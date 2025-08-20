Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CT Loyd's avatar
CT Loyd
4h

"FORTY THREE YEARS after Randy White's wife was murdered just minutes after he kissed her goodbye for the last time, he has witnessed the execution of her killer."

LET'S HOPE WE SEE JUSTICE SOONER THAN THIS POOR MAN.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Deb Hillyer's avatar
Deb Hillyer
5h

I feel the time has come for the 2 party system to die. It no longer serves a purpose. I felt that hope spark when Trump was elected in 2016. We need a clean system without career politicians. Seeing how Trump, Musk, Rfk Jr and gang, non politicians, have made such positive strides, confirms that system doesn't work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture