buildings occupiable, neither building has seen a comprehensive renovation since they were first constructed," Powell wrote of the Federal Reserve's Washington, DC headquarters built in the 1930s. "The Board has made a small number of design changes to scale back or eliminate certain elements and has added no new elements," Powell added. "These changes were intended to simplify construction and reduce the likelihood of further delays and cost increases." The cost of the major renovation project became a talking point for the Trump administration when the original $1.9 billion price tag in 2017 ballooned to $2.5 billion by 2023. – Business Insider

Our Take: This story hasn’t gotten enough coverage in the midst of all the Epstein and RICO Grande headlines, but it’s an important one.

The Federal Reserve was spending $2.5B on a building. That, by itself, is mental and cause for overwhelming outrage from the people. I know we’ve all lost our sense of scale when it comes to government spending, but $2.5B is a massive amount of money. Especially for a building that houses an institution that really shouldn’t exist.

Worse, from a narrative standpoint, Jerome Powell is defending this boondoggle building, as if a majority of the country isn’t anxiously awaiting the abolition of his institution. We shouldn’t have the Fed at all – but we certainly shouldn’t be paying for them to reside in a palace while they actively exploit and bankrupt the full faith and credit of the people of the United States of America.

Don’t just shut down the project. Prosecute the fraudsters that approved it.

–

President Donald J. Trump seems to have finally figured out who Vladimir Putin really is. In announcing the sale of new U.S. weapons to NATO countries that will then transfer weapons to Ukraine, Trump has finally pivoted away from his failed policy of appeasing the Russian dictator. He also suggested that the U.S. is prepared to impose sanctions on countries importing Russian oil and gas. That’s also new, and if it occurs, welcome. Trump’s change in approach toward Putin was a very long time in the making. I first wrote op-eds criticizing Trump’s bromance with Putin over a decade ago. In 2017, I even gave a TED Talk called Why do Trump and Putin get along so well? Throughout his first term, Trump remained loyal to Putin, despite many of his senior foreign policy advisers urging him to change tack. Most shockingly, at the 2018 Helsinki summit, Trump sided with Putin over his intelligence community when he wrongly affirmed that there was no Russian meddling in the 2016 election. In the first months of his second term, Trump stayed loyal to Putin. He showered the Russian autocrat with countless concessions to get him to end his invasion of Ukraine, including signaling a willingness to lift sanctions and recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, repeatedly praised the Russian strongman in their private meetings. Meanwhile, Trump called Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator, and in a humiliating Oval Office meeting, Vice President J.D. Vance asked the Ukrainian President why he never says thank you. And instead of inducements, Trump only pressured Ukraine as a means to end the war, even suspending military aid. So, Trump’s criticism of Putin lately and his policy changes are significant. – TIME

Our Take: “I deeply respect Trump. He's a courageous man who survived two assassination attempts. I believe he truly wants peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, though it may be harder than he expected.”

Just like Trump, Putin is all signal, all the time … even if that signal is sometimes harder than we expected to parse.

But then, isn’t that the fun part?

As long as we’re focused on the endgame, which we were told by BOTH men at the beginning—PEACE, de-nazification, denuclearization (from a kinetic standpoint,) and restoration—the plot twists and turns in the interim don’t just become easier to weather, but to track, and to understand on a tactical and strategic level, akin to how seeing the subject on its sun-drenched pedestal illuminates not just the work to come, but the method behind the artist’s—the master’s—otherwise random-seeming brush strokes on the way to capturing its essence, immortalizing its likeness and translating its being—its truth—across space and time.

But then, I am prone to waxing poetic from time to time, as you know.

So, where is it all going?

The convergence of the Sovereign Alliance in the Collective Mind and in the central narrative is going to be preceded (or pre-seeded, in this context) via the continued exposure of the Invisible Enemy, and that seems to be occurring most consistently through the cascade of proxy wars forwarding the dissolution of proxy states. [Read More] –

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee has written a scathing letter to Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, blasting his office for not granting visas to Christian groups trying to visit Israel, Channel 12 reports. In the letter, Huckabee, a Baptist minister and longtime supporter of Israel, expressed his “profound disappointment” that a previous meeting between the two on the issue did not lead to any improvement. In fact, “the situation has actually gotten worse,” writes Huckabee. He stresses that Evangelical Christian groups are friends of Israel, but they are being treated “like enemies.” Huckabee threatens that the embassy will be forced to announce publicly that Israel does not welcome Christian groups and harasses them instead. The embassy would also warn US Christians that their support is being met with hostility, and that tourists should reconsider their plans. – The Times of Israel

AND

The far-right One America News Network airs a segment on last week’s killing of Palestinian-American Saif Musallet by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The network’s decision to focus on the phenomenon that was once largely ignored in more conservative circles highlights the shift among a camp of MAGA Republicans that has gradually become more critical of Israel. The anchor for the segment is former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who was US President Donald Trump’s original pick for attorney general. Gaetz withdrew his nomination amid mounting scandals against him. He notably refers to the West Bank by its biblical name of Judea and Samaria while excoriating the conduct of Israeli settlers who live there. – The Times of Israel

AND

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement late Thursday expressing its regret after an IDF strike killed three civilians in Gaza’s only Catholic church, heeding a demand from US President Donald Trump who angrily phoned the Israeli premier over the incident. “Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church,” the PMO said. “Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful.” The statement, which was not issued in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s name, also expressed gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his “words of comfort.” The pope had issued a statement expressing his sadness over the loss of life in the Gaza City strike and reiterating his hope for a ceasefire, while avoiding a direct condemnation of Israel. “Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites,” the PMO said. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Christians are being hunted in the Holy Land, and its not being perpetrated by ISIS jihadis.

As Mike said: Israel is treating Christians as enemies. This aligns with everything the Lehava movement in Israel has promoted under the leadership of the late Meir Kahane, whose acolytes are now in Netanyahu's Security Cabinet.

As Israel reveals its true intent to wage war across the Middle East, the Christian Evangelicals who have long supported Zionism must confront the inconvenient reality that the story they have long been told about the modern State may not be as Biblical as they may think...

...or perhaps it is Biblical, but just the inverse of what they were always told?

–

The House of Representatives has passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, the first major crypto legislation poised to become law, sending it to President Trump for his signature. The bill, which establishes regulatory oversight for stablecoin issuers, cleared the House in a 308-122 vote after previously passing the Senate 68-30. The breakthrough marks a turning point for the crypto industry, which has struggled in recent years with unclear rules and hostile regulatory oversight. The GENIUS Act will bring formal regulation to stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, while drawing interest from major financial institutions eager to enter the space. The vote highlighted growing bipartisan support for crypto regulation, with a large bloc of Democrats joining Republicans in backing the bill. The GENIUS Act follows the House’s approval of the broader Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which aims to establish comprehensive rules for the crypto sector. That bill passed 294-134 on Thursday but still awaits action in the Senate, where lawmakers are drafting their own version. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said he hopes to complete the process by September 30 and called the House bill a “strong template” for final legislation. – Badlands Media

Our Take:

[Clip Link] —

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is suing the Trump Administration after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced his agency is clawing back $4 billion of federal funds previously awarded for high-speed rail construction, the latest challenge for the country’s costliest infrastructure project. Duffy this week said the decision to take back funds awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration during the Obama and Biden Administrations came after a compliance review that determined the California High-Speed Rail Authority “simply cannot meet its obligations under the grant agreement.” He also cited the state’s failure to identify a sustainable source of funds to cover the full cost of connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles, estimated to be as high as $135 billion, as justification for canceling the grants. Newsom’s office said its suit alleges that the cancellation of agreements is “political retribution, motivated by President Trump’s animus toward California and the high-speed rail project, not by facts on the ground.” Currently, construction work is underway on a 119-mile section of the state’s Central Valley, between the cities of Fresno and Bakersfield. Ian Choudri, the bullet train’s new CEO and a rail and infrastructure veteran, is developing a new business plan intended to lower costs, accelerate construction and add private sector partners. “This is just a heartless attack on the Central Valley that will put real jobs and livelihoods on the line,” Newsom said in an emailed statement. “We’re suing to stop Trump from derailing America’s only high-speed rail actively under construction.” – Forbes

Our Take: This bit right here:

“Ian Choudri, the bullet train’s new CEO and a rail and infrastructure veteran, is developing a new business plan intended to lower costs, accelerate construction and add private sector partners.”

This bullet train project was approved in 1982, and revenue-generating service is currently projected to begin in 2030. Read that again.

That is what you get from a government-run infrastructure project. The proposal that was sold to the public in 1982 was $33 billion and revenue-generating trains by 2008. The latest update is, again, 2030 for projected service at a cost of $128 - 135 billion.

The quoted bit above is good — because the private sector is the obvious answer — but why are there no functional trains now, and where did the money go?

Don’t just cut their funding. Investigate what actually went on with the trains to nowhere. –

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called Israel a terrorist state, saying his country will not allow the disintegration of neighboring Syria. "Israel is a terrorist state that does not recognize law or principles," Erdogan said in an address to the nation as broadcast by TRT Haber TV channel. "Under the pretext of the Druze situation, Israel has shifted its criminal actions over the past two days to neighboring Syria. Israel's aggression is the biggest problem facing our region today. Those who follow Israel's example will sooner or later realize that they have miscalculated badly. Just as we did not allow the disintegration of Syria yesterday, we will not allow it either today or tomorrow. Our fundamental policy is to protect territorial integrity and unity of Syria." Erdogan gave these comments after a cabinet meeting he headed. Before the meeting, the Turkish president held a telephone conversation with interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to welcome a ceasefire in Syria and express Ankara's support. The situation in southern Syria escalated on July 13, when clashes broke out in the province of Al-Suwayda between Arab tribal militias and Druze mountain self-defense units. – TASS

Our Take: We must remember that a week after Bashar al-Assad's government fell in December, President-elect Trump posted to Truth Social, lauding Turkey as "holding the key to Syria's future," crediting Erdogan (not Netanyahu/Israel) with taking over Syria.

Much of the messaging and analysis speculates that Turkey is an ally to Israel, and will serve Israel's interest. But I still wonder if Erdogan and Putin will be the tag-team that shuts down the Zionist ambition to hold a ground war with Iran.

—

BONUS ITEMS

Border Patrol Chief for California’s El Centro sector Gregory Bovino delivered a message Thursday on Fox News to illegal migrants, saying there is “no sanctuary anywhere” after agents conducted a raid in Sacramento. Fox News’ Bill Melugin joined California Border Patrol agents Thursday in south Sacramento, where officials made over 10 arrests. Speaking with Bovino outside of California’s capitol building, the border chief addressed the state’s sanctuary status following a judge’s decision to halt deportations in Los Angeles and surrounding cities. “There is no sanctuary city. Sacramento is not a sanctuary city. The state of California is not a sanctuary state,” Bovino said. “There is no sanctuary anywhere. We’ll be here. You’ll probably see us in many of the locations as well. We’re here to stay. We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to effect this mission and secure the homeland.” – Daily Caller

A new study from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reveals that Neanderthals living in two nearby caves in northern Israel -- butchered their food in noticeably different ways. Despite using the same tools and hunting the same prey, groups in Amud and Kebara caves left behind distinct patterns of cut-marks on animal bones, suggesting that food preparation techniques may have been culturally specific and passed down through generations. These differences cannot be explained by tool type, skill, or available resources, and may reflect practices such as drying or aging meat before butchering. The findings provide rare insight into the social and cultural complexity of Neanderthal communities. Neanderthals lived in the nearby caves of Amud and Kebara between 50 and 60,000 years ago, using the same tools and hunting the same prey. But due to the research lead by Anaelle Jallon from the Institute of Archeology (supervisors Rivka Rabinovich and Erella Hovers) with colleagues from the Natural History Museum of London, Lucille Crete and Silvia Bello, studying the cutmarks on the remains of their prey have found that the two groups seem to have butchered their food in visibly different ways, which can't be explained by the skill of the butchers or the resources or tools used at each site. These differences could represent distinct cultural food practices, such as drying meat before butchering it. Did Neanderthals have family recipes? – Science Daily

